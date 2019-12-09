Monday Overreactions Podcast: Ohio State’s the best, Travis Steele’s the GOAT, is Anthony Cowan good?

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to walk through everything that happened in college basketball this weekend. Is Ohio State the best team in college basketball? Is it actually Maryland? Just how good is Anthony Cowan? Just how bad is Florida? And did Travis Steele do the greatest thing in the history of coaching on Saturday night? He might have.
Bracketology: Cardinals, Buckeyes sit atop latest bracket projection
At the quarter-turn of our race to Selection Sunday, the Louisville Cardinals lead Ohio State by a nose for the No. 1 overall seed. Close behind are Michigan, Kansas, Gonzaga and Maryland. The Buckeyes and Wolverines are the surprise entries among that group, although both have earned their positions with impressive performances out of the gate.
While the first turn provides a quick glance at the Field, we still have three-quarters of the race to run – including a daunting backstretch and the turn for home known as conference play. Those grueling furlongs tend to separate the pretenders and contenders.
Early brackets are notoriously fluid; margins between teams are thin. Early projections also tend to produce some quirkiness – especially related to conference balance. Keep those things in mind. By next month we could see a lot of changes.
UPDATED: December 10, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST REGION
|Iowa State vs. Arizona State
|SOUTH REGION
|Georgetown vs. Oregon State
|MIDWEST REGION
|SACRED HEART vs. PRAIRIE VIEW AM
|WEST REGION
|MONTANA vs. NC A&T
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|EAST – New York
|St. Louis
|Cleveland
|1) LOUISVILLE
|1) OHIO STATE
|16) NC-AT / SACRED HEART
|16) RADFORD
|8) West Virginia
|8) VCU
|9) Penn State
|9) Texas
|Sacramento
|5) Arizona
|5) SAN DIEGO STATE
|12) WESTERN KENTUCKY
|12) UNC-GREENSBORO
|4) Kentucky
|4) Washington
|13) LIBERTY
|13) YALE
|St. Louis
|Greensboro
|6) MEMPHIS
|6) Villanova
|11) Saint Mary’s
|11) Iowa St / Arizona St
|3) DAYTON
|3) TENNESSEE
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|14) VERMONT
|Albany
|Greensboro
|7) Florida
|7) Seton Hall
|10) DePaul
|10) Indiana
|2) Maryland
|2) Duke
|15) HOFSTRA
|15) COLGATE
|WEST – Los Angeles
|SOUTH – Houston
|Omaha
|Cleveland
|1) KANSAS
|1) Michigan
|16) MONTANA / PV-AM
|16) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|8) Stanford
|8) LSU
|9) Marquette
|9) Colorado
|Albany
|Omaha
|5) Michigan State
|5) North Carolina
|12) BOWLING GREEN
|12) NORTHERN IOWA
|4) Virginia
|4) Baylor
|13) BELMONT
|13) S.F. AUSTIN
|Tampa
|6) Purdue
|6) Auburn
|11) Oklahoma
|11) Georgetown / Oregon St
|3) BUTLER
|3) Florida State
|14) RIDER
|14) GEORGIA STATE
|Spokane
|Spokane
|7) Utah State
|7) Xavier
|10) Creighton
|10) Connecticut
|2) GONZAGA
|2) OREGON
|15) UC-SANTA BARBARA
|15) NEW MEXICO STATE
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Creighton
|Georgetown
|Iowa
|Arkansas
|Connecticut
|Arizona State
|Wichita State
|Virginia Tech
|Saint Mary’s
|Oregon State
|NC State
|Houston
|Oklahoma
|Iowa State
|Richmond
|Oklahoma State
Top Seed Line
Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan, Kansas
Breakdown by Conference …
Big East (8)
Big Ten (7)
Pac 12 (7)
BIG 12 (6)
SEC (5)
ACC (5)
West Coast (2)
American (2)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (2)
N.C. State forward Jericole Hellems released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State says sophomore forward Jericole Hellems has been released from a hospital and is in “good spirits” after an injury in Saturday’s win at Wake Forest.
The team announced the news Sunday on Twitter. Hellems had fallen on a rebound attempt and banged the back of his head on the court with 28 seconds left. He was alert but had to be carried from the court on a stretcher. Then he was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons to rule out a possible lower back injury as well as to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
The team says Hellems will meet with NC State doctors in the coming days, while coach Kevin Keatts will address his status later in the week.
NC State travels to UNC Greensboro next Sunday.
AP Poll: Louisville remains No. 1, Ohio State jumps to No. 3
Louisville and Kansas finally provided some consistency to what has been a volatile Top 25 poll this season, while perennial bluebloods Michigan State and North Carolina continued to tumble after another wave of defeats.
The Cardinals solidified thier place at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday by routing then-No. 4 Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and breezing past Pittsburgh over the past week. The Jayhawks stayed at No. 2 after returning from their Maui Invitaitonal title to thump former Big 12 member Colorado.
