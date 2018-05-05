Four-star guard Brandon Williams re-commits to Arizona

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Two months after decommitting from Arizona, four-star point guard Brandon Williams is officially back in the fold.

He made the announcement at a ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

Two months ago, in the wake of an ESPN report that Sean Miller was caught on an FBI wiretap talking about a $100,000 payment and Deandre Ayton, Williams — a top 35 point guard from Encino, Ca. — became the third member of Arizona’s recruiting class to reopen his recruitment. Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s son and a top 40 forward, decommitted days before Williams and opted to attend UCLA. Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly, who was actually caught up in the initial FBI findings last September, has since signed with Villanova.

Since decommitting, Williams visited Oregon and Gonzaga before eventually deciding to continue with his dream to play for Arizona.

The 6-foot-2 Williams is now the third member of Miller’s 2018 recruting class, joining four-star wing Devonaire Doutrive and Belgian forward Omar Thielemans.