Wednesday’s Things to Know: No. 5 Michigan loses again, Badgers drop fourth in five

What looked to be a quiet night in college basketball ended up creating some noise, with a top-five upset leading the charge. Here’s everything you need to know from around the country.
1. Illinois gives No. 5 Michigan second loss in three games
Michigan is learning a lesson so many Midwestern tourists to the Bahamas learn upon returning home in December.
It was a helluva lot nicer down there.
The fifth-ranked Wolverines suffered their second loss in their three games since their expectations-busting Battle 4 Atlantis championship two weeks ago, this one coming to Illinois in a 71-62 setback.
Certainly, there’s no reason to completely abandon Juwan Howard’s team given both those losses were true road games, and one came against the top-ranked team in the country. Teams are going to lose road games, and maybe no one is going to win at the KFC Yum! Center other than Louisville this season. This Wolverines team was dismantling North Carolina and Gonzaga not so long ago, after all.
Their loss to the Illini seems to be more about an off-shooting night than any sort of structural problem. The Wolverines entered the night as a top-25 3-point shooting team, but connected on just 3 of 18 (16.7 percent), including 1 of 6 in the second half, in Champaign.
Sometimes, it’s not just your night.
As ‘meh’ as I am for the loss for the Wolverines, it’s a major victory for Brad Underwood’s Illinois. Prior to tonight, the Illini’s best win was KenPom No. 173 Hawaii at home. All three top-100 teams they faced – No. 14 Arizona, No. 83 Miami and No. 9 Maryland – all beat them, with the Hurricanes and Terps games both last week.
Stopping a two-game losing streak and getting your first marquee win of the season against the team that had become something of a national darling is a really nice way to spend a Wednesday night.
It was an encouraging performance for the Illini, which had a balanced attack and a breakout performance from center Kofi Cockburn. The 7-foot center had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. It was a fantastic night for him, but, unfortunately, it’ll likely be remembered most by his celebration late in the game that left an official injured after a celebratory fist pump accidentally smacked referee Lewis Garrison in the head.
2. Wisconsin drops fourth in five at Rutgers
Things aren’t looking so hot in Madison right now.
The Badgers lost for the fourth time in five games, this one a 72-65 defeat at Rutgers.
Now, it’s early, but Wisconsin looks well off from being an NCAA tournament team now with a 5-5 record, albeit with quality wins against Marquette and Indiana on the resume. If the Badgers can’t find the consistency and success necessary to get a berth, it’ll be the second time in three years they’ll have missed the dance after going every single year from 1999-2017. I imagine that would get some people a little concerned about the trajectory Greg Gard’s program is on after he inherited the powerhouse program after Bo Ryan’s abrupt mid-2015-16 retirement.
The result Wednesday has to be especially disappointing given it comes on the heels of a 20-point win over the Hoosiers in Madison. That may be the silver lining for the Badgers as all five of their losses have come away from the Kohl Center.
Rutgers won despite making fewer 3s and free throws thanks to the 14 offensive rebounds it collected and by winning the turnover margin (14 to 11). Geo Baker scored 22 to lead the way.
3. Low-major, big stats
Let’s give it up to some of the little guys that had huge nights.
Lavar Batts, a 6-foot-3 sophomore for UNC Asheville – made 14 of 17 shots from the floor, 3 of 5 from distance and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line to score 40, albeit in a losing effort to South Carolina State, 90-85. Batts is the 11th player this year to hit 40 points in a game against Division I competition.
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn accidentally hits official
Kofi Cockburn got a big bucket and a foul to put Illinois up 66-54 against No. 5 Michigan, and, understandably, was fired. Up, so fired up, in fact, the 7-foot, 290-pound freshman swung his arm in celebration, something you’ve seen a million times on the basketball court.
This time, though, referee Lewis Garrison was, unbeknownst to Cockburn, immediately behind him. Cockburn’s fist accidentally struck Garrison in the head.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping No. 15 Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 99-49 rout over Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (10-1) returned to McKale Center for the first time in 17 days with a dominating performance, jumping on Omaha with a big opening run and keeping their foot on gas.
Arizona shot 58%, had 25 assists on 38 field goals and had a 44-20 advantage in the paint.
Arizona’s Nico Mannion had 13 points and 11 assists, and Dylan Smith scored all 14 of his points in the first half.
