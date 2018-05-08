Former West Virginia forward transfers to Wichita State

Less than a week after announcing that he was leaving West Virginia after one season at the school, 6-foot-5 forward Teddy Allen revealed his next destination Tuesday night. Via Twitter, Allen announced that he has committed to Wichita State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility after sitting out the 2018-19 campaign per NCAA transfer rules.
Allen played 12.1 minutes per game last season for the Mountaineers, averaging 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. Allen shot 46.7 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the foul line in 2017-18, scoring in double figures in 11 of his 35 games played. With Esa Ahman, Wesley Harris and Lamont Harris all returning for the Mountaineers next season, Allen likely would have been in a similar spot with regards to minutes had he remained part of the WVU program.
The addition of Allen is an important development for Wichita State, even though he won’t be able to play in games this upcoming season. Landry Shamet and Austin Reaves, perimeter contributors who would have been juniors in 2018-19, have both moved on with the former entering the NBA draft and the latter transferring.
Forward Markis McDuffie is also testing the NBA draft waters but has not hired an agent.
Wichita State is due to welcome eight newcomers to the program this summer, and prior to Allen’s commitment the program had one 2019 verbal pledge in forward DeAntoni Gordon.