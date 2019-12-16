More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Gonzaga or Kansas at No. 1?

By Rob DausterDec 16, 2019, 1:23 AM EST
College basketball got really weird this past week, as four of the top five teams in the country lost.

And in a year where we have already had four different teams sitting atop the AP poll, it was only fitting that Ohio State, who checked in at No. 3 last week, found a way to lose before we even had a chance to vote them into the top spot.

It’s going to be one of those seasons.

So you might as well buckle up and enjoy it.

Here is this week’s NBC Sports Top 25:

1. KANSAS (9-1, Last Week: 3)

2. GONZAGA (11-1, 6)

3. OHIO STATE (9-1, 2)

The fun debate this week is going to be who gets slotted at No. 1. This is the case for all three:

  • At this point, I think it is pretty safe to say that Gonzaga has the best resume in college basketball. They beat Oregon on a neutral, they won at Washington and they won at Arizona on Saturday. Their only loss came against Michigan on a neutral.
  • Kansas has a solid resume in their own right, although their best wins – Dayton and BYU on neutrals, Colorado at home with a loss to Duke in MSG – is not quite as impressive.
  • Ohio State’s resume took a hit on Sunday, as their best win (North Carolina) lost at home to Wofford and the Buckeyes took a loss to Minnesota on the road. They still have blowout home wins over Villanova and Penn State. They lost without Duane Washington available.

There is a valid argument for all three to be put in the top spot. I lean Kansas because I think that the Jayhawks are the best team in college basketball at this moment, but in an effort for full disclosure, I changed my mind between the Zags and the Jayhawks three times while writing this column.

4. LOUISVILLE (10-1, 1)

I think that the loss to Texas Tech had as much to do with the matchup as anything else. Louisville is a really, really good team that is going to struggle against defenses that can pressure them and take them out of their offense until David Johnson gets up to speed.

5. KENTUCKY (8-1, 7)

Over the last six games, these are Ashton Hagans numbers: 16.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 boards and 1.7 steals. He’s also shooting 50 percent from three during that stretch. Kentucky is done with buy games, which means that this is the perfect time for Hagans to be playing the best ball of his life.

6. MARYLAND (10-1, 5)

Given how often teams are losing on the road in the Big Ten this season – literally, every single road team has lost – I think that the Terps dropping a game by seven points against a Penn State team that ranks in the top 25 on KenPom is actually fine.

7. AUBURN (9-0, 9)

I liked this Auburn team a lot more before they struggled with Furman and Saint Louis in their last two games. The Tigers get N.C. State on Thursday night at home, which, believe it or not, will be their toughest test of the non-conference season.

8. DUKE (9-1, 11)

Duke did not play this week because of finals, which means they did not have a chance to lose. That’s enough to get them a bump up three spots, I guess.

9. DAYTON (8-1, 10)

The Flyers are really only going to get one more test before Atlantic 10 play kicks off, and that comes Saturday against Colorado.

10. OREGON (8-2, 12)

Oregon’s defense is the real deal, and Payton Pritchard is an All-American. Column here.

11. BAYLOR (8-1, 13)

Baylor’s only game this week came when they picked off Butler at home on Tuesday night. On the one hand, that was a really solid win. On the other hand, Tristan Clark didn’t play. That’s not ideal.

12. MEMPHIS (9-1, 17)

No team made me change my mind on them more with one game than Memphis did with their win over Tennessee on Saturday. Column here.

13. ARIZONA (10-2, 8)

I’m not all that worried about Arizona’s loss to Gonzaga at home. The Zags are really good and Nico Mannion is not going to shoot that poorly all that often. It happens.

14. MICHIGAN (8-3, 4)

The Wolverines have now lost three of their last four games, which is sub-optimal. But there were a couple of really good signs from Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

15. VILLANOVA (8-2, 14)

The Wildcats’ issues on the defensive end of the floor are starting to get a little bit worrisome. You are not going to see teams shoot as well as Delaware shot against them on Saturday all that often.

16. BUTLER (10-1, 18)

Butler went into Baylor on Saturday and came within one possession of knocking off the Bears. I’m still in on Lavall Jordan’s crew.

