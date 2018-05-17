ACC coaches want to expand NCAA tournament to 72 teams

At the ACC spring meetings this week, the conference’s basketball coaches made some recommendations for rule changes that would have a pretty big impact on the way that the game is played at the college level.
Among other things, they suggested moving the three-point line back (yes!), widening the lane (yes!), resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds on an offensive rebound (yes!) and sticking with halves instead of changing to four quarters (booooo).
The recommendation that is going to get the most headlines, however, is the suggestion that the NCAA tournament should expand from 68 to 72 teams, with a pair of regional First Fours because, apparently, a far greater percentage of football teams go to bowl games than basketball teams go to the NCAA tournament.
This is dumb for many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that the NIT, the CBI and the CIT exist, or that only four college football teams actually go to the tournament that determines a national champion. Ask UCF about that. The rest of bowl season is simply a series of glorified scrimmages that creates revenue for the people that wear suits and that degenerates love to gamble on.
But that idea is also ridiculous because it’s simply coaches riding for coaches. The truth is that these high major guys know that simply getting an invite to the NCAA tournament is the kind of thing that can earn them a contract extension or keep their bosses from firing them a year earlier than they would otherwise, and creating four more at-large bids means that there is the opportunity for four more coaches to get — or keep — themselves paid.
Personally, I am not married to the idea that the NCAA tournament has to remain at 68 teams — but that comes with one, simple caveat: The additions to the tournament field come in the form of regular season champions at the mid-major level, not middling high-major programs that couldn’t quite crack .500 in their league.
Here’s an idea that I’ve been chewing on for a while, one that I think would be great for all levels of the game and put more of an emphasis on the regular season:
Expand the field to 76 teams, give automatic bids to both the regular season and tournament champs for every conference.
Guarantee that teams that win both the regular season and the tournament title for their respective conference is able to avoid having to play in one of the 12 play-in games.
Those 12 play-in games would be played for the right to be a 14, 15 or 16 seed, and they would be held between the 24 teams that weren’t dual-league champs rated the lowest in the Selection Committee’s seed list, whether that means they only won a regular season title, a tournament title or were an at-large bid.
The number of at-large teams in the field would be fluid. With Wichita State out of the Missouri Valley, there are now essentially 22 leagues where the regular season champ isn’t all-but guaranteed to be an at-large bid. In the last four season, an average of 11 of those conference tournaments were won by someone other than the league’s regular season champ, which means that, on average, there would have been 33 mid-major automatic bids to the Big Dance under these rules and 43 bids available to the top ten conferences and, essentially, 33 at-large bids available. That would be down three from what it currently is, meaning that three of the thoroughly mediocre bubble teams that get in every year would miss out, on average.
This would do a couple of things that I think would make the tournament a better product.
For starter’s, it would give us two more days of wall-to-wall tournament games, meaning that the Tuesday and the Wednesday of the first weekend of the tournament feature an endless amount of play-in games on TV. As gambling on sports becomes more popular, this just means that there is more inventory to be able to cash in on.
It would also ensure that the best mid-major teams in the country — the most likely cinderellas — would be in the tournament after steam-rolling their league. As it stands, we miss out on so many great mid-major teams getting their shine in March because someone they beat twice during the regular season gets hot during one four-day stretch. We all lamented how screwed Middle Tennessee State was this year when they didn’t get a bid to the Big Dance. This model gives them that bid.
Then there is the added bonus that Championship Week becomes that much more insane. If your favorite team is on the bubble, you’ll be locked into all of those mid-major tournament games, because every top seed that loses is a bubble that bursts. That would be amazing, like taking the insanity of March and forcing it to shotgun an old Four Loko.
Now, this idea isn’t exactly perfect. Unbalanced scheduling means that the “best” team in a given conference might not end up being the regular season champ. It also creates a clear and obvious incentive for a conference to rig their conference tournament against the league champ; getting two teams into the tournament increases the odds of getting a win-share for the league, as does having those two teams play a play-in game opponent as opposed to, say, a No. 4 or a No. 5 seed.
