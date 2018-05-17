NCAA supports federal sports wagering regulation

The NCAA announced on Thursday that they support a federal model addressing legalized gambling and that they have suspended, and potentially ended, a ban on championships being held in states that allow sports betting.
This comes just days after the Supreme Court ruled that states can decide on their own if they want to allow legalized sports betting.
“Our highest priorities in any conversation about sports wagering are maintaining the integrity of competition and student-athlete well-being,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a release. “Sports wagering can adversely impact student-athletes and undermine the games they play. We are committed to ensuring that laws and regulations promote a safe and fair environment for the nearly half a million students who play college athletics.”
Emmert added, “While we recognize the critical role of state governments, strong federal standards are necessary to safeguard the integrity of college sports and the athletes who play these games at all levels.”
This is a move that the NCAA needed to make, as there will be more places around the country with casinos that will eventually have legalized sports betting available. For the time being, what this means is that the NCAA is going to allow Las Vegas to host NCAA championships. The city is already a place where college basketball has a major presence, not just with the summer recruiting scene but during Championship Week, when the Pac-12, the Mountain West, the WCC and the WAC all hold their conference tournaments in Sin City.
Now, however, we may end up seeing an NCAA tournament regional final being held in Vegas.
And that would be awesome, but it probably won’t happen any time soon. The hosts for all NCAA tournament sites have already been determined through the 2022 season.
The Orlando Magic are reportedly targeting Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson to be their next head coach, according to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Missing the NBA Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, the Magic parted ways with former head coach Frank Vogel earlier this offseason. Sampson is reportedly the team’s top target.
The 62-year-old Sampson has aided in a recent resurgence at the University of Houston as he led the Cougars to the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament — the program’s first March Madness appearance in eight years. A former college head coach at Montana Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana before his recent four-year tenure at Houston, Sampson also has some NBA experience as an assistant coach.
While Sampson was serving a five-year show cause for NCAA violations during his time at Indiana, he coached for three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and three seasons with the Houston Rockets. Although Sampson has never been a head coach at the NBA level, he has connections with the Magic’s front office as President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond both worked for the Bucks while Sampson was there under head coach Scott Skiles.
Although Sampson has some very successful rebuilds at the college level, having to rebuild an NBA team as a first-time head coach would be a very difficult task. But, as Stein and many others have noted, the Magic have also been very mysterious about this coaching search. All of the Sampson chatter could be misdirection, for all we know.
A handful of college coaches have recently made the jump to the NBA — most notably Brad Stevens (Butler to Boston) and Billy Donovan (Florida to Oklahoma City) — but both of those coaches were significantly younger than Sampson was when they were hired. If the Magic are serious about Sampson, it would be a very bold choice given his age and lack of NBA experience.
Rutgers kept an important in-state prospect home on Wednesday as top-150 prospect Paul Mulcahy pledged to the Scarlet Knights out of the Class of 2019.
The 6-foot-5 Mulcahy was a priority recruit for head coach Steve Pikiell and the Rutgers coaching staff as they’ve been recruiting the unique guard since they took the job. A versatile perimeter player who can play on or off the ball, Mulcahy is a gifted passer with good floor vision and instincts.
With the Scarlet Knights adding some talented players in the Class of 2018 in guards Montez Mathis and Ron Harper Jr., the program is starting to put together the makings of a strong backcourt for the future. Since Rutgers also has Geo Baker and Texas transfer Jacob Young (sitting out next season due to NCAA transfer rules) in the fold, there is reason to be optimistic about the future of Scarlet Knights basketball.
Mulcahy is exactly the type of recruit that Rutgers and Pikiell need to land if they hope to be competitive in the Big Ten. Regarded as the No. 134 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, according to Rivals, Mulcahy hails from Gladstone, New Jersey.
Auburn picked up a key transfer on Wednesday as former Memphis guard Jamal Johnson pledged to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson is a former four-star prospect as he put up 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season while averaging 26.5 minutes per contest for Memphis. Johnson showed flashes throughout the season, including a 17-point effort against AAC-champion Cincinnati during the final game of the season.
A native of Birmingham, Johnson will be closer to home with his new school, as he’ll have to sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer regulations. Once he’s eligible, Johnson should become a key rotation piece for Auburn, as he has a chance to be a solid scorer.
Xavier and new head coach Travis Steele continued a strong recent stretch on the recruiting trail on Wednesday as the Musketeers landed four-star Class of 2019 forward Elias King.
The 6-foot-7 King is regarded as the No. 50 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2019 rankings as the Georgia native is a quality grab for Xavier. A wing forward with a chance to develop into a big-time scorer, King also has the length and athleticism to potentially become a two-way threat.
Previously committed to Georgia when Mark Fox was head coach, King opened up his recruitment once Fox was let go. When Steele hired former Georgia assistant Jonas Hayes, King’s primary recruiter at Georgia under Fox, then the Musketeers quickly developed a strong relationship.
Since taking over for Chris Mack, Steele has done a nice job of continuing to bring in talent as King is the program’s second Class of 2019 recruit, joining three-star, in-state point guard Samari Curtis.
A 25-year old man was arrested after posing as a student at a Dallas high school so he could play high school basketball, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.
The man’s named is Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley and he claimed that he was a Houston-native that had been displaced by Hurricane Harvey, enrolling as a freshman at Skyline High School under the name Rashun Richardson. Eventually, he transferred to Hillcrest High, where he joined the basketball team and started making a name for himself in the high school and AAU ranks.
His cover was blown two weeks ago when, at an AAU tournament, he was spotted by a former coach, who tipped off Hillcrest to the fact that they had a grown man pretending to be a teenage boy.
Gilstrap-Portley was able to pull this scheme off because he claimed that he was an evacuee, which, by federal law, means that he would not need the necessary paperwork that would help protect the school from a situation like this.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen this situation play out in Texas. Seven years ago, a man by the name of Guerdwich Montimere pretended to be a Haitian orphan named Jerry Joseph in order to enroll at Permian High School to live out a basketball dream that died in junior college years earlier. He was eventually arrested and incarcerated after he had a sexual relationship with an underage student at the school. Gilstrap-Portley allegedly dated a 14-year old at Hillcrest, but the girl’s mother claims that relationship never became sexual.