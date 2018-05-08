Albany grad transfer Joe Cremo commits to Villanova, but is that a good thing?

Villanova on Tuesday morning landed a commitment from Joe Cremo, a grad transfer from Albany and one of the top targets for anyone on the transfer market.
A 6-foot-4 guard, Cremo was a big-time scorer for the Great Danes, averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists as a junior. He also shot the ball at 45.8 percent from three. While he is a natural off-guard, he is a perfect fit for what Villanova wants to do offensively given his ability to pass and his feel for the game. He also spent a ton of time playing with his back to the basket for Albany, and all of that fits perfectly with Jay Wright’s unique and innovative offensive attack.
“Villanova is a nice fit,” an America East coach told NBC Sports. “Good move for both parties.”
The question, however, is whether this is truly good news for Villanova.
Prior to Cremo’s commitment, Villanova was assured of having eight rotation players back next season. That doesn’t include Donte DiVincenzo or Omari Spellman, both of whom are borderline first round picks that are currently testing the waters of the NBA draft. With DiVincenzo back in the mix, Cremo’s commitment means that the Wildcats have nine perimeter players on the roster on a team where Jay Wright has made a habit of using seven or eight-man rotations; he is one of the few coaches that has made a habit of leaving two or three scholarship positions on his roster available. It’s better to have players playing too many minutes that too many guys for the minutes available.
I say all that to say this: Did Villanova take this commitment because they think they are going to lose DiVincenzo to the NBA draft?
It’s not hard to connect those dots. It’s also not hard to assume that Cremo is simply a safety measure for a team that is going to have two seldom-used sophomores and three freshmen — one of whom may or may not get cleared immediately by the NCAA — playing major minutes.
Whatever the case may be, Cremo is certainly a good fit for the Wildcats, but that doesn’t mean that his commitment is a net-positive for the Villanova program.
Evan Skoug had a decision to make his senior year of high school in 2014: go pro or go to college?
He was rated the No. 1 prospect in Illinois for the Major League Baseball draft that year, and he had signed a letter of intent to play catcher at TCU.
Skoug ended up going to TCU, but not before he and his family weighed the pros and cons with and had many conversations with an adviser.
“It was good for me to have someone there to help me through the professional process because nobody in my family has played professionally and nobody knows the industry,” Skoug said this week. “It was nice to have somebody invested in the sports industry, invested in myself, there to help me make the correct informed decision.”
NCAA rules governing baseball and ice hockey allow high school players to hire advisers as long as those advisers are paid their normal fees. Also, baseball and hockey players who are drafted are allowed to retain college eligibility as long as they don’t sign a contract.
Under proposals put forth by the Condoleezza Rice-headed Commission on College Basketball, facets of those baseball-hockey rules would be applied to high school and college basketball players.
One recommendation would have the NCAA create a program for certifying agents and make them accessible to players from high school through their college careers. The NCAA already allows players in college to retain advisers.
“I think information and data are power, so to speak,” Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles said. “I think that’s really important — to educate the parents, to educate the players to this whole process.”
Another recommendation would allow high school and college basketball players who declare for the draft and aren’t drafted remain eligible for college unless and until they sign a pro contract. That recommendation assumes the NBA changes its rules and allows high school seniors to be drafted instead of requiring a player be 19 years old or one year removed from high school.
Miles said he favors that proposal as well, but he sees a potential problem. He currently has two rising seniors who have declared for the June 21 draft without signing an agent, and they have until May 30 to pull out of draft consideration and retain their eligibility.
If the recommendation were in place now, and those players stayed in the draft pool but weren’t selected, their status for next season might not be known until well into the summer. That, Miles said, could present a roster-management issue. Typically, a coach has a good idea if any of his underclassmen will be drafted, and he can plan for that. But what if the undrafted player decides not to return to school after the draft and chooses to pursue opportunities in the G League or overseas?