It also moves us further and further away from the bracket being able to fit on a single, 8 X 11.5 piece of paper. But honestly, when was the last time you filled out a bracket that wasn’t online?
I know that this idea will never gain any real traction because the people in power — the people at the high major level — are the ones that would be hurt the most by this, but I do think this is the best way to make the tournament as interesting and as fair as possible.
Calhoun says he expects to coach DIII Saint Joseph
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Noreaga Davis acknowledges being a little star struck when Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun came to see him play high school basketball.
The 6-foot-3 very small forward from Notre Dame-Fairfield in Connecticut, is one of about a dozen players Calhoun has recruited as he helps build a new basketball program for the tiny University of Saint Joseph, a Division III school located in suburban Hartford.
The former all-women’s school just began admitting men and begins playing men’s basketball in November.
“This was my first time meeting like a real legendary coach,” Davis said. “A few minutes after, I had to take a minute and be like, ‘Wow I just met Jim Calhoun.”
The Hall of Famer said Wednesday that he wants to become the first men’s coach at the Catholic university, which has a total enrollment of about 2,400 students and a gym that seats about 1,200 people.
Since taking on the job as program architect last September, Calhoun said he’s enjoyed getting back into the game, going to dozens of gyms and watching high school and prep school games while competing in recruiting circles, even at the DIII level. He’s also been working to secure funding for new basketball facilities at Saint Joseph.
“It’s an exciting time for me,” he said. “I really like it.”
The 76-year-old is in the final month of a 10-month consulting contract at Saint Joseph, but also recently signed a new contract to continue as an adviser at UConn, where he retired as coach in 2012 after 26 seasons and three national titles. During his 40-year coaching career at Connecticut and Northeastern, Calhoun amassed 873 wins.
Calhoun says he wants to continue advising new UConn coach Dan Hurley and help in whatever way he can to rebuild the Huskies program. But, he acknowledges there are some contractual and logistical issues to work out if he is to do both jobs. He expects to have those resolved in the next month.
“I fully expect to coach Saint Joe’s next year,” he said. “I fully expect to and then we’ll leave it at that.”
Should Calhoun end up as coach, Saint Joseph may become the highest profile DIII program in the country. Calhoun says the school is in talks with networks such as ESPN and Netflix about doing a documentary series on his return. Bigger programs, including Providence, have talked to him about possible exhibition games, he said.
Calhoun has brought in his former UConn assistant, Glenn Miller, to help him at Saint Joseph. Miller also is a former head coach at Penn and Brown. He is expected to be named head coach at Saint Joseph if Calhoun is not.
Davis said he and the other recruits understand the situation and are comfortable with it.
“I know that either way (Calhoun) will remain a big part of the basketball program,” he said. “I’m just excited about that. We will have a chance to do something special. My goal is to win the Division III national championship.”
Sporting a Louisville shirt, Katina Powell arrested
Katina Powell, the law and Louisville: All together again.
In a manner of speaking, at least.
Powell, who claimed to have provided women to dance for and have sex with Cardinals recruits recruits for years, was arrested Thursday after a court ordered her eviction for an unrelated incident, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
She was detained while wearing, and you really can’t make this up, a University of Louisville shirt. Her support of the Cardinals lives on, even if the parties in Minardi Hall don’t, apparently.
Beyond her choice of apparel, the entire ordeal is pretty bizarre and sad. Powell was at court for an eviction hearing because her daughter was arrested for allegedly pulling a handgun on a man outside their home, which led to a notification to vacate the premises as a violation of the lease contract, the Courier-Journal reports. She was ordered by a judge to vacate in seven days.
She was then subsequently arrested on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception. Here’s the circumstances of that situation, per the Courier Journal:
She is accused of stealing checks from a victim on April 24 and then attempting to cash three of them at Vermont Liquors, according to an arrest citation. The checks totaled $2,900.