The Mavericks (5-7) continued to take their lumps in a road-heavy nonconference season that included games against Wichita State, No. .14 Dayton, Colorado State, Washington State and Saint Mary’s. They did manage to pull off an 85-77 win over Washington State, but lost 75-63 loss to Northern Arizona on Sunday.
Omaha was no match for the long, athletic Wildcats, digging a big hole early it never recovered from.
Omaha’s KJ Robinson had 15 points to lead the Mavericks, who shot 27%.
Arizona suffered its first loss on Saturday, fighting back from a shaky first half before losing 63-58 to No. 11 Baylor.
The Wildcats were not only looking for a bounce back but to tighten things up before a showdown with No. 6 Gonzaga Saturday night.
Arizona took care of both from the opening tip against Omaha.
The Wildcats opened with 15-4 run and led 43-23 at halftime after making 19 of 27 shots. Smith, who was 1 for 8 against Baylor, made four of 6 from 3-point range .
The Mavericks had trouble with Arizona’s length on offensive, hitting 10 of 33 shots, but Robinson did drain a long 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Arizona opened the second half by making eight of its first 12 shots to build the lead to 63-31 and cruise from there.
BIG PICTURE
Omaha was no match for Arizona in one of college basketball’s toughest environments, but the experience should help the Mavericks once the Summit League season starts.
Arizona was able to wash away some of the taste from the letdown and get some momentum headed into Saturday’s game against the Zags.
UP NEXT
Omaha hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.
Arizona hosts. No. 6 Gonzaga on Saturday.
Mark Emmert: ‘Highly probable’ federal legislation needed for NIL compensation for college athlete
NEW YORK — NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday it is “highly probable” federal legislation will be passed that sets national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.
Emmert, who spoke at a forum sponsored by the Sports Business Journal, said he is spending most of his time trying to figure out how the NCAA and its hundreds of member schools will allow college athletes to get that kind of compensation under the auspices of amateur athletics.
He said he is also spending a lot of time in Washington, meeting with lawmakers, often with university presidents and other representatives from individual schools.
Last week, Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Mitt Romney announced the formation of a bipartisan congressional working group that will examine compensating college athletes.
“They want to hear from their home universities,” Emmert said. “Members of Congress care about college sports. They recognize how important it is to American society. They don’t want to do harm. They want to make it better. But it’s going to be a long road. It’s not going to be something that happens overnight.”
The issue gained urgency after California passed a law in October that will give college athletes the right to make money of things like endorsement deals and promoting businesses or products on their social media accounts. That law does not go into effect until 2023.
Since then, more than 20 other states have moved on similar legislation, with some states saying they would like new laws to be in place as soon as next year. That would make it almost impossible for the NCAA to operate with consistent rules for all its members.
A federal law would eliminate that potential problem, but the NCAA wants a say in what that looks like.
“If you had a completely unfettered sponsorship model like some state bills are anticipating, the nature of that can slide very quickly into an employee-employer relationship,” Emmert said.
The NCAA has had a working group sorting through name, image and likeness compensation since summer. In November, the Board of Governors voted to allow college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Now that group is working on how to change NCAA rules. The board gave its sprawling membership a deadline to make legislative changes by 2021.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby is part of the NIL working group.
“This hasn’t, frankly, been the most enjoyable NCAA service that I have been involved with,” Bowlsby said. He said the timetable the NCAA has set is “doable.”
Though ultimately what the NCAA is likely to be dictated by lawmakers.
Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft said he knows compensating athletes is on its way to becoming a reality. He said he is “not losing sleep” over the issue. “I just want to know how am I going to protect my institution and protect (the athletes),” he said.
Ranking the best college basketball teams of the decade
The 2010s are coming to an end, which should make you feel incredibly old.
We’ve now gone a full decade with John Calipari in charge of the Kentucky Wildcats. We’re more than a decade removed from the existence of Psycho T on a college basketball campus. In the last ten years, we’ve seen Kentucky and Duke win titles by playing as young as possible, Virginia win by playing as slow as possible, Villanova win by shooting as many threes as possible and UConn win a pair of titles by hoping a star point guard can carry them through a six-game tournament.
