Maryland’s Kevin Huerter to remain in the draft, sign with an agent

The college basketball season has come and gone, meaning that it is officially time for us to start looking forward to next year.

And what better way is there to do that than by publishing a Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25!

DISCLAIMER: We don’t know about all of the NBA Draft decisions yet. Not even close. So if you see a * next to player’s name, it is because we are taking a guess — some more educated than others — on what he is going to be doing this spring.

Drop us a line here or @CBTonNBC if you see any names missing.

Here is the top 25:

1. KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Who’s gone : Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Malik Newman

: Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Malik Newman Who do they add : Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson, David McCormack

: Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson, David McCormack Projected starting lineup: Charlie Moore, Marcus Garrett, Quentin Grimes, Dedric Lawson, Udoka Azubuike

Losing Graham is a major, major blow for this program, but they had as much talent sitting out this season as any program in college basketball. Cal transfer Charlie Moore should be able to step in and handle the point guard duties – if that role isn’t taken over by Devon Dotson – while Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson will give Bill Self actual power forwards, something he has been yearning for the last two years. This team is talented, they are old, they are well coached and they have a functional point guard on their roster. There is a lot to like about the Jayhawks.

2. GONZAGA BULLDOGS

Who’s gone : Silas Melson, Johnathan Williams III

: Silas Melson, Johnathan Williams III Who do they add : Brandon Clarke, Joel Ayayi, Filip Petrušev, Greg Foster Jr.

: Brandon Clarke, Joel Ayayi, Filip Petrušev, Greg Foster Jr. Projected starting lineup: Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell Jr., Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, Killian Tillie

I’m not fully convinced that I love Perkins as a point guard, but with Norvell and Kispert a year older and Hachimura and Tillie on the front line, the Zags have a chance to be really, really good once again. Throw in the transfer addition of Clarke and a couple more talented foreigners — Ayayi and Petrušev — and this is just about what you would expect for Gonzaga.

3. DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Who’s gone : Grayson Allen, Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr., Trevon Duval, Gary Trent Jr.

: Grayson Allen, Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr., Trevon Duval, Gary Trent Jr. Who do they add : Tre Jones, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Joey Baker

: Tre Jones, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Joey Baker Projected starting lineup: Tre Jones, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Javin DeLaurier

The Blue Devils are a team that has a lot left to figure out. Bagley, Trent, Duval and Carter are all following Allen out the door, and it appears as if Bolden will be back for another season. I’m still torn on how this Duke team — which will likely end up starting four freshmen — will play. That has not always been the path to success, but the talent here is impossible to ignore. The big question with this group is going to be how well the pieces gel together and whether or not there is enough shooting (and willing defenders) to allow this group to play the way teams like Villanova, Golden State and Boston play. I explain that line of thinking more here.

4. KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Who’s gone : Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Jarred Vanderbilt*, Wenyen Gabriel*, Sacha Killeya-Jones

: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Jarred Vanderbilt*, Wenyen Gabriel*, Sacha Killeya-Jones Who do they add : Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, E.J. Montgomery, Ashton Hagans*

: Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, E.J. Montgomery, Ashton Hagans* Projected starting lineup: Immanuel Quickly, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, E.J. Montgomery, P.J. Washington*

As always, there are so many moving parts with this Kentucky team’s roster and who will end up leaving school. At this point, I’m going to set the over-under for the number of players that leave for the draft at four: Knox, Gilgeous-Alexander, Diallo and … either Gabriel or Vanderbilt? Maybe both? Sacha Killeya-Jones already transferred out as well. We’ll see how that all plays out, but regardless of what happens, I think the combination of incoming backcourt talent and the remaining front court veterans is going to be a fun combination for Kentucky fans to watch. The question is going to be whether or not these freshmen can all come together, because there are going to be far fewer veterans on the roster than we initially expected.