Thomas Tyre, a Louisville-area dentist, was listed as the victim on the arrest citation. Tyre told Courier Journal he and Powell were very close for several months. Despite filing charges, Tyre said he regrets how the incident played out.
“I want her in my life,” Tyre told Courier Journal. “I’m sad about what happened.”
With another Louisville-Powell story, 2018 continues to deliver some strange hoops headlines.
Metta World Peace says he was offered $35,000 to throw college game
Not that it comes as any surprise, however, there is a dark side to gambling. One former St. John’s standout and NBA All-Star Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) experienced when he was with the Red Storm, according to an interview he conducted with Yahoo.
“I see the issues with betting. I’ve been approached in college. I got approached a couple times to throw games,” he said said in an interview with Jared Quay. “One interesting time, they come to me in my neighborhood and say, I’ve got $35,000 for you. I said alright that’s cool. I’ll take 35,000. They said, we need you to throw a game. That’s when I’m like, ‘You a–hole.’ But it crossed my mind. Thirty-five thousand dollars? To throw a game? Not bad.”
The question will become if sports betting is legalized on a wider scale, will that do more or less to curtail bad actors from trying to subvert and control outcomes? Legalization brings more regulation, but also a bigger pool of money – though theoretically it would flow toward legitimate operations that carefully monitor irregularities rather than underground ones.
Still, if there’s money to be made, there are likely people willing to work around the law. And they’ll target those who they believe could be tempted the most.
“That’s the problem. When you don’t have no money, they don’t have no money, and they attack them,” World Peace said. “That’s the problem I have with betting because these guys that are betting, they’re bullies. Some of them are bullies. And they’ll force a kid into a situation and then when a kid’s trying to go to the NBA, they’ll hold it against the kid.
“They’ve got to have really harsh rules on people that’s using kids. If anybody gets in that situation, they should snitch and then that person should go to jail because you can not be putting kids under pressure like that.”
ACC Conference Reset: Get caught up on everything that’s happened this offseason
The NBA Draft’s Early Entry Deadline has come and gone, and there are a dozen or so truly impactful decisions that are left to be made.
Just about every elite recruit has decided where they will be playing their college ball next season.
The coaching carousel has come to a close.
The transfer market is slowly winding down.
In other words, by now, we have a pretty good feel for what college basketball is going to look like during the 2018-19 season.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at what has happened — and what will happen — in the ACC over the next six months.
KEY OFFSEASON STORYLINES
HOW WILL THESE DUKE FRESHMEN FIT TOGETHER?: To me, this is probably the most important storyline of college basketball’s offseason that does not involve the FBI or an NBA draft decision. On paper, this Duke team is going to be as talented as any team that we’ve seen in college basketball in recent memory. They have three of the consensus top five prospects — including the top two — coming into the program as well as the top point guard in the class. Those players they are adding (R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Zion Williamson, Tre Jones, Joey Baker) combined with some of the pieces already on the roster (Javin DeLaurier, Alex O’Connell) give the Blue Devils a roster that looks an awful lot like some of the NBA teams that are thriving in these playoffs. They finally have a steady point guard to replace Tyus Jones, and they surround him with big wings that are skilled and multi-positional defenders.
Put another way, this Duke team is built in a mold that is more similar to the Boston Celtics, the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors that anyone has been willing to mention. Hell, you can connect a lot of dots between the way that Villanova has been built in recent years and the way that Duke can, in theory, play this season.
That does not, however, mean that this experiment is going to work. For starters, the tie that binds all of those teams together is elite-level three-point shooting, and that’s not something that this Duke roster is going to have in abundance. The other part of it is on the defensive end of the floor. Just because players are switchable doesn’t guarantee that they are going to understand defensive concepts, be able to read where they are supposed to rotate to defensively or even be able to guard. There are plenty of great athletes that just don’t care about defending well.