We’ve experienced Jimmermania. We survived Zion Williamson’s Shoegate. We watched Louisville win a national title and then had the NCAA erase it from our collective memory because an assistant coach liked to turn dorm rooms into the Champagne Room.
It’s been a wild ride.
And over the course of the next two weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the best parts of the decade.
Today, we are giving you the ten best college basketball teams of the last ten seasons.
The criteria for ranking the best teams in college basketball over the last decade was pretty simple: We’re not ranking how good the players on these rosters ended up being once they reached the NBA, or how good those teams looked on paper, or even basing it strictly on whether or not they won the national title. Take, for example, 2015. Duke won the national title that season, but I think everyone will agree that the Kentucky team that started the season off at 38-0 was the best team in college basketball that year.
And, for clarity’s sake, we are including the 2009-2010 season in this discussion. We did consider this season as well, but since everyone in college basketball stinks this year, our life was made easier.
So without further ado, these are the definitive, unquestioned best teams that set foot on a college basketball court in the last decade.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
2010 DUKE: Mike Krzyzewski’s first national title of the decade. It might go overlooked among Coach K’s best teams because there were no eventual superstars on the roster, but that team won a share of the ACC regular season title, the ACC tournament title and, of course, the national title with a team that had six NBA players on it. That number doesn’t include Jon Scheyer, who was a senior All-American that probably would have made a roster somewhere if he hadn’t injured his eye.
2014 WICHITA STATE: This was the best team that Gregg Marshall had at Wichita State. The Shockers won their first 35 games of the season, with Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker running the backcourt, but the best player on the roster that year was actually Cleanthony Early, who was eventually picked in the second round of that June’s draft.
2016 VILLANOVA: This season’s version of the Wildcats won the national title and rid Jay Wright of the stigma of being unable to get out of the first weekend of the tournament. I think that the 2018 iteration of the Wildcats was significantly better, but this group had to be considered because A) they won the national title, and B) there were six NBA players on the roster, including three (Josh Hart, Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson) in the starting lineup.
2017 NORTH CAROLINA: I was such a big fan of this group. With Joel Berry, Justin Jackson and Kennedy Meeks leading the way, the Tar Heels won the outright ACC regular season title before making a run to win the national title, redeeming themselves for a loss in the same game the previous season.
2019 DUKE: This Duke team had as much, if not more, talent on their roster than any team that we’ve seen the last decade. R.J. Barrett became the first player to average 22 points, seven boards and four assists at a high-major since Penny Hardaway in 1993, and he was the second-best player on that team. Remember Zion? The Blue Devils finished third in the ACC regular season standings, but they won the ACC tournament and entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed before flaming out in the Elite Eight.
10. 2013 LOUISVILLE
RECORD: 35-5 (14-4 Big East) WHAT THEY WON: Big East regular season title, Big East tournament title, national title WHO WERE THE STARS?: Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Gorgui Dieng, Luke Hancock, Montrezl Harrell
Before we get into it, I need to clarify something: I know you remember this team. I know that you watched them win the national title, and that we all remember Russdiculous doing Russdiculous things and Luke Hancock hitting four straight threes in the title game. But none of that happened. The NCAA erased it all from the history books when they punished Louisville.
So just remember that, as we discuss this group, you are legally barred from actually remembering them. It’s the NCAA’s rule, my hands are tied.
In all seriousness, this was one of my favorite college basketball teams of the decade. It was the last great team from the old Big East, winning a share of the regular season title before taking home the Big East tournament title. They finished the season with the second-best rating in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric in his database, and they did it all with one of the most entertaining players we’ve ever seen in Russ Smith. They played fast, they forced turnovers and they were the crowning achievement for Rick Pitino, who went from building the best team of the 1990s at Kentucky to one of the best teams of the 2010s at Louisville.
9. 2011 OHIO STATE
RECORD: 34-3 (16-2 Big Ten) WHAT THEY WON: Big Ten regular season title, Big Ten tournament title, lost in the Sweet 16 WHO WERE THE STARS?: Jared Sullinger, Aaron Craft, David Lighty, William Buford, Jon Diebler
For my money, this was the best team that Thad Matta ever had at Ohio State. I know he had the one year with Greg Oden and I know they reached the Final Four in 2012, but to be honest, this was his best. I just don’t know how you thought you were going to be able to guard them. Sullinger was a first-team All-American low-post scorer and he was surrounded with three big, long wings (Lighty, Buford, Diebler) who all shot at least 43 percent from three. Diebler shot better than 50 percent from beyond the arc while taking more than six threes per game. Craft was the guy that tied it all together.