5. VILLANOVA WILDCATS

Who’s gone : Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Omari Spellman

: Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Omari Spellman Who do they add : Jahvon Quinerly, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Joe Cremo

: Jahvon Quinerly, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Joe Cremo Projected starting lineup: Collin Gillispie, Phil Booth, Jermaine Samuels, Eric Paschall, Cole Swider

Villanova did not fair well at the NBA early entry deadline, losing a pair of potential first round picks in DiVincenzo, who was the MOP of the Final Four and Spellman. As we noted here, Spellman is the piece that brings it all together for the Wildcats. I’m still willing to ride with the Wildcats, as I think they are more experienced than they will get credit for and because Jay Wright’s teams always have people ready to step in and contribute immediately. Expect a breakout year from Jermaine Samuels.

6. TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Who’s gone : James Daniel III

: James Daniel III Who do they add : No one

: No one Projected starting lineup: Lamonte’ Turner, Jordan Bone, Jordan Bowden, Admiral Schofield, Grant Williams

Tennessee won the SEC last season and returns literally everyone from that team outside of Daniel, who came off the bench. Williams was the SEC Player of the Year last year, and Rick Barnes has plenty of perimeter talent and switchable pieces at his disposal. There are also some young, talented pieces on this roster — Bone, Bowden, Yves Pons, Kyle Alexander — that still have room to develop. I don’t think it’s crazy to think Tennessee could end up making a run at a No. 1 seed.

7. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS

Who’s gone : Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins, Nigel Johnson

: Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins, Nigel Johnson Who do they add : Kody Stattmann, Kihei Clark, Francisco Caffaro

: Kody Stattmann, Kihei Clark, Francisco Caffaro Projected starting lineup: Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Deandre Hunter, Mamadi Diakite, Jack Salt

I’ll never doubt Virginia again (unless they are a No. 1 seed … kidding!), even when they are losing their best guard and their best defender. Hunter is ready to step up and be the star for this team, and I think Mamadi Diakite will have a chance to be an elite defensive presence. If there is a real concern here, it’s depth, but I trust Tony Bennett will be able to figure something out. Always trust in Tony.

8. KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Who’s gone : No one

: No one Who do they add : Shaun Williams

: Shaun Williams Projected starting lineup: Kamau Stokes, Barry Brown, Carter Diarra, Xavier Sneed, Dean Wade

This will probably be the highest that you see the Wildcats ranked heading into the season, but I really like this group. They have a crop of tough-minded, playmaking guards that can really get out and defend, and their best player might actually be a guy that the public at-large hasn’t really seen play in Wade. Bruce Weber is going to silence the haters!

9. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Who’s gone : Joel Berry III, Theo Pinson, Jalek Felton

: Joel Berry III, Theo Pinson, Jalek Felton Who do they add : Coby White, Nassir Little, Rechon Black

: Coby White, Nassir Little, Rechon Black Projected starting lineup: Coby White, Kenny Williams, Nassir Little, Cam Johnson, Luke Maye

Where you rank UNC in the preseason is going to depend entirely on two things: How good you think their freshmen — White and Little — are going to be, and what kind of development you expect out of Brandon Huffman, Sterling Manley and Garrison Brooks. Will there be a returning player in college basketball next season that is better than Luke Maye?

10. VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

Who’s gone : Devin Wilson, Justin Bibbs

: Devin Wilson, Justin Bibbs Who do they add : Jon Kabongo, Landers Nolley II, Jarren McAllister

: Jon Kabongo, Landers Nolley II, Jarren McAllister Projected starting lineup: Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Chris Clarke, Kerry Blackshear

The Hokies bring back seven of their top eight players, but the key for this team is going to be the development of their rising sophomore class: Alexander-Walker, Wabissa Bede, P.J. Horne. We know how good Clarke, Robinson and Blackshear are, but if those three take a step forward we could be looking at a top ten team.