“I think it’s two games in a row, where we got stops,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “We didn’t allow second shots. We ran the clock on offense. We got great looks. We got layups, and that’s a killer.”
Ohio State jumped from sixth to third following its 74-49 rout of then-No. 7 North Carolina and a Big Ten blowout of Penn State. Maryland dropped one spot to fourth despite continuing to pile up wins, while Michigan slid one spot to round out the top five after Juwan Howard’s bunch ran into the Louisville buzzsaw for their first loss of the season.
The Spartans continued their fall from preseason No. 1 after losing to Duke, this time dropping from 11th to No. 16. The Tar Heels tumbled 10 spots to No. 17 after getting crushed by Ohio State and losing to No. 9 Virginia.
San Diego State joined the rankings at No. 25.
1. Louisville (55)
2. Kansas (4)
3. Ohio St. (5)
4. Maryland
5. Michigan
6. Gonzaga
7. Duke
8. Kentucky
9. Virginia
10. Oregon
11. Baylor
12. Auburn
13. Memphis
14. Dayton
15. Arizona
16. Michigan St.
17. North Carolina
18. Butler
19. Tennessee
20. Villanova
21. Florida St.
22. Seton Hall
23. Xavier
24. Colorado
25. San Diego St.
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, West Virginia 3, Richmond 3, LSU 2, Duquesne 1, DePaul 1, VCU 1.
Monday’s Overreactions: Naji Marshall owns Cincinnati, Ohio State is No. 1, Joel Ayayi
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Naji Marshall, Xavier
Marshall has lived up to the hype through the first month of the season, but the biggest and best game that he has played in 2019 happened on Saturday. Squaring off with archrival Cincinnati, Marshall went off for 31 points, eight boards, five steals and three assists, hitting four threes and totally outplaying his Bearcat counterpart, Jarron Cumberland.
As a team, Xavier has been a little bit up and down this season. Their issues shooting the ball have been prevalent all season long, and as good as the likes of Tyrique Jones, Quentin Goodin and Paul Scruggs – hell, and Marshall himself – can be, there has been some inconsistency to date.
There was not any on Saturday.
Marshall took over and led Xavier to their biggest win of the season.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Ohio State Buckeyes
Can we even consider anyone else?
On Wednesday, the Buckeyes went into Chapel Hill and ran North Carolina out of their own gym, leaving with a 74-49 win. On Saturday, Chris Holtmann’s club hosted Penn State, and that did not go well for the Nittany Lions, who lost by 32 points while giving up 106.
This team is starting to look scary, and there’s a valid argument to make that they should be sitting at No. 1 in the AP poll this morning.
Speaking of which …
OVERREACTIONS
1. OHIO STATE HAS THE MOST IMPRESSIVE RESUME IN THE COUNTRY
If we ranked teams solely based on resume at this point in the season, I don’t think there is any way to leave the Buckeyes out of the top spot.
They are undefeated. They have beaten Villanova by 25 at home. They have beaten North Carolina by 25 on the road. They have beaten Penn State by 32 at home. Those are three of the top 24 teams in the country, according to KenPom. No one else can match that. Hell, the Buckeyes are currently sitting at No. 1 in KenPom’s rankings.
To put those wins into context, consider this, via Jordan Sperber of Hoop Vision: There have been six instances this season of a top 50 KenPom team losing by 20 or more points. Ohio State is responsible for three of them.
To be honest, I’m not ready to actually call Ohio State the best team in college basketball – I explain why in the podcast below at the 11:20 mark – but they are certainly playing like it.
2. WE FINALLY SAW THE ANTHONY COWAN WE NEED TO SEE FOR MARYLAND TO REACH THEIR POTENTIAL
Look, I know how ridiculous this is going to sound.
Coming off of a performance where Anthony Cowan shot 6-for-14 from the floor in a game where Maryland needed something bordering on a miracle to erase a 15 point second half deficit at home against unranked Illinois, I’m finally convinced?
Well, kinda?
Here’s my logic: I am not sold on Mark Turgeon being the best coach in college basketball, and I am hardly alone in that sentiment. But he does have a roster with some talent, and it is always a good sign when a team’s talent takes over and wins a game where, frankly, they played like crap. That’s exactly what happened on Saturday. In the past, Cowan would not have taken over. In the past, he would not have put the team on his back, scored 20 points in the final 23 minutes and finished with seven boards, six assists and the game-tying and winning points in the final 20 seconds.
All-Americans bail their team out in games they are not supposed to win. Final Four teams win games where they don’t show up until they are getting thoroughly embarrassed. The Terps did both of those things.
Now, would I like to see them finally figure out how to win without sleepwalking through the first half of games?
Absolutely!
But it’s hardly a bad sign to be sitting at 10-0 as you’re still figuring things out.
3. BUTLER IS THE MOST UNDERRATED TEAM IN THE COUNTRY
After taking down Florida in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon, Butler has a surprisingly impressive crop of wins this season. They beat Minnesota at home. They beat Missouri in Kansas City. They beat Stanford on a neutral. They won at Ole Miss. And now they have that win over the Gators, who we just can’t quite seem to quit.
