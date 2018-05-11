Nevada lands McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown

Eric Musselman has spent the last three years building the Nevada program through transfers.
On Friday, he changed it up in a big way, landing a commitment from Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-10 McDonald’s All-American and top 15 prospect in the Class of 2018.
“It just felt right,” Brown told Rivals.com. “They’ve been there the entire time. They were the first school to offer me and the relationship has grown since then.”
“After looking into the program and seeing the success they had this year I feel like I can go in and make an impact and we can be right back to being a top 15 or top 10 type team.”
Brown is a skilled scorer on the block with a solid face-up game. He’s an above-average athleticism and good rebounder due to his motor, although he could stand to add some weight to his frame. He’s exactly the kind of piece that Nevada needed to bolster their front court.
What that means, however, is that Nevada’s roster — with the addition of grad transfers Ehad Amin and Trey Porter — now has 15 scholarship players on it, making it look less and less likely that they are going to be getting back all of Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin are going to be heading back to school.
Even without the Martin twins, the Wolf Pack have the fire power to be a top 25 team and likely will end up somewhere in the top 15-20 when preseason polls are released.
Think about that for a second.
Musselman is on the verge of losing his two-best players to the NBA draft a year early, and he’s still going to be able to field a team that, on paper, will enter the season ranked.
That program is rolling.