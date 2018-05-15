Oklahoma lands Wichita State transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma added some shooting to its roster Tuesday.

Austin Reaves, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Wichita State, signed with the Sooners, the school announced.

“We’re very pleased to have Austin join our program,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said in a statement. “He’s a terrific young player who shoots the ball well while also being able to create for others. He’s a versatile talent who fits exactly what we need.”

Reaces averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year for the Shockers while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc on 127 attempts. As a freshman, he connected at a 50.9 clip from distance on 55 shots.

“I’m happy to be a part of a program with great coaches and players,” Reaves said in a statement. “I chose Oklahoma because of the relationships, the opportunities and that it’s a great place to go to school.”

Reaves will sit out the 2018-19 season under NCAA transfer rules, and will then have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He’s the fifth member of Kruger’s 2018 class that includes a prep player (Jamal Bieniemy), a junior college transfer (Kur Kuath) and two graduate transfers (Aaron Calixte and Miles Reynolds) after last season’s that fizzled to an 18-14 mark after a 14-2 start in Trae Young’s lone season in Norman.