Duke has had back-to-back ridiculous recruiting classes, and in those two seasons they’ve lost 12 ACC games and haven’t made it past the Elite Eight. Is this the year it all comes together?
JUST HOW GOOD IS NASSIR LITTLE?: At this point, I’m assuming that Luke Maye is not only coming back to school but that he will be the most accomplished returnee in the country. If you think that’s a weird think to say, imagine writing it. (More on Maye below.) But I’m not sure that Maye is going to be the best player on the Tar Heels next season, and that’s mostly because Nassir Little just won’t stop getting better.
Little had something of a tumultuous path to North Carolina. He was thought to be a heavy Arizona lean before the FBI’s investigation tied him to a deal that a Miami coach was allegedly working on to funnel his family $150,000 from Adidas in exchange for a commitment. He committed to North Carolina as a top 15ish prospect that did not have the greatest motor, jump shot or reputation for working hard. That’s changed. His was sensational during his senior season and on the all-star circuit, and suddenly he’s being talked about as a potential top three pick in the 2019 draft. A 6-foot-7 wing with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and the tools to guard bigger and smaller players, he’s turned into a star in a role that is becoming increasingly more valuable in modern basketball.
If he lives up to the hype, the Tar Heels are going to be in the mix for an ACC title.
CHRIS MACK SETTLING IN AT LOUISVILLE: Louisville made the hire of the offseason, reaching into Cincinnati and pulling Mack out of his alma mater, Xavier. Mack is a top ten coach in the sport, but given what Louisville has lost — Deng Adel, Ray Spalding, Rick Pitino, the 2013 title banner, their pride, their dignity, their recruiting class — the rebuilding (reloading?) job that Mack has in front of him is going to be large.
A big reason for that is due to the looming NCAA investigation into everything that happened with Brian Bowen and Rick Pitino. Who knows how long that is going to take to play out and whether or not the possibility of a postseason ban or the stink of a scandal that involved hookers on recruiting visits is going to limit who the Cardinals can get involved with on the trail. Mack will be hitting the road in July for his first summer with the Cards. It will be very interesting to see who he targets in the Class of 2019, and which targets are willing to hear him out.
IS TYUS BATTLE COMING BACK TO SCHOOL?: Of all the stay-or-go decisions that are left to be made in the ACC, Battle’s is going to be the most important. The 6-foot-6 Syracuse guard averaged 19.2 points as a sophomore last season despite playing on a team that didn’t have another source of offense and played a pace that rivaled that of Virginia’s as the slowest in the league. Jim Boeheim really needs him back, and if he returns, there’s an argument to be made that the Orange are a top 25 team. O’Shae Brissett would be back in the fold and there is size, athleticism and wingspan at every position on the court the Orange zone might be impenetrable.
But all of that is assuming Battle is back.
Because if he’s gone, then Syracuse might struggle to crack 60 points per game next season.
WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE MIDDLE OF THE LEAGUE: There are seemingly a half-dozen teams that are not ACC title contenders but sure do look like they can be top 25 teams: Florida State, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Clemson, Syracuse and Louisville. Who gets what back and adds which transfers? We’ll get into all that below.
WHO’S GONE?
ALL FIVE STARTERS, Duke: Duke will, once again, look entirely different next year. Their four star freshmen all declared for the draft and signed with an agent while Grayson Allen, the lone senior on last year’s roster, has graduated.
JOEL BERRY II, North Carolina: Berry had a long and illustrious career with the Tar Heels, winning a national title, making another national title game and playing a starring role for what felt like the better part of a decade. It’s going to be weird seeing UNC play without his hair bouncing around, bringing the ball up the floor.
MATT FARRELL and BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame: It really is a shame how last season played out for the Fighting Irish, because these two — specifically Colson — deserved better than a senior season that ended in an injury-plagued trip to the NIT.
