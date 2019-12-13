Georgetown’s Alexander, Gardner both to transfer

Georgetown forward Galen Alexander announced on Friday that he is transferring out of the university, citing a lack of support from the school and the basketball program in the wake of some troubling allegations that were levied at him and a pair of teammates.
His teammate, freshman Myron Garnder, will be transferring out of the program as well. His lawyer sent a statement to the Washington Post announcing this.
Earlier this month, after James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc announced that they were transferring out of the Georgetown program, NBC Sports obtained court records that detailed restraining orders that were granted against Alexander, LeBlanc and Myron Gardner stemming from allegations of sexual harassment, assault, burglary and intimidation.
“I have been publicly shamed, threatened and criminalized,” Alexander wrote in a statement posted to his twitter account. “I have been falsely accused and targeted by the media and my peers of crimes I did not commit. My character has been defamed and that needs to be cleared up more than anything else. Very soon it will.
“The University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support.”
According to court records, a Georgetown student accused Myron Gardner, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Detroit, of “sexual harassment and assault on September 15th at my home,” adding that the following day her home was allegedly burglarized by Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. The victim reported the assault and the burglary to both the DC police and the Georgetown police.
The victim reported the burglary to DC Metropolitan Police on Nov. 4th of this year, according to a public incident reports that correspond to two police report numbers listed in a restraining order against LeBlanc. The incident report was obtained by a former Deadspin reporter. When reached by NBC Sports, a police spokesperson confirmed the reports.
The items stolen from the victim’s residence include a Playstation 4 and two controllers, a Nikon D5300 camera, a camera lense and a pair of Bape shoes, valued at more than $3,000. The victim told police that when she confronted the suspects via FaceTime, they told her, “If you tell anyone we’ll send people after you.”
The second incident report includes this passage: “The complainant reported the suspect showing her his erect clothed penis.”
After allegedly being threatened and harassed by the three players in an effort to keep her from reporting the incident, the court granted her a temporary restraining order on November 12th against Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. She has not yet had her court date to receive a preliminary injunction.
The victim’s roommate separately filed for a temporary restraining order against LeBlanc and teammate Galen Alexander on Nov. 5th. On Nov. 20th, the court granted a preliminary injunction against LeBlanc and Alexander.
LeBlanc did not play in Georgetown’s Nov. 6th game against Mount St. Mary’s, the season opener. He has played at least 11 minutes, and averaged 19.2 minutes in every game since. Alexander and played in every game. Gardner only missed the Nov. 21st game against Texas.
The victim accused LeBlanc of “burglary and threats to do bodily harm if I reported this incident,” adding that “Joshua and his friends stole items from my house” on September 16th and that he threatened them physically and “continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week. Joshua has also committed violence against women in the past.”
Best Bets: Previewing Oregon-Michigan, Arizona-Gonzaga and Memphis-Tennessee
The lines have not yet been posted for Saturday’s games. We’ll be looking at these games using KenPom’s projections until they are live.
No. 10 OREGON at No. 5 MICHIGAN, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
KENPOM: Michigan 70, Oregon 67
In Michigan’s wins this season, the Wolverines are shooting 42.3 percent from three. In their two losses, they are 6-for-37 from beyond the arc. I bring this up because Oregon’s defense – that matchup zone that they play – is designed to force teams to have to settle for bombing away from three, but the Ducks hold their opponents to just 28.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Those threes they make you take? They are, generally speaking, not good threes. That, combined with the fact that the Oregon zone should be able to help takeaway Michigan’s ball-screen offense, and I tend to lean towards Oregon.
The problem?
This is a noon ET tip between a team in the central time zone and a team in the pacific time zone. Oregon will be playing a game at what feels like 9 a.m. for them. That’s a tough spot to bet the road team, which leads me to what I think is probably the sharp bet in this game.
PICK: The under. We saw this same scenario play out with Arizona and Baylor last week, and that game was ugly and played in the 50s. We shall see where the line opens, but I am hoping to get it at around 135.