Either way, the Bulldogs play at Baylor on Tuesday night and then take on Purdue in the Crossroads Classic next Saturday.
We’ll know more about them then, but for now, this is a team that we have to talk about.
That said …
4. … NO ONE HAS MADE US A BELIEVER IN MORE TEAMS THAN FLORIDA
Florida State beat Florida in Gainesville?
The Seminoles must be awesome!
UConn beat Florida in Storrs?
The Huskies are back, baby!
Butler knocks off the Gators in Hinkle?
The Bulldogs are the most underrated team in the country?
5. JOEL AYAYI IS THE X-FACTOR THAT WILL MAKE GONZAGA A TITLE CONTENDER
Listen, I’m not saying that Ayayi is the best player on this Gonzaga roster.
I think that he’s probably their third-best player, and even that might be generous.
What he is, however, is a guy that fills a role that the Zags didn’t have anyone to fill. The issue with this Gonzaga team heading into the season was in their backcourt. We wondered if they had enough point guard play, perimeter shooting and playmaking to be able to compete with the best teams in the country. It’s one thing to have a great frontline with guards that can get them the rock where they need it. It’s another thing to have a great frontline and no one that an initiate offense or keep defenses honest.
Ayayi has done those things to date this season. He’s averaging 10.1 points, 6.6 boards and 3.8 assists, which is second on the team to Ryan Woolridge, who is quietly having a solid start to the season as well. He provides length, athleticism, floor-spacing, a second ball-handler and creator. He takes the pressure off of Woolridge to carry the lead guard load.
He is more or less everything that Gonzaga fans were hoping Admon Gilder would turn into.
We’ll see if this lasts, but his performance against Washington on Saturday was really promising. Ayayi didn’t play or shoot particularly well, but he stepped up with 20 seconds left and buried the biggest shot of the game, a three to give the Zags a 82-76 lead and bury U-Dub.
Mamukelashvili breaks wrist as No. 16 Seton Hall loses to Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — No. 16 Seton Hall lost much more than a game in Ames, as starter Sandro Mamukelashvili broke his right wrist in the first half of a loss at Iowa State.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points, George Conditt had a season-high 17 off the bench and the Cyclones knocked off Seton Hall 76-66 on Sunday for its second straight victory.
Rasir Bolton scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Cyclones avenge an 84-76 loss on Nov. 29 to the Pirates (6-3) in the Bahamas. The rematch was part of the Big East/Big 12 Alliance series.
Mamukelashvili, a 6-foot-11 forward and a facilitator who averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game entering play, went down hard with 15:14 to go in the first half and didn’t return.
Coach Kevin Willard said after the game that it was too soon to know how long Mamukelashvili might be out.
“I don’t know for sure. It’s definitely broken. But we … have to go get an MRI tomorrow and let our doctors and radiologists read it,” Willard said. “There’s definitely a break in there, it’s just that we don’t know where it is.”
Conditt’s free throws pushed Iowa State’s lead to 59-53 with 2:56 left. Haliburton then drew an offensive foul and freed himself for a wide-open 3 at the top of the key. Haliburton drilled it, making it a nine-point game at the 2:23 mark.
Seton Hall fouled Prentiss Nixon from beyond the arc with 1:27 left. Nixon hit all three from the line to push Iowa State back up by nine, and Conditt’s transition dunk sealed the win.
Iowa State won despite shooting just 4 of 19 on 3s.
“Every good team needs a signature win and this was the first one for us,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “It felt really good beat a ranked team, but also a team that beat us before.”
Myles Powell scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Seton Hall. But Powell was 7 of 20 shooting, had five turnovers and fouled out with 54.4 seconds to go on an offensive foul. The Pirates’ previous defeats came against Michigan State and Oregon by just five combined points.
Seton Hall committed 20 turnovers and was outrebounded 43-40 despite having a major size advantage. The Pirates also gave Iowa State 33 tries from the line, and Cyclones made 26 of them.
“We turned the ball over too much and we fouled,” Willard said. “You can’t go on the road against a good team and turn the basketball over and foul.”
THE BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: On losing Mamukelashvili, Willard said that “it changes things a lot. But the good thing is, we have some guys that need to get comfortable in that role and step up in that role…we’re going to need everyone to step up.”
Iowa State: The Cyclones have been strangely awful at times this season shooting jump shots — even though they supposedly have enough shooters. It’s a problem that Iowa State will need to get sorted out before it threatens to sink their season. On the plus side, the Cyclones were active with their hands in forcing Seton Hall’s bigs to turn it over, and Haliburton delivered yet another signature performance.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Losing on the road to a Big 12 team that had the opportunity to play them 10 days ago shouldn’t cost the Pirates too much. Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum can be a brutal place for opponents — especially one that didn’t necessarily know what it was walking into.
HE SAID IT
“It’s a hell of a win for us.” —- Prohm said.
UP NEXT
Seton Hall: At Rutgers on Saturday.
Iowa State: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night.