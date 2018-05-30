More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Charles Matthews returning to intriguing Michigan team

By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michigan received some big news on Wednesday afternoon as the school announced the return of redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews.

The 6-foot-6 Matthews is opting to pull his name out of the 2018 NBA Draft as he was a key two-way wing for the Wolverines last season. A strong postseason from Matthews helped lead Michigan to the national championship game. In his first college season as a starter after transferring from Kentucky, Matthews put up 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Matthews also shot 49 percent from the field, 31 percent from the three-point line and 55 percent from the free-throw line.

“I am thankful for the assistance Coach Beilein and the staff have given me in order to gain as much information as possible before making this decision. They showed great confidence and patience with me while I sorted this all out,” Matthews said in the release. “After much prayer and discussions with my family and the staff, I am excited to be returning to Michigan next year. I learned a lot throughout this process, but my main focus will now be completing my education at Michigan and leading my teammates to more success next season.”

The return of Matthews is huge for Michigan, as he’ll be a major contender to make the All-Big Ten team after his strong play in March. With the loss of Moe Wagner to the 2018 NBA Draft, as well as seniors like Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson exhausting eligibility, Matthews should be counted on to be the go-to scorer for the Wolverines next season.

That new role could also help to potentially enhance Matthews’ pro stock if he chooses to leave after next season — especially if he shows added consistency and a better perimeter jumper.

Michigan is also set to return point guard Zavier Simpson, forward Isaiah Livers and some solid role players like Jordan Poole and Jon Teske from last season’s team. With the Wolverines also bringing in a strong freshman class, led by five-star forward Ignas Brazdeikis, and they should once again be among the Big Ten’s best teams.

Syracuse guard Tyus Battle pulls out of 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tyus Battle will return to Syracuse for his junior season after pulling out of the 2018 NBA Draft on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 Battle was the Orange’s clear No. 1 option on offense last season as he put up 19.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a sophomore. Although his shooting percentages were low (39 percent from the field, 32 percent from three-point range) Battle was one of the few players on Syracuse who could create his own shot last season.

With Battle back in the fold for 2018-19, the Orange become an intriguing deep among the middle of the pack in the ACC. While the league will be as deep and tough as ever, the Orange are coming off of a promising NCAA tournament run that saw them make a surprise Sweet 16 appearance as a No. 11 seed.

If Battle gets more help on the offensive end this season (and he hopefully should with Oshae Brissett returning as well) then he could be among the leading scorers in the ACC.

Kentucky’s P.J. Washington, Wenyen Gabriel make 2018 NBA Draft decisions

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 30, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kentucky’s deep-and-talented roster is officially taking shape on Wednesday afternoon as forward P.J. Washington announced that he will return for his sophomore season while Wenyen Gabriel will stay in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The return of the 6-foot-7 Washington gives the Wildcats their most consistent frontcourt player from last season. Putting up 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, the springy forward has a chance to make a major leap during his sophomore season in Lexington.

Gabriel, a 6-foot-9 big man who just completed with sophomore season, is staying in the draft after an up-and-down career with Kentucky. A reserve for most of the past two seasons, Gabriel averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game last season. A former five-star prospect, Gabriel was never a consistent presence with the Wildcats, but he does have some tantalizing pro tools, including an ability to stretch the floor (39 percent three-point shooting this season).

The major question becomes who Washington might play with in Kentucky’s potentially crowded frontcourt? As of this writing, Jarred Vanderbilt is still deciding on his NBA draft future. Stanford graduate transfer forward Reid Travis is also rumored to also be potentially going to Kentucky after pulling out of the NBA draft.

When you also factor in the Wildcats bringing in five-star freshman big man E.J. Montgomery, and the return of sophomore big man Nick Richards, and that makes for some intriguing lineup possibilities for head coach John Calipari in the frontcourt.

One interesting wrinkle for Washington could be his ability to play smaller, at the three, since Kentucky has so many potential big men. Although Washington only shot 23 percent from three-point range last season, he is quick enough to stick with some bigger wings while also providing plus rebounding from the position.

We’ll have to wait-and-see what happens with Vanderbilt, but at the very least, Kentucky has Montgomery, Richards and Washington already in the fold for 2018-19.

Kansas gets center Udoka Azubuike back from NBA draft

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 30, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kansas announced on Wednesday that starting center Udoka Azubuike will be withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to school for his junior season.

