Four-star guard Josh Nickelberry commits to Louisville

Chris Mack has secured his first Louisville 2019 commitment.
Josh Nickelberry, a four-star prospect from North Carolina, pledged to Mack and the Cardinals on Thursday evening.
The 6-foot-4 guard picked Louisville over offers North Carolina, NC State, Georgetown and a host of others as a top-60 commit. Mack previously offered him while still at Xavier, and continued to recruit him after his move to take over the Cardinals from the fired Rick Pitino, who was also recruiting Nickelberry.
The commitment is significant as its the first high school commit for Mack, and from a position of need as Louisville is thin at guard on its roster both for this upcoming season and those that lay beyond.
Nickelberry pledges to Louisville after visiting campus last month. The Cardinals now have four remaining scholarships remaining in what will be Mack’s first full recruiting class at Louisville. Pulling a highly-rated guard out of North Carolina is a strong sign that Mack is on the right path on the recruiting trail at his new home.
Auburn transfer Mustapha Heron headed to St. John’s
St. John’s added to its ever-growing list of transfers with perhaps its biggest name yet.
Former Auburn guard Mustapha Heron is joining coach Chris Mullin and the Red Storm, a source tells NBCSports.com.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore led the Tigers in scoring a year ago with 16.4 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from 3-point range. He declared for the NBA draft without an agent, and ultimately decided to return to the college ranks, but with a new destination.
Heron has two seasons of eligibility remaining and hopes to be able to play immediately as the Waterbury, Conn. native is moving closer to home to be near his ailing mother, according to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller.
Plan is to get the waiver material in ASAP. Confidence Mustapha Heron will be eligible. School may hire a lawyer as well if there is resistance. #subb
If Heron is immediately eligible, he adds significant pop to a St. John’s roster that will be looking to make major improvements from last year’s 16-17 campaign. Star Shamorie Ponds is returning after flirting with a possible pro future, and a pairing with Heron would give the St. John’s a dynamic scoring backcourt.
It will be a critical season for Mullin, too, as the Red Storm have struggled to get off the ground during his tenure in Queens. He’s won just 12 Big East games in three years after much fanfare, hope and expectation in his return to his alma mater. Now, with Ponds in the fold and eight transfers populating the roster, it looks as though Mullin and Co. have their best shot yet at moving up in a wide open conference.
LaVall Jordan is adding a little familiarity to a place he already knows well.
Bryce Nze, a transfer from Milwaukee, is rejoining his former coach at his alma mater and new program, Butler, it was announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-7 forward has spent the last two seasons with the Panthers, with the first coming under Jordan before he left to take over the Bulldogs in 2017.
“Bryce is a young man who is a great teammate. He had an immediate impact at Milwaukee. Bryce and I developed a strong relationship and he fits our culture here at Butler,” Jordan said in a statement. “Bryce’s athleticism, competitiveness and tremendous work ethic will be a valuable addition. He will push our guys in practice every day this upcoming season as he continues to develop his skills and his body to reach his full potential in the Big East.”
Nze, a Wisconsin native, averaged 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season for Milwaukee. As a freshman under Jordan, Nze shot a school-record 66.2 percent from the floor.
The most interesting conversation to have in regards to Villanova and the reigning champ’s NBA draft exodus is not how good they will be for the 2018-19 season but rather how good they were this past season, and why we never gave them the credit they deserved.
The winner of the 2018 national title was not only one of the best champs we’ve seen in the one-and-done era, but one of the most talented, despite the narrative that surrounded the program.
Let’s start with the obvious: There were essentially six guys that played the majority of the minutes in Villanova’s rotation last season: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Omari Spellman, Eric Paschall and Phil Booth, and while none of them elicit the kind of awe that comes with someone like Deandre Ayton or Anthony Davis, each and every one of them is a long way from the overlooked and under-recruited they were portrayed as.
Two of those six — Brunson and Spellman — were McDonald’s All-Americans and five-star prospects coming out of high school, and neither of them were in their first season on campus. Brunson was a junior while Spellman was a redshirt freshman. Bridges was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2014, ranked 81st by 247 sports with offers to programs like Florida, Xavier, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech. He was ranked six spots behind Booth in the class, who held offers from Georgetown, Maryland, Indiana and Xavier. DiVincenzo, like Bridges and Booth, was a four-star recruit ranked in the top 100 with offers to programs like Syracuse, Notre Dame and Pitt.
Paschall is the only guy from that group that wasn’t highly recruited coming out of high school, but after torching Atlantic 10 opponents as a freshman at Fordham, he picked Villanova over Kansas, Florida and Providence.
