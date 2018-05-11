More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Duke walk-on Besser to bike across the US for charity

Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — One Duke men’s basketball walk-on will spend his summer biking across the country.

Brennan Besser plans to bike, walk and run from Seattle to New York to raise awareness and funds for his charitable foundation.

“Basketball, even though it’s a game that we all love, serves, really, as a vessel for the leadership coaching that (coach Mike Krzyzewski) teaches us,” Besser said Thursday. “The bike, I know that this is exciting … but it’s really just a vessel for the broader message.”

Besser’s roughly 70-day journey starts May 16 and will wind more than 3,400 miles across the United States. At most stops along the way, he hopes to hold basketball clinics or other events with the goal of generating $1 million for the Walk On America Foundation, which supports charities that help the intellectual and developmental disability community.

“What we’re hoping to do is shine a light on a part of the American community that doesn’t have that strong of a voice,” he said.

Krzyzewski describes Besser as a “one-of-a-kind walk-on” because “the spirit he brings is infectious on this team.

“Nothing he does surprises me, because almost everything he does is not about him,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s about his talents, his emotion and his effort to help others. This is a terrific thing that he’s doing this summer and he’ll accomplish so much for so many people.”

Besser’s inspiration is his older sister Jacqueline, who at age 23 is nonverbal with impaired motor skills and communicates largely through a tablet computer.

“There are millions of lessons that she’s taught me, but it’s those big things like, how do you deal with adversity?” Besser said.

He plans to travel 60 miles a day — some days for up to six hours — with a team of 3-5 people, including a medical professional, and has been training by biking around Durham. His longest ride has been roughly 2½ hours, but the Chicago native said he used to bike along Lake Shore Drive when he was younger as a “meditative activity.”

“I’ve tried to bike a lot, as much as I can, but time will tell,” Besser said.

He plans to enlist former and future Duke players to help with those clinics. When the route runs through Minnesota, Besser hopes Timberwolves players Amile Jefferson and Tyus Jones and Jones’ younger brother Tre, a rising Duke freshman, will help with a clinic. And he’s asked Grayson Allen to take part in an event in New York at the end of the journey.

Besser, a rising senior, first pitched the idea to another older sister, Rachel — a New York-based creative director — and he said her initial reaction was, “Here’s another of Brennan’s really big ideas” because “I end up tending to think, like, largely.”

“I’ve always wanted to do something that would help this community, only because of the close connection that I have,” he said. “I’m also a political science major, so I’m a bit of an American patriot. (To) merge them into one is something I’ve wanted to do. … The time is now. … We’re going to push strong to try to accomplish this.”

Nevada lands McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown

Photo via Adidas
By Rob DausterMay 11, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Eric Musselman has spent the last three years building the Nevada program through transfers.

On Friday, he changed it up in a big way, landing a commitment from Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-10 McDonald’s All-American and top 15 prospect in the Class of 2018.

“It just felt right,” Brown told Rivals.com. “They’ve been there the entire time. They were the first school to offer me and the relationship has grown since then.”

“After looking into the program and seeing the success they had this year I feel like I can go in and make an impact and we can be right back to being a top 15 or top 10 type team.”

Brown is a skilled scorer on the block with a solid face-up game. He’s an above-average athleticism and good rebounder due to his motor, although he could stand to add some weight to his frame. He’s exactly the kind of piece that Nevada needed to bolster their front court.

What that means, however, is that Nevada’s roster — with the addition of grad transfers Ehad Amin and Trey Porter — now has 15 scholarship players on it, making it look less and less likely that they are going to be getting back all of Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin are going to be heading back to school.

Even without the Martin twins, the Wolf Pack have the fire power to be a top 25 team and likely will end up somewhere in the top 15-20 when preseason polls are released.

Think about that for a second.

Musselman is on the verge of losing his two-best players to the NBA draft a year early, and he’s still going to be able to field a team that, on paper, will enter the season ranked.

That program is rolling.

Oklahoma State picks up commitment from three-star forward

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Travis HinesMay 10, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After visiting Stillwater, Maurice Calloo decided to make it his next home.

