Maryland big man Bruno Fernando withdraws from 2018 NBA Draft.

Maryland big man Bruno Fernando is returning to school after withdrawing from the 2018 NBA Draft, the school announced on Monday.

The 6-foot-10 Fernando had a strong freshman season for the Terrapins as he averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, earning All-Big Ten Freshman honors. Capable of making highlight-reel dunks, or protecting the rim, Fernando’s return is important for Maryland as he gives them a proven force on the interior.

With the Terps also bringing in transfer big man Schnider Hérard (eligible after first semester next season) and freshman Jalen Smith, Maryland might have one of the best frontcourts in the Big Ten next season.

Now Maryland awaits a decision from sophomore Kevin Huerter, as he’s also testing the 2018 NBA Draft process. If Huerter comes back, then Maryland could be an intriguing team to watch in a pretty open Big Ten race.