17. UTAH STATE (10-2, 15)

I’m still in on the Aggies after a loss to BYU because we still have not seen the best of Neemias Queta yet.

18. VIRGINIA (8-1, 20)

The Wahoos did not play this week. Hopefully, they spend their time off in the gym trying to re-remember how to shoot.

19. FLORIDA STATE (8-2, 24)

The Seminoles did not play last week.

20. TENNESSEE (7-2, 19)

The biggest issue with Tennessee’s loss to Memphis on Saturday is that the Vols appear to be too reliant on two guys for offense.

21. MARQUETTE (7-2, 25)

The Golden Eagles did not play last week and will not play another non-conference game worth watching.

22. SAN DIEGO STATE (10-0, NR)

The Aztecs are one of just four remaining unbeaten teams in America. They own wins over BYU, Creighton and Iowa, and none of those wins came at home.

23. TEXAS TECH (6-3, NR)

Texas Tech is back, baby!

24. VCU (8-2, NR)

The Rams are back in the rankings this week. Their win over LSU is going to look better and better as the season progesses. A trip to Wichita State on Saturday looms large.

25. XAVIER (9-2, 22)

Travis Steele was not amused with Xavier’s loss at Wake Forest: “We need an alpha dog to emerge. A leader. We need a guy to step up when we’re at a low point, when we need to come together. Not just from a scoring perspective, but on both ends. I believe we have that guy, but I’ve got to find him.”

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE, No. 23 TEXAS TECH, No. 24 VCU
DROPPED OUT: No. 16 SETON HALL, No. 17 NORTH CAROLINA, No. 23 PURDUE

Johnson’s Heave Lifts NC State Past UNC Greensboro 80-77 (VIDEO)

Associated PressDec 15, 2019, 8:09 PM EST
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Markell Johnson knew there were only a few seconds left in a tie game as the inbound pass came his way with North Carolina State facing overtime.

“Get it up before the time went out,” Johnson said, “that was the only thing that was going through my mind.”

Johnson did just that, launching a running heave from beyond halfcourt that dropped cleanly through the net at the horn to give the Wolfpack an 80-77 win against UNC Greensboro on Sunday.

Johnson was immediately mobbed by teammates and nearly tackled into the scorer’s table, though he eventually caught his feet well enough to start waving his left arm toward the crowd in the Greensboro Coliseum.

“It just felt like it was right,” Johnson said of the shot.

It was a remarkable play that came immediately after a tough tying basket from Isaiah Miller over Johnson with 2.1 seconds left in what turned into a wild finish between instate programs.

Johnson finished with 19 points for the Wolfpack, who blew a 13-point second-half lead but hung on thanks to the senior’s final heave. It’s the second one from near halfcourt that he’s hit this year, the first coming just before halftime in a win against Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Miller had banked in a tough shot over Johnson from the paint to tie the game at 77, capping his own at-times dominant second-half performance. Jericole Hellems fired the inbound pass to Johnson, who took one dribble then jumped off his left foot to launch.

“I never think those shots go in,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said, who added that he started thinking it looked good during its flight.

It was a thought shared farther down the Wolfpack bench, too.

“I think probably two or three of the guys sitting next to me … at the time it went up, everybody pretty much said, ‘It’s going in,” graduate transfer Pat Andree said.

Miller scored 21 of his 26 points after halftime for the Spartans (8-3), who lost for the second time on a shot from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer.

“We’re really invested,” Spartans coach Wes Miller said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that really work at it and really care. So emotionally this will be difficult today. But I think it would be a lot more difficult if that was the last game of the year.”

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: N.C. State had been off since last weekend’s win at Wake Forest to even its Atlantic Coast Conference record at 1-1. N.C. State shot 60% for the game and hit 13 of 26 3-pointers, the last standing out as a highlight-reel moment in the building the Wolfpack will visit in March for the ACC Tournament.

UNC Greensboro: The Spartans already had a notable win this year, beating Georgetown on the road on Nov. 30. This time they were trying to win a second straight meeting with the Wolfpack, the last coming two years ago in Raleigh when they rallied from 14 down before halftime. They were also playing without second-leading scorer and rebounder Kaleb Hunter, who is sidelined by an ankle injury.