No. 6 GONZAGA at No. 15 ARIZONA, Sat. 10:00 p.m.
KENPOM: Arizona 77, Gonzaga 74
The game of the weekend is going to be the nightcap on Saturday, as the Zags make the trip south to take on Sean Miller and Arizona.
There are a couple of things to be wary of in this matchup. For starters, Gonzaga’s offense starts with their frontcourt, whether it is Filip Petrusev or Killian Tillie, and Arizona ranks fifth nationally in two-point percentage defense. I also think that it is worth noting that the way the Zags defend ball-screens – typically, it is drop coverage – plays into Nico Mannion’s hands, as he is really good in the mid-range.
That tends to make me lean towards Arizona.
But the flip side is that Arizona is young, Zeke Nnaji is not as good of a defender as the stats might indicate and this Gonzaga team is legit, which, again, leads me to what I think the sharp bet is in this game.
PICK: The over. Gonzaga and Arizona are both ranked in the top 12 in offensive efficiency this season, according to KenPom. They both rank in the top 30 in average offensive possession length. They both shoot better than 38 percent from three and neither guard the three-point like all that well. I’m hoping the total opens under 150.
No. 13 MEMPHIS at No. 19 TENNESSEE Sat. 3:00 p.m.
KENPOM: Tennessee 74, Memphis 68
It’s never fun to bet rivalry games, not when there is as much animosity between the two programs as there is between Memphis and Tennessee.
The Tigers are still without James Wiseman and Lester Quinones, but that has not cost them yet this season. Their only loss of the year came against Oregon in Portland with Wiseman on the floor. I don’t think that Tennessee is going to be flustered by the pressure or the style that Memphis wants to play. Lamonte Turner is not a man that gets intimidated by anyone. I also think that the Vols have the athletes to hang with Memphis in this game.
My concern, however, is that Memphis forces a lot of turnovers, and Tennessee has been somewhat turnover prone this season. They rank 220th nationally in turnover percentage. That’s worrisome.
PICK: If forced to pick, I would probably lean Tennessee (-6) if betting a side, but this is another case where I feel better about better the over than I do betting either side, especially if the total opens around 140.
No. 3 OHIO STATE at MINNESOTA, Sun. 6:30 p.m.
KENPOM: Ohio State 68, Minnesota 59
I am going to be fascinated to see where this line opens. In the last week, we’ve seen top five teams Maryland and Michigan both lose games on the road where they were underdogs to Penn State and Illinois. I don’t think that is going to be what happens here, because Ohio State is (probably) significantly better than either Maryland or Michigan while Minnesota is not as good as Penn State or Illinois.
So I think that the Buckeyes win this fairly easily.
Which would make a line like Ohio State (-7) very interesting, even on the road.
KenPom has it at Ohio State (-9). That’s getting a little too high for my taste, especially in a road environment. So it will be something to monitor as we get closer to Sunday.
CBT Podcast: Texas Tech is back, Michigan is not, the college hoops all-decade team
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to breakdown everything that happened on Tuesday night, as Texas Tech because the third unranked team and fourth team overall to land a win over the No. 1 team in the country. They spend 30 minutes on the Red Raiders and the Cardinals before discussing the issues that Michigan has had recently, arguing about whether or not Kansas can be ranked No. 1 in the country and diving into some discussion about who the best teams and players of the decade are. At the end, they break down the four biggest games of the college hoops weekend.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon leaves shoes on Iowa State’s court after win
Jordan Bohannon’s troll job was absolutely perfect last night.
Playing for the last time in Hilton Coliseum, and after spending the week getting into it with former Iowa State star Georges Niang on twitter, Bohannon blew a kiss to the Iowa State student section after hitting two free throws to put the Hawkeyes up by 14 with less than a minute left:
But what made the gesture mean that much more is that this may actually be the end of Bohannon’s season.
This was the tenth game that the Hawkeyes played, the maximum that Bohannon can play and still take a medical redshirt for this season. The senior guard is dealing with a painful hip injury that was initially expected to keep him out this season. He opted to give it a go at the start of the year to A) see if he is capable of playing through the pain, and B) to help get his team in a position where they can earn an at-large bid whether or not he is on the floor.
