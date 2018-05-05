Arizona lands 2018 guard Brandon Williams for a second time

Arizona landed a commitment from four-star 2018 guard Brandon Williams for a second time on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 lead guard was at one time pledged to the Wildcats from last June until this past March, when he decided to open things up after the Wildcats faced uncertainty with head coach Sean Miller.

Things were looking bad for Arizona on the recruiting trail, as they were without a commitment in the class. Now, the Wildcats and Miller have furiously rallied. The team getting Williams back in the fold means they can pair him in the backcourt with fellow freshman Devonaire Doutrive in this class.

Williams is a high-level shooter who should be able to space the floor for Arizona’s offense. With the Wildcats also getting some quality grad transfers in Justin Coleman and Ryan Luther, they should have enough talent to once again be a factor in the Pac-12 next season.