Everyone knew who they were. Many of the nation’s best programs wanted them.
What’s more is that each and every one of those players grew and developed within the Villanova program. Brunson was the National Player of the Year in 2018. Mikal Bridges was an all-american. DiVincenzo was the Final Four MOP despite coming off of the bench for that team. There is a very real chance that, on June 21st, the four players that declared for the draft will hear their names called in the first round; it would be surprising if any of the four made it past the top 40.
That doesn’t include Paschall — who, for my money, will be drafted next season and have an NBA career — or Booth — who scored 20 points in the title game when Villanova cut down the nets in 2016.
This wasn’t a roster made up of the cast of Hoosiers. Wright didn’t win a title with a bunch of walk-ons.
Villanova had dudes.
And those dudes, for the entirety of the 2017-18 season, were the best team in college basketball. When they were at full strength last season, they lost two games. One of those losses came at Butler, by eight points, on a night where the Bulldogs shot 15-for-22 from three. The other came at Creighton, in overtime, on a night where the Bluejays shot 12-for-29 from three. Both Paschall and Booth missed the loss to St. John’s. Booth missed the loss at Providence while it was Paschall’s first game back from a concussion.
Villanova did all that while posting the single-most efficient offense in KenPom’s database, scoring 1.227 points-per-possession, more than Lonzo Ball’s UCLA team, Frank Kaminsky’s Wisconsin teams and Doug McDermott’s Creighton teams.
Wright deserves all the credit in the world for identifying players that fit in with the culture that he wanted to build at Villanova, for convincing them to enroll at Villanova despite the fact that it might take them a year or two before they see the floor and then developing them into players that reached their full potential.
The point isn’t to minimize the job that he did; rather, it’s time that we need to start truly giving him the respect he deserves.
Villanova’s 2018 team was one of the greatest that we’ve ever seen because they played together, they bought in and, over time, they developed into a team chock-full of NBA talent.
And the proof will come when, in three weeks, four of them hear Adam Silver call their names.
CBT Podcast: Burner Twitters and NBA Draft Deadline Day
The deadline for underclassmen testing the waters of the NBA draft to return to school came and went on Wednesday night, and to break down all the winners and losers from decision day Rob Dauster was joined by Sports Illustrated’s NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo. They worked through all the theories on Bryan Colangelo’s inability to control his family’s social media activity as well as what Tyus Battle’s return means, how much the Big Ten hierarchy changed in the last 24 hours and why we have never given Villanova enough credit for just how good they were.
The rundown:
OPEN: Burner accounts and Syracuse basketball
10:00: How will these decisions affect Kentucky’s team?
15:10: Kevin Huerter is gone and that’s a brutal blow for Maryland.
19:30: Everyone else in the Big Ten got good news.
24:50: Nevada is loaded with the Martin twins back in the mix.
29:05: Villanova theories, why they were underrated and what their prospects are without Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman.
The Losers: Which college basketball teams got hurt the most by NBA draft early entries
The NCAA’s deadline for players that are testing the waters came and went at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.
These are the programs that took the biggest hits.
The biggest winners can be found here.
THE BIGGEST LOSERS
VILLANOVA
The reigning national champions were hit hard by early departures, as four key contributors made the decision to forego their remaining eligibility. Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson moving on came as no surprise, as in addition to their work on the court both graduated in May.
But also moving on were Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman, with the former receiving positive reviews after both his 31-point outing in the national title game and two-day run at the NBA Draft Combine. The latter is seen as an intriguing talent who could go in the first round as well. None of the decisions were shockers, and Villanova did fill some holes with a very good recruiting class, but that’s a lot of lost production to have to account for heading into next season.
The big question now for the Wildcats is going to be how Jay Wright develops his team moving forward. Eric Paschall and Phil Booth are both fifth-year seniors. Jermaine Samuels is a sophomore that should be ready for a bigger role. The Wildcats have a terrific recruiting class coming in. There is a lot there to like, but for a program that has been a staple in the top five for the last five years, there may be something of a drop coming this season.
MARYLAND
Heading into the offseason Maryland had the look of a clear Big Ten title contender, even with Justin Jackson’s decision to enter the NBA draft. But those chances took a significant hit on withdrawal deadline day, as wing Kevin Huerter made the decision to forego his final two seasons of eligibility.
Losing a player of Huerter’s caliber, a versatile offensive playmaker who was also the team’s best perimeter defender, is a tough blow for Mark Turgeon’s team to absorb. With Anthony Cowan and Darryl Morsell returning and a talented group of freshmen led by Aaron Wiggins joining the perimeter rotation, Maryland won’t lack for bodies. But they won’t have a perimeter option as versatile as Huerter in the mix, which may drop them down the Big Ten pecking order.