“I think you need a clear conversation with the student-athlete and his family asking ‘What are your intentions?'” Miles said. “Those are things that should be decided earlier than June 21.”
The baseball agent-adviser rule, as it applies to the power-five conferences, changed in 2016. As part of the autonomy movement, high school players who are drafted are permitted to hire an agent for contract negotiations, but the relationship must be severed if the player decides to enroll in college. Conferences outside the power five are allowed to adopt that rule if they choose. Previously, advisers could not perform agent duties such as negotiating a contract whether for a high school player or a player who’s draft-eligible in his third year at a four-year school.
Skoug said he knew he needed help sorting out the MLB draft process as he neared his senior season at Libertyville (Illinois) High. His high school coach recommended a friend, Scott Pucino, who heads the baseball division for Octagon sports and entertainment agency.
Pucino gave Skoug tips on how to word answers on the multitude of questionnaires sent by major league clubs, explained what life would be like in a rookie league if he chose to turn pro and stressed the importance of finding an experienced and trusted wealth manager.
The Skoug family paid a few hundred dollars for Pucino’s services — “inconsequential for what we got,” said Evan’s father, John Skoug.
“We had 28 of the 30 major-league teams march through our living room and asking a bunch of questions. We didn’t know what to really expect,” John said. “You hear stuff from Person X and Person Y, and each of these scouts will tell you, but I’d rather have an independent party telling me what’s going on.”
The most important conversation dealt with setting the minimum amount of money it would take for Evan Skoug to sign. Only he and his family could make that decision, but Pucino had input.
“The question for Evan: life-changing money, what was that going to be?” Pucino said. “The thing I tell these players is if you don’t make it, at least you have three years of college education done. So for (MLB) to buy you out of that college education — even though there’s a scholarship program (through clubs) — it should be a pretty good amount of money. It’s easy to finish a year if you’re drafted as a junior. It’s not the same to be 28 or 29 and now do three or four years of college.”
Evan set his price at $1.5 million — more than any club was willing to pay. He was drafted in the 34th round by the Washington Nationals, what he called a “courtesy pick.”
“The Nationals wanted to follow my career at TCU, so it was nice to hear my name get called and to be drafted,” he said. “But once I heard that the number wasn’t going to be there, my mind was totally set on college.”
At TCU, Skoug started 198 of 199 games, batted .286 with 36 homers and 168 RBIs and was the 2017 Big 12 co-player of the year. His draft stock rose accordingly. He was picked in the seventh round last year by the Chicago White Sox and signed for $300,000. He now plays for the Kannapolis (North Carolina) Intimidators in the Class A South Atlantic League.
Pucino — who represents Seattle’s Felix Hernandez, the New York Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera and the Chicago Cubs’ Ben Zobrist, among others — went from being Skoug’s adviser to agent.
“I would have been very confused and out of the loop as to what was going on throughout the upcoming months of the (2014) draft without Scott,” Evan said. “He did a great job of preparing me and my family for what was coming, so that was a big help to us, because we had no idea.”
As of today, the college basketball coaching carousel isn’t quite finished spinning — thanks at lot, Detroit and Chicago State — but for all intents and purposes, all the jobs that are nationally relevant are filled and have been filled for a couple of weeks, some for more than a month.
What that means is that it is time to look back on some of those big name coaching decisions.
Who made the best hires?
Did anyone make a head-scratching decision?
Who is guaranteed success?
Who is locked into failure?
Here are the 12 best hires of the carousel.
THE NO-BRAINERS
1. CHRIS MACK, Louisville
For my money, Mack is one of the ten best coaches in college basketball. He’s young, he’s a high-level recruiter, he understands how to run a program in that part of the country, he’s dealt with a passionate fanbase at a basketball school. This was the hire, and Louisville got it done.
1a. DAN HURLEY, UConn
Another homerun hire, and this one coming at a discount of sorts. Hurley picked UConn over Pitt, who offered a more lucrative contract, and Rhode Island, who offered him an extension with a bigger dollar figure. Dan, the son of legendary high school coach Bob Hurley and the younger brother of Bobby Hurley, picked the Huskies in part because of the fact that they were another school in the Northeast and in part because of the pedigree that comes with the UConn brand.
