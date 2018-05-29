2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.
The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.
DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT
- DENG ADEL, Louisville
- RAWLE ALKINS, Arizona
- MIKE AMIUS, Western Carolina
- KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
- DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
- MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
- MO BAMBA, Texas
- KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
- LAMONTE BEARDEN, Western Kentucky
- LERON BLACK, Illinois
- MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
- MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State
- BRUCE BROWN, Miami
- TROY BROWN JR., Oregon
- JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
- ELIJAH BRYANT, BYU
- J.J. CALDWELL, Texas A&M
- TONY CARR, Penn State
- WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
- KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
- BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
- ERIC DAVIS JR., Texas
- TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
- MARCUS DERRICKSON, Georgetown
- HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
- DIKEMBE DIXSON, UIC
- DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
- TREVON DUVAL, Duke
- DREW EUBANKS, Oregon State
- JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
- ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
- MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
- HARRY FROLING, Marquette
- KAISER GATES, Xavier
- SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
- DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
- AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA
- DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
- JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
- JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland
- KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
- TERRY LARRIER, UConn
- MARQUEZ LETCHER-ELLIS, Rice
- MAKINDE LONDON, Chattanooga
- MATUR MAKER, High School
- BRANDON MCCOY, UNLV
- JACK MCVEIGH, Nebraska
- DE’ANTHONY MELTON, USC
- CHIMEZIE METU, USC
- DORAL MOORE, Wake Forest
- MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas
- SHAKE MILTON, SMU
- MAX MONTANA, San Diego State
- JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
- AJDIN PENAVA, Marshall
- MICHAEL PORTER Jr., Missouri
- BILLY PRESTON, Kansas
- JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
- COREY SANDERS, Rutgers
- BRANDON SAMPSON, LSU
- COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
- LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
- ANFERNEE SIMONS, High School
- DAVID SKARA, Clemson
- ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
- RAY SPALDING, Louisville
- KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
- GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
- ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona
- LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
- MOE WAGNER, Michigan
- LONNIE WALKER, Miami
- ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M
- TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
TESTING THE WATERS
- UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
- TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
- BRIAN BOWEN, South Carolina
- CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
- TYLER COOK, Iowa
- NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
- NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
- WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
- TYLER HALL, Montana State
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
- JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
- DEVONTE KLINES, Montana State
- CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
- CODY MARTIN, Nevada
- CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- AARON MENZIES, Seattle
- ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
- SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
- JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
- MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
- TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
- CODY RILEY, UCLA
- MICAH SEABORN, Monmouth
- OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
- MAX STRUS, DePaul
- REID TRAVIS, Stanford
- JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
- TREMONT WATERS, LSU
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
- JALEN ADAMS, UConn
- ESA AHMAD, West Virginia
- SEDRICK BAREFIELD, Utah
- BENNIE BOATWRIGHT, USC
- PHIL BOOTH, Villanova
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
- BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
- TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
- C.J. BURKS, Marshall
- JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
- HAANIF CHEATHAM, FGCU
- YOELI CHILDS, BYU
- ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
- JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
- MIKE DAUM, South Dakota State
- JON DAVIS, Charlotte
- JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
- SHAWNTREZ DAVIS, Bethune Cookman
- TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
- TORIN DORN, N.C. State
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- JON ELMORE, Marshall
- TACKO FALL, UCF
- BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
- JARREY FOSTER, SMU
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
- MICHAEL GILMORE, FGCU
- JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
- RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
- ZACH HANKINS, Xavier
- MUSTAPHA HERON, Auburn
- MALIK HINES, UMass
- ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
- JALEN HUDSON, Florida
- DEWAN HUELL, Miami
- DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
- TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
- ZACH JOHNSON, Miami
- CHRISTIAN KEELING, Charleston Southern
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- KALOB LEDOUX, McNeese State
- ABDUL LEWIS, NJIT
- DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
- FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
- MALIK MARTIN, Tennessee Tech
- ZANE MARTIN, Towson
- LUKE MAYE, North Carolina
- MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
- CHRISTIAN MEKOWULU, Tennessee State
- TAKAL MOLSON, Canisius
- JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
- MATT MORGAN, Cornell
- ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
- TRAVIS MUNNINGS, Louisiana-Monroe
- RENATHAN ONA EMBO, Tulane
- JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
- ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova
- LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
- JALON PIPKINS, CSUN
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
- NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
- KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
- AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
- QUINTON ROSE, Temple
- ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
- RONSHAD SHABAZZ, Appalachian State
- TAVARIUS SHINE, Oklahoma State
- CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
- YANKUBA SIMA, Oklahoma State
- FRED SIMS, Chicago State
- D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
- DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
- KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
- CHRISTIAN VITAL, Connecticut
- JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
- DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
- AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
- JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
- OMER YURTSEVEN, Georgetown
Like this:
Like Loading...
With four of its top five scorers having graduated, Purdue waited anxiously for the decision of sophomore point guard Carsen Edwards with regards to the 2018 NBA Draft.
Had Edwards decided to keep his name in the draft, the Boilermakers would have to account for the loss of its top five scorers in preparation for the 2018-19 season. Luckily for Purdue that won’t be the case, as it was announced Tuesday night that Edwards will withdraw from the draft and return to school for his junior year.