He’s done just that.
So if this was the end for Bohannon’s senior season, he went out about as well as you possibly can.
The 2010s are coming to an end, which should make you feel incredibly old.
We’ve now gone a full decade with John Calipari in charge of the Kentucky Wildcats. We’re more than a decade removed from the existence of Psycho T on a college basketball campus. In the last ten years, we’ve seen Kentucky and Duke win titles by playing as young as possible, Virginia win by playing as slow as possible, Villanova win by shooting as many threes as possible and UConn win a pair of titles by hoping a star point guard can carry them through a six-game tournament.
We’ve experienced Jimmermania. We survived Zion Williamson’s Shoegate. We watch Louisville win a national title and then had the NCAA erase it from our collective memory because an assistant coach like to turn dorm rooms into the Champagne Room.
It’s been a wild ride.
And over the course of the next two weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the best parts of the decade.
Today, we are taking a look at the best college basketball players from the last ten seasons.
The criteria for picking the all-decade teams was kind of tricky with the one-and-done rule in effect.
On the one hand, some of the very best players that we have ever seen in the collegiate ranks spent all of six months playing college basketball. How do we weigh that against guys that had sensational three or four year careers without ever reaching the heights that some of those one-and-dones reached.
It was difficult to balance, and after spending too many hours thinking about it, I’ve come to the decision that there is no right answer.
And that that is OK.
So without further ado, here is college basketball’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.
McDermott’s path to becoming one of the greatest college basketball players of a generation, not just the decade, was not typical.
He played his high school ball in Ames, Iowa, where he was completely overshadowed by his teammates, Harrison Barnes. His father, Greg, was the head coach at Iowa State at the time, but Doug committed to play for his dad’s old school, Northern Iowa. He eventually left Iowa State and took the head coaching gig at Creighton. Ben Jacobson let McDermott out of his letter of intent so that he can play for his pops at a league rival, and that turned out to be a costly decision.
Doug played in the Missouri Valley for three season. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 boards as a freshman, seeing that number jump to 22.9 points and 8.2 boards as a sophomore and 23.2 points and 7.7 boards as a junior. As a senior, when the Bluejays made the jump to the Big East, he led the nation by averaging 26.7 points.
He left Creighton as the fifth-best scorer in Division I history, amassing 3,150 points; he’s since been surpassed by Chris Clemons from Campbell. He was the first player in 29 years to be named a first-team AP All-American for three consecutive seasons. He is one of just three players in the history of men’s basketball to record 3,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and he owns an NCAA record by scoring in double figures in 135 games. He only played in 145 games for the Bluejays.
Not bad for a kid that was the second-best player on a public high school team in Ames.
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
If things had gone the way that the Brunson family had wanted them to go, Jalen never would have ended up at Villanova. He would have played for their city rival, Temple. That’s where his father, Rick, played, and where he was going to get a job as an assistant before a legal issue ended that dream.
So Jalen went to Villanova, where he would become a starter that averaged 9.6 points and 2.5 assists, an integral piece of a team that won the 2016 national title. He was a first-team all-Big East player as a sophomore, but it was his junior season that is the real reason he is a first-team All-Decade player. Brunson would average 18.9 points and 4.6 assists, putting together one of the most efficient seasons in college basketball history en route to a National Player of the Year award and a second national title in three seasons for the team we named as the best in college basketball this decade.
In three seasons with Villanova, Brunson went 103-13 with a 45-9 record in the Big East. He won two Big East regular season title, two Big East tournament titles and two national titles. That’s decent.
KEMBA WALKER, UConn
“Cardiac Kemba does it again!”
That is the line that I will always remember about Kemba Walker’s 2010-11 season, which is wild when you really do think about it.
Because that line was delivered by Dave Pasch in the quarterfinal of the Big East tournament. Granted, the line was justified. Kemba had just dropped Pitt’s Gary McGhee to give UConn, the No. 9 seed in the Big East tournament, their third win in three days over the league’s regular season champs. He would go on to lead UConn to eight more wins in a row, taking home not only the Big East tournament title but the national title as well.