Whether or not the Huskies can actually return to the glory of the Calhoun years is up for debate, but Hurley is the guy to do it. He’ll recruit better than Kevin Ollie did and he should be able to coach up the players he lands better than Ollie did the last four seasons. I don’t expect UConn to once again because a top 5-10 program in college basketball, but I do think that Hurley is the guy that can get them back to being a perennial top 25 team and an annual AAC contender.
THESE ATHLETIC DIRECTORS EARNED THEIR SALARIES
3. PENNY HARDAWAY, Memphis
I do not know if Penny is going to be a good college coach. He was a good high school coach, a good AAU coach and a great college and NBA player, but that doesn’t always translate. What I do know is this: He is going to be able to recruit the city of Memphis, which is something that Tubby Smith, his predecessor, was not able to do, because he already is landing Memphis kids. Getting talent matters. I think Tubby Smith is a better basketball coach than Josh Pastner, but Pastner unquestionably had more success at Memphis than Smith did. Penny will get talent.
But more importantly, Penny has reinvigorated a fan base. Memphis fans want to root for talented, local players. They’re going to do that with Penny — who is a Memphis native and alum — recruiting the kids he coached at East HS and with Team Penny. Gary Parrish, a Memphis radio host, said on the CBT Podcast on Monday that Memphis has already sold 10,000 more season tickets for next season than they did last season, and that they’ve brought in enough donations to play Penny’s salary and Tubby’s buyout for a year. College sports in a business, and at Memphis, business is finally good again.
4. JEFF CAPEL, Pittsburgh
I think Capel is a good coach and a very good recruiter who doesn’t get enough credit for the job he did at VCU or at Oklahoma before everything blew up in his face post-Blake Griffin. He was overdue to get another shot at a high-major gig, and Pitt was able to land him.
But, if I’m being frank, his presence this high on this list has a lot more to do with the fact that I believe Pitt is a bad job in the midst of what is going to be a long and difficult rebuild. The Pitt basketball program has no pedigree outside of the years that Ben Howland and Jamie Dixon were on campus. They’ve been to seven Sweet 16s in program history, and five of them came in a seven-year period from 2002-09. That was when the Panthers, who have no recruiting base to speak of, were pulling kids out of New York City with the pitch of being able to play in the Big East.
Now?
They’re in the ACC. That sale isn’t going to work, which means that Capel has to find a way to convince players to join a program that went 0-18 in the ACC last season. I’m not sure Pitt is a top ten job in the ACC. And they landed Capel. Good for them.
5. ASHLEY HOWARD, La Salle
Ashley Howard is a Philly native and a former La Salle assistant that has spent all but one year of his post-high school life playing or coaching at one of Philly’s college basketball programs. He knows that city as well as anyone, and has spent the last five years as an assistant on the staff of the most successful program in college basketball during that time, Villanova. This was the guy that La Salle needed to get, and they got him despite the fact that the athletic department is not in great shape financially.
6. JAMION CHRISTIAN, Siena
Christian went to two NCAA tournaments in six seasons at Mount St. Mary’s, finding a way to stay relevant despite losing transfers to bigger programs. He just turned 36 years old and has a bright future in front of him in this business. He’s had other offers and turned down other jobs, and eventually a better program than Siena was going to smarten up and pull the trigger. What makes the hire even more impressive is that Siena made it happen in the wake of an ugly breakup with Jimmy Patsos. This is the kind of hire that is going to lead to Siena getting back to NCAA tournaments … and having to find another head coach in five or six years.
7. NIKO MEDVED, Colorado State
The Rams landed themselves one of the better young coaches in the country who is a former assistant with the program and they did it without having to break the bank. In four years, Medved built Furman from a program that was left for dead to a conference champ for the first time in 26 seasons. In one season at Drake, he turned the Bulldogs from a team that was expected to be a joke to one that went 10-8 in the league. He’ll have a similar rebuilding task on his hands in Fort Collins, but he should be up for it.