‘SCARY MOVIE’

UNC Greensboro lost 67-66 on a banked-in heave to Montana State at home on Nov. 16, prompting both Isaiah Miller and James Dickey refer to a feeling of deja vu after this one.

“You’re kind of just in a little daze until you see that ball bounce off that rim,” Dickey said. “I really wasn’t thinking about anything, I was just kind of just watching like a movie, and it was a scary movie today.”

MILLER’S WORK

The 6-foot Miller played with a fiery competitive edge throughout the second half, both on offense and in his role near the top of the Spartans’ pressure defense.

He made 8 of 14 shots after halftime to score more than half of the Spartans’ points to go with five rebounds.

“I had seen they were switching a lot,” he said. “So I usually was just trying to switch on the (4-man) or the big man, get downhill. If I saw any advantage, I just took it.”

UP NEXT

N.C. State: No. 12 Auburn hosts the Wolfpack on Thursday in the second game of a home-and-home series, with N.C. State winning the first last season.

UNC Greensboro: The Spartans visit Vermont on Wednesday.

Wofford shocks No. 17 North Carolina as Cole Anthony sits

Associated PressDec 15, 2019, 7:58 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Wofford traveled to Chapel Hill and shocked a ranked North Carolina team again, getting 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and riding a 16-0 run in the second half to a 68-64 win over the 17th-ranked Tar Heels on Sunday.

Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 points for the Terriers (7-4), who went on the road to beat North Carolina for the second time in three years.

Wofford, a 12-point underdog, made four 3-pointers during its decisive spurt, a 6-minute stretch in which the Tar Heels missed 10 consecutive shots.

Garrison Brooks had 17 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina in its first regular-season game at Carmichael Arena since Jan. 4, 1986.

Brandon Robinson added a career-high 16 points for the Tar Heels, who lost their third straight game. They cut Wofford’s lead to 65-61 with 51.5 seconds remaining but got no closer.

North Carolina (6-4) played without starters Cole Anthony (right knee) and Leaky Black (sprained right foot). The school said treatment plans are being evaluated for Anthony, the second-leading scorer among freshmen nationally, who is averaging 19.1 points.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers took advantage of their opportunity to play North Carolina without Anthony, its best player and leading scorer. In doing so, they showed why they’re dangerous. Wofford scrapped against the taller Tar Heels inside and stretched out North Carolina’s defense on the perimeter to generate plenty of open 3-point shots.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were struggling on offense when they had Anthony, albeit against some of the nation’s best defenses. They aren’t likely to be successful this season against anyone if they have to play long stretches without him. That became obvious in the second half, when they couldn’t generate offense without his ability to drive and draw defenders.

UP NEXT

Wofford: The Terriers play the second of four consecutive road games, staying on Tobacco Road with a trip to No. 7 Duke.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels’ grueling stretch continues with a cross-country trip. They play at No. 6 Gonzaga on Wednesday night, their fifth game in the last six against an opponent currently ranked in the top 10.

No. 6 Gonzaga holds off run to beat No. 15 Arizona, 84-80

Associated PressDec 15, 2019, 12:44 AM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. — Corey Kispert scored 18 points, Filip Petrusev added 16 and No. 6 Gonzaga withstood No. 15 Arizona’s furious late rally for an 84-80 win on Saturday night.

The Zags (11-1) fought through a tense first half and shut down Arizona during two second-half runs to go up 80-65 with 2:12 left.

After struggling most of the night, Arizona (10-2) went on a 15-1 to pull within two, but Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge sealed it by hitting two free throws with 1.7 seconds left.

Gonzaga played a crisp offensive game, repeatedly beating the Wildcats with ball screens, and cleaned up the defensive glass in the second half after giving up a rash of second-chance points in the first.

The Zags also shut down Arizona star freshman Nico Mannion, who had seven points on 3-for-20 shooting, including 1 for 10 on 3-point attempts.

Joel Ayayi added 15 points as Gonzaga won its 10th straight road game to extend the nation’s longest active streak.

Gonzaga did it with Killian Tillie in foul trouble most of the night before he limped off to the locker room with about seven minutes left.

The Wildcats started strong with a boost from a boisterous McKale Center crowd and Zeke Nnaji’s early energy.

