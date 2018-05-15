Milwaukee transfer pledges to Minnesota

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After injuries and controversy sapped Minnesota of a promising start in 2017-18, the Gophers look to be reloading for a shot at a quick turnaround in Richard Pitino’s sixth season in Minneapolis.

The Gophers have added Milwaukee graduate transfer Brock Stull, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota went 15-17 last season despite a 13-3 start to the year as injuries piled up along with expulsion of center Reggie Lynch after an investigation by the school’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action.

The Gophers, though, return the bulk of the roster, including star wing Amir Coffey, along with a strong 2018 recruiting class plus Pitt transfer Marcus Carr, who is attempting to be immediately eligible.

Now they’ve added Stull, who averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his junior campaign with the Panthers. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 37.9 percent both overall and from 3-point range.

Stull’s commitment comes during a visit to Minnesota, which has his former Milwaukee coach, Rob Jeter, on staff. Jeter coached Stull in 2015-16, the former’s final season with the Panthers after 11 years and the latter’s freshman season.

“I think that I’m a fit for the Big Ten as a guard more (than others),” Stull told Ryan James of Gopher Illustrated. “Coach Pitino lets his guards play freely on offense, and I have an opportunity to be a part of something big there because they are going to be very good. Coach Jeter there helps too”