11. AUBURN TIGERS

Who’s gone : Davion Mitchell, Mustapha Heron, DeSean Murray

: Davion Mitchell, Mustapha Heron, DeSean Murray Who do they add : Samir Doughty

: Samir Doughty Projected starting lineup: Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley

Auburn will lose Heron, who might have been their best player last season, but return everyone else from a team that won the SEC. Their guards are just so talented, and that was without Purifoy and Doughty. The health of McLemore, who suffered a dreadful ankle injury in February, will be critical, as well as the development of Chuma Okeke. But we saw what Pearl could do with these pieces last season, and that was with the FBI investigation hanging over their head.

12. MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Who’s gone : Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson, Ben Carter, Gavin Schilling, Tum Tum Nairn

: Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson, Ben Carter, Gavin Schilling, Tum Tum Nairn Who do they add : Foster Loyer, Aaron Henry, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr., Thomas Kithier

: Foster Loyer, Aaron Henry, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr., Thomas Kithier Projected starting lineup: Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid, Josh Langford, Nick Ward, Xavier Tillman

I can’t help but look at this roster and see all the same issues that they had this past season, only without their two most talented players. Turnovers. Lack of star power. Some defensive issues. Winston has a chance to be a first-team all-Big Ten player, but Langford and Ward are going to have to live up to their potential. It feels like this group has nice pieces, but that those pieces doesn’t necessarily fit together. That said, who is better?

13. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Who’s gone : Braian Angola, C.J. Walker, Brandon Allen

: Braian Angola, C.J. Walker, Brandon Allen Who do they add : Devin Vassell

: Devin Vassell Projected starting lineup: Trent Forrest, M.J. Walker, Terance Mann, Mfiondu Kabengele, Phil Cofer

I really like this group in theory. They have a whole bunch of athletic, switchable wings that can score. Mann, Walker and Kabengele returning would be key, as would finding another point guard on the transfer market to replace C.J. Walker, who left the program. Getting Cofer back for a fifth-year is enormous.

14. MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Who’s gone : No one

: No one Who do they add : Reggie Perry, Robert Woodard, Jethro Tshisumpa Mbiya, D.J. Stewart

: Reggie Perry, Robert Woodard, Jethro Tshisumpa Mbiya, D.J. Stewart Projected starting lineup: Lamar Peters, Nick Weatherspoon, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Aric Holman, Abdul Ado

I am not totally sold on Ben Howland getting this thing going at Mississippi State, but this will be his most talented team. The Weatherspoon brothers are both going to be good players, Peters still intrigues some NBA teams and Holman should fill a role. Reggie Perry should be a nice addition and an impact player as well.

15. OREGON DUCKS

Who’s gone : Elijah Brown, MiKyle McIntosh, Troy Brown

: Elijah Brown, MiKyle McIntosh, Troy Brown Who do they add : Bol Bol, Louis King, Miles Norris, Will Richardson

: Bol Bol, Louis King, Miles Norris, Will Richardson Projected starting lineup: Payton Pritchard, Louis King, Paul White, Kenny Wooten, Bol Bol

For my money, Oregon’s season hung on whether or not Brown returned to school, and Ihe’s gone. Bol and King are both potential one-and-done players, and Wooten is an elite defensive prospect, but I’m in a wait and see mode with them. Personally, I’m not on the Bol Bol bandwagon, but I understand why he is, in theory, a high-level prospect.

