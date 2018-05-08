More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

UCLA lands commitments from two 2019 prospects

By Raphielle JohnsonMay 8, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
Tuesday afternoon the UCLA program received some good news with regards to its 2019 recruiting class, as two four-star wings announced that they will play their college basketball for Steve Alford.

6-foot-7 wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., who played at Camarillo HS in Camarillo, California, announced via Twitter that he has verbally committed to UCLA. A couple hours later it was reported by Josh Gershon of 247Sports.com that another 6-foot-7 wing, Jake Kyman out of Santa Margarita HS in Rancho Santa Margarita, made his pledge to UCLA during an unofficial visit.

Kyman’s mother won a national title as a member of UCLA’s volleyball team in 1991, and his father was a two-sport athlete at CSUN.

Adding depth on the wing was something that UCLA needed to do in this recruiting class, and while it’s early in the cycle the commitments of Jaquez and Kyman certainly help in that regard. Jaquez and Kyman give UCLA three verbal commitments in the 2019 class, joining guard Grant Sherfield.

UCLA added Jules Bernard and David Singleton III as part of its talented 2018 class, and it remains to be seen who’s all on the roster when Jaquez and Kyman make their way to campus next summer. But, at minimum, UCLA has added two more talented options as the program looks to get back to playing deep into the NCAA tournament after being knocked out in the First Four this past season.

Former West Virginia forward transfers to Wichita State

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 8, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Less than a week after announcing that he was leaving West Virginia after one season at the school, 6-foot-5 forward Teddy Allen revealed his next destination Tuesday night. Via Twitter, Allen announced that he has committed to Wichita State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility after sitting out the 2018-19 campaign per NCAA transfer rules.

Allen played 12.1 minutes per game last season for the Mountaineers, averaging 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. Allen shot 46.7 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the foul line in 2017-18, scoring in double figures in 11 of his 35 games played. With Esa Ahman, Wesley Harris and Lamont Harris all returning for the Mountaineers next season, Allen likely would have been in a similar spot with regards to minutes had he remained part of the WVU program.

The addition of Allen is an important development for Wichita State, even though he won’t be able to play in games this upcoming season. Landry Shamet and Austin Reaves, perimeter contributors who would have been juniors in 2018-19, have both moved on with the former entering the NBA draft and the latter transferring.

Forward Markis McDuffie is also testing the NBA draft waters but has not hired an agent.

Wichita State is due to welcome eight newcomers to the program this summer, and prior to Allen’s commitment the program had one 2019 verbal pledge in forward DeAntoni Gordon.

Report: Rick Brunson, ex-Villanova star Jalen’s father, resigns after improper conduct allegations by women

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 8, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
On Tuesday it was reported by Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic that Rick Brunson stepped down from his position as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau’s staff with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What’s noteworthy about the resignation are the circumstances surrounding it, as according to reports Brunson has been accused of multiple incidents of improper conduct towards women during his time as a Timberwolves assistant with the most recent incident alleged to have occurred during the postseason.

What makes Rick Brunson’s situation one that’s connected to college basketball is that allegations of sexual assault kept him from joining the Temple coaching staff in 2014.

In the summer of 2014 Brunson was set to join Fran Dunphy’s coaching staff at Temple, his alma mater, and with son Jalen still working through the recruiting process that was viewed as a move that would help the Owls land the highly regarded point guard. However Rick Brunson would not return to his alma mater, as he faced multiple charges in relation to an alleged sexual assault at a suburban Chicago fitness center.

Rick Brunson would ultimately be acquitted of all charges in May 2015, but by that point in time Jalen Brunson had already committed to Villanova.

The younger Brunson would go on to accomplish a great deal at Villanova, playing on two national championship-winning teams, winning multiple national Player of the Year awards this past season and graduating in three years. Jalen Brunson has decided to forego his final season of eligibility and enter the 2018 NBA Draft, an understandable move given how much he accomplished while at Villanova.

Temple, on the other hand, has not experienced similar fortunes since 2015. After winning 21 games and reaching the NCAA tournament in 2016, Temple has won 17 and 16 games in each of the last two seasons and missed out on the Big Dance both years. That’s led to a change being made at the top of the program, with assistant and Temple alum Aaron McKie set to replace Fran Dunphy as head coach after the 2018-19 season.

