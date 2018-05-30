More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ethan Happ returning to Wisconsin for senior season

By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Ethan Happ is coming back to Wisconsin for his senior season, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

After testing the 2018 NBA Draft process, Happ opted to pull out and head back to Madison. A redshirt senior, Happ could have technically gone to any program he wanted as a graduate transfer. But Happ will be back with the Badgers as he has a chance to add to his legacy.

As a junior, Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 52 percent from the field. Although the Badgers missed the 2018 NCAA tournament, thanks in-part to a young roster, this season’s team has high hopes as nearly everyone is back in the fold.

Happ’s perimeter shooting will be one thing to watch for during his senior season. Mostly an interior scorer during his first three seasons at Wisconsin, Happ attempted three-pointers for the first time last season, finishing 1-for-11. With NBA teams coveting big men who can space the floor, it’ll be interesting to see if Happ can improve his perimeter shooting, and how that might benefit Wisconsin’s offense next season.

With 1,541 career points, Happ also has a chance to become only the third player in Wisconsin men’s basketball history to finish with over 2,000 career points as he attempts to join Alando Tucker and Michael Finley.

VIDEO: Top-40 recruit parodies Kyrie Irving’s ‘Uncle Drew’ in Michigan commitment video

By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
Commitment videos have become a common way for elite basketball recruits to publicly announce college decisions.

But while many of the videos take on a serious tone, filled with highlights or workout clips, Texas native and top-40 recruit Jalen Wilson decided to have some fun with his commitment video. The 6-foot-8 Wilson made a parody of Kyrie Irving’s famous “Uncle Drew” character (and upcoming film) as “Uncle Lue” took a local basketball court by storm to make his college selection.

Wilson decided on Michigan — giving the Wolverines their first commitment in the Class of 2019. Regarded as the No. 39 overall prospect in the Rivals national rankings, Wilson is a quality get for Michigan. A versatile wing who can play multiple spots on the floor, Wilson gives head coach John Beilein another talented weapon to work with in the coming years.

You also have to give Wilson, and his crew, a ton of credit for the “Uncle Lue” parody. The video, which features high school teammate and fellow Class of 2019 prospect De’Vion Harmon (an Oklahoma commit wearing the “Boomer Sooner” shirt in the video) is very entertaining. The production value is solid for a high school commitment video and it also features a lot of extras who willingly participated to make it a fun project.

Wilson’s commitment completes a great day for Michigan basketball as guard Charles Matthews also decided to return to school for his junior season after helping lead the Wolverines to the national championship game last season.

Brian Bowen turns pro after NCAA rules him ineligible for next season

By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
The college basketball career of former McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen is officially over before it ever began as the South Carolina guard will stay in the 2018 NBA Draft.

According to an official release from the Gamecocks, the NCAA informed the school that Bowen would be ineligible for at least the 2018-19 season based on the alleged benefits the Bowen family received from Louisville. Since Bowen hadn’t served a transfer year in residence at South Carolina, he was also potentially facing additional time that he would have to be out as well.

Bowen and his family were tied to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball this fall as an Adidas executive is alleged to have been part of a scheme to deliver $100,000 to Bowen’s family, according to court documents. Eventually cleared by the FBI on Nov. 2, Bowen was not allowed to play at Louisville.

After leaving Louisville amidst the investigation and enrolling at South Carolina in January, Bowen sat on the bench in the hopes of eventually being able to play for the Gamecocks. But the NCAA never gave the promising 6-foot-6 guard the chance to even begin his college basketball career.

“I am completely devastated by the NCAA’s ruling,” Bowen said in the South Carolina release. “All I ever wanted to do was continue my education and play college basketball, however, after learning of the ruling, and discussing it with my family and attorney, I’ve decided to pursue my professional career. I’m grateful to the University of South Carolina and Frank Martin for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Gamecock.”

This is a really tough break for Bowen, as he was likely never directly at fault for the stuff going on behind the scenes during his recruitment. While the evidence provided in the FBI investigation made it almost impossible for Bowen to be immediately eligible, he would have potentially missed over two years worth of time because of this situation.

For a former top-25 national recruit with a promising future, turning pro is probably the best course of action for Bowen at this point. It’s disappointing that we’ll never see Bowen play college basketball, but it’s likely for the best that he moves on and continues his career away from these investigations.