The Buckeyes were clearly the best team in the country in 2011. They were No. 1 in KenPom’s rankings, and gap between them and the team sitting at No. 2 was the biggest of any season this decade. They just happened to get a 2-for-16 shooting performance from Buford on the wrong night, as the dropped out of the tournament in the Sweet 16.
8. 2015 WISCONSIN
RECORD: 36-4 (16-2 Big Ten) WHAT THEY WON: Big Ten regular season title, Big Ten tournament title, lost in the national title game WHO WERE THE STARS?: Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker, Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig, Josh Gasser
The 2014-15 version of the Wisconsin Badgers was the consummate Bo Ryan basketball team. It was built around a 7-foot center in Frank Kaminsky that entered the program as an unknown three-star prospect that spent two seasons as a seldom-used sub before exploding into an All-American as a junior. He was paired on the front line with Nigel Hayes and Sam Dekker, the former a future All-American and the latter a first round pick, to give Ryan three players that were impossible to guard because they could post-up, play on the perimeter and shoot the three.
The result was arguably the best offense that we’ve seen this decade. The Badgers posted the highest adjusted offensive efficiency in the KenPom era, and while there is a lot of noise in that number, there are two things that make me believe there is some truth to that statement: A) There are only two teams in KenPom’s database that had a higher raw points-per-possession, and B) This was posted in what was the best season of the decade. Seven teams finished the year with four or fewer losses, the only time that’s happened since the turn of the century.
7. 2015 DUKE
RECORD: 35-4 (15-3 ACC) WHAT THEY WON: National title WHO WERE THE STARS?: Jahlil Okafor, Tyus Jones, Justise Winslow, Quinn Cook, Grayson Allen
The interesting thing about this Duke team is that, for much of the season, they didn’t even look like the best team in the ACC. There was a point in mid-January where it looked like this thing could end up spinning off the rails. They had lost to N.C. State on the road, their first loss of the season, and they had gotten run out of Cameron Indoor Stadium by a pretty regular Miami team just two days later. They fell out of the top 60 in adjusted defensive efficiency and it looked like the idea of pairing a slow-footed center with a point guard that’s not exactly known for his physicality and toughness would come back to bite them.
Hell, they didn’t win the ACC regular season or tournament title.
But when it mattered, in the NCAA tournament, it all came together. Duke was awesome defensively throughout their run. The only team to score more than 1.0 points-per-possession against them was Wisconsin in the national title game, who had 63 points on 60 possessions. The Blue Devils ended up sweeping the Badgers – they had won by 10 in Madison in December – en route to Coach K’s second title of the decade.
6. 2012 NORTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 32-6 (14-2 ACC) WHAT THEY WON: ACC regular season title, lost in the Elite Eight WHO WERE THE STARS?: Tyler Zeller, Harrison Barnes, Kendall Marshall, John Henson, Reggie Bullock, James Michael-McAdoo, P.J. Hairston
From a neutral’s perspective, I don’t think that there was a more disappointing injury to take place during this decade than when Kendall Marshall fractured a bone in his wrist during the second round of the NCAA tournament against Creighton.
The Tar Heels were absolutely loaded. Every member of their starting lineup ended up being a first round pick, with four of the five getting selected in the top 17 picks of the 2012 NBA Draft. They had played Kentucky to a stalemate in Rupp Arena that December, losing when Anthony Davis blocked a John Henson shot at the buzzer to seal a one-point win. Kentucky was considered far and away the favorite to win the national title that season, but North Carolina was right there with them and on the opposite side of the bracket.
Everyone wanted the rematch.
And thanks to one, single scaphoid fracture, that never happened.
That should not change how we view the 2012 North Carolina team. They were, as you can see, absolutely loaded.
5. 2010 KENTUCKY
RECORD: 35-3 (14-2 SEC) WHAT THEY WON: SEC regular season title, SEC tournament title, lost in the Elite Eight WHO WERE THE STARS?: John Wall, Demarcus Cousins, Eric Bledsoe, Patrick Patterson, Darius Miller
John Calipari’s first season with the Wildcats really set the tone for what we would get from him during his tenure.
