Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memphis adds guard David Wingett to its recruiting class

Associated PressMay 10, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has added shooting guard David Wingett to new coach Penny Hardaway’s first recruiting class.

The school announced Wingett’s signing on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 Wingett is from Winnebago, Nebraska. He averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this past season at Bull City Prep Academy in Durham, North Carolina.

Before coming to Bull City, Wingett posted career averages of 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds at Winnebago High. He ended his Winnebago career as the second-leading scorer in Nebraska prep history.

Wingett joins a recruiting class that also includes forward/center Isaiah Maurice plus guards Jayden Hardaway, Tyler Harris, Antwann Jones and Alex Lomax. Jayden Hardaway is Penny Hardaway’s son.

South Carolina’s Martin confident in Gamecocks’ future

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 10, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Frank Martin is confident South Carolina will take a step forward next season, no matter who is on court for the Gamecocks.

The seventh-year coach understands he’s got a couple of high profile dominoes left to fall in all-Southeastern Conference forward Chris Silva and highly regarded Louisville transfer Brian Bowen Jr., both who’ve declared for the NBA draft without hiring agents.

Whatever decision they make by the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline of May 30, Martin believes his team is poised to improve next fall.

“I’m in a good place with our roster,” Martin said Wednesday.

It hasn’t always appeared that way since the Gamecocks, a Final Four team in 2017, ended up 17-16 and out of the postseason.

Martin dismissed expected point guard starter Rakym Felder , arrested twice for fighting in less than a year, for not following through on the coach’s expectations upon his return to the program last January. Three reserves in guard David Beatty and forwards Khadim Gueye and Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia all transferred. Then Silva and Bowen, who must be reinstated by the NCAA for his role in a federal investigation into college basketball corruption, opted for the NBA.

Martin stands by his player development skills, highlighted by four-year starter Sindarius Thornwell, the star of the Final Four run and now on the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The ones that stay here get better, Martin said. “And the guys who played the most minutes are all coming back.”

That group is led by forward Mike Kotsar and guards Justin Minaya and Hassani Gravett, who combined for 85 starts last season. Kotsar, at 6-foot-10, was South Carolina’s third-leading scorer at eight points a game last season. Minaya, a freshman last year, was the Gamecocks’ best defender in Martin’s eyes and is ready to take a big jump as a sophomore. Gravett got most of the time at point guard last year and despite some reckless play — “Hassani drove me nuts last year,” Martin said — should develop as a decision maker this offseason.

Add Silva, the SEC’s co-defensive player of the year, and Bowen to the mix and “we’re pretty close,” Martin said.

Martin likes that Silva and Bowen are taking the opportunity to find out their status among NBA teams. Silva has worked out with Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Oklahoma City, although he was not among the initial invites to the NBA draft combine in Chicago starting May 16.

Martin said he talks with Silva almost every day.

Bowen’s situation is different in that he has not yet played college basketball . He signed with Louisville, then was suspended when it came to light he was part of the FBI’s probe into the sport. Bowen was suspended by Louisville, then enrolled at South Carolina in January. The 6-foot-7 Bowen of Saginaw, Michigan, was part of practices for the Gamecocks this year.

Martin said Bowen declared for the draft to keep his options open should the NCAA not reinstate him. If were up to Bowen and his family, Martin said, Bowen would be a Gamecock next season.

Martin said Bowen’s mother told the coach that joining South Carolina has made the player “the happiest she’s seen him in a long, long time.”

South Carolina is hopeful the NCAA will make a timely decision on Bowen, who still must sit out another semester even with NCAA clearance before taking the court.

“We all understood” the uncertainty of the process when Bowen signed with South Carolina last winter, Martin said.

Even without Silva and Bowen, Martin believes there is talented help on the way in guards T.J. Moss and Jermaine Couisnard. Moss had offers from UConn, Florida and Mississippi State among others while Cousinard had offers at Illinois, Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Former Georgetown point guard Tre Campbell said this week that he will join the Gamecocks for next fall.

“There are good things happening,” Martin said.

