Adidas

Nothing unique about the way Adidas recruited Romeo Langford

By Rob DausterMay 16, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
1 Comment

On the first day of the NBA Draft Combine and the morning after the NBA Draft Lottery was held, the story that made waves in college basketball circles centered on Indiana commit Romeo Langford, Rick Pitino and the brand that got Pitino fired, Adidas.

The Washington Post reported out a detailed look into Langford’s recruitment as a high schooler, when Nike, Under Armour and Adidas were battling to get Langford to play on their circuit during the summer before his senior season in high school.

“The way they phrased it,” Pitino told The Post in regards to a meeting with a pair of Adidas officials, both of whom have been caught up in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, “it was whoever [shoe company] was going to pay the dad’s AAU program the most money, gets [Langford].”

And while that quote is, on the surface, scandalous and the stuff that headlines are made of, it’s not the one that matters the most here.

“That’s the way that world works,” Pitino said. “Which is completely legal, by the way.”

The Post’s story is worth diving into because it’s a really good look into how this process happens, but the machinations there are not in any way unique. Elite prospects with the potential to one day sell millions of sneakers are identified at a young age. Shoe companies invest a relatively small amount of money into those players, often times paying sponsorships in the low six-figures for someone associated with that prospect to run an AAU program featuring that player, in the hopes of eventually securing that player’s signature when they turn pro and can officially sign an endorsement deal.

In this case, Adidas got involved early, likely in part due to the fact that Langford is an Indiana native that always was a solid bet to end up a Hoosier, wearing the three stripes on his cream and crimson jersey. They could keep him wearing their gear throughout his high school and AAU days before enrolling in college and, hopefully, leading Indiana to a top 25 season and an NCAA tournament run while decked out in Hardens and Yeezys.

And this is hardly the first time something like this has happened.

Marcus Bagley III’s father ran his AAU program on Nike’s EYBL circuit. Josh Jackson’s mother ran his AAU program on Under Armour’s UAA circuit. Jackson has since signed with UA.

As one source plugged into how shoe companies operate put it, “This is the way it works.” Another source added that nothing in the story was surprising or all that unique.

And it’s all above board in the eyes of the NCAA, further evidence that amateurism is a farcical rule that is only in place to keep the money flowing to the people in power.

Auburn picks up transfer from Memphis

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 16, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Auburn picked up a key transfer on Wednesday as former Memphis guard Jamal Johnson pledged to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-4 Johnson is a former four-star prospect as he put up 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season while averaging 26.5 minutes per contest for Memphis. Johnson showed flashes throughout the season, including a 17-point effort against AAC-champion Cincinnati during the final game of the season.

A native of Birmingham, Johnson will be closer to home with his new school, as he’ll have to sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer regulations. Once he’s eligible, Johnson should become a key rotation piece for Auburn, as he has a chance to be a solid scorer.

Xavier lands four-star 2019 forward

By Scott PhillipsMay 16, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Xavier and new head coach Travis Steele continued a strong recent stretch on the recruiting trail on Wednesday as the Musketeers landed four-star Class of 2019 forward Elias King.

The 6-foot-7 King is regarded as the No. 50 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2019 rankings as the Georgia native is a quality grab for Xavier. A wing forward with a chance to develop into a big-time scorer, King also has the length and athleticism to potentially become a two-way threat.

Previously committed to Georgia when Mark Fox was head coach, King opened up his recruitment once Fox was let go. When Steele hired former Georgia assistant Jonas Hayes, King’s primary recruiter at Georgia under Fox, then the Musketeers quickly developed a strong relationship.

Since taking over for Chris Mack, Steele has done a nice job of continuing to bring in talent as King is the program’s second Class of 2019 recruit, joining three-star, in-state point guard Samari Curtis.

 

Man, 25, poses as high school student to play basketball

Dallas County Jail
By Rob DausterMay 16, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A 25-year old man was arrested after posing as a student at a Dallas high school so he could play high school basketball, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

The man’s named is Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley and he claimed that he was a Houston-native that had been displaced by Hurricane Harvey, enrolling as a freshman at Skyline High School under the name Rashun Richardson. Eventually, he transferred to Hillcrest High, where he joined the basketball team and started making a name for himself in the high school and AAU ranks.

His cover was blown two weeks ago when, at an AAU tournament, he was spotted by a former coach, who tipped off Hillcrest to the fact that they had a grown man pretending to be a teenage boy.

