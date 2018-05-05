More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Xavier’s Kaiser Gates hires an agent, staying in 2018 NBA Draft

By Scott PhillipsMay 5, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Xavier junior Kaiser Gates is staying in the 2018 NBA Draft after hiring an agent, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 6-foot-8 Gates is a talented perimeter shooter and solid defender at forward as he averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Gates was inconsistent during his career with the Musketeers, but he shot 37 percent from three-point range this past season as he has good size for a wing shooter.

New Xavier head coach Travis Steele will have a new-look roster after the team lost Gates, Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Sean O’Mara and Kerem Kanter this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see if Xavier opts for more small-ball looks this season or if they’ll have the size to continue to play that big up front.

Former SMU basketball coach and player Bob Prewitt has died

Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
DALLAS (AP) — Bob Prewitt, who was part of SMU’s only NCAA Final Four during three decades as a player and coach, has died. He was 93.

The school said Friday that Prewitt died on Thursday.

Prewitt was an assistant coach for 18 seasons, a stretch during which SMU reached the Final Four in 1956 and won eight Southwest Conference titles. He was then head coach of the Mustangs for eight seasons, from 1967-75. They won the SWC regular-season title in 1972.

After first serving in the Army Air Corps, Prewitt was a three-year varsity letterman at SMU. He was team captain for the 1948-49 season, and was also an All-Conference pick as a senior.

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

By Rob DausterMay 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.

The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

  • MIKE AMIUS, Western Carolina
  • KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
  • UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
  • SEDRICK BAREFIELD, Utah
  • TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
  • LAMONTE BEARDEN, Western Kentucky
  • BRIAN BOWEN, Louisville
  • KY BOWMAN, Boston College
  • JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
  • BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
  • BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
  • TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
  • TROY BROWN, Oregon
  • C.J. BURKS, Marshall
  • JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
  • HAANIF CHEATHAM, FGCU
  • KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
  • YOELI CHILDS, BYU
  • CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
  • TYLER COOK, Iowa
  • ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
  • BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
  • JON DAVIS, Charlotte
  • JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
  • SHAWNTREZ DAVIS, Bethune Cookman
  • TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
  • TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
  • NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
  • DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
  • TORIN DORN, N.C. State
  • NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • JON ELMORE, Marshall
  • JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
  • BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
  • JARREY FOSTER, SMU
  • WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
  • ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
  • MICHAEL GILMORE, FGCU
  • JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
  • TYLER HALL, Montana State
  • JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
  • ZACH HANKINS, Xavier
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
  • JARED HARPER, Auburn
  • MALIK HINES, UMass
  • JALEN HUDSON, Florida
  • DEWAN HUELL, Miami
  • KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
  • TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
  • DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
  • JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
  • ZACH JOHNSON, Miami
  • CHRISTIAN KEELING, Charleston Southern
  • DEVONTE KLINES, Montana State
  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
  • KALOB LEDOUX, McNeese State
  • MARQUEZ LETCHER-ELLIS, RICE
  • ABDUL LEWIS, NJIT
  • DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
  • FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
  • CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
  • CODY MARTIN, Nevada
  • ZANE MARTIN, Towson
  • CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
  • LUKE MAYE, North Carolina
  • JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
  • CHRISTIAN MEKOWULU, Tennessee State
  • AARON MENZIES, Seattle
  • ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
  • SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
  • TAKAL MOLSON, Canisius
  • JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
  • MATT MORGAN, Cornell
  • TRAVIS MUNNINGS, Louisiana-Monroe
  • RENATHAN ONA EMBO, Tulane
  • JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
  • JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
  • JALON PIPKINS, CSUN
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
  • JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
  • MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
  • TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
  • ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
  • CODY RILEY, UCLA
  • KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
  • AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
  • MICAH SEABORN, Monmouth
  • RONSHAD SHABAZZ, Appalachian State
  • TAVARIUS SHINE, Oklahoma State
  • CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
  • YANKUBA SIMA, Oklahoma State
  • FRED SIMS, Chicago State
  • OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
  • MAX STRUS, DePaul
  • DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
  • KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
  • REID TRAVIS, Stanford
  • JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
  • LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
  • CHRISTIAN VITAL, Connecticut
  • JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
  • NICK WARD, Michigan State
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU
  • PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
  • AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
  • KRIS WILKES, UCLA
  • JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

 

Veteran coach Larry Hunter passes away at 68

By Scott PhillipsMay 4, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Veteran college basketball coach Larry Hunter died on Friday morning after complications from a massive stroke that he suffered earlier this week.

