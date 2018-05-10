More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
In The Money: Second-round picks cash-in guaranteed contracts at exceedingly high rates

By Rob DausterMay 10, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
The first thing you hear whenever any underclassmen says that they are testing the waters of the NBA draft is that they should return to school if they are not going to be a first round pick because they are not going to get any guaranteed money from an NBA team.

But a study by NBC Sports proves that is not the case.

Of the 132 college players selected in the second round of the last six NBA drafts, 91 of them — or 68.9 percent — received at least a one-year guaranteed NBA contract, meaning they had at least one season where they made the NBA’s minimum salary. This past season, the NBA minimum for a rookie was $815,615, a number that will continue to rise as the NBA’s salary cap rises.

Those numbers get even more promising, however, as you look closer to the top of the second round. As detailed by Vice Sports, the latter parts of the second round was something of a dumpster fire during some recent drafts.

Of the 72 college players selected between 31st and 45th during the last six drafts, 65 of them — or a whopping 90.3 percent — received a guaranteed contract from an NBA team. Just two of the college players that were taken in the top 40 since 2012 did not receive a guaranteed contract during their first season as a pro.

One of those two was Grant Jerrett, the 40th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Arizona. He went straight to Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate and, after a year, he was signed to a four-year deal with two years and $1.76 million guaranteed. Reports at the time suggested that the Thunder intended to sign him all along, which more means that UConn’s Deandre Daniels, the 37th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft who went to Australia instead of signing with Toronto, is the only top 40 pick in the last six seasons that didn’t get a guaranteed deal from an NBA team.

There is even more to those numbers, however, especially when you look at how things have been trending in recent years.

In the past two seasons, every college player that was selected among the top 50 picks — a total of 30 of which came in the second round — received a guaranteed contract. Of those 30, 22 were given a two-year guaranteed deal. In 2017, that would equate to roughly $2.19 million guaranteed at minimum. Some players — Boston’s Semi Ojeleye, Sacramento’s Frank Mason, Houston’s Damyean Dotson — received more than the minimum. Ojeleye’s salary this season was just $100,000 less than that of Josh Hart, the 30th pick in the draft.

Of the eight that did not receive a second season guaranteed, three were given partial guarantees for that second year while four more were given deals with first-year guaranteed salaries that were more than the minimum.

Thomas Bryant, who was taken with 42nd pick of the 2017 Draft by the Lakers, is the only player in the last two drafts that was selected among the top 50 pick that didn’t get either a two-year guaranteed deal or a one-year deal at more than the minimum.

But that still doesn’t tell the entire story.

There were seven college players that were taken in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft that did not get guaranteed contracts. Five of those seven wound up signing two-way deals with the teams that selected them, and all five eventually made an NBA roster and played in at least one (and as many as 20, in the case of Phoenix forward Alec Peters) NBA game. Every organization has two two-way contracts at their disposal, which will pay a starting salary of $77,250 during the 2018-19 season and allow the team to bounce the player between the NBA and the G League as they see fit. Every day the player is on the NBA roster, they make more money with a maximum earning potential of $385,000.

One of the two college players that didn’t sign a two-way contract was Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss, and that was because he and the team that drafted him, the Utah Jazz, felt it better than he spend a season overseas. He’s playing with Serbian power Partizan Belgrade in the Adriatic League — one of the best leagues in Europe — and averaging 17 points and seven assists. He reportedly makes $130,000, a number that is inflated because European teams often cover things like housing, transportation and even taxes; that $130,000 is, essentially, his take-home money.

The only college player that’s left is Jarron Blossomgame, who was picked 59th by the Spurs and spent the year with their G League team. That’s not a bad spot to be in for a worst-case scenario.

We can go down that same path with the 2016 NBA Draft.

Ben Bentil, the 51st pick to Boston, was the first college player that didn’t get a full first-year guaranteed deal, but he still received a $250,000 guarantee. Two players that were picked after him — Joel Bolomboy and Kay Felder — both received three-year contracts with more than $1 million guaranteed, and two other college players got paid six figures in camp bonuses and partial guarantees before spending the year in the G League.

In total, there were just three college players selected in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft that did not get that kind of money guaranteed. One of them was Boston’s Abdel Nader, who signed a four-year deal with $1.167 million guaranteed after one season in the G League. Another, Tyrone Wallace, spent the 2016-17 season in the G League and 2017-18 as a two-way player for the Clippers, a team that he is now negotiating a longer-term extension with. Daniel Hamilton, the 56th pick, is the only other college player that was drafted in the second round.

