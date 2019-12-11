More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Haldeman shot lifts Northern Iowa over No. 24 Colorado 79-76

Associated PressDec 11, 2019, 12:04 AM EST
BOULDER, Colo. — Spencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado 79-76 Tuesday night.

Northern Iowa defeated a ranked team for the first time since topping No. 25 Wichita State 53-50 on Feb. 13, 2016. The Panthers had lost their previous seven encounters against ranked opponents.

AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 20 points apiece to lead Northern Iowa (9-1), which has won three straight since losing to West Virginia 60-55.

Berhow and Green each hit five 3-pointers. Green’s last 3 with 1:10 left to play evened the score at 76-all after Colorado (7-2) had taken a 76-73 lead on a layup by McKinley Wright IV.

Haldeman then stepped in front of Wright’s pass and broke away for the go-ahead basket. After Green added a free throw, Colorado’s Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert both missed tying 3-point tries in the final seconds.

Siewert scored a career-high 21 points to lead Colorado (7-2), which lost a second straight after opening the season with seven consecutive wins. Wright finished with 16 points.

Leading by a point at the break, the Panthers went on an 11-0 run to start the second half. The Buffaloes got back in the game with a 9-0 burst.

Evan Battey converted a three-point play to put the Buffaloes up 62-60 with 6:41 remaining, but Green and Berhow connected on 3-pointers.

The Panthers led by five points after a layup by Justin Dahl with 3:10 remaining but Wright hit a 3-pointer and Battey muscled in a layup, was fouled and made the free throw as part of 8-0 run that put the Buffaloes in front 76-73 with 1:39 left.

The Buffaloes went without a field goal in the last 5:44 of the first half and Wright hit a jumper that gave Colorado a 30-23 lead. Earlier in the period, Siewert hit 15 consecutive points for the Buffaloes to help Colorado take an early lead.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Iowa: The Panthers, prolific 3-point shooters, made better than half of their shots from beyond the arc (14 of 26) and that was enough to fend off a Colorado team that had leaned on its defense to get off to a solid start.

Colorado: The Buffaloes hallmark early this season has been defense but they let down on the perimeter, leaving themselves vulnerable to Northern Iowa’s prolific 3-point shooters.

UP NEXT

Northern Iowa: Continues road trip at Grand Canyon on Thursday night.

Colorado: Takes on rival Colorado State in Fort Collins on Friday night.

No. 11 Baylor holds on for a 53-52 win over No. 18 Butler

Associated PressDec 10, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
WACO, Texas — Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and No. 11 Baylor held on to beat previously undefeated No. 18 Butler 53-52 on Tuesday night.

It was the second win in a row, and third this season, for Baylor (8-1) over a Top 25 team.

Butler (9-1) was the third team to lose for the first time, after No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Maryland lost earlier Tuesday night. That left five undefeated Division I teams.

The Bulldogs never led, but had the ball after Aaron Thompson rebounded Davion Mitchell’s missed shot before a timeout with 7.9 seconds left. After Baldwin inbounded the ball, he got it back and drove for a layup that was swatted away and out of bounds and last touched by the shooter.

After MaCio Teague missed a free throw for Baylor, the Bulldogs had 0.7 seconds left. A desperation shot by Baldwin, who finished with 19 points, wasn’t close — and likely came after the buzzer anyway.

Teague and Devonte Bandoo each had 10 points for Baylor, whose coach, Scott Drew, is a 1993 Butler graduate and faced his alma mater as a head coach for the first time.

Sean McDermott had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs.

Butler, after trailing by 16 points in the first half, had a chance to tie the game with 3:46 left after Baldwin — whose 15-footer had just gotten the Bulldogs within a basket — rebounded a missed 3 by Baylor. But Baldwin had his potential tying shot blocked by Mark Vital, who then scored on the other end to make it 53-49.

The Bulldogs had gotten within 44-40 midway through the second half after Baldwin’s third consecutive basket came in a stretch when they made seven shots in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs were trying to get to 10-0 for the first time since 2006-07. They were still good defensively, having come in allowing only 56.2 points a game — and holding Baylor to under that.