After that, Arizona struggled from the perimeter and had numerous defensive breakdowns in the second half as Gonzaga pulled away, prompting coach Sean Miller to repeatedly point to his assistants and yell “Get him out of there!”

The Wildcats finally found some cohesiveness at both ends, getting the fans out of their seats during the big late run before falling short.

Nnaji had 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Josh Green added 17 points for Arizona, which shot 8 for 30 from 3-point range.

Two of the West’s best programs agreed to their latest home-and-home series, playing in the desert this year before heading to Spokane next season.

Arizona, led by its fabulous freshman trio, rolled through its early 2019-20 schedule, the only loss coming on Dec. 7 when a big second-half comeback came up short against No. 11 Baylor.

Gonzaga had a similar resume heading into Saturday night’s showdown, losing only to No. 5 Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game.

Revved up by a the crowd, the Wildcats crushed the Zags on the glass early — a huge point of emphasis by Miller against Gonzaga’s big front line. Arizona had nine offensive rebounds in the first eight minutes to build a nine-point lead and make up for an 0-for-7 start from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs clawed their way back as the Wildcats continued to clank from the perimeter — 1 for 15 from 3 — and led 35-34 at halftime. Arizona had 13 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds in the first half.

Gonzaga cleaned up its defensive glass issues to open the second half and used a 12-0 run to go up 54-45. The Zags continued to take advantage of Arizona’s defensive miscues and went on an 8-0 run to push the lead to 69-55.

The Wildcats had one more run left, but ran out of time.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga withstood a massive run in one of college basketball’s toughest environments to win a huge road game.

Arizona put itself in a tough spot due to defensive breakdowns and poor perimeter shooting, falling just short despite its big run.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga hosts No. 17 North Carolina on Wednesday.

Arizona plays St. John’s next Saturday in San Francisco.

Saturday’s Things To Know: Memphis’ validation, Gonzaga’s statement, Payton Pritchard’s dominance

By Rob DausterDec 15, 2019, 12:19 AM EST
1. MEMPHIS MADE ME CHANGE MY MIND ON THEM

I think it’s probably hyperbolic to say that Memphis had the most impressive win of the season on Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin won in Cameron Indoor. Evansville won in Rupp. Ohio State won in the Dean Dome by 25 points. There have been some absolutely bonkers things happening in college basketball this season, and included among them have been some truly terrific wins.

What I will say is that there has not been a result that has changed my opinion more about the winning team than the win that No. 13 Memphis just landed in Knoxville on Saturday against No. 19 Tennessee.

The reason I say that is because of everything that went wrong leading up to and during this game.

Let’s start with the obvious. Not only were the Tigers playing without James Wiseman, who might be the best player in the country this year, but they were without another starter – and their best shooter – in Lester Quinones. They started four freshmen playing in a rivalry game on the road for the first time against a top 20 team, and they got sucked into play that team’s pace. They missed 13 of their first 14 shots, trailed by 12 points in the first half and, with nine minutes left before the break, had managed to score all of five points.

Everything about the way this game played out makes me think Memphis should have lost by 20.

And they won.

Maybe these freshmen are better than we thought they would be?

2. PAYTON PRITCHARD IS HAVING A SEASON DESERVING OF FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

The most impressive performance by a player on Saturday was quite possibly the first game of the night. Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard scored 15 in the final 4:14 of regulation and overtime as the No. 10 Ducks found a way to survive a thrilling comeback by No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor, 71-70.

He finished with 23 points and four assists. He had 15 of Oregon’s final 17 points. He did all of that while being defended by one of the best on-ball defenders in college basketball in Zavier Simpson. It’s not the first time that he has taken a game over down the stretch to lead Oregon to a win.

Entering Saturday, Pritchard was averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 boards for a team that now has wins over Memphis, Seton Hall, Houston and at Michigan. This is not the first time that he’s made big plays late to win a game (Memphis) or to get his team to overtime (Gonzaga). He’s going to be the guy that carries this Oregon team as far as they go, and given what he’s proven that he can do, I think that’ll be pretty far.

I’m not sure who the Player of the Year favorite would be as of today, but I know for a fact that there is no way to talk about who it should be without including Pritchard in that conversation.

