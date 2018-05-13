More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Creighton guard Khyri Thomas to remain in 2018 NBA Draft

By Raphielle JohnsonMay 13, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NBA Draft

Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans signs agent, will stay in 2018 NBA Draft SMU gets Jarrey Foster back Xavier’s Kaiser Gates hires an agent, staying in 2018 NBA Draft

With leading scorer Marcus Foster out of eligibility, the biggest question for the Creighton Bluejays at the end of the 2017-18 season was what would junior guard Khyri Thomas do. Not only did Thomas establish himself as one of the top perimeter defenders in the country during his three seasons at Creighton, but he also made significant strides offensively.

Sunday afternoon Thomas, who originally entered his name into the 2018 NBA Draft without an agent, announced that he has decided to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Thomas, who averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season, has a good chance of being Creighton’s second first-round draft pick in as many years (Justin Patton in 2017). Making improvements offensively in each of his three seasons under Greg McDermott and his staff, Thomas shot 53.8 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from three and 78.8 percent from the foul line in 2017-18.

Being able to point to the development of Thomas and Patton, who redshirted before playing his way into the 2017 NBA Draft lottery, certainly won’t hurt Creighton’s efforts on the recruiting trail moving forward.

As for next year’s team, losing Thomas is a big deal given his impact on both ends of the court. Returnees such as Mitchell Ballock, Davion Mintz and Ty-Shon Alexander will have even more responsibility on their shoulders, and it should also be noted that the team’s leading returning scorer (forward Martin Krampelj) is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in mid-January.

Losing three starters (Foster, Thomas and Toby Hegner) and a solid reserve in Ronnie Harrell Jr. (transferred to Denver) will be tough to absorb. But it gives the remaining Bluejays the opportunity to step forward, and if the last two seasons are any indication someone may be ready to make a major jump for Greg McDermott’s team.

Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans signs agent, will stay in 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 13, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cincinnati junior Jacob Evans will keep his name in the 2018 NBA Draft by signing with an agent.

The 6-foot-6 Evans told Yahoo’s Shams Charania on Saturday that he’ll be turning professional on the eve of an important week at the NBA’s draft combine in Chicago. Evans is one of the players scheduled to participate in the event, as a solid week there could solidify him as a first-round pick.

As a junior with the Bearcats, Evans was the team’s leading scorer as he put up 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. Also effective on the defensive end, Evans averaged 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

With NBA teams putting a premium on two-way wings, Evans has the potential to vault up draft boards with solid workouts over the next several weeks. Many mock drafts currently list Evans as a late first-round pick.

The loss of Evans is going to really hurt Cincinnati, as the Bearcats now lose three of their top four scorers from last season’s AAC championship team. Without Evans in the lineup, Cincinnati will have to rely heavily on veterans like Jarron Cumberland and Cane Broome to provide a scoring lift until some of the team’s unproven players begin to step up.

UT-Martin lands former Pitt guard Parker Stewart

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In the aftermath of Kevin Stallings’ dismissal at Pittsburgh, many players on the roster took the opportunity to evaluate their options. One of those players was 6-foot-5 guard Parker Stewart, who as a freshman was one of the lone bright spots in what was a dismal season for the Panthers.

Stewart, who averaged 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season, announced on Friday that he has decided to transfer to UT-Martin. With the move Stewart will play for his father, with Anthony Stewart having been the head coach at UT-Martin since 2016.

Stewart will have to sit out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules, after which he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Parker Stewart started 20 of the 32 games he played in as a freshman at Pitt, shooting 38.3 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 80.0 percent from the foul line. As noted above the 2017-18 season was an especially rough one for Pittsburgh, which finished the season with an 8-24 overall record and went winless against ACC competiion (0-18 regular season and a loss to Notre Dame in the conference tournament).

Stewart joins a UTM perimeter rotation that will have just one senior in 2018-19, DelFincko Bogan. Bogan averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, making him the Skyhawks’ leading returning scorer.

SMU gets Jarrey Foster back

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 11, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SMU’s 2018-19 season is looking up, as the program announced on Thursday that Jarrey Foster will be returning to school.

“I have decided to come back for my senior year. I’m excited for the future of this team,” Foster said in a statement. “I am rehabbing to the best of my ability to be ready for next season. Lastly, I would like to thank those who supported me in the NBA Draft process.”

