Four-star guard Brandon Williams re-commits to Arizona

Arizona landed a commitment from four-star 2018 guard Brandon Williams for a second time on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2 lead guard was at one time pledged to the Wildcats from last June until this past March, when he decided to open things up after the Wildcats faced uncertainty with head coach Sean Miller.
Things were looking bad for Arizona on the recruiting trail, as they were without a commitment in the class. Now, the Wildcats and Miller have furiously rallied. The team getting Williams back in the fold means they can pair him in the backcourt with fellow freshman Devonaire Doutrive in this class.
Williams is a high-level shooter who should be able to space the floor for Arizona’s offense. With the Wildcats also getting some quality grad transfers in Justin Coleman and Ryan Luther, they should have enough talent to once again be a factor in the Pac-12 next season.
Xavier junior Kaiser Gates is staying in the 2018 NBA Draft after hiring an agent, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The 6-foot-8 Gates is a talented perimeter shooter and solid defender at forward as he averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Gates was inconsistent during his career with the Musketeers, but he shot 37 percent from three-point range this past season as he has good size for a wing shooter.
New Xavier head coach Travis Steele will have a new-look roster after the team lost Gates, Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Sean O’Mara and Kerem Kanter this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see if Xavier opts for more small-ball looks this season or if they’ll have the size to continue to play that big up front.
DALLAS (AP) — Bob Prewitt, who was part of SMU’s only NCAA Final Four during three decades as a player and coach, has died. He was 93.
The school said Friday that Prewitt died on Thursday.
Prewitt was an assistant coach for 18 seasons, a stretch during which SMU reached the Final Four in 1956 and won eight Southwest Conference titles. He was then head coach of the Mustangs for eight seasons, from 1967-75. They won the SWC regular-season title in 1972.
After first serving in the Army Air Corps, Prewitt was a three-year varsity letterman at SMU. He was team captain for the 1948-49 season, and was also an All-Conference pick as a senior.
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.
The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.
DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT
- DENG ADEL, Louisville
- RAWLE ALKINS, Arizona
- DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
- MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
- MO BAMBA, Texas
- KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
- LERON BLACK, Illinois
- MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
- MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State
- BRUCE BROWN, Miami
- TROY BROWN JR., Oregon
- JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
- ELIJAH BRYANT, BYU
- TONY CARR, Penn State
- WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
- ERIC DAVIS JR., Texas
- MARCUS DERRICKSON, Georgetown
- HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
- DIKEMBE DIXSON, UIC
- TREVON DUVAL, Duke
- DREW EUBANKS, Oregon State
- ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
- MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
- HARRY FROLING, Marquette
- KAISER GATES, Xavier
- SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
- MUSTAPHA HERON, Auburn
- DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
- AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA
- JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
- JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland
- KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
- TERRY LARRIER, UConn
- MAKINDE LONDON, Chattanooga
- MATUR MAKER, High School
- BRANDON MCCOY, UNLV
- JACK MCVEIGH, Nebraska
- DE’ANTHONY MELTON, USC
- CHIMEZIE METU, USC
- DORAL MOORE, Wake Forest
- MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas
- SHAKE MILTON, SMU
- MAX MONTANA, San Diego State
- AJDIN PENAVA, Marshall
- MICHAEL PORTER Jr., Missouri
- BILLY PRESTON, Kansas
- JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
- COREY SANDERS, Rutgers
- BRANDON SAMPSON, LSU
- COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
- LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
- ANFERNEE SIMONS, High School
- DAVID SKARA, Clemson
- ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
- RAY SPALDING, Louisville
- GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
- ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona
- MOE WAGNER, Michigan
- LONNIE WALKER, Miami
- ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M
- TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
TESTING THE WATERS
- MIKE AMIUS, Western Carolina
- KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
- UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
- SEDRICK BAREFIELD, Utah
- TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
- LAMONTE BEARDEN, Western Kentucky
- BRIAN BOWEN, Louisville
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
- BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
- BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
- TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
- TROY BROWN, Oregon
- C.J. BURKS, Marshall
- JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
- HAANIF CHEATHAM, FGCU
- KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
- YOELI CHILDS, BYU
- CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
- TYLER COOK, Iowa
- ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
- BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
- JON DAVIS, Charlotte
- JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
- SHAWNTREZ DAVIS, Bethune Cookman
- TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
- TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
- NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
- DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
- TORIN DORN, N.C. State
- NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- JON ELMORE, Marshall
- JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
- BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
- JARREY FOSTER, SMU
- WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
- MICHAEL GILMORE, FGCU
- JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
- TYLER HALL, Montana State
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- ZACH HANKINS, Xavier
- ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- MALIK HINES, UMass
- JALEN HUDSON, Florida
- DEWAN HUELL, Miami
- KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
- TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
- DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
- JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
- ZACH JOHNSON, Miami
- CHRISTIAN KEELING, Charleston Southern
- DEVONTE KLINES, Montana State
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- KALOB LEDOUX, McNeese State
- MARQUEZ LETCHER-ELLIS, RICE
- ABDUL LEWIS, NJIT
- DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
- FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
- CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
- CODY MARTIN, Nevada
- ZANE MARTIN, Towson
- CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
- LUKE MAYE, North Carolina
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
- CHRISTIAN MEKOWULU, Tennessee State
- AARON MENZIES, Seattle
- ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
- SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
- TAKAL MOLSON, Canisius
- JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
- MATT MORGAN, Cornell
- TRAVIS MUNNINGS, Louisiana-Monroe
- RENATHAN ONA EMBO, Tulane
- JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
- JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
- JALON PIPKINS, CSUN
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
- MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
- TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
- ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
- CODY RILEY, UCLA
- KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
- AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
- QUINTON ROSE, Temple
- ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
- MICAH SEABORN, Monmouth
- RONSHAD SHABAZZ, Appalachian State
- TAVARIUS SHINE, Oklahoma State
- CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
- YANKUBA SIMA, Oklahoma State
- FRED SIMS, Chicago State
- OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
- MAX STRUS, DePaul
- DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
- KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
- REID TRAVIS, Stanford
- JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
- LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
- CHRISTIAN VITAL, Connecticut
- JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- TREMONT WATERS, LSU
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
- JALEN ADAMS, UConn
- ESA AHMAD, West Virginia
- BENNIE BOATWRIGHT, USC
- PHIL BOOTH, Villanova
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
- MIKE DAUM, South Dakota State
- TACKO FALL, UCF
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
- ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
- DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
- ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
- ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova
- LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
- NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
- D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
- KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
- NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
- OMER YURTSEVEN, Georgetown
Veteran college basketball coach Larry Hunter died on Friday morning after complications from a massive stroke that he suffered earlier this week.
The 68-year-old Hunter coached 47 years of college basketball, winning over 700 career games. Hunter retired after this past season after 13 seasons at Western Carolina.
Hunter led the Catamounts to the program’s only 20-win season as a Division I program in 2010 as he was also head coach at his alma mater, Ohio, for 12 seasons. At Ohio, Hunter most famously coached Gary Trent and made the NCAA tournament for the only time at the Division I level in 1994.
Hunter also spent 13 seasons at Division III Whittenberg, winning a national title at that level in 1977.