“I received good feedback from many sources around the NBA over the last month but in the end, after discussing with my family and coaches, we decided it would be in my best interest to return to Kansas for my junior year,” said Azubuike. “I want to thank the people in the NBA who gave me this opportunity.  I believe it was an important step as I chase my dream to play basketball at the highest level. I’m looking forward to next season and can’t wait to get to work with my teammates. Rock Chalk!”

Azubuike is a 7-foot center that averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 boards as a sophomore, but in an era where versatility and stretchability is becoming more and more coveted out of front court pieces, Azubuike is a paint-locked big that was a liability at the foul line, let alone from beyond the arc.

Back at Kansas, however, he bolsters a loaded front line for a team that currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.

“We’re all very excited about Udoka making the decision to return for his junior year,” said head coach Bill Self. “We supported him declaring and investigating, which I think was a smart move. It was certainly a move that was handled exactly as the rule was intended. He wanted to find out more information on what the NBA franchises thought of him and he was able to accomplish that in many ways. The feedback that he got and that we received was that he’s definitely improved and NBA personnel think very favorably of him. He certainly performed well at the Combine, but the information he received led him to the decision to return to school.”

Villanova’s Omari Spellman to remain in NBA draft

Chris Covatta/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 30, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Villanova big man Omari Spellman will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft, forgoing his final three seasons of eligibility.

Spellman, a 6-foot-9, 245 pound stretch five, made the announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to be taken in the late first or early second round.

Like Donte DiVincenzo, who announced on Tuesday that he will remain in the NBA draft as well, Spellman played his way into being an potential first round pick with a strong performance in the NBA draft combine.

But unlike DiVincenzo, Spellman is a piece where Villanova does not exactly have the horses to make up for his loss. Don’t get me wrong, losing DiVincenzo was a blow — there was a chance he could have been the preseason national player of the year — but Villanova has players that can fill his void. Albany grad transfer Joe Cremo is going to be a contributor at the Big East level. Phil Booth and Eric Paschall will be able to shoulder a heavier load offensively. Jermaine Samuels has the potential to be a star for the Wildcats one day, perhaps even next season.

Jay Wright does not have that luxury.

A 6-foot-9 big man that totally changed his body when he arrived on campus at Villanova after getting ruled ineligible for his freshman season by the NCAA, Spellman proceeded to drop nearly 50 pounds of fat from his frame. He’s now a chiseled 245 pounds, and, at the end of his redshirt freshman season, far more explosive than anyone thought he would be. He isn’t a great shot-blocker but he was effective enough at the college level. He’s a good rebounder as well, and given his high body-fat content — he had the highest number at the combine — there is still room for him to streamline his body even more.

Spellman’s real skill is his ability to play on the perimeter. He shot 43.3 percent from three this season, and he’s skilled and coordinated enough to be able to put the ball on the floor and attack a closeout. His ability to play on the perimeter offensively and defend the paint on the defensive end was what brought everything together for Villanova. He was their connector. There is no more valuable combination of skills in basketball at this point than being able to defend the rim on one end and space the floor on the other.

That’s not going to be easy to replace, and it’s the biggest reason why Villanova has slid to No. 5 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.

Maryland’s Kevin Huerter to remain in the draft, sign with an agent

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 30, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Another one of the combine’s stars is off to the NBA a year earlier than we expected.

Maryland wing Kevin Huerter will remain in the NBA draft, signing with an agent and forgoing his final two years of eligibility, an NBA source confirmed.

Huerter is a 6-foot-7 wing that averaged 14 points and shot 42 percent from three this past season. There were some concerns over his toughness and just how much of an impact he would provide on the defensive end of the floor, but the work that he did at the NBA combine helped convince GMs that he would be worth a pick in the 20s.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report the news.

This is a massive blow to a Maryland team that appeared to be a top 20 team heading into next season. The Terps still return Anthony Cowan and they got Bruno Fernando back for another season, which, when combined with a healthy roster and a talented recruiting class, should be enough to get Mark Turgeon back to the NCAA tournament.

But Huerter would have been a first-team all-Big Ten player. He would have made Maryland a threat to win a wide-open Big Ten, and his departure leaves Maryland in a difficult spot. They are currently 24th in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.