As NBA stars start to make a larger percentage of the money, NBA and G League salaries continue to climb and more NBA jobs (i.e. two-way contracts) start to come available, it makes more and more sense to NBA teams to draft players in the second round that they want within their organization.

You never know when that pick is going to turn into a Malcolm Brogdon, or a Josh Richardson, or a Draymond Green — I could go on (Khris Middleton, Norman Powell) and on (Jae Crowder, Mike Muscala) — but it also allows those teams to bring players onto their roster in the cheapest way possible.

The easiest way to pay the three or four superstars you need on a roster to have a shot at a title is to get rotation players like Semi Ojeleye, Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw and Abdel Nader on the cheap in the second round.

I say all that to say this: The idea that it is only a smart move to head to the NBA as an underclassmen is when you are a first round pick is antiquated.

There is plenty of guaranteed money out available for players picked in the second round, and it’s been nearly three years since a player coming out of college that was picked in the top 50 of the draft was unable to get a contract that guaranteed them less than one year’s NBA salary.

That doesn’t mean it’s always the right decision to forego remaining eligibility. These salaries are big, but they aren’t life-changing and certainly don’t amount to the kind of money that would allow a player to avoid having to work once their basketball career comes to an end. What it does is muddy the waters, and make it that much more likely that a borderline first round pick would opt to enter the NBA draft.

Nevada lands McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown

By Rob DausterMay 11, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
Eric Musselman has spent the last three years building the Nevada program through transfers.

On Friday, he changed it up in a big way, landing a commitment from Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-10 McDonald’s All-American and top 15 prospect in the Class of 2018.

“It just felt right,” Brown told Rivals.com. “They’ve been there the entire time. They were the first school to offer me and the relationship has grown since then.”

“After looking into the program and seeing the success they had this year I feel like I can go in and make an impact and we can be right back to being a top 15 or top 10 type team.”

Brown is a skilled scorer on the block with a solid face-up game. He’s an above-average athleticism and good rebounder due to his motor, although he could stand to add some weight to his frame. He’s exactly the kind of piece that Nevada needed to bolster their front court.

What that means, however, is that Nevada’s roster — with the addition of grad transfers Ehad Amin and Trey Porter — now has 15 scholarship players on it, making it look less and less likely that they are going to be getting back all of Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin are going to be heading back to school.

Even without the Martin twins, the Wolf Pack have the fire power to be a top 25 team and likely will end up somewhere in the top 15-20 when preseason polls are released.

Think about that for a second.

Musselman is on the verge of losing his two-best players to the NBA draft a year early, and he’s still going to be able to field a team that, on paper, will enter the season ranked.

That program is rolling.

Duke walk-on Besser to bike across the US for charity

Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — One Duke men’s basketball walk-on will spend his summer biking across the country.

Brennan Besser plans to bike, walk and run from Seattle to New York to raise awareness and funds for his charitable foundation.

“Basketball, even though it’s a game that we all love, serves, really, as a vessel for the leadership coaching that (coach Mike Krzyzewski) teaches us,” Besser said Thursday. “The bike, I know that this is exciting … but it’s really just a vessel for the broader message.”

Besser’s roughly 70-day journey starts May 16 and will wind more than 3,400 miles across the United States. At most stops along the way, he hopes to hold basketball clinics or other events with the goal of generating $1 million for the Walk On America Foundation, which supports charities that help the intellectual and developmental disability community.

“What we’re hoping to do is shine a light on a part of the American community that doesn’t have that strong of a voice,” he said.

Krzyzewski describes Besser as a “one-of-a-kind walk-on” because “the spirit he brings is infectious on this team.

“Nothing he does surprises me, because almost everything he does is not about him,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s about his talents, his emotion and his effort to help others. This is a terrific thing that he’s doing this summer and he’ll accomplish so much for so many people.”

Besser’s inspiration is his older sister Jacqueline, who at age 23 is nonverbal with impaired motor skills and communicates largely through a tablet computer.

“There are millions of lessons that she’s taught me, but it’s those big things like, how do you deal with adversity?” Besser said.

He plans to travel 60 miles a day — some days for up to six hours — with a team of 3-5 people, including a medical professional, and has been training by biking around Durham. His longest ride has been roughly 2½ hours, but the Chicago native said he used to bike along Lake Shore Drive when he was younger as a “meditative activity.”