Condoleezza Rice clarifies her stance on amateurism, “Students ought to be able to benefit from name, image and likeness”

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 9, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Calling the NCAA’s rules “just incomprehensible” Condoleezza Rice touched on concerns about the name, image and likeness debate in college sports in a USA Today editorial and interview on Wednesday night.

After the NCAA-established group led by Rice received a heavy amount of criticism for failing to address a number of issues with college sports, namely amateurism, Rice tried to provide a clearer picture of her stance on the debate.

The commission previously said it supported the collegiate model with regard to NLI (name, likeness, image) in its initial release two weeks, indicating that they did not have any interest in further discussing the matter due to pending litigation involving the legality of amateurism.

Rice clarified her position in the editorial and interview by providing a more full response.

“We believe that students ought to be able to benefit from name, image and likeness but you can’t decide a program until you know the legal parameters,” Rice said in an additional interview with USA Today. “That was the point. I think some of the commentary suggested that we didn’t really speak on this issue. I think we did speak on this issue, it’s just that we understand there’s a legal framework that has to be developed first.”

The language in the commission’s report left a lot of people confused. Commission member David Robinson also expressed his belief that student-athletes should be able to benefit from NLI on Monday but that the Commission didn’t further address the issue because the potential legal ramifications.

Rice would like to see changes in the structure that would allow student-athletes to profit off of their NIL, but she also cautioned that the legal framework needs to be put in place in order to do so. That pending litigation involves nine people, including four college assistant coaches, as well as cases like the

“I think people may have looked at the fact that we said there’s a legal framework to be developed and said, ‘Oh, well, maybe they’re punting on this.’ Nobody was intending to punt on it,” Rice said.

Schools showing more support for student-athletes was also mentioned in the editorial. Among Rice’s suggestions include eliminating the one-and-done rule (beginning in 2019-20), allowing student-athletes to “test” the NBA draft while retaining eligibility if they don’t sign professionally, while also allowing more transparency in permitting student-athletes to consult agents and other professionals to better assess their future prospects. These were all topics that were suggested by the Commission two weeks ago.

Rice also suggested giving student-athletes who complete two years in good standing the “full funding to return to college and complete a degree” — which would give incentive to potential pros looking to leave early who are on the fence about leaving school.

Cheating and bad behavior was another major talking point for Rice in the editorial, as she hopes to have stiffer penalties for offending schools. Rice called for a system of compliance that would be out of the control of the NCAA, as she offered some scathing criticisms of how the NCAA has handled enforcement in the past.

“The NCAA no longer has the credibility to carry out this function,” Rice said of compliance. “Universities and their employees need to be compelled to cooperate by agreeing in advance to do so and they should be punished if they don’t.”

A five-year ban from postseason play and the NCAA tournament was also suggested by Rice for cheating programs in order to get people’s attention.

Summer basketball and “AAU” also was touched on in the editorial as Rice wants to require youth basketball tournament operators and shoe companies to be transparent about their finances. There is also the hope that the NCAA can develop its own tournaments “with very strict standards of behavior” over time.

While the amateurism debate wasn’t touched by the commission in the last report, Rice commented on the group’s decision to focus on problem areas they could fix.

“Others are disappointed that we do not recommend abandoning the collegiate model.  We have focused instead on addressing abuse of it. Athletes who want to play professional sports should do so. But the decision to go to college should be at its core, a decision to pursue a college degree,” Rice said.

Rice also showed optimism in potential reform by saying that many of the key entities involved want to make changes to how things happen.

“The NCAA has said that it is ready to enact these reforms. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have said that they will “assess” their eligibility requirements – we hope in order to end the sham that is one and done,” Rice said. “University presidents, athletic directors and coaches say they are anxious to step up. Apparel companies and others say they are ready to support greater transparency. We shall see.”

Georgia State coach Ron Hunter proposes unique idea for NCAA potentially paying players

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 9, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Georgia State head coach Ron Hunter shared a unique way that the NCAA could compensate student-athletes as the debate about paying college athletes continues to rage on.

In a candid interview with Atlanta’s NBC 11Alive Sports, Hunter talked about the possibility of the NCAA putting money away in some sort of trust fund that could be accessed after a college career is finished. Since Hunter is a Division I college basketball head coach with a son, R.J., who went on to play in the NBA, he has some interesting qualifications for proposing ideas like this.

