USC receives notice of allegations from NCAA in federal corruption case

Associated PressDec 14, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s basketball program has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA following a federal investigation into corruption and bribery in the sport.

The school said in a statement Friday night it has “cooperated with the NCAA since it first became aware of the issues” raised in the notice, and it “looks forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter.”

The notice had been expected, but the NCAA’s timeline for ruling on USC’s case is uncertain. The NCAA opened similar cases against North Carolina State, Kansas, and Oklahoma State this year.

The university statement referred to a “former coach in the men’s basketball program,” which presumably is former assistant Tony Bland. He was fired by USC in January 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery last January. As part of his plea, Bland acknowledged accepting a $4,100 bribe and received two years’ probation.

Bland said in court he received payments for directing USC players to retain the services of certain financial advisers and business managers.

Bland and nine others were arrested and faced charges of fraud and bribery following the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. USC and several other schools were caught up in the inquiry.

No. 10 Oregon knocks off No. 5 Michigan in a thriller in Ann Arbor

By Rob DausterDec 14, 2019, 2:29 PM EST
Payton Pritchard scored 15 of the final 17 points for Oregon and Michigan missed two shots at the rim on the final possession of the game as the No. 10 Ducks held on to beat the No. 5 Wolverines in overtime, 71-70.

Pritchard shook off a slow start to the game before taking over down the stretch. He finished with 23 points, four assists and three steals on 11-for-19 shooting despite being defended by Zavier Simpson, one of the best in the country. One of the few times that Simpson was actually able to get a stop came on the final possession of regulation, when he knocked the ball loose before it ended up with Anthony Mathis. Mathis, who had 19 points and hit six threes on the night, buried a 30-footer, but after a review the officials determined the shot game just after the buzzer.

Franz Wagner led the way for Michigan with 21 points while Isaiah Livers scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Michigan was down by as many as 16 points in the first half and trailed 31-23 at the break.

Here are three things that we can take away from this game:

1. YOU CANNOT HAVE A PLAYER OF THE YEAR CONVERSATION WITHOUT PAYTON PRITCHARD

Pritchard did not put up monster numbers on Saturday. He finished with 23 points, four assists, three boards and three steals, which is really good but not the kind of performance that typically makes you get up out of your seat and start screaming “THAT IS YOUR NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR!”

But let’s put this into context.

Michigan’s Zavier Simpson is one of the best on-ball defenders in college basketball. There may not be anyone in the sport that is better at disrupting an offense at the point of attack that he is. And Pritchard just torched him over the final five minutes of regulation and in overtime.

Oregon’s offense down the stretch was, essentially, giving the ball to their star and getting out of the way, and it worked. Pritchard scored the final nine points in regulation for the Ducks, and if Anthony Mathis is able to get a buzzer-beating three off just a split-second earlier, than it would have been enough to give the Ducks a win. In the extra frame – playing in front of a raucous home environment as a short-handed team that just blew a 16 point lead – the Ducks probably weren’t considered the favorite.

But Pritchard scored six of Oregon’s eight points, and that was enough to get the win.

Entering Saturday, Pritchard was averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 boards for a team that now has wins over Memphis, Seton Hall, Houston and at Michigan. This is not the first time that he’s made big plays late to win a game (Memphis) or to get his team to overtime (Gonzaga). He’s going to be the guy that carries this Oregon team as far as they go, and given what he’s proven that he can do, I think that’ll be pretty far.

I’m not sure who the Player of the Year favorite would be as of today, but I know for a fact that there is no way to talk about who it should be without including Pritchard in that conversation.

2. FRANZ WAGNER AND BRANDON JOHNS SHOW UP FOR MICHIGAN

On a night where Zavier Simpson struggled, Jon Teske forgot to show up and Isaiah Livers was non-existent outside of a six-minute heater at the start of the second half, the Wolverines got massive production from a couple of guys that haven’t shown the ability to do it just yet.

Wagner was Michigan’s leading scorer on Saturday. He finished with 21 points, he hit four threes and he made a number of plays down the stretch that kept Michigan from getting run. This was the guy that the Wolverines thought they were getting when Wagner committed. He was terrific.

Johns’ numbers are not as impressive, but his impact was just as important. He finished with eight points, nine boards, two assists and two blocks – solid production from a five coming off the bench – but it was the fact that he allowed Michigan to play small without losing any of their defensive mettle. Johns is a former top 50 recruit, a burly, 6-foot-8 forward with tantalizing athleticism, but he has struggled finding the confidence to allow him to tap into that potential.

We’ve seen it in flashes. This was more than that.

If Wagner and Johns continue to play like this, then maybe Michigan won’t be so worried about No. 3 …

3. MICHIGAN WILL LIVE BY THE THREE AND DIE BY THE THREE ALL SEASON LONG

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s showdown with the Ducks, the Wolverines were shooting 42.3 percent from three in their eight wins and 6-for-37 from three in their two losses.