16. NEVADA WOLF PACK

Who’s gone : Kendell Stephens, Hallice Cooke, Caleb Martin*, Cody Martin*

: Kendell Stephens, Hallice Cooke, Caleb Martin*, Cody Martin* Who do they add : Tre’Shawn Thurman, Corey Henson, Jazz Johnson, Nisre Zouzoua, Kwame Hymes, Vince Lee, Trey Porter, Ehab Amin

: Tre’Shawn Thurman, Corey Henson, Jazz Johnson, Nisre Zouzoua, Kwame Hymes, Vince Lee, Trey Porter, Ehab Amin Projected starting lineup: Ehab Amin, Lindsay Drew, Nisre Zouzoua, Jordan Caroline, Jordan Brown

This one is a bit tougher to project, as the Martin twins are going to be fifth-year seniors and it’s always difficult to predict what they are going to do. If they already have their degree, does it make sense to return to school for another season? Drew’s recovery from a torn achilles is also something that could be a problem. But this was a wildly talented team that came a point away from the Elite Eight despite losing their starting point guard and having their best player deal with a foot injury the last two months of the season. If the Martins do end up returning to school, I think Nevada will be a top ten team.

17. UCLA BRUINS

Who’s gone : Aaron Holiday, Thomas Welsh, G.G. Goloman

: Aaron Holiday, Thomas Welsh, G.G. Goloman Who do they add : Tyger Campbell, Shareef O’Neal, Moses Brown, Kenny Nwuba, David Singleton III, Jules Bernard, Cody Riley*, Jalen Hill

: Tyger Campbell, Shareef O’Neal, Moses Brown, Kenny Nwuba, David Singleton III, Jules Bernard, Cody Riley*, Jalen Hill Projected starting lineup: Jaylen Hands, Prince Ali, Kris Wilkes, Cody Riley*, Moses Brown

This is a make or break year for Steve Alford. Odds seem pretty good that he’ll have every underclassmen except Aaron Holiday back, meaning that back-to-back top five-ish recruiting classes will be on campus. It’s time for the Bruins to put up or shut up, and I think they’ll be right there as a favorite to win the Pac-12.

18. TCU HORNED FROGS

Who’s gone : Kenrich Williams, Vlad Brodziansky, Ahmed Hamdy

: Kenrich Williams, Vlad Brodziansky, Ahmed Hamdy Who do they add : Kendric Davis, Kaden Archie, Angus McWilliam, Yuat Alok, Russel Barlow Jr.

: Kendric Davis, Kaden Archie, Angus McWilliam, Yuat Alok, Russel Barlow Jr. Projected starting lineup: Alex Robinson, Jaylen Fisher, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi, Kevin Samuel

Losing Williams and Brodziansky is going to be a blow, but there are still plenty of pieces. Bane and Noi should be in line for breakout seasons, and Jamie Dixon going small-ball with a two-point guard look should be fun to watch.

19. LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

Who’s gone : Anas Mahmoud, Quentin Snider, Ray Spalding, Deng Adel

: Anas Mahmoud, Quentin Snider, Ray Spalding, Deng Adel Who do they add : Chris Mack, Steve Enoch, Christian Cunningham

: Chris Mack, Steve Enoch, Christian Cunningham Projected starting lineup: Darius Perry, Dwayne Sutton, V.J. King, Steve Enoch, Malik Williams

How good of a coach do you think that Mack is? Because that is what this really comes down to. Even though the Cardinals lose Adel along with Spalding to the draft, there is enough talent on this roster to make an NCAA tournament — I think the evidence of that is that if the Cardinals hadn’t lost a fluke game to Virginia they would have been in the tournament last season. And all due respect to David Padgett, Mack is a better coach than he is right now.

20. WEST VIRGINIA

Who’s gone : Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles, D’Angelo Hunter

: Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles, D’Angelo Hunter Who do they add : Jordan McCabe, Derek Culver, Trey Doomes, Andrew Gordon

: Jordan McCabe, Derek Culver, Trey Doomes, Andrew Gordon Projected starting lineup: Beetle Bolden, Brandon Knapper, Lamont West, Esa Ahmad, Sagaba Konate

West Virginia has survived losing program guys in past seasons, but Carter and Miles were responsible for turning West Virginia into Press Virginia. Calling them program guys is a disservice. So we’ll see how this plays out. At this point, I’m trusting that Bob Huggins will figure out a way to make it work.