Gilstrap-Portley was able to pull this scheme off because he claimed that he was an evacuee, which, by federal law, means that he would not need the necessary paperwork that would help protect the school from a situation like this.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen this situation play out in Texas. Seven years ago, a man by the name of Guerdwich Montimere pretended to be a Haitian orphan named Jerry Joseph in order to enroll at Permian High School to live out a basketball dream that died in junior college years earlier. He was eventually arrested and incarcerated after he had a sexual relationship with an underage student at the school. Gilstrap-Portley allegedly dated a 14-year old at Hillcrest, but the girl’s mother claims that relationship never became sexual.

CBT Podcast: Post Draft Lottery NBA Mock Draft

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 16, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More NBA Draft

Rob Dauster of College Basketball Talk was joined by Kurt Helin, the host of Pro Basketball Talk, to put together a mock draft podcast.

On Part 1, here on the CBT feed, you can find a breakdown of the first seven picks in the draft, with Rob providing player breakdowns and Kurt bringing the knowledge on team needs and player fit.

Part 2 of the podcast, which includes picks 8-30, can be found on the Pro Basketball Talk feed here.

Below is the full first round mock.

For analysis of the pick, go to the timestamp below.

Again, the first seven picks are on the first podcast that is embedded.

Picks 8-30 are on the second podcast embedded below.

1. PHOENIX SUNS: Deandre Ayton, Arizona (13:40)

2. SACRAMENTO KINGS: Luke Doncic, Real Madrid (20:10)

3. ATLANTA HAWKS: Marvin Bagley III, Duke (26:30)

4. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES: Jaren Jackson, Michigan State (34:35)

5. DALLAS MAVERICKS: Mo Bamba, Texas (40:50)

6. ORLANDO MAGIC: Trae Young, Oklahoma (48:55)

7. CHICAGO BULLS: Wendell Carter Jr., Duke (55:25)

8. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS: Miles Bridges, Michigan State (OPEN)

9. NEW YORK KNICKS: Michael Porter Jr., Missouri (8:30)

10. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: Mikal Bridges, Villanova (11:00)

11. CHARLOTTE HORNETS: Collin Sexton, Alabama (12:25)

12. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky (16:05)

13. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS: Robert Williams, Texas A&M (16:05)

14. DENVER NUGGETS: Kevin Knox, Kentucky (25:05)

15. WASHINGTON WIZARDS: Aaron Holiday, UCLA (26:30)

16. PHOENIX SUNS: Lonnie Walker IV, Miami (31:10)

17. MILWAUKEE BUCKS: Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech (33:40)

18. SAN ANTONIO SPURS: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State (37:10)

19. ATLANTA HAWKS: Troy Brown, Oregon (38:25)

20. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVERS: Chandler Hutchison, Boise State (41:00)

21. UTAH JAZZ: Melvin Frazier, Tulane (42:45)

22. CHICAGO BULLS: Khyri Thomas, Creighton (45:25)

23. INDIANA PACERS: Jacob Evans, Cincinnati (46:45)

24. PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS: Mitchell Robinson, High School (49:30)

25. LOS ANGELES LAKERS: Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy (52:35)

26. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: De’Anthony Melton, USC (54:55)

27. BOSTON CELTICS: Bruce Brown, Miami (57:05)

28. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS: Jalen Brunson, Villanova (58:25)

29. BROOKLYN NETS: Tyus Battle, Syracuse (1:00:25)

30. ATLANTA HAWKS: Shake Milton, SMU (1:02:50)

Gavitt Games features national title game rematch

Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 15, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nothing like news in May of a national championship rematch to get you excited about November.

Michigan and Villanova, which battled for the NCAA tournament title in March, headline the Big East and Big Ten matchups of the Gavitt Games, which were announced Tuesday.

‘Nova bested the Wolverines, 79-62, in San Antonio to win its second national championship in three years. The Wildcats will be without Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson, both of whom are pursuing NBA careers, but they’re still a national-title contender in 2019 as the No. 2 team in our preseason top 25. Michigan landed just outside at No. 26.

Not a bad little non-conference matchup.

In other notable games, Wisconsin and Xavier will meet in a rematch of a memorable 2016 second-round NCAA tournament matchup while Ohio State will visit Creighton and Marquette will head to Indiana.

 

2018 Gavitt Tipoff Games Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Georgetown at Illinois

Wisconsin at Xavier

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Michigan at Villanova

Seton Hall at Nebraska

Marquette at Indiana

Thursday, Nov. 15

Ohio State at Creighton

Penn State at DePaul

Friday, Nov. 16

St. John’s at Rutgers

 