3. FRANZ WAGNER AND BRANDON JOHNS WAKING UP MATTERS

On a night where Zavier Simpson struggled, Jon Teske forgot to show up and Isaiah Livers was non-existent outside of a six-minute heater at the start of the second half, the Wolverines got massive production from a couple of guys that haven’t shown the ability to do it just yet.

Wagner was Michigan’s leading scorer on Saturday. He finished with 21 points, he hit four threes and he made a number of plays down the stretch that kept Michigan from getting run. This was the guy that the Wolverines thought they were getting when Wagner committed. He was terrific.

Johns’ numbers are not as impressive, but his impact was just as important. He finished with eight points, nine boards, two assists and two blocks – solid production from a five coming off the bench – but it was the fact that he allowed Michigan to play small without losing any of their defensive mettle. Johns is a former top 50 recruit, a burly, 6-foot-8 forward with tantalizing athleticism, but he has struggled finding the confidence to allow him to tap into that potential.

We’ve seen it in flashes. This was more than that.

4. GONZAGA SHOULD BE A TOP THREE TEAM COME MONDAY

The Zags made a statement on Saturday night.

I don’t know how many of you stayed up to watch a game that tipped off after 10 p.m. on the east coast, but if you did, you saw the Zags put a whooping on the Wildcats. Arizona jumped out to a 19-10 lead, but Gonzaga slowly chipped away, take the lead into halftime and them pulled away in the second half. It was a slow, methodical dismantling — one that probably should have ended with the Zags winning by significantly more than the 84-80 final that we saw.

You might not realize this, but Gonzaga probably has the best resume in college basketball outside of Columbus, Ohio. They beat Oregon on a neutral floor. They won at Washington. They won at Arizona. They won at Texas A&M by 30. Their only loss came against Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis. And they’re doing all of this while dealing with a banged up Killian Tillie.

Don’t take for granted just how good and consistent this program has become. On Monday, they should be the No. 3 team in college basketball, if the AP pollsters get this right. That’s despite the fact that they lost their top four players from last season – three of whom were early entries, two of which were unexpected – and they haven’t skipped a beat.

That program is a machine.

5. THE TALKING POINT SHOULD BE RUTGERS, BUT IT’S GOING TO BE MYLES POWELL

No. 22 Seton Hall went into the RAC on Saturday and got absolutely manhandled. Rutgers jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Seton Hall never cut the lead back to single digits, and coming just a few days after the Scarlet Knights beat up on Wisconsin in that same building, what we should be talking about is that this team looks to be pretty good, that Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker can really play, that Steve Pikiell can really coach and that they would be a tournament team if they still had Eugene Omoruyi.

But that’s not what anyone is going to be talking about.

Because Myles Powell, Seton Hall’s All-American scoring guard, played just 15 minutes after suffering a nasty concussion. He didn’t see the floor after halftime and asked head coach Kevin Willard “why are we practicing at Rutgers?” during the game. Not only is that a scary injury, but it’s one that could end up having ramifications for the Big East as a whole.

Seton Hall played No. 5 Maryland at home on Thursday. There is no word on whether or not Powell will suit up.

6. XAVIER’S LOSS CAPPED AN UNDERWHELMING DAY FOR THE BIG EAST

It was hardly a banner day for No. 23 Xavier. They went on the road to Winston-Salem and lost to a Wake Forest team that just about everyone has given up on. Chaundree Brown had 26 points and Brandon Childress chipped in with 22 as the Musketeers nearly stole the came at the end. Paul Scruggs finished with 30 points in the loss, and Quentin Goodin missed a pretty good look at a three at the buzzer that would have given Xavier a win. Instead, they lost 80-78.

And head coach Travis Steele was not happy about it.

“We lost because of the first 20 minutes,” he said after the game. “The first 20 minutes we were complete bull-crap,” adding that, “We need an alpha dog to emerge. A leader. We need a guy to step up when we’re at a low point, when we need to come together. Not just from a scoring perspective, but on both ends. I believe we have that guy, but I’ve got to find him.”