Syracuse guard Tyus Battle pulls out of 2018 NBA Draft

By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tyus Battle will return to Syracuse for his junior season after pulling out of the 2018 NBA Draft on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 Battle was the Orange’s clear No. 1 option on offense last season as he put up 19.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a sophomore. Although his shooting percentages were low (39 percent from the field, 32 percent from three-point range) Battle was one of the few players on Syracuse who could create his own shot last season.

With Battle back in the fold for 2018-19, the Orange become an intriguing deep among the middle of the pack in the ACC. While the league will be as deep and tough as ever, the Orange are coming off of a promising NCAA tournament run that saw them make a surprise Sweet 16 appearance as a No. 11 seed.

If Battle gets more help on the offensive end this season (and he hopefully should with Oshae Brissett returning as well) then he could be among the leading scorers in the ACC.

Kentucky’s P.J. Washington, Wenyen Gabriel make 2018 NBA Draft decisions

By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Kentucky’s deep-and-talented roster is officially taking shape on Wednesday afternoon as forward P.J. Washington announced that he will return for his sophomore season while Wenyen Gabriel will stay in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The return of the 6-foot-7 Washington gives the Wildcats their most consistent frontcourt player from last season. Putting up 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, the springy forward has a chance to make a major leap during his sophomore season in Lexington.

Gabriel, a 6-foot-9 big man who just completed with sophomore season, is staying in the draft after an up-and-down career with Kentucky. A reserve for most of the past two seasons, Gabriel averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game last season. A former five-star prospect, Gabriel was never a consistent presence with the Wildcats, but he does have some tantalizing pro tools, including an ability to stretch the floor (39 percent three-point shooting this season).

The major question becomes who Washington might play with in Kentucky’s potentially crowded frontcourt? As of this writing, Jarred Vanderbilt is still deciding on his NBA draft future. Stanford graduate transfer forward Reid Travis is also rumored to also be potentially going to Kentucky after pulling out of the NBA draft.

When you also factor in the Wildcats bringing in five-star freshman big man E.J. Montgomery, and the return of sophomore big man Nick Richards, and that makes for some intriguing lineup possibilities for head coach John Calipari in the frontcourt.

One interesting wrinkle for Washington could be his ability to play smaller, at the three, since Kentucky has so many potential big men. Although Washington only shot 23 percent from three-point range last season, he is quick enough to stick with some bigger wings while also providing plus rebounding from the position.

We’ll have to wait-and-see what happens with Vanderbilt, but at the very least, Kentucky has Montgomery, Richards and Washington already in the fold for 2018-19.

Charles Matthews returning to intriguing Michigan team

By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Michigan received some big news on Wednesday afternoon as the school announced the return of redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews.

The 6-foot-6 Matthews is opting to pull his name out of the 2018 NBA Draft as he was a key two-way wing for the Wolverines last season. A strong postseason from Matthews helped lead Michigan to the national championship game. In his first college season as a starter after transferring from Kentucky, Matthews put up 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Matthews also shot 49 percent from the field, 31 percent from the three-point line and 55 percent from the free-throw line.

“I am thankful for the assistance Coach Beilein and the staff have given me in order to gain as much information as possible before making this decision. They showed great confidence and patience with me while I sorted this all out,” Matthews said in the release. “After much prayer and discussions with my family and the staff, I am excited to be returning to Michigan next year. I learned a lot throughout this process, but my main focus will now be completing my education at Michigan and leading my teammates to more success next season.”

The return of Matthews is huge for Michigan, as he’ll be a major contender to make the All-Big Ten team after his strong play in March. With the loss of Moe Wagner to the 2018 NBA Draft, as well as seniors like Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson exhausting eligibility, Matthews should be counted on to be the go-to scorer for the Wolverines next season.

That new role could also help to potentially enhance Matthews’ pro stock if he chooses to leave after next season — especially if he shows added consistency and a better perimeter jumper.

Michigan is also set to return point guard Zavier Simpson, forward Isaiah Livers and some solid role players like Jordan Poole and Jon Teske from last season’s team. With the Wolverines also bringing in a strong freshman class, led by five-star forward Ignas Brazdeikis, and they should once again be among the Big Ten’s best teams.