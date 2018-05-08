UCLA lands commitments from two 2019 prospects

Tuesday afternoon the UCLA program received some good news with regards to its 2019 recruiting class, as two four-star wings announced that they will play their college basketball for Steve Alford.
6-foot-7 wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., who played at Camarillo HS in Camarillo, California, announced via Twitter that he has verbally committed to UCLA. A couple hours later it was reported by Josh Gershon of 247Sports.com that another 6-foot-7 wing, Jake Kyman out of Santa Margarita HS in Rancho Santa Margarita, made his pledge to UCLA during an unofficial visit.
Kyman’s mother won a national title as a member of UCLA’s volleyball team in 1991, and his father was a two-sport athlete at CSUN.
Adding depth on the wing was something that UCLA needed to do in this recruiting class, and while it’s early in the cycle the commitments of Jaquez and Kyman certainly help in that regard. Jaquez and Kyman give UCLA three verbal commitments in the 2019 class, joining guard Grant Sherfield.
UCLA added Jules Bernard and David Singleton III as part of its talented 2018 class, and it remains to be seen who’s all on the roster when Jaquez and Kyman make their way to campus next summer. But, at minimum, UCLA has added two more talented options as the program looks to get back to playing deep into the NCAA tournament after being knocked out in the First Four this past season.