For starters, Cal brought in an absolutely electric recruiting class, headlined by John Wall and Demarcus Cousins, arguably the two best recruits that season. Throw in Eric Bledsoe and add a sprinkle of the veteran presence that came from Patrick Patterson and Darius Miller, and suddenly Cal had a roster that included five NBA players – including two top five picks and four lottery picks in total. That team would go on to win both SEC titles before falling short of the Final Four when they went 4-for-32 from three in the Elite Eight against West Virginia.
That’s not the last time we’ve see a Coach Cal team loaded with talent lose because they couldn’t shoot it all that well.
But what made that season truly notable came during the draft. Five Kentucky players were selected in the first round, and Cal said that it was the greatest moment in the history of the program, something that rankled the feathers of Kentucky’s old guard. But it was also a prescient statement on the future of the program he wanted to build: He was going to turn Kentucky into the prime spot where you go to do your eight months before jumping to the NBA. Getting someone like Daniel Orton picked in the first round despite averaging three points was evidence that you didn’t need to thrive at Kentucky to make it to the next level. You just needed to be there.
And in the decade since, he’s had as much success as any coach in the country, even if there is only one title to show for it.
4. 2019 VIRGINIA
RECORD: 35-3 (16-2 ACC) WHAT THEY WON: ACC regular season title, national title WHO WERE THE STARS?: De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Mamadi Diakite, Kihei Clark
We all know about just how good Virginia is on the defensive side of the ball, and this roster was no different. Kihei Clark and Mamadi Diakite were both plus-defenders, among the best that you are going to find in college basketball at their position. There’s an argument to be made that De’Andre Hunter is the best defensive player that we saw in college basketball this decade. I don’t think that’s an exaggeration.
But what set this version of the Cavaliers apart was just how efficient and lethal they were offensively. Kyle Guy was an NBA draft pick because of how well he can shoot. Ty Jerome was a first round draft pick because of his ability to operate in ball-screens. And Hunter was simply bigger and more athletic than anyone that tried to defend him.
When you give a Tony Bennett team three NBA players who excel on the offensive end of the floor, you are going to be very, very difficult to beat.
3. 2012 KENTUCKY
RECORD: 38-2 (16-0 SEC) WHAT THEY WON: SEC regular season title, national title WHO WERE THE STARS?: Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Terrence Jones, Doron Lamb, Marquis Teague, Darius Miller
We always hear about just how close the 2015 Kentucky team came to going undefeated on the season. We don’t hear all that much about how close this Kentucky team, the first team to win 38 Division I basketball games in a single season, came to finishing out the year unblemished. If it wasn’t for a buzzer-beating Christian Watford three at Indiana and an SEC title game loss to a Vanderbilt team that had three pros, we might remember this group differently.
As it stands, Kentucky had the consensus National Player of the Year, Anthony Davis, surrounded by a perfect compliment of young talent (Teague, Kidd-Gilchrist) and wily veterans (Lamb, Jones, Miller). They finished the season as one of the nation’s elite offenses, and defensively, Davis took them to another level. Fun fact: Kentucky finished the 2012 season with the highest block rate of the decade. The only teams in the KenPom era that bettered them were a couple of the UConn teams in the mid-00s.
This group also changed college basketball in a pretty significant way. This proved that national titles could be won with rosters built around the best freshmen in the sport. The one-and-done era was already in full swing, but this win turned each and every recruiting class into an arms race. Arizona jumped in the mix. Kansas jumped in the mix. Even schools like LSU, or Missouri, or Cal tried to replicate what Kentucky did in 2012.
I think there’s an argument to be made that this team was the most influential team of the decade.
2. 2015 KENTUCKY
RECORD: 38-1 (18-0 SEC) WHAT THEY WON: SEC regular season title, SEC tournament title, lost in the Final Four WHO WERE THE STARS?: Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Willie Cauley-Stein, Trey Lyles, Andrew Harrison, Aaron Harrison, Tyler Ulis
I think there’s a very strong case to make that this Kentucky team is the best team in college basketball history that didn’t win the national title. There was so much talent on the roster that, if you remember, Coach Cal had to talk about ‘platoons’ as much as possible to try and keep everyone happy. They legitimately went 10 deep. Devin Booker, who is one of the top five young scorers in the NBA, came off the bench. That is an embarrassment of riches for one roster.
