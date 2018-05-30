VIDEO: Top-40 recruit parodies Kyrie Irving’s ‘Uncle Drew’ in Michigan commitment video

Commitment videos have become a common way for elite basketball recruits to publicly announce college decisions.
But while many of the videos take on a serious tone, filled with highlights or workout clips, Texas native and top-40 recruit Jalen Wilson decided to have some fun with his commitment video. The 6-foot-8 Wilson made a parody of Kyrie Irving’s famous “Uncle Drew” character (and upcoming film) as “Uncle Lue” took a local basketball court by storm to make his college selection.
Wilson decided on Michigan — giving the Wolverines their first commitment in the Class of 2019. Regarded as the No. 39 overall prospect in the Rivals national rankings, Wilson is a quality get for Michigan. A versatile wing who can play multiple spots on the floor, Wilson gives head coach John Beilein another talented weapon to work with in the coming years.
You also have to give Wilson, and his crew, a ton of credit for the “Uncle Lue” parody. The video, which features high school teammate and fellow Class of 2019 prospect De’Vion Harmon (an Oklahoma commit wearing the “Boomer Sooner” shirt in the video) is very entertaining. The production value is solid for a high school commitment video and it also features a lot of extras who willingly participated to make it a fun project.
Wilson’s commitment completes a great day for Michigan basketball as guard Charles Matthews also decided to return to school for his junior season after helping lead the Wolverines to the national championship game last season.