The 68-year-old Hunter coached 47 years of college basketball, winning over 700 career games. Hunter retired after this past season after 13 seasons at Western Carolina.

Hunter led the Catamounts to the program’s only 20-win season as a Division I program in 2010 as he was also head coach at his alma mater, Ohio, for 12 seasons. At Ohio, Hunter most famously coached Gary Trent and made the NCAA tournament for the only time at the Division I level in 1994.

Hunter also spent 13 seasons at Division III Whittenberg, winning a national title at that level in 1977.

Butler lands 2019 four-star guard Khalif Battle

By Scott PhillipsMay 4, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Butler landed a quality backcourt addition to its 2019 recruiting efforts on Friday as four-star guard Khalif Battle committed to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-4 Khalif is the younger brother of Syracuse guard Tyus Battle as the younger Battle is the No. 96 overall prospect in the Rivals national recruiting rankings. A scoring guard who could potentially defend multiple spots on the perimeter, Battle is the second commitment for the Bulldogs in 2019 following big man John-Michael Mulloy.

Under head coach LaVall Jordan, the Bulldogs have recruited pretty well so far as they’ve landed quality program pieces, transfers and top-100 talents. Off to a solid start in 2019, Butler has a lot of positive recruiting momentum to build on for the rest of the spring.

Semi Ojeleye’s parents had negative experiences with Duke coaches during transfer process

By Scott PhillipsMay 4, 2018, 9:48 AM EDT
4 Comments

Semi Ojeleye is enjoying success these past few weeks after carving out a rotation spot for the Boston Celtics. The injury-depleted team is in the midst of making a somewhat surprising run in the NBA playoffs as the second-year forward has played a healthy amount during the first two series.

But before finding his way into the NBA, Ojeleye had to navigate a difficult start to his college basketball career that included a transfer out of Duke to SMU. In a story from Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Ojeleye’s parents detailed some difficult times dealing with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his coaching staff as the family exited the program.

At one point, during a tense meeting involving Ojeleye’s mother, Joy, and brother, Victor, Coach K allegedly yelled and Ojeleye’s mother was brought to tears when she asked about additional playing time. Ernest Ojeleye, Semi’s father, also said that Duke assistant coach Nate James called him after the transfer and had negative things to say about his son.

From Murphy’s story:

“First he said the only way Semi was going to play at Duke was if someone else got hurt,” said Ernest. “Then he said Semi didn’t work on his game, or do what they told him to do. He didn’t ask the coaches what he had to do to get better.

“I said no, this person you are talking about is not my child,” said Ernest. “I was really hot about this, but then I told him, ‘Thanks for the privilege.’ But it was really annoying for them to try and destroy my son’s character. Very wicked, actually.”

Ojeleye eventually transferred in the middle of his sophomore season during 2014-15. He ended up at SMU, where he became the AAC Conference Player of the Year before becoming a second round pick of the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft.

While the negative aspect of the Duke relationship is the interesting part here, Ojeleye and his family also said being at Duke is part of the reason why Semi is in the NBA today. The Duke team that Ojeleye left in the middle of 2014-15 went on to win a national championship as star freshmen like Tyus Jones, Justise Winslow, Jahlil Okafor and Grayson Allen all figured out a way to make a run. Ojeleye was also able to find his own way to the NBA once he received ample playing time to showcase his talent at SMU.

Duke responded to Murphy’s story with a statement wishing Ojeleye and his family the best, while also mentioning the emotional dealings of a transfer scenario.

This doesn’t look great for Coach K and Duke’s coaching staff. There are also parents from programs all over the country saying similar things after bad experiences at certain schools. Plenty of parents have also said positive things about Duke, and they’ve been a recruiting juggernaut over the past decade. So stories like this clearly haven’t hurt the Blue Devils too much and Ojeleye is playing for a team making a postseason run.