Which leads me to one of the most incredible information nuggets that I’ve come across in my years as a college basketball writer: After averaging 23.5 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists for a team that became the first to win a major conference tournament title by winning five games in five days before leading that same team to a national title as a No. 3 seed, Walker did not win any Player of the Year awards.
There are six major college basketball Player of the Year awards, mind you. And not a single one of them determine that Kemba was the best college basketball player that season.
In hindsight, I think that was a miss.
ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
Zion makes this list despite playing just 33 games in his college career thanks to Duke’s Elite Eight exit and a knee injury that stemmed from a shoe that exploded in the middle of a game against North Carolina. No one on any of these teams will have played fewer games.
But I didn’t think I could justify have the best player that I have ever seen in the college ranks not on the list. He finished the year averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 boards, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks. No one has done that since at least 1992-93, which is as far back as basketball reference’s database goes, and he was a freshman playing in the ACC. He holds the record for the highest PER in college basketball since 2009-10, which is as far back as that data goes.
We’ll never see anything like Zion Williamson ever again, so I have no problem making an exception to get him on this list.
ANTHONY DAVIS, Kentucky
I love the Anthony Davis story because I love the trajectory of his career.
When he was a sophomore in high school he was a goofy, 6-foot-2 guard that wore rec specs and was completely inconsequential. When he was a junior he grew to 6-foot-6 and got an offer from Cleveland State, but he was only part way through his growth spurt, as he eventually sprouted to 6-foot-11 without losing any of those guard skills while adding a 7-foot-5 wingspan, making him just an absolutely perfect player for modern basketball.
Suddenly, the dude that looked like this when he was a sophomore is the No. 1 recruit in the country and putting up 14.2 points, 10.4 boards and 4.7 blocks to lead Kentucky to their first national title since 1998 before becoming the No. 1 pick in the draft and, eventually, LeBron’s running buddy in LA.
But that’s jumping ahead.
Because in college, Davis was an absolute game-changer to the point that everyone that saw the Wildcats play immediately knew who their best player was despite the fact that he took the fourth-most shots on the team.
We discussed the criteria for picking the players on the all-decade teams in the intro to this series.
You can find that, and the All-Decade First Team, right here. The All-Decade Third Team is here, while the decade’s All-Legacy Team is at this link.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
JIMMER FREDETTE, BYU
Jimmer Fredette became an absolute sensation by his senior season at BYU. A native of Upstate New York, Jimmer was fine as a freshman and good as a sophomore, when he averaged 16.2 points for the Cougars. He exploded nationally when he set a McKale Center record for point scored by putting up 49 on Arizona. He finished the year averaging 22.1 points and .7 assists, setting the stage for an unbelievable senior season.
Jimmer became a national sensation as a senior. It really started in mid-December, when he scored 33 points in a win over that same Arizona team. Three weeks later, in the Mountain West opener on the road at UNLV (who was good at the time), he had 39 points and hit seven threes. Six days later, he scored 32 points in the first half and finished with 47 on the night in a win over BYU’s archnemesis, Utah.
Then things really got crazy.
He had 42 at Colorado State in late January and, just four days later, he put up 43 points on Kawhi Leonard’s San Diego State game in a battle of top ten teams.
From that point forward, he was appointment viewing despite the fact that you needed to find grainy, choppy internet streams to be able to watch him. He was Trae Young, but A) his team was good, and B) you could only watch him by digging through reddit for feeds that would, quite often, crash midway midway through the game.
His crowning achievement probably came during the Mountain West tournament, when Jimmer scored 52 points against New Mexico (who, again, was good at the time). We never got a chance to see what that BYU team could accomplish thanks to an honor code violation that ended Brandon Davies’ season, but for four months, Jimmer Fredette was the single biggest story in college basketball.
Coming from BYU, that’s saying something.