21. N.C. STATE WOLFPACK

Who’s gone : Omer Yurtseven, Al Freeman, Abdul-Malik Abu, Lennard Freeman, Sam Hunt

: Omer Yurtseven, Al Freeman, Abdul-Malik Abu, Lennard Freeman, Sam Hunt Who do they add : C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Blake Harris, Saddiq Bey, Jericole Hellems, Derek Funderburk, Ian Steere, Immanuel Bates

: C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Blake Harris, Saddiq Bey, Jericole Hellems, Derek Funderburk, Ian Steere, Immanuel Bates Projected starting lineup: Braxton Beverly, Markell Johnson, Torin Dorn, C.J. Bryce, Derek Funderburk

Kevin Keatts is going to miss Yurtseven, because he doesn’t have any size on his roster anymore. He does, however, have half-a-million guards on his roster, and all of them can play. That’s enough for me to bet on Keatts getting it done.

22. LSU Tigers

Who’s gone : Duop Reath, Randy Onwuasor, Aaron Epps, Jeremy Combs, Mayan Kiir, Galen Alexander

: Duop Reath, Randy Onwuasor, Aaron Epps, Jeremy Combs, Mayan Kiir, Galen Alexander Who do they add : Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart, Darius Days, Kavell Bigby-Williams

: Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart, Darius Days, Kavell Bigby-Williams Projected starting lineup: Tremont Waters, Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams

LSU is really young. They are also really talented. Waters is so entertaining, and the incoming trio of Smart, Reid and Williams is very good. Effort will be a key, as will their ability to play together, but they have a chance to be really good.

23. CLEMSON TIGERS

Who’s gone : Gabe DeVoe, Donte Grantham, Mark Donnal

: Gabe DeVoe, Donte Grantham, Mark Donnal Who do they add : John Newman III, Hunter Tyson, Trey Jamison, Javan White

: John Newman III, Hunter Tyson, Trey Jamison, Javan White Projected starting lineup: Shelton Mitchell, Marcquise Reed, AJ Oliver, Aamir Simms, Elijah Thomas

With Mitchell and Reed back in the fold, plus Elijah Thomas in the paint, this has the makings of another team that will push for a top five seed.

24. MARYLAND TERRAPINS

Who’s gone : Justin Jackson, Jared Nickens, Michal Cekovsky, Sean Obi, Dion Wiley

: Justin Jackson, Jared Nickens, Michal Cekovsky, Sean Obi, Dion Wiley Who do they add : Schnider Herard, Jalen Smith, Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala

: Schnider Herard, Jalen Smith, Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala Projected starting lineup: Anthony Cowan, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Smith, Bruno Fernando

Losing Jackson and Huerter is a major blow for a team that looked like it had a chance to win the Big Ten, but there are some pieces for Mark Turgeon to work with here. Cowan could be an all-Big Ten point guard as a junior, Morsell and Fernando had promising freshman years and Turgeon does bring in four solid pieces. They’ve got a chance to make some noise in a weak Big Ten, but losing Huerter a year earlier than expected is crushing. Someone needs to keep an eye on Scott Van Pelt.

25. XAVIER MUSKETEERS

Who’s gone : Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Chris Mack, Kerem Kanter, Sean O’Mara, Kaiser Gates

: Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Chris Mack, Kerem Kanter, Sean O’Mara, Kaiser Gates Who do they add : Dontarius James, Jake Walker, Kyle Castlin, Zach Hankins, Ryan Welage

: Dontarius James, Jake Walker, Kyle Castlin, Zach Hankins, Ryan Welage Projected starting lineup: Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Ryan Welage, Tyrique Jones

So just how good is Travis Steele? We’ll find out right away. This roster has some dudes. They are also quite young with a first-year head coach.

THE FIVE THAT JUST MISSED:

26. Michigan

27. Indiana

28. Purdue

29. Syracuse

30. Cincinnati