And what made this team so good is that they were unquestionably the best team in the country on the defensive side of the ball that season. The only two teams that have posted better adjusted defensive efficiency numbers in KenPom’s database were Texas Tech in 2019 and Louisville in 2013. When you have a team with that much game-changing talent – remember what Karl-Anthony Towns did to Notre Dame in the Elite Eight? – that is willing to sacrifice minutes, accept roles and defend the way they defended, it’s the Coach Cal masterpiece.
It’s unfortunate that they didn’t win the title.
Because if any team deserved a 40-0 record, it was this group.
1. 2018 VILLANOVA
RECORD: 36-4 (14-4 Big East) WHAT THEY WON: Big East tournament title, national title WHO WERE THE STARS?: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman, Eric Paschall, Donte DiVincenzo, Phil Booth
This team was Jay Wright’s Mona Lisa. They were old, they were positionless, they shot a ton of threes and they were loaded with soon-to-be NBA players.
Let’s start with the basketball side first. This team finished as the second-best offense in the KenPom era, according to his adjusted offensive efficiency metric, but no one since 2002 has posted a higher raw points-per-possession than this Villanova team. They shot better than 40 percent from three while firing up nearly half of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc. What made them so difficult to defend was that their point guard, Jalen Brunson, the National Player of the Year, was a lethal post scorer while Omari Spellman, their center, shot 43.3 percent from three and averaged two blocks per game. Throw in myriad versatile, sharp-shooting wings that would go on to play in the NBA, and there was just no way to stop this group. They only lost two games at full strength all season long – at Butler when Butler shot 15-for-22 from three, and at Creighton in overtime when Creighton shot 12-for-29 from three.
But the other side of it is that this roster was quintessential Jay Wright. Brunson was a McDonald’s All-American, but he needed three years in college because the NBA doesn’t recognize talent when it doesn’t come in freak physical packages. Bridges was a redshirt junior because he needed to add weight in college and accepted playing behind Josh Hart as a sophomore. Paschall was a redshirt junior after transferring into the program from Fordham. Booth (redshirt junior), DiVincenzo (redshirt sophomore) and Spellman (redshirt freshman) all missed a season due to injury or, in Spellman’s case, academics.
Booth is the only one of those five that hasn’t found success in the NBA, and I think he’ll get there eventually.
When you combine next-level talent and elite shooting on an unselfish, old roster, this is what happens.
You get the Team Of The Decade.
‘He’s a player’: Walk-on Avery Benson has become vital to Texas Tech’s basketball success
NEW YORK — Chris Beard only needed to see Avery Benson play once before offering him a scholarship.
It was back when Beard was still the head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock, and it wasn’t because Benson had 30 in a game, or because he threw down a massive dunk, or because he hit a step-back three that only a future Big 12 player would hit.
“He went for a loose ball,” Beard said, “and lost about three teeth. He wouldn’t take himself out of the game. They cleaned the blood up, and I turned to Wes Flanigan and said, ‘offer that kid a scholarship.'”
I bring this up because Benson was one of the best players on the floor for Beard as his unranked Texas Tech team upset No. 1 Louisville, 70-57, in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. He finished the evening with 10 points and four boards to go along with a pair of spectacular blocks. He helped keep Louisville’s All-American forward Jordan Nwora in check; one of the aforementioned blocks came in the first half as Nwora went up to try and throw down a dunk. The 6-foot-4 Benson met him at the rim. Late in the second half, with Texas Tech nursing a ten point lead and two minutes left on the clock, he made a lunging attempt to jump a passing lane, forcing a turnover as he ended up in the lap of some poor soul on press row.
“Coach Beard’s hired to win ball-games. That’s what I gotta do to help him,” Benson said.
As assistant coach Brian Burg put it, “he truly epitomizes what Texas Tech is about.”
And from an outsider’s perspective, you’d think it’s easy to interpret what this means.
This is a program that prides themselves on being the underdog, on playing with a chip on their shoulder, on being the outsider that crashes the cool kid’s party. They’re the redneck outfit from Lubbock, Texas, that toughed their way to the national title game last season, and while that may not be the entire truth — Texas Tech’s resurgence the last two years came when they had multiple pros and talented upperclassmen being coach by one of the very best in the business — the second that program believes otherwise they lose their essence.