DENG ADEL and RAY SPALDING, Louisville: What separates these two from anyone else on this list is that they are not a) likely to get drafted or b) a senior. It would have ben nice for new Louisville head coach Chris Mack to have a pair of talented, all-ACC caliber seniors leading his roster next season. That is not going to be the case.
WHO’S BACK?
LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Maye averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 boards and 2.4 assists while shooting 43 percent from three on 116 attempts, finishing his junior season as an all-american one year after winning a national title in a tournament where he hit the shot that sent his team to the Final Four. That’s not bad, and it’s the reason that he is going to enter the 2018-19 season as a candidate for National Player of the Year and arguably the best returning player in college basketball.
DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia: For my money, the single-most important decision that has been made in regards to the NBA draft was Hunter’s decision to return to school for his redshirt sophomore season. There’s a chance that, as more of a focal point of Virginia’s offense, he could end up becoming a top ten pick in the draft. That’s a good thing for him. But he’s also the connecting piece to Virginia’s defense that allows them to match up with teams that go small. I fleshed that thought out more here, but suffice to say, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he was out of the lineup when the Cavaliers lost to UMBC as a No. 1 seed.
EVERYONE, Virginia Tech: The Hokies bring back seven of their top eight players from last season, including Justin Robinson, Chris Clarke, Kerry Blackshear. But the key for this team’s ceiling is going to be the development of their rising sophomore class: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Wabissa Bede, P.J. Horne. We know how good Clarke, Robinson and Blackshear are, but if those three — specifically Alexander-Walker — take a step forward we could be looking at a top ten team.
ALMOST EVERYONE, Florida State: The Seminoles are coming off of a run to the Elite Eight as a No. 9 seed in which they upset No. 1 seed Xavier and played a brand of basketball that involved a lot of pressing, a lot of defensive versatility and enough perimeter firepower that they should enter this season as a top 20 team.
WHO’S COMING?
A NEW STARTING FIVE, Duke: paragraph
NASSIR LITTLE, North Carolina:
JAYLEN HOARD, Wake Forest:
COACHING CHANGES
CHRIS MACK, Louisville: For my money, Mack is one of the ten best coaches in college basketball. He’s young, he’s a high-level recruiter, he understands how to run a program in that part of the country, he’s dealt with a passionate fanbase at a basketball school. This was the hire, and Louisville got it done.
JEFF CAPEL, Pittsburgh: I think Capel is a good coach and a very good recruiter who doesn’t get enough credit for the job he did at VCU or at Oklahoma before everything blew up in his face post-Blake Griffin. He was overdue to get another shot at a high-major gig, and Pitt was able to land him. But I also think that Capel is going to have a nightmare of a time trying to rebuild this program, if, for no other reason, than the simple fact that Pitt is not what they once were. They’ve been to seven Sweet 16s in program history, and five of them came in a seven-year period from 2002-09. That was when the Panthers, who have no recruiting base to speak of, were pulling kids out of New York City with the pitch of being able to play in the Big East. Now? They’re in the ACC. That sale isn’t going to work, which means that Capel has to find a way to convince players to join a program that went 0-18 in the ACC last season.
WAY-TOO-EARLY ALL-ACC TEAM
DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia (POY)
R.J. BARRETT, Duke
CAM REDDISH, Duke
LUKE MAYE, UNC
NASSIR LITTLE, UNC
WAY-TOO-EARLY POWER RANKINGS
1. DUKE: As I wrote earlier, I have no idea whether or not it is all going to come together for Duke this season. What I do believe, however, is that this is the most talented team in the conference, and with the league’s other contenders losing key pieces, Duke should be the favorite to win their first regular season title since 2010.
2. VIRGINIA: I’m not worried about what happened in the NCAA tournament last year, but I am worried about how that is going to affect this group. An embarrassing loss like that is the kind of thing that can damage confidence and hang in the back of someone’s mind for a long time. Getting De’Andre Hunter back is incredibly important, and Tony Bennett’s teams are always going to defend, but it will be interesting to see just how bad the hangover ends up being.
