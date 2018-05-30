Ethan Happ returning to Wisconsin for senior season

Ethan Happ is coming back to Wisconsin for his senior season, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
After testing the 2018 NBA Draft process, Happ opted to pull out and head back to Madison. A redshirt senior, Happ could have technically gone to any program he wanted as a graduate transfer. But Happ will be back with the Badgers as he has a chance to add to his legacy.
As a junior, Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 52 percent from the field. Although the Badgers missed the 2018 NCAA tournament, thanks in-part to a young roster, this season’s team has high hopes as nearly everyone is back in the fold.
Happ’s perimeter shooting will be one thing to watch for during his senior season. Mostly an interior scorer during his first three seasons at Wisconsin, Happ attempted three-pointers for the first time last season, finishing 1-for-11. With NBA teams coveting big men who can space the floor, it’ll be interesting to see if Happ can improve his perimeter shooting, and how that might benefit Wisconsin’s offense next season.
With 1,541 career points, Happ also has a chance to become only the third player in Wisconsin men’s basketball history to finish with over 2,000 career points as he attempts to join Alando Tucker and Michael Finley.