Edwards, a first team All-Big Ten and second team All-America selection this past season, averaged a team-best 18.5 points per game while also accounting for 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Of the four seniors out of eligibility three, center Isaac Haas, forward Vincent Edwards and guard Dakota Mathias, were double-digit scorers with the fourth (guard P.J. Thompson) being a valuable starter who averaged 7.5 points per game.
Edwards’ decision to return to West Lafayette ensures that Purdue will have a proven primary scoring option, which bodes well for returnees such as center Matt Haarms and guards Ryan Cline and Nojel Eastern. Purdue adds three four-star recruits, including guard Eric Hunter Jr., to the program this summer and two redshirt freshmen (guard Sasha Stefanovic and wing Aaron Wheeler) will be available after sitting out last season.
With Wisconsin still awaiting a decision from forward Ethan Happ, Purdue has a player in Carsen Edwards who will be one of the favorites for both Big Ten Player of the Year and another All-America honor.
While the commitment of elite in-state prospect Romeo Langford was a major development for Archie Miller as he works to return the Indiana basketball program to prominence, the status of forward Juwan Morgan was another key as the team looks ahead to 2018-19.
Morgan, a second team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season, entered his name into the 2018 NBA Draft without hiring an agent. Tuesday evening, shortly after it was reported by multiple outlets that he would return to Indiana for his senior season, Morgan made the news official via his Instagram account.
The combination of the 2018 recruiting class, which in addition to Langford includes a grad transfer in former Saint Mary’s forward Evan Fitzner, and the return of Morgan likely ramps things up when it comes to the expectations for the “rebuild” in Bloomington.
Three of Indiana’s top four scorers from last season will be back, with Morgan being joined by De’Ron Davis (9.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg in 15 games) and Devonte Green (7.6 ppg), but keep in mind that Davis is coming off of a year that came to an end due to a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg. How much time it takes for Davis to get back to full strength remains to be seen, but the additions of Fitzner and three four-star recruits (Jerome Hunter, Damezi Anderson and Jake Forrester) will help the Hoosiers from a numbers standpoint.
That all being said Morgan’s decision to return to Indiana gives the team a proven leading offensive option, ensuring that the Hoosiers can return to the NCAA tournament after missing out in each of the last two seasons.
Michigan State’s hopes of defending as Big Ten regular season champions and playing deeper into the NCAA tournament in 2019 received a boost Tuesday, as it was announced that power forward Nick Ward will withdraw his name from the 2018 NBA Draft and return for his junior season.
Ward was a key part of the Spartans’ front court rotation this past season, starting 34 of the 35 games he played in and averaging 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game. When on the court Ward, who shot nearly 65 percent from the field, was very effective. And given the amount of front court production the Spartans will have to replace, Ward stands to see even more time on the floor in 2018-19.
Starters Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr., who are both expected to be selected in the lottery portion of next month’s NBA draft, combined to average 28.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game with the latter also blocking three shots per night. The losses of Bridges and Jackson are big ones, and with experienced reserves Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter out of eligibility Michigan State stands to be a bit younger inside next season.
But the return of Ward helps with regards to both production and experience, with rising senior Kenny Goins providing the latter attribute as well. Add in rising sophomore Xavier Tillman and incoming freshmen Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Thomas Kithier, and the Spartans will have options in the front court.
Ward will be one of three double-digit scorers returning to East Lansing next season, with the others being guards Cassius Winston and Joshua Langford. And even though Michigan State did lose some talented options, they’ll be viewed by many as the early favorite to win the Big Ten.
After testing the NBA draft process, Iowa guard Isaiah Moss announced Tuesday that he has decided to return for his redshirt junior season at the school.
Moss was one of four double-digit scorers for the Hawkeyes last season, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 87.9 percent from the foul line. In addition to the scoring Moss averaged 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for an Iowa team that finished the 2017-18 season with a 14-19 overall record (4-14 Big Ten).
Cook’s decision to return means that three of Iowa’s top four scorers are certain to be back, with guard Jordan Bohannon (13.5 ppg, 5.4 apg) entering his junior season and forward Luka Garza (12.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg) set to be a sophomore. The lone question mark one day ahead of the NCAA’s deadline for early entrants to declare their intentions to return to school is forward Tyler Cook, and his return would be a big deal for a program that’s hoping to rebound from a disappointing season.
As a sophomore Cook led the Hawkeyes in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 St. Louis native was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection, and as a freshman he was a member of the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team.
While the return of all four double-digit scorers would not guarantee a turnaround for Iowa, it certainly wouldn’t hurt with the process.
Tuesday afternoon, one day before the NCAA deadline for players to announce their intentions to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to school, the Tennessee basketball program received some good news.
Forward Admiral Schofield, who decided earlier in the spring to test the process without hiring an agent, announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his senior season. As a junior Schofield averaged 13.9 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game, shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from three-point range and 75.6 percent from the foul line.
Schofield’s return means that the top six scorers — and all five starters — from a team that won 26 games and a share of the SEC regular season title will all be back on campus.
While the rosters at Auburn — which shared the regular season title with Tennessee — and Kentucky are nothing to scoff at, a very good case can be made that Rick Barnes’ team should be the preseason favorite to win the SEC next season. At minimum, the Volunteers should be safely in the Top 10 of the preseason national polls this fall.