7. JARRON CUMBERLAND MIGHT HAVE GIVEN UP ON THE SEASON

Cumberland entered the season as an All-American candidate and the biggest reason why Cincinnati fans were bullish this year.

Since then, a pair of mysterious injuries and a feud with head coach John Brannen has torpedoed the year. It came to a head on Saturday night. Colgate tied the game at Cincinnati with less than ten seconds left. Cumberland took the in-bounds pass and fired up a shot from the other side of half court with more than five seconds left on the clock. Colgate drew a foul on the rebound, hit a free throw and won.

This is incredible:

I would love to know what Cumberland was thinking in this situation. Did he hear someone yelling shoot from the bench? Did he hear the Colgate bench counting down the clock? Did he forget to put his contacts in so that a five on the clock above the basketball looked like a zero?

We might never know.

But at this point, does it even matter?

8. KENTUCKY SHOULD CONSIDER STARTING KEION BROOKS

At what point do we start asking whether or not E.J. Montgomery is the answer for No. 8 Kentucky at the four?

In theory, he makes the most sense. He’s the best option offensively. He’s probably the most skilled big that the Wildcats have on the roster. He’s big enough to provide some rim protection and he’s enough of a threat on the perimeter tp force defenses to have to make a decision when he’s beyond the arc.

But it just hasn’t worked against good teams, and his scoreless performance against Georgia Tech stood out.

Freshman Keion Brooks played 26 minutes on Saturday. He had 10 points, four boards, a block and a steal. He looked more energetic. He looked like a better fit defensively. And this was on the heels of scoring 15 points in 16 minutes against Fairleigh Dickinson.

I don’t think there’s an easy answer here, but I do think that Coach Cal has a decision he’s going to need to make with games coming up against Utah, Ohio State and Louisville.

9. BYU IS DANGEROUS

I know that they lost, 68-64, on Saturday, but I still think Utah State is probably a better team than BYU, especially once Neemias Queta gets back up to full speed.

That said, I think that BYU is just as, if not more dangerous, than the Aggies, especially in the month of March.

The Cougars have now won at Houston and beaten UCLA and Virginia Tech in Maui in addition to this win over Utah State. They beat both UNLV and Nevada by 33 points. They shooting better than 40 percent from three, and that’s while taking more than 44 percent of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc. Oh, and they happen to have an NBA player at the five in Yoeli Childs.

The Cougars are going to need to land a win or two against Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga if they want to be in the mix for an at-large bid, but I do think that they have put themselves in a position where that is very much a possibility.

10. HOW MANY GAMES WILL ANTHONY EDWARDS PLAY THAT MATTER?

Anthony Edwards is an unbelievable talent and, as he showed when he dropped 33 points on Michigan State in one half out in Maui, one of the most entertaining players in the country to watch.

But how many games is he going to play this season that actually matter?

Did you know that the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft was playing on Saturday night? Did you know that he had 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting in a sleepy performance as his Georgia team lost by 20 at Arizona State?

Because they did.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim rips former Georgetown guard James Akinjo

By Rob DausterDec 14, 2019, 8:05 PM EST
3 Comments

I aspire to reach the level of IDGAF that Jim Boeheim lives his life at.

On Saturday afternoon, after becoming the victim of Georgetown’s third straight win since seeing James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc transfer out of the program, Boeheim gave his take on how and why the Hoyas have improved.

And, as you might expect, it’s brutally honest.

“They got rid of a guy that wouldn’t pass the ball to anybody and just shot it every time, and that’s why they’re good now,” Boeheim said of Akinjo. “Patrick [Ewing] can’t say that but I can. He lost two games for them by himself.”

Akinjo and LeBlanc transferred out of the program on Dec. 2nd. On Friday, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander followed those two out the door. Prior to Saturday’s win, Georgetown had won at SMU and at Oklahoma State since Akinjo left.

Akinjo was averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists. In the three games since he left, McClung is averaging 26.3 points and 3.7 assists.

“They’ve got a really good point guard [Mac McClung], he’s getting people the ball, and he’s settled into his position where he gets his shots and makes them,” Boeheim said. “They have good inside guys, they have good shooters, I think they have a really good team. I think, by far, this is the best team we’ve seen from Georgetown the last few years.”