8. JOE DOOLEY, East Carolina
East Carolina is a terrible job. It’s that simple. Terrible. They’ve been to the NCAA tournament twice in program history, the last time coming in 1993. Dooley knows all about this. He was an assistant on staff when they made the 1993 NCAA tournament despite finishing below .500 and just 4-10 in the CAA. He was also the head coach at the program from 1995-99. The best he did was a 17-10 mark, finishing tied for third in the conference. Now, the Pirates are in the AAC, a league that isn’t great but is well above the level of the program. And they were able to land Dooley, a former Kansas assistant that had a ton of success as FGCU the last five years, despite the fact that he knew he was taking a terrible job. Good for them.
FINE, IF UNINSPIRING
9. TRAVIS STEELE, Xavier
Let me be clear on this: I do not think Travis Steele was a bad hire. I think he’s going to win at Xavier. I think he’s going to keep that program in and around the top 25, if not competing for Big East titles. This was the right hire. But he was always going to be the guy. This is what Xavier does. They promoted Sean Miller after Thad Matta left for Ohio State. He turned into a top ten coach in the country. After Miller left for Arizona, they promoted Mack, and ditto. Steele might end up on that same path. I wouldn’t be shocked. I just think that it’s more impressive to make a good hire at a bad job than it is to make the smart decision to hire from within when it’s the obvious move and what your program does.
10. TOM CREAN, Georgia
It’s not that I don’t think that Crean, the former Marquette and Indiana head man, is a good coach — I do — it’s that this hire is kind of a weird fit. Crean has spent the majority of his coaching career in the midwest, even if he did end up recruiting nationally more than he did within state borders by the end of his time at Indiana. Recruiting Georgia, and specifically Atlanta, is complicated, but it can be quite fertile if done correctly. Figuring out how to navigate the state will be the key to whether or not Crean outperforms his predecessor, Mark Fox.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
11. KERMIT DAVIS, Ole Miss
Kermit Davis is a good coach that had a tremendous amount of success at Middle Tennessee State and is familiar with the recruiting waters he’ll have to wade in at Ole Miss. I’m just not sure that I see the logic in Ole Miss firing the most successful coach that the program has ever had only to go out and hire a guy that basically does the same thing, just at 58 years old instead of 50.
12. DAVID COX, Rhode Island
This was probably the right decision for URI to make, given that Cox should keep some of the talent on the roster from departing. But he’s also going to be a first-year head coach taking over for a guy that made a program without much history nationally relevant. Those are big shoes to fill. We’ll see how it plays out.
Former West Virginia forward transfers to Wichita State
Less than a week after announcing that he was leaving West Virginia after one season at the school, 6-foot-5 forward Teddy Allen revealed his next destination Tuesday night. Via Twitter, Allen announced that he has committed to Wichita State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility after sitting out the 2018-19 campaign per NCAA transfer rules.
I have committed to Coach Marshall and Wichita State University. I want to thank everyone who’s supported me throughout this process and my freshman year. Can’t wait to get to work in Wichita ! All the glory to my Lord and Savior ! #watchuspic.twitter.com/z85X8x2XcX
Allen played 12.1 minutes per game last season for the Mountaineers, averaging 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. Allen shot 46.7 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the foul line in 2017-18, scoring in double figures in 11 of his 35 games played. With Esa Ahman, Wesley Harris and Lamont Harris all returning for the Mountaineers next season, Allen likely would have been in a similar spot with regards to minutes had he remained part of the WVU program.
The addition of Allen is an important development for Wichita State, even though he won’t be able to play in games this upcoming season. Landry Shamet and Austin Reaves, perimeter contributors who would have been juniors in 2018-19, have both moved on with the former entering the NBA draft and the latter transferring.