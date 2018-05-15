Kentucky transfer Killeya-Jones heading to NC State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sacha Killeya-Jones came to Kentucky as a McDonald’s All-American two years ago, and he’s now headed to the ACC looking for a fresh start.

The Wildcat sophomore who announced his intention to transfer last month has committed to transfer to NC State, he announced Tuesday.

“Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at NC State University!” Killeya-Jones wrote on social media.

Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at NC State University! #WPN #GoPack 🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/fECzXluuqw — Sacha Killeya-Jones (@SKJ) May 15, 2018

The 6-foot-10 center will now return to his home state after two rather unproductive seasons in Lexington. Killeya-Jones 3.3 points in 13.7 minutes per game last season as a sophomore for the Wildcats.

“He had a good selection of choices,” his mother, Ley, told the Lexington Herald-Leader, “and (N.C. State) was the best fit.”

A great kid headed to play for a great coach, a great program and a great school. I wish @SKJ all the best. https://t.co/lNsWgfUZlx — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 15, 2018

Killeya-Jones will sit out the upcoming season under NCAA transfer rules and have two remaining years of eligibility remaining with the Wolfpack, who made the NCAA tournament in Kevin Keatts’ first season last March.

“His role there would allow him to see exactly where he’s at and what his true potential is,” Killeya-Jones’ former AAU coach Fred Cannon said of his former players’ thinking. “I think that’s what kind of sold him.”