Of course the scrappy walk-on from Nowhere, Arkansas, that looks like an extra from Hell Or High Water fits in that culture.
“Avery’s a leader,” Chris Clarke, a grad transfer from Virginia Tech and arguably the best player on Texas Tech’s roster, said. “I didn’t really know too much about [Texas Tech] before I got here, but when I did they told me Avery was the toughest player. I’ve been expecting that since Day 1.”
But there is another way to interpret the point that Burg is trying to make.
Beard values culture and work ethic. He wants guys that play with a chip on their shoulder, definitely, but the trait that defines his teams is winning. He wants his program built on the ideal that winning matters above all else, that sacrificing for the betterment of the team is the most important part of being on a team, that everyone’s role in this fight is as important and valuable as the next’s.
“Make sure everybody from our head manager to our f—ing best player is just like that,” Clarke said, driving the point home by dapping up the head manager, who happened to be walking by, as he said it.
More to the point, the term “walk-on” is, as Benson put it, “is not in our dictionary of words.”
“I respect you saying he’s a walk-on,” Burg told me, slightly annoyed, “but he’s a player.”
Benson “epitomizes what Texas Tech is about” because he does his job as well as he possibly can and as hard as he possibly can. He sets the tone and the rest of the roster follows. As long as everyone does that, “we have everything here that we need to be successful,” Beard said.
That is what Texas Tech is all about.
Benson embodies this, and Beard knew it from the first time he watched him play.
“He’s one of my all-them favorite players. I know you’re not supposed to have favorites as a coach, but c’mon man,” he said. “Avery had all sorts of offers to play around the country, but when it all settled, he wanted to play in our culture and our program, and I was proud. It was one of the best phone calls that I got.”
Part of the reason for that is Benson had actual scholarship offers, just not from Texas Tech.
In Lubbock, he would be a walk-on. A preferred walk-on, a recruited walk-on, a walk-on that didn’t need to try out.
But a walk-on nonetheless.
“I work for a road construction company,” Benson said with a laugh after the game. Since he’s not on scholarship, he and his family have to pay his tuition. Part of the way he does that is by working a part-time job in Lubbock in the offseason. “I’m the ‘hey’ guy,” he said, as in, whenever they need something done – be it making a sign, rebuilding a trailer, whatever – they would yell, ‘Hey Avery!’
Here’s another anecdote to put this into context: Benson redshirted his freshman season, the 2017-18 season. He was allowed to travel with the team, but he wasn’t allowed to sit on the bench, not during the NCAA tournament. The Red Raiders reached the Elite Eight that year. At the regional semifinals in Boston, Benson sat in the family and friends section, wearing his trademark cowboy hat and cowboy boots directly across from the bench and directly behind where I was sitting on press row. Since he only had a ticket, he was not allowed on the floor with the team after a Sweet 16 win over Purdue.
So what did the team do?
They came to him, running into the stands to celebrate the win with the one member of their team that couldn’t be with them.
“Avery came [into my office] Tuesday, the day after the national championship game,” Beard said in the bowels of the Garden Tuesday night, “and I asked Avery if he wants to talk about [transferring], and he said, ‘No, coach. I’m staying the course. I’m not going anywhere.’ I told the coaches that day that this is one of the biggest things that will happen to us. We’ll recruit four and five star guys that will get all the ink, but what just happened with Avery Benson is big.”
Why?
“Our culture is everything. Our culture is what got us to the Final Four and won the Big 12. Players come and go, coaches come and go, but if culture stays the same, there’s a way to keep winning. The Patriots wide receivers change from time to time. Alabama gets a new quarterback, but they keep winning. We got a long way to go at Texas Tech basketball, but we like to think our culture is real.
“And having guys like Avery means the world to us.”
For a program that plays five freshmen, that has just three upperclassmen on the roster (two of whom are grad transfers) and that only returned three guys, including Benson, from last year’s national title team, having a guy that leads by example and sets the standard for all the new faces coming in matters more than you realize.
Beard understood that.
It’s part of what makes Benson one of his favorites.
“One thing I’ll always do is play my butt off for him,” Benson said. “That’s what he’ll do for me. He would take a bullet for me. That connection that me and him have. I will love him ’til the day I die.”