JOHN WALL, Kentucky
John Wall was the start of a new era of Kentucky dominance.
The 6-foot-4 North Carolina native was John Calipari’s first elite point guard recruit at Kentucky, and he turned in a season for the ages. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 boards while leading a loaded roster to SEC regular season and tournament titles. If Kentucky doesn’t end up shooting 4-for-32 from three in the Elite Eight against West Virginia, than there is a very real chance that we never have to ask ourselves the question, “What if Gordon Hayward’s 50-foot prayer actually went in?”
I think what’s more interesting, however, is that Wall almost didn’t make it to Kentucky. When he was in high school, there was speculation that he actually would be eligible for the 2009 NBA Draft the same way that high schoolers like Anfernee Simons and Hamidou Diallo have been eligible. He was a fifth-year senior that turned 19 before the cut-off.
How different would Calipari’s tenure at Kentucky have been if Wall had never made it to campus?
BUDDY HIELD, Oklahoma
Hield’s career arc as a college player is fascinating.
As a freshman, he was considered something of a role player, a guy that would be a piece on a good team. As a sophomore, Buddy had his breakout season, and for the next two years, he put up right around 17 points per game as a good, all-Big 12 caliber player that looked to be on the fringes of the NBA’s radar.
Hield declared for the draft after his junior season and was told that he needed to improve on his handle, his ability to be more than just a set shooter. So he did. A notoriously hard worker who lives in the gym, Hield turned himself from Buddy Hield into #BuddyBuckets. As a senior, he averaged 25.0 points and 5.7 boards while shooting 46.5 percent from three on more than eight attempts per game while leading the Sooners to a 29-win season that culminated with a trip to the Final Four.
That hasn’t been the end for Hield, who has outperformed everyone’s expectations in the NBA – he’s averaging 21.4 points for the Kings this season – but none of us should be surprised by now.
We’ve saw, up close, the amount of work that Hield puts in and how he can change his game to fit what his team needs from in.
This is no different.
JARED SULLINGER, Ohio State
Sullinger entered college basketball as a top five prospect in the Class of 2010, and he sure did live up to the hype.
As a freshman, Sullinger was one of the very best players in the sport. He averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 boards while anchoring an Ohio State team that was, far and away, the best team in college basketball during the 2010-11 season. Imagine trying to guard Sullinger and his ample backside 1-on-1 in the post before snipers like Jon Diebler, William Buford and David Lighty were sitting beyond the arc, just waiting for a clean look at the rim.
That Ohio State team went 34-3. They were the last team to lose a game that season, going undefeated until a trip to a top 10 Wisconsin team in mid-February, and took down both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles before earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and promptly losing to Kentucky in the Sweet 16.
Sullinger was a first-team All-American and, surprisingly, opted to return to school for his sophomore year. He was just as good that season, and while Ohio State was not, the Buckeyes still managed to win 31 games and get to the Final Four. They’ll always be remembered as the team that lost the other semifinal the year an Anthony Davis-led Kentucky team played Louisville.
FRANK KAMINSKY, Wisconsin
Kaminsky is quintessential Bo Ryan.
An under-recruited, three-star big man from Chicago, Kaminsky get to Wisconsin as a freshman and proceeds to spend two seasons buried on their bench behind the likes of Jared Berggren and Mike Bruesewitz. No one expects much of anything out of his junior season until, four games in, he goes off for 43 points against North Dakota.
From that point on, Kaminsky’s a star.
He helps lead the Badgers to the Final Four that season, where they lost to Kentucky in the national semifinals, and follows that up with a Player of the Year season as a senior in which he averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 boards and 2.6 assists while shooting 41.6 percent from three for a team that ended Kentucky’s pursuit of a 40-0 season with one of the most memorable and fun Final Four games of the decade.
Kaminsky would go on to be a top ten pick in the draft and has carved himself out a nice little NBA career. He’s currently averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 boards for the Phoenix Suns and will end up making more than $25 million in his professional career when it’s all said and done.
Not bad for a kid that couldn’t play over this guy for two years.