“I have always said, from when my son (R.J. Hunter) played (at Georgia State), when a university can sell a young man’s jersey or likeness, I believe that young man should be paid. Maybe not at that time, but put it in a trust fund. If that money is going to the university, it should be paid in a sense—not a stipend. Special talent should be paid. I think the NCAA is moving towards that,” Hunter said.

The idea of the NCAA withholding money from student-athletes and paying them in the future seems a little bit troubling — would schools be transparent with revenue knowing they’d potentially share money with student-athletes? Who would hold them accountable?

But Hunter’s idea could also add some some other interesting wrinkles. Say that the NCAA goes along with this idea and schools started to put money into some sort of fund while players were still in school. Similar to a corporation that gives a 401K and matches contributions from its employees, schools could work to benefit student-athletes who stuck around longer.

Some college basketball programs have resorted to paying coaches with stock options, most notably Arizona’s Sean Miller, who has a “longevity bonus” that was given to him in 2014 by an Arizona booster. Miller’s bonus payment is due in May 2020 as the vested share in the stock was worth $4.1 million as of early April.

The hypothetical student-athletes involved in this scenario wouldn’t receive nearly as much as the example provided for Sean Miller. Maybe the funds come from the school itself or a booster like in Miller’s case. If the trust is controlled until a player turns pro then maybe the NCAA would somehow allow that within its sanctity of “amateurism.”

It’s an evolving idea to throw around to potentially give student-athletes something more than just a scholarship and a stipend. Either way, maybe Hunter is on to something here.

Five-star guard Tyrese Maxey commits to Kentucky

By Scott PhillipsMay 9, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
Kentucky added to its wealth of recruiting riches on Wednesday afternoon as five-star guard Tyrese Maxey pledged to the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-4 Maxey is considered the No. 14 overall prospect in the national Class of 2019, according to Rivals, as the Texas native is one of the most potent perimeter scorers in the class. More importantly for Kentucky, the commitment from Maxey gives head coach John Calipari a ton of momentum, and potential roster flexibility, heading into the next two seasons.

While Maxey is currently enlisted in the Class of 2019, he told NBCSports.com during the April Live Evaluation Period that he would seriously consider joining the Class of 2018. Maxey still has to finish up a couple of classes through the month of June in order to make the leap.

It seems that Maxey will likely end up staying in the Class of 2019. But the option might still be there if Kentucky, and Maxey, decide to play college hoops next season.

Since Kentucky is already returning Quade Green, while also adding five-star freshman point guard Immanuel Quickley, they have two former McDonald’s All-Americans currently at lead guard for next season. And that doesn’t even include a commitment from Ashton Hagans, another talented Class of 2019 five-star guard who could opt into the Class of 2018 just like Maxey.

It means that Calipari has, potentially, four different five-star point guards he could have on the roster for next season if everything were to line up properly. Kentucky now has the luxury of being able to tell a player like Hagans or Maxey to wait until 2019 when they might be used in a different role.

Either way, this is a unique (and good) problem for the Wildcats to have. While the rest of the country is doing everything they can to secure elite talent, Kentucky has elite guards lining up to play in Lexington from all over the country.

Maxey’s commitment also means that Kentucky has things rolling in the Class of 2019. Five-star forward D.J. Jefferies has been committed since mid-March, while Hagans and Maxey could also join that group if they opt not to move up a year.

There have been a lot of questions about Kentucky remaining the elite recruiting force in college basketball after Duke’s recent stretch of dominance. But after securing three five-star 2019 commitments in three months, the Wildcats have left little doubt that they’re the major team to contend with on the recruiting trail for the current moment.

VIDEO: Cole Anthony, Greg Anthony’s son, might be top 2019 prospect

By Rob DausterMay 9, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
Cole Anthony, the son of basketball commentator and former NBA player Greg Anthony, might be the best player in the Class of 2019.

In the first two weekends of EYBL action, Anthony put on a show to stake his claim for the top spot in the class.