In the first half against Oregon, Michigan shot 2-for-12 from three, trailed by as many as 16 points and entered the second half with a 31-23 deficit at home. In the second half, the Wolverines were 7-for-9 from beyond the arc, came roaring back and, if they had been able to stop Pritchard in the final five minutes of regulation, would have won this game.

That’s more or less how this team is built.

Since so much of their offense is based on the ability of Zavier Simpson to make something happen out of ball-screens, when the guys on the perimeter are forcing defenses to pay attention to them – and punishing them when they don’t – the Wolverines are going to be that much better.

Rocket science, this is not.

Georgetown’s Alexander, Gardner both to transfer

By Rob DausterDec 13, 2019, 3:11 PM EST
Georgetown forward Galen Alexander announced on Friday that he is transferring out of the university, citing a lack of support from the school and the basketball program in the wake of some troubling allegations that were levied at him and a pair of teammates.

His teammate, freshman Myron Garnder, will be transferring out of the program as well. His lawyer sent a statement to the Washington Post announcing this.

Earlier this month, after James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc announced that they were transferring out of the Georgetown program, NBC Sports obtained court records that detailed restraining orders that were granted against Alexander, LeBlanc and Myron Gardner stemming from allegations of sexual harassment, assault, burglary and intimidation.

One of the two complaints was resolved earlier this week with no admission of or finding of guilt.

“I have been publicly shamed, threatened and criminalized,” Alexander wrote in a statement posted to his twitter account. “I have been falsely accused and targeted by the media and my peers of crimes I did not commit. My character has been defamed and that needs to be cleared up more than anything else. Very soon it will.

“The University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support.”

According to court records, a Georgetown student accused Myron Gardner, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Detroit, of “sexual harassment and assault on September 15th at my home,” adding that the following day her home was allegedly burglarized by Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. The victim reported the assault and the burglary to both the DC police and the Georgetown police.

The victim reported the burglary to DC Metropolitan Police on Nov. 4th of this year, according to a public incident reports that correspond to two police report numbers listed in a restraining order against LeBlanc. The incident report was obtained by a former Deadspin reporter. When reached by NBC Sports, a police spokesperson confirmed the reports.

The items stolen from the victim’s residence include a Playstation 4 and two controllers, a Nikon D5300 camera, a camera lense and a pair of Bape shoes, valued at more than $3,000. The victim told police that when she confronted the suspects via FaceTime, they told her, “If you tell anyone we’ll send people after you.”

The second incident report includes this passage: “The complainant reported the suspect showing her his erect clothed penis.”

After allegedly being threatened and harassed by the three players in an effort to keep her from reporting the incident, the court granted her a temporary restraining order on November 12th against Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. She has not yet had her court date to receive a preliminary injunction.

The victim’s roommate separately filed for a temporary restraining order against LeBlanc and teammate Galen Alexander on Nov. 5th. On Nov. 20th, the court granted a preliminary injunction against LeBlanc and Alexander.

LeBlanc did not play in Georgetown’s Nov. 6th game against Mount St. Mary’s, the season opener. He has played at least 11 minutes, and averaged 19.2 minutes in every game since. Alexander and played in every game. Gardner only missed the Nov. 21st game against Texas.

The victim accused LeBlanc of “burglary and threats to do bodily harm if I reported this incident,” adding that “Joshua and his friends stole items from my house” on September 16th and that he threatened them physically and “continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week. Joshua has also committed violence against women in the past.”

Best Bets: Previewing Oregon-Michigan, Arizona-Gonzaga and Memphis-Tennessee

By Rob DausterDec 13, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
The lines have not yet been posted for Sunday’s games. We’ll be looking at these games using KenPom’s projections until they are live. 

No. 10 OREGON at No. 5 MICHIGAN, Sat. 12:00 p.m.

  • SPREAD: Michigan (-3.5)
  • TOTAL: 137.5
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Michigan 70.5, Oregon 67
  • KENPOM: Michigan 70, Oregon 67

In Michigan’s wins this season, the Wolverines are shooting 42.3 percent from three. In their two losses, they are 6-for-37 from beyond the arc. I bring this up because Oregon’s defense – that matchup zone that they play – is designed to force teams to have to settle for bombing away from three, but the Ducks hold their opponents to just 28.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Those threes they make you take? They are, generally speaking, not good threes. That, combined with the fact that the Oregon zone should be able to help takeaway Michigan’s ball-screen offense, and I tend to lean towards Oregon.

The problem?

This is a noon ET tip between a team in the central eastern time zone and a team in the pacific time zone. Oregon will be playing a game at what feels like 9 a.m. for them. That’s a tough spot to bet the road team, which leads me to what I think is probably the sharp bet in this game.

PICK: The under. We saw this same scenario play out with Arizona and Baylor last week, and that game was ugly and played in the 50s. At 137.5, I love it.

No. 6 GONZAGA at No. 15 ARIZONA, Sat. 10:00 p.m.