Baylor: The Bears are one bad stretch from being undefeated. Their only loss was to Washington in the second game of the season in Alaska, when they had a 10-point lead before not making another field goal in the final five minutes.

UP NEXT

After five games in a row against teams from major conferences, Butler is home Saturday against Southern University.

Baylor has only two more games in December. The Bears play UT-Martin on Dec. 18 in Houston, then are home against Jackson State on Dec. 30 in their last game before opening Big 12 play.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Three of eight unbeaten teams lose, including No. 1 Louisville

By Scott PhillipsDec 10, 2019, 11:37 PM EST
It wasn’t supposed to be a particularly eventful Tuesday night in college basketball. Things changed quickly as three of the eight unbeatens in the sport lost — two of them to unranked teams. Here’s a look at how the Jimmy V Classic, a top-25 clash and a Big Ten upset shook up the sport once again.

Texas Tech knocks off No. 1 Louisville in Madison Square Garden

For the third time in four weeks, the No. 1 team in the country lost to an unranked team on Tuesday night.

This time, it was No. 1 Louisville who fell victim to the Tuesday No. 1 Team Curse. Texas Tech knocked off the Cardinals, 70-57, at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Even without dynamic freshman guard Jah’mius Ramsey, the Red Raiders clamped down on defense, forcing 19 turnovers and limiting Louisville to 39 percent shooting.

CBT’s Rob Dauster was at MSG for this one and he has plenty more. Texas Tech also had an exuberant celebration postgame.

Penn State upsets No. 4 Maryland for Big Ten home win

While No. 1 was losing at the Garden, previously-unbeaten No. 4 Maryland was falling to the Nittany Lions. A sloppy first half and five double-figure scorers for Penn State gave them a 76-69 win over the Terps.

Building up a 10-point halftime lead, the Nittany Lions beat a ranked Maryland team at home for the second straight year. It’s the type of win that can give an unproven Penn State program a major shot in the arm. Maryland, meanwhile, continues to show some concerning signs for a top-10 team.

I examined more on this one here, including Maryland’s propensity for slow starts and silly turnovers.

No. 11 Baylor holds off No. 18 Butler

As if those two games weren’t enough, No. 18 Butler suffered its first loss of the season in Waco. Baylor held off a late push from the Bulldogs to earn a 53-52 non-conference win.

A balanced effort on offense and a strong defensive effort was the difference for the Bears in this one. Baylor made Butler senior guard Kamar Baldwin work all night as he was limited to 16 points on 9-for-24 shooting.

The Bears have quietly earned top-20 home wins over Arizona and Butler over the last few days as they’ve been one of the most impressive teams in the country during non-conference play.

JJ Culver scores 100 points in Wayland Baptist NAIA win

By Scott PhillipsDec 10, 2019, 10:57 PM EST
JJ Culver made national headlines on Tuesday night by scoring 100 points during an NAIA game in Texas.

The brother of former Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver, JJ dropped 100 in nationally-ranked Wayland Baptist’s 124-60 win over Southwest Adventist. It’s only the second time ever that a player has reached 100 points in an NAIA game — the first since 1954.

Going 34-for-62 from the field, 12-for-33 from three-point range and 20-for-27 from the free-throw line, Culver reached the Wilt Chamberlain mark with an incredible 83 percent usage rate.

Culver even got the Wilt photo taken after the memorable win.

Jarrett might be the famous NBA player who helped Texas Tech to the national title game last season. JJ has the better individual story to tell during the holidays when the Culver family gets together. Scoring 100 in a game, at any level, is completely ridiculous.

Putting up 36 points per game on the season, Culver is a monster scoring threat every time he takes the floor. I’m sure he never envisioned getting the Holy Grail scoring number of basketball in a single game though.

No. 2 Kansas rides hot start to 95-68 win over UW-Milwaukee

Associated PressDec 10, 2019, 10:20 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — It wasn’t the 3-pointers that Ochai Agbaji poured in for Kansas, nor the smooth jumpers and easy layups that Devon Dotson put away, that left the pair with toothy grins after a rout of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

It was the alley-oop Dotson threw and Agbaji turned into a reverse jam.