It wasn’t all bad news for Maryland, as Bruno Fernando made the decision to return for his sophomore season, but a budding talent in the post doesn’t make up for what they lost.
BRIAN BOWEN
It’s hard not to feel bad for this kid at this point. He got caught in the FBI’s investigation in college basketball corruption and he is now forced to deal with the brunt of the blame for the seedy side of the sport. He wound up at South Carolina after transferring out of Louisville, but Bowen’s college career came to an end before it actually started once the NCAA made it clear it would be some time before he was ruled eligible to play.
TEXAS A&M
Losing Robert Williams, an expected first-round pick, isn’t a shock considering the fact that there was lottery buzz for him last spring.
But the NBA draft prospects aren’t as clear for either D.J. Hogg or Tyler Davis, yet both decided to forego their final season of eligibility and turn pro. In Davis the Aggies lose their most productive interior scoring option, and Hogg was a 6-foot-9 forward who had range well out beyond the three-point line.
Those departures leave Texas A&M rather thin in the post, with Isiah Jasey (3.3 mpg in 15 appearances last season) and Saint Francis (PA) transfer Josh Nebo (12.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg in 2016-17) being the returning big men. And in an SEC that, after making positive strides last season stands to be even better in 2018-19, the lack of front court depth could be a killer for Billy Kennedy’s team.
STANFORD
While the Cardinal did not have any players forego their remaining eligibility to turn pro, the program did lose a player who would have been on the short list of preseason candidates for Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Reid Travis, who averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season, withdrew his name from the draft but decided to move on from Stanford as a graduate transfer. With Michael Humphrey having exhausted his eligibility, Jerod Haase’s front court rotation took a major hit with Travis’ decision.
Stanford won’t lack for wings next season, with Oscar Da Silva, Kezie Okpala and Kodye Pugh all returning, but the options in the post are limited. Josh Sharma and Trevor Stanback are the returnees inside, with freshmen Lukas Kisunas and Keenan Fitzmorris joining the program to add depth.
WAKE FOREST
It’s tough to think of an ACC program hit harder by draft departures this spring than Wake Forest, which lost two of its top three scorers from a season ago in guard Bryant Crawford and center Doral Moore. Crawford led the Demon Deacons in both scoring and assists, averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.
As for Moore, he chipped in with 11.1 points per game while also averaging a team-best 9.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. What makes this all worse for Danny Manning heading into his fifth year at the school is that there were other departures as well, most notably Keyshawn Woods transferring to Ohio State. As a result a lot will be asked of Brandon Childress and a talented recruiting class headlined by Jaylen Hoard.
THE DEADLINE WAS NOT GOOD TO THEM
THE BIG EAST
The Big East got crushed by graduation this offseason, as seven of the 13 players that received all-conference votes were seniors. Then Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges declared for the draft along with Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman. Creighton’s Khyri Thomas is gone. So is Georgetown’s Markus Derrickson. The top of the league took such a hit it’s hard to picture who out of that group will actually be able to contend with Villanova in a down year for the Wildcats.
WICHITA STATE
The loss of Landry Shamet proved to be even bigger for the Shockers, despite Markis McDuffie making the decision to remove his name from the draft and return. Shamet was one of the best players in the American last season, averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from three.
Losing Shamet was tough enough for the Shockers, as his departure leaves a major question mark at the point guard position. What made it an even tougher blow to absorb were the release of Alex Lomax (he committed to stay in Memphis and play for Penny Hardaway shortly thereafter) from his letter of intent and Austin Reaves’ decision to transfer to Oklahoma. With Shamet no longer in the fold, junior college All-American Ricky Torres will need to hit the ground running for Wichita State.
PENN STATE
After winning the Postseason NIT the Nittany Lions entered the offseason with positive momentum, and with many of the key pieces from that team set to return there were expectations of an NCAA tournament in 2019. Unfortunately for Penn State, while other Big Ten programs experienced the joy of having key players return after testing the NBA draft waters talented point guard Tony Carr was “all in” and decided to forego his remaining eligibility.
As noted this isn’t a roster that lacks talent, with Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and Josh Reaves among the returnees and a good recruiting class joining the ranks as well. But in Carr the Nittany Lions lost a player who led the team in both scoring and assists, and his possession percentage (29.6) ranked second in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. Penn State can still be a tournament team, but the loss of Carr is a big deal for Patrick Chambers.