New Albany to name court in honor of Indiana commit Romeo Langford

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 8, 2018, 4:27 PM EDT
Five-star prospect Romeo Langford’s decision to commit to Indiana last week was a major development for Archie Miller’s program for multiple reasons. Of course there’s Langford’s talent, but the New Albany, Indiana product is also the first elite, in-state recruit of the Miller era in Bloomington.

Langford’s been a big deal in New Albany for quite some time now, and before he makes the move to Bloomington his hometown will honor him. According to Justin Sayers of the Louisville Courier-Journal, the city of New Albany is naming a soon-to-be constructed basketball court at Kevin Hammermsith Memorial Park in Langford’s honor.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM local time Friday, with the project expected to be completed by July 14.

In the eyes of some this honor may appear to be a bit too much for a person of Langford’s age. But given everything he accomplished at New Albany High School, finishing his career ranked fourth all-time in Indiana high school history with 3,002 points and leading his alma mater to an Indiana 4A state title in 2016, it makes sense. And that’s just touching on what Langford has achieved on the court.

By many accounts Langford has been a positive influence in the New Albany community, and given the turnout for his announcement that he would attend Indiana it’s clear that he means a great deal to the people who have watched him grow up. Given his status a lot will be expected of Langford upon his arrival at IU, but this is something he dealt with throughout much of his high school career.

Dedicating a court to Langford will be quite the sendoff for the locals to give their native son, and he’ll look to have a similar impact upon his arrival in Bloomington.

Source: La Salle to hire former Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 8, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Kenny Johnson has been hired by Ashley Howard as an assistant at La Salle, making him the first coach that was fired as a result of the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball to be hired once again.

Johnson, who had previously been on staff at Indiana and Towson, was caught up in the fall out at Louisville, where he was an assistant on staff under Rick Pitino from 2014-2017.

Johnson was not named in any of the FBI complaints, and a source told NBC Sports that he was not one of the unnamed Louisville coaches. He was, per the source, fully vetted by La Salle, and that they found no NCAA violations. The FBI has told Johnson that he is not a subject of their investigation at this time and that he has fully cooperated with authorities.

This is a hire that is not without risk. La Salle was not the only program to consider hiring Johnson this offseason — his recruiting connections run deep, particularly with Washington D.C. area kids — but they were the first to pull the trigger on clearing him to be hired. No one knows what else is on the FBI’s wiretaps, or where their investigation could lead if more people decide to cooperate.

Johnson coached at Indiana and Louisville, two of the biggest brands Adidas has on their payroll. It makes sense that schools would be scared off.

But I also think that this is a risk that is worth taking for a program like La Salle. Howard, a former Villanova assistant and La Salle alum, is getting a coach on the cheap that, frankly, has no business being at a middle-of-the-pack Atlantic 10 program. That’s big for a cash-strapped athletic department, and he should be able to pay them back by bringing talent into the program.

Johnson likely isn’t foolish enough to get caught breaking NCAA rules given the heightened amount of scrutiny that is going to be on him because of this investigation, and if anything from his past pops up La Salle can hide behind the fact that they did their due diligence, the FBI said he was not a subject of their investigation and, thus, they were lied to.

We’ll see how it all plays out, but it seems like the future of the La Salle basketball program is looking up.

South Carolina lands former Georgetown point guard Tre Campbell

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By Rob DausterMay 8, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
South Carolina added some depth to their back court on Tuesday, as head coach Frank Martin landed a commitment from Georgetown transfer Tre Campbell.

Campbell spent three seasons as a member of the Hoyas, but he never played a role as much more than a member of the Georgetown rotation; his career high of 4.1 points came as a sophomore back in the 2015-16 season.

Campbell also did not play during the 2017-18 season, as the program put out a release last August stating that he was no longer a member of the team but would remain on scholarship to complete his degree.

He will provide depth at the point guard spot for a program that lost a couple of them unexpectedly this offseason, but this is not a season-altering addition.