  • SPREAD: Arizona (-2.5)
  • TOTAL: 151
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Arizona 76.75, Gonzaga 74.25
  • KENPOM: Arizona 77, Gonzaga 74

The game of the weekend is going to be the nightcap on Saturday, as the Zags make the trip south to take on Sean Miller and Arizona.

There are a couple of things to be wary of in this matchup. For starters, Gonzaga’s offense starts with their frontcourt, whether it is Filip Petrusev or Killian Tillie, and Arizona ranks fifth nationally in two-point percentage defense. I also think that it is worth noting that the way the Zags defend ball-screens – typically, it is drop coverage – plays into Nico Mannion’s hands, as he is really good in the mid-range.

That tends to make me lean towards Arizona.

But the flip side is that Arizona is young, Zeke Nnaji is not as good of a defender as the stats might indicate and this Gonzaga team is legit, which, again, leads me to what I think the sharp bet is in this game.

PICK: The over. Gonzaga and Arizona are both ranked in the top 12 in offensive efficiency this season, according to KenPom. They both rank in the top 30 in average offensive possession length. They both shoot better than 38 percent from three and neither guard the three-point like all that well. I was hoping to get the total under 150, but I still like the over at 151.

The line has also been bet down from (-3.5) to (-2.5). I like Arizona there. I think the Wildcats are, at the very least, as good as Gonzaga, which means the value is on Zona at home.

No. 13 MEMPHIS at No. 19 TENNESSEE Sat. 3:00 p.m.

  • SPREAD: Tennessee (-7)
  • TOTAL: 139
  • IMPLIED SCORE: Tennessee 73, Memphis 66
  • KENPOM: Tennessee 74, Memphis 68

It’s never fun to bet rivalry games, not when there is as much animosity between the two programs as there is between Memphis and Tennessee.

The Tigers are still without James Wiseman and Lester Quinones, but that has not cost them yet this season. Their only loss of the year came against Oregon in Portland with Wiseman on the floor. I don’t think that Tennessee is going to be flustered by the pressure or the style that Memphis wants to play. Lamonte Turner is not a man that gets intimidated by anyone. I also think that the Vols have the athletes to hang with Memphis in this game.

My concern, however, is that Memphis forces a lot of turnovers, and Tennessee has been somewhat turnover prone this season. They rank 220th nationally in turnover percentage. That’s worrisome.

PICK: If forced to pick, I would probably lean Tennessee (-7) if betting a side, but this is another case where I feel better about better the over than I do betting either side. It opened at 142 and has been bet down to 139. I like that line.

No. 3 OHIO STATE at MINNESOTA, Sun. 6:30 p.m.

  • KENPOM: Ohio State 68, Minnesota 59

I am going to be fascinated to see where this line opens. In the last week, we’ve seen top five teams Maryland and Michigan both lose games on the road where they were underdogs to Penn State and Illinois. I don’t think that is going to be what happens here, because Ohio State is (probably) significantly better than either Maryland or Michigan while Minnesota is not as good as Penn State or Illinois.

So I think that the Buckeyes win this fairly easily.

Which would make a line like Ohio State (-7) very interesting, even on the road.

KenPom has it at Ohio State (-9). That’s getting a little too high for my taste, especially in a road environment. So it will be something to monitor as we get closer to Sunday.

CBT Podcast: Texas Tech is back, Michigan is not, the college hoops all-decade team

By Rob DausterDec 13, 2019, 11:02 AM EST
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to breakdown everything that happened on Tuesday night, as Texas Tech because the third unranked team and fourth team overall to land a win over the No. 1 team in the country. They spend 30 minutes on the Red Raiders and the Cardinals before discussing the issues that Michigan has had recently, arguing about whether or not Kansas can be ranked No. 1 in the country and diving into some discussion about who the best teams and players of the decade are. At the end, they break down the four biggest games of the college hoops weekend.

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon leaves shoes on Iowa State’s court after win

By Rob DausterDec 13, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Jordan Bohannon’s troll job was absolutely perfect last night.

Playing for the last time in Hilton Coliseum, and after spending the week getting into it with former Iowa State star Georges Niang on twitter, Bohannon blew a kiss to the Iowa State student section after hitting two free throws to put the Hawkeyes up by 14 with less than a minute left:

After the game ended, Bohannon went a step further.

He signed his shoes “To ISU, thanks for the memz :)” and left them on the court at the three point line:

Just incredible.

And entirely perfect.

But what made the gesture mean that much more is that this may actually be the end of Bohannon’s season.

This was the tenth game that the Hawkeyes played, the maximum that Bohannon can play and still take a medical redshirt for this season. The senior guard is dealing with a painful hip injury that was initially expected to keep him out this season. He opted to give it a go at the start of the year to A) see if he is capable of playing through the pain, and B) to help get his team in a position where they can earn an at-large bid whether or not he is on the floor.

He’s done just that.

So if this was the end for Bohannon’s senior season, he went out about as well as you possibly can.