Foster averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season before suffering a torn ACL in January. A 6-foot-6, 220 pound wing, Foster has some upside as a late-first or early-second round draft pick due to his ability to defend the three or the four and his shooting ability, but missing out of the second half of the season and his inability to compete in workouts made the likelihood of getting drafted minimal.

As we noted yesterday, you don’t have to be a first round pick to get guaranteed NBA money, but that likelihood drops the later a player is picked; there was no guarantee that Foster would have been selected this season.

This is the right move for him given the injury, and assuming he comes back at full health, the loss of Shake Milton should mean that he is able to carry a larger offensive load.

Nevada lands McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown

Photo via Adidas
By Rob DausterMay 11, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

Eric Musselman has spent the last three years building the Nevada program through transfers.

On Friday, he changed it up in a big way, landing a commitment from Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-10 McDonald’s All-American and top 15 prospect in the Class of 2018.

“It just felt right,” Brown told Rivals.com. “They’ve been there the entire time. They were the first school to offer me and the relationship has grown since then.”

“After looking into the program and seeing the success they had this year I feel like I can go in and make an impact and we can be right back to being a top 15 or top 10 type team.”

Brown is a skilled scorer on the block with a solid face-up game. He’s an above-average athleticism and good rebounder due to his motor, although he could stand to add some weight to his frame. He’s exactly the kind of piece that Nevada needed to bolster their front court.

What that means, however, is that Nevada’s roster — with the addition of grad transfers Ehad Amin and Trey Porter — now has 15 scholarship players on it, making it look less and less likely that they are going to be getting back all of Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin are going to be heading back to school.

Even without the Martin twins, the Wolf Pack have the fire power to be a top 25 team and likely will end up somewhere in the top 15-20 when preseason polls are released.

Think about that for a second.

Musselman is on the verge of losing his two-best players to the NBA draft a year early, and he’s still going to be able to field a team that, on paper, will enter the season ranked.

That program is rolling.

Duke walk-on Besser to bike across the US for charity

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — One Duke men’s basketball walk-on will spend his summer biking across the country.

Brennan Besser plans to bike, walk and run from Seattle to New York to raise awareness and funds for his charitable foundation.

“Basketball, even though it’s a game that we all love, serves, really, as a vessel for the leadership coaching that (coach Mike Krzyzewski) teaches us,” Besser said Thursday. “The bike, I know that this is exciting … but it’s really just a vessel for the broader message.”

Besser’s roughly 70-day journey starts May 16 and will wind more than 3,400 miles across the United States. At most stops along the way, he hopes to hold basketball clinics or other events with the goal of generating $1 million for the Walk On America Foundation, which supports charities that help the intellectual and developmental disability community.

“What we’re hoping to do is shine a light on a part of the American community that doesn’t have that strong of a voice,” he said.

Krzyzewski describes Besser as a “one-of-a-kind walk-on” because “the spirit he brings is infectious on this team.

“Nothing he does surprises me, because almost everything he does is not about him,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s about his talents, his emotion and his effort to help others. This is a terrific thing that he’s doing this summer and he’ll accomplish so much for so many people.”

Besser’s inspiration is his older sister Jacqueline, who at age 23 is nonverbal with impaired motor skills and communicates largely through a tablet computer.

“There are millions of lessons that she’s taught me, but it’s those big things like, how do you deal with adversity?” Besser said.

He plans to travel 60 miles a day — some days for up to six hours — with a team of 3-5 people, including a medical professional, and has been training by biking around Durham. His longest ride has been roughly 2½ hours, but the Chicago native said he used to bike along Lake Shore Drive when he was younger as a “meditative activity.”

“I’ve tried to bike a lot, as much as I can, but time will tell,” Besser said.

He plans to enlist former and future Duke players to help with those clinics. When the route runs through Minnesota, Besser hopes Timberwolves players Amile Jefferson and Tyus Jones and Jones’ younger brother Tre, a rising Duke freshman, will help with a clinic. And he’s asked Grayson Allen to take part in an event in New York at the end of the journey.

Besser, a rising senior, first pitched the idea to another older sister, Rachel — a New York-based creative director — and he said her initial reaction was, “Here’s another of Brennan’s really big ideas” because “I end up tending to think, like, largely.”

“I’ve always wanted to do something that would help this community, only because of the close connection that I have,” he said. “I’m also a political science major, so I’m a bit of an American patriot. (To) merge them into one is something I’ve wanted to do. … The time is now. … We’re going to push strong to try to accomplish this.”