“I just wanted to put some style on it,” Agbaji said, when asked whether the 180-degree turn was necessary because of the pass. “I just jumped and I was like, ‘Man, might as well.”

Indeed, it was all about style most of the night for second-ranked Kansas, which roared to a big early lead before coasting to a 95-68 victory.

Dotson had 22 points and nine assists, Agbaji also had 22 points, and Udoka Azuibuke thundered his way through the lane to 15 points and 17 rebounds as the Jayhawks (8-1) cruised to their 26th consecutive home win and their 300th for the decade — Gonzaga with 304 is the only other Division I program to have reached that milestone.

“Three hundred wins in a decade means you’re averaging 30,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said, “and we still have a chance to add to it a little bit. … I think that speaks volumes of the types of players you’ve had in the program, and hopefully the next decade will be just as productive beginning in January.”

Darius Roy had 25 points to lead the Panthers (5-5), who actually outscored the Jayhawks most of the second half. Leading scorer Te’Jon Lucas was held to 11 points on 1-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

“You prepare for it all you want. You can draw up schemes,” Lucas said, “but when you get out there you have to execute. And for the first 10 or 15 minutes of the game, we didn’t execute anything. Thats what led us to being down so much.”

Kansas basically put the game away with a faultless first 12 minutes.

Agbaji, who went for 20 points and 12 boards against Colorado over the weekend, continued his torrid pace by knocking down three 3-pointers in the first three minutes. David McCormack and Azubuike got into the act down low, using their massive bulk against the smaller Panthers. And then Dotson went on a scoring binge, using cat-quick penetration to get into the lane and knocking down a series of 3s when Milwaukee began to collapse on the paint.

The result was a 17-1 run to start the game, a 23-4 advantage by the 14-minute mark, and a 40-12 lead — and a whole bunch of used timeouts by Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin — by the time the buzzer sounded on the under-8 media timeout.

Just how efficient was Kansas by that point? Try a 19-3 rebounding advantage, an 8-of-13 mark from the 3-point line, and 11 assists on the Jayhawks’ first 15 made field goals. Oh, and they had just three turnovers.

The crisp passing and utter selflessness was on display during one fast-break opportunity, when Dotson curled a bounce pass around a defender to Agbaji, who passed up his own look to dump the ball to Tristan Enaruna for a layup.

Milwaukee finally had a stretch of success late in the first half, but the Jayhawks still cruised into the locker room with a 52-27 lead. The second half was mostly academic, punctuated by a few big highlights — like the alley-oop pass from Dotson that Agbaji threw down with a rim-rattling reverse dunk with about 12 minutes to go.

“I liked the lob. I liked it a lot,” Dotson said. “I saw it on the Jumbotron.”

It was a nice way to kick off a festive victory party down the stretch.

“They were very special tonight,” said Baldwin, who grew up in nearby Leavenworth, Kansas. “It was great coming back home and I wish we had a better performance to show for it.”

BIG PICTURE

Milwaukee never gave itself a chance by spotting Kansas a big lead on the road, but it also never gave up. The Panthers scored seven of the first eight points to start the second half and stood toe-to-toe with the Jayhawks the rest of the way.

Kansas is poised to move to No. 1 next week after top-ranked Louisville lost to Big 12 rival Texas Tech at the Jimmy V Classic in New York. The result was shown on the video boards in Allen Fieldhouse and elicited a big roar.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee plays its lone home game in December against Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Kansas plays Kansas City on Saturday night at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

VIDEO: Texas Tech celebrates win over No. 1 Louisville

By Scott PhillipsDec 10, 2019, 10:17 PM EST
Texas Tech pulled off another upset of a No. 1 team on Tuesday night when the Red Raiders took down Louisville in Madison Square Garden.

Playing without freshman guard and leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech earned its biggest win over the season in the Jimmy V Classic.

It led to a wild postgame celebration for Texas Tech, one week after dropping a tough overtime game on the road at DePaul.

The win could lead to the Red Raiders getting back in the top 25 this week.