The 6-foot-8 forward out of Huntington Prep committed to Oklahoma State on Thursday after visiting campus, he announced on social media.

“Thank you to all the many different coaches that have recruited me, bt I have an amazing opportunity t play for a great school as well as a great coach,” he wrote. “With that being said, I am committing to coach (Mike) Boynton and Oklahoma State University.”

Calloo, who hails originally from Canada, picked the Cowboys over the likes of Illinois, Mississippi and SMU. He is considered a three-star prospect.

Oklahoma State was the biggest surprise in the Big 12 last season after Brad Underwood jetted for Illinois in his only season with the Cowboys. Expected to be non-competitive in Boynton’s first year at the helm, Oklahoma State 21-15 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12, just narrowly missing a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Former four-star center joining Lorenzo Romar at Pepperdine

Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 10, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lorenzo Romar has secured the talents of a former four-star recruit looking for a fresh start.

Michael Cage, Jr., who announced last weekend he would transfer from Oregon, committed Thursday to Romar and Pepperdine, he announced on social media.

“After much thought I am excited to announce that I have decided to continue my education & collegiate basketball career at Pepperdine University,” Cage wrote. “I am excite to join head coach Lorenzo Romar and his staff.

“I look forward to being a part of the local community as well.”

Cage, the son of 15-year NBA vet Michael, Sr., sat out his first season in Eugene with an injury and then played sparingly in his second, playing just 71 total minutes. He came into Dana Altman’s program as a top-100 player in the 2016 class.

Romar is in his first season with Pepperdine after spending a year on Sean Miller’s staff at Arizona following his firing at Washington, where he spent 15 seasons.

Skechers sues adidas over federal corruption allegations

Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 10, 2018, 7:51 PM EDT
1 Comment

There are sure to be plenty of twists and turns, surprises and shockers as the federal government’s case regarding alleged corruption in college basketball unfolds.

Count the revelation that Skechers is in the basketball shoe game among them.

Who knew?

Skechers is suing adidas, which is embroiled in the FBI’s investigation, alledging false advertising and unfair competition due to accusations from the government’s case that adidas has been funneling money to top recruits and their families, according to Forbes.

“Adidas would have consumers, investors, and the public believe that hot, up-and-coming collegiate basketball players, as well as talented young players who move on to the National Basketball Association (‘NBA’), choose adidas’s products due to their supposed superior performance and style,” it says in the complaint.

“In fact, however, adidas has coopted young players into wearing and expressly or implicitly endorsing its products by funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in secret payments to players, their coaches, and/or family members in violation of National Collegiate Athletic Association (‘NCAA’) rules.”

So what we have here is a lawsuit from a company known not for their basketball business, but the shoes they make for mall walkers (shoutout to the shape-ups) claiming the as-to-yet-unproven misdeeds of a rival company with solid footing in hoops is hurting their basketball brand.

I’m no lawyer, but I am an admirer of bold moves and trash talking, which looks a lot like we have here. Apparently, the whole thing stems from another legal dispute between the two companies, and this would appear to be an outgrowth of that battle.

Either way, now you know Skechers is (Was? Wants to be? Dreams of being?) in the business of basketball shoes. And you have the federal government to thank for that.

Nebraska scores commitment from three-star guard

AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File
By Travis HinesMay 10, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tim Miles is adding a third member to his 2018 recruiting class.

Amir Harris, a 6-foot-5 guard from Maryland, committed to Nebraska on Thursday, he announced via social media.

A one-time Rhode Island commit, Harris also had offers from Auburn, Cal and DePaul. He was on campus in Lincoln with the Huskers last week ahead of his commitment. Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, USC and Maryland all were involved in his recruitment following his decommitment from the Rams.

Harris gives Miles a trio of three-star prospects in his ‘18 class with 6-foot-6 wing Karrington Davis and 6-foot-10 Brady Heiman already signed with the Huskers.

The Huskers had a resurgent year last season, posting a 22-11 record, but missed out on the NCAA tournament for the fourth-straight season. Much of the roster is set to return for 2018-19, though both Isaac Copeland, Jr. and James Palmer, Jr. have declared for the NBA draft without an agent.