“I’ve tried to bike a lot, as much as I can, but time will tell,” Besser said.

He plans to enlist former and future Duke players to help with those clinics. When the route runs through Minnesota, Besser hopes Timberwolves players Amile Jefferson and Tyus Jones and Jones’ younger brother Tre, a rising Duke freshman, will help with a clinic. And he’s asked Grayson Allen to take part in an event in New York at the end of the journey.

Besser, a rising senior, first pitched the idea to another older sister, Rachel — a New York-based creative director — and he said her initial reaction was, “Here’s another of Brennan’s really big ideas” because “I end up tending to think, like, largely.”

“I’ve always wanted to do something that would help this community, only because of the close connection that I have,” he said. “I’m also a political science major, so I’m a bit of an American patriot. (To) merge them into one is something I’ve wanted to do. … The time is now. … We’re going to push strong to try to accomplish this.”

Oklahoma State picks up commitment from three-star forward

By Travis HinesMay 10, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
After visiting Stillwater, Maurice Calloo decided to make it his next home.

The 6-foot-8 forward out of Huntington Prep committed to Oklahoma State on Thursday after visiting campus, he announced on social media.

“Thank you to all the many different coaches that have recruited me, bt I have an amazing opportunity t play for a great school as well as a great coach,” he wrote. “With that being said, I am committing to coach (Mike) Boynton and Oklahoma State University.”

Calloo, who hails originally from Canada, picked the Cowboys over the likes of Illinois, Mississippi and SMU. He is considered a three-star prospect.

Oklahoma State was the biggest surprise in the Big 12 last season after Brad Underwood jetted for Illinois in his only season with the Cowboys. Expected to be non-competitive in Boynton’s first year at the helm, Oklahoma State 21-15 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12, just narrowly missing a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Former four-star center joining Lorenzo Romar at Pepperdine

By Travis HinesMay 10, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Lorenzo Romar has secured the talents of a former four-star recruit looking for a fresh start.

Michael Cage, Jr., who announced last weekend he would transfer from Oregon, committed Thursday to Romar and Pepperdine, he announced on social media.

“After much thought I am excited to announce that I have decided to continue my education & collegiate basketball career at Pepperdine University,” Cage wrote. “I am excite to join head coach Lorenzo Romar and his staff.

“I look forward to being a part of the local community as well.”

Cage, the son of 15-year NBA vet Michael, Sr., sat out his first season in Eugene with an injury and then played sparingly in his second, playing just 71 total minutes. He came into Dana Altman’s program as a top-100 player in the 2016 class.

Romar is in his first season with Pepperdine after spending a year on Sean Miller’s staff at Arizona following his firing at Washington, where he spent 15 seasons.

Skechers sues adidas over federal corruption allegations

By Travis HinesMay 10, 2018, 7:51 PM EDT
There are sure to be plenty of twists and turns, surprises and shockers as the federal government’s case regarding alleged corruption in college basketball unfolds.

Count the revelation that Skechers is in the basketball shoe game among them.

Who knew?

Skechers is suing adidas, which is embroiled in the FBI’s investigation, alledging false advertising and unfair competition due to accusations from the government’s case that adidas has been funneling money to top recruits and their families, according to Forbes.

“Adidas would have consumers, investors, and the public believe that hot, up-and-coming collegiate basketball players, as well as talented young players who move on to the National Basketball Association (‘NBA’), choose adidas’s products due to their supposed superior performance and style,” it says in the complaint.

“In fact, however, adidas has coopted young players into wearing and expressly or implicitly endorsing its products by funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in secret payments to players, their coaches, and/or family members in violation of National Collegiate Athletic Association (‘NCAA’) rules.”

So what we have here is a lawsuit from a company known not for their basketball business, but the shoes they make for mall walkers (shoutout to the shape-ups) claiming the as-to-yet-unproven misdeeds of a rival company with solid footing in hoops is hurting their basketball brand.

I’m no lawyer, but I am an admirer of bold moves and trash talking, which looks a lot like we have here. Apparently, the whole thing stems from another legal dispute between the two companies, and this would appear to be an outgrowth of that battle.

Either way, now you know Skechers is (Was? Wants to be? Dreams of being?) in the business of basketball shoes. And you have the federal government to thank for that.