CBT Podcast: Post Draft Lottery NBA Mock Draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Dauster of College Basketball Talk was joined by Kurt Helin, the host of Pro Basketball Talk, to put together a mock draft podcast.

On Part 1, here on the CBT feed, you can find a breakdown of the first seven picks in the draft, with Rob providing player breakdowns and Kurt bringing the knowledge on team needs and player fit.

Part 2 of the podcast, which includes picks 8-30, can be found on the Pro Basketball Talk feed here.

Below is the full first round mock.

For analysis of the pick, go to the timestamp below.

Again, the first seven picks are on the first podcast that is embedded.

Picks 8-30 are on the second podcast embedded below.

1. PHOENIX SUNS: Deandre Ayton, Arizona (13:40)

2. SACRAMENTO KINGS: Luke Doncic, Real Madrid (20:10)

3. ATLANTA HAWKS: Marvin Bagley III, Duke (26:30)

4. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES: Jaren Jackson, Michigan State (34:35)

5. DALLAS MAVERICKS: Mo Bamba, Texas (40:50)

6. ORLANDO MAGIC: Trae Young, Oklahoma (48:55)

7. CHICAGO BULLS: Wendell Carter Jr., Duke (55:25)

8. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS: Miles Bridges, Michigan State (OPEN)

9. NEW YORK KNICKS: Michael Porter Jr., Missouri (8:30)

10. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: Mikal Bridges, Villanova (11:00)

11. CHARLOTTE HORNETS: Collin Sexton, Alabama (12:25)

12. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky (16:05)

13. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS: Robert Williams, Texas A&M (16:05)

14. DENVER NUGGETS: Kevin Knox, Kentucky (25:05)

15. WASHINGTON WIZARDS: Aaron Holiday, UCLA (26:30)

16. PHOENIX SUNS: Lonnie Walker IV, Miami (31:10)

17. MILWAUKEE BUCKS: Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech (33:40)

18. SAN ANTONIO SPURS: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State (37:10)

19. ATLANTA HAWKS: Troy Brown, Oregon (38:25)

20. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVERS: Chandler Hutchison, Boise State (41:00)

21. UTAH JAZZ: Melvin Frazier, Tulane (42:45)

22. CHICAGO BULLS: Khyri Thomas, Creighton (45:25)

23. INDIANA PACERS: Jacob Evans, Cincinnati (46:45)

24. PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS: Mitchell Robinson, High School (49:30)

25. LOS ANGELES LAKERS: Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy (52:35)

26. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: De’Anthony Melton, USC (54:55)

27. BOSTON CELTICS: Bruce Brown, Miami (57:05)

28. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS: Jalen Brunson, Villanova (58:25)

29. BROOKLYN NETS: Tyus Battle, Syracuse (1:00:25)

30. ATLANTA HAWKS: Shake Milton, SMU (1:02:50)