3. NORTH CAROLINA: The key to the Tar Heel season is going to end up being their incoming freshman. Is Nassir Little as good as advertised? Can Coby White handle point guard duties? I think that there is going to be a sophomore big on their roster than can handle the big man duties, and Luke Maye is going to be awesome again. It’s those connecting pieces that I’m worried about.
4. VIRGINIA TECH: This is when it starts getting interesting in the ACC standings. I’m very high on this Virginia Tech team — I have them 11th nationally right now — but part of me is concerned over whether or not the pieces they are bringing back have maxed out on their talent. Does bringing back seven of your top eight from a borderline top 25 team make you an ACC title contender?
5. FLORIDA STATE: I was not sold on Florida State at all heading into the NCAA tournament. Now I have them 14th in my preseason top 25. I’m not really sure what to make of this group, but they have a nice combination of returning talent and players that can take a big step forward — M.J. Walker, Mfiondu Kabengele.
6. N.C. STATE: The Wolfpack lost a couple of valuable front court pieces, but they are going to be loaded with talented guards while playing for a coach that thrived running a pressing system at UNC Wilmington. They should be fun to watch.
7. CLEMSON: It’s tough to know precisely what to make of the Tigers without knowing where Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed are going to be playing next season.
8. LOUISVILLE: Losing Deng Adel and Ray Spalding is going to be brutal. There is some young talent on this roster, and the Chris Mack factor will help, but the more I think about this group the less confident I am that they are going to be a top 25 team.
9. NOTRE DAME: Losing two four-year seniors like Farrell and Colson is a nightmare, although I do think that Temple Gibbs, D.J. Harvey and Juwan Durham is a solid core to build around. That said, this happens every year, and I’m going to regret this ranking, I know.
10. SYRACUSE: If Tyus Battle returns, the Orange might be closer to top seven. If he doesn’t, they might end up in the bottom four. This seems like a happy medium.
11. MIAMI: I’m not quite sure what to make of the Hurricanes right now. Losing the talent that they lost is not going to be easy to replace, but they’ve added a few transfers and they still have Chris Lykes and Dewan Huell. Having them 11th here doesn’t mean I can’t see them making an NCAA tournament.
12. WAKE FOREST: I know they have some talent coming into the program and that there is some talent leftover on the roster from last season, but I bought into Wake last season and that burned me. I’ll believe it when I see it.
13. GEORGIA TECH: Losing Ben Lammers hurts. Losing Josh Okogie would hurt even more.
14. BOSTON COLLEGE: The Eagles had a chance to make some noise if they had gotten Jerome Robinson back. Now that he’s gone? I don’t know.
The NCAA announced on Thursday that they support a federal model addressing legalized gambling and that they have suspended, and potentially ended, a ban on championships being held in states that allow sports betting.
This comes just days after the Supreme Court ruled that states can decide on their own if they want to allow legalized sports betting.
“Our highest priorities in any conversation about sports wagering are maintaining the integrity of competition and student-athlete well-being,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a release. “Sports wagering can adversely impact student-athletes and undermine the games they play. We are committed to ensuring that laws and regulations promote a safe and fair environment for the nearly half a million students who play college athletics.”
Emmert added, “While we recognize the critical role of state governments, strong federal standards are necessary to safeguard the integrity of college sports and the athletes who play these games at all levels.”
This is a move that the NCAA needed to make, as there will be more places around the country with casinos that will eventually have legalized sports betting available. For the time being, what this means is that the NCAA is going to allow Las Vegas to host NCAA championships. The city is already a place where college basketball has a major presence, not just with the summer recruiting scene but during Championship Week, when the Pac-12, the Mountain West, the WCC and the WAC all hold their conference tournaments in Sin City.
Now, however, we may end up seeing an NCAA tournament regional final being held in Vegas.
And that would be awesome, but it probably won’t happen any time soon. The hosts for all NCAA tournament sites have already been determined through the 2022 season.