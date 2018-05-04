More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Veteran coach Larry Hunter passes away at 68

By Scott PhillipsMay 4, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Veteran college basketball coach Larry Hunter died on Friday morning after complications from a massive stroke that he suffered earlier this week.

The 68-year-old Hunter coached 47 years of college basketball, winning over 700 career games. Hunter retired after this past season after 13 seasons at Western Carolina.

Hunter led the Catamounts to the program’s only 20-win season as a Division I program in 2010 as he was also head coach at his alma mater, Ohio, for 12 seasons. At Ohio, Hunter most famously coached Gary Trent and made the NCAA tournament for the only time at the Division I level in 1994.

Hunter also spent 13 seasons at Division III Whittenberg, winning a national title at that level in 1977.

Butler lands 2019 four-star guard Khalif Battle

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 4, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Butler landed a quality backcourt addition to its 2019 recruiting efforts on Friday as four-star guard Khalif Battle committed to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-4 Khalif is the younger brother of Syracuse guard Tyus Battle as the younger Battle is the No. 96 overall prospect in the Rivals national recruiting rankings. A scoring guard who could potentially defend multiple spots on the perimeter, Battle is the second commitment for the Bulldogs in 2019 following big man John-Michael Mulloy.

Under head coach LaVall Jordan, the Bulldogs have recruited pretty well so far as they’ve landed quality program pieces, transfers and top-100 talents. Off to a solid start in 2019, Butler has a lot of positive recruiting momentum to build on for the rest of the spring.

Semi Ojeleye’s parents had negative experiences with Duke coaches during transfer process

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 4, 2018, 9:48 AM EDT
3 Comments

Semi Ojeleye is enjoying success these past few weeks after carving out a rotation spot for the Boston Celtics. The injury-depleted team is in the midst of making a somewhat surprising run in the NBA playoffs as the second-year forward has played a healthy amount during the first two series.

But before finding his way into the NBA, Ojeleye had to navigate a difficult start to his college basketball career that included a transfer out of Duke to SMU. In a story from Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Ojeleye’s parents detailed some difficult times dealing with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his coaching staff as the family exited the program.

At one point, during a tense meeting involving Ojeleye’s mother, Joy, and brother, Victor, Coach K allegedly yelled and Ojeleye’s mother was brought to tears when she asked about additional playing time. Ernest Ojeleye, Semi’s father, also said that Duke assistant coach Nate James called him after the transfer and had negative things to say about his son.

From Murphy’s story:

“First he said the only way Semi was going to play at Duke was if someone else got hurt,” said Ernest. “Then he said Semi didn’t work on his game, or do what they told him to do. He didn’t ask the coaches what he had to do to get better.

“I said no, this person you are talking about is not my child,” said Ernest. “I was really hot about this, but then I told him, ‘Thanks for the privilege.’ But it was really annoying for them to try and destroy my son’s character. Very wicked, actually.”

Ojeleye eventually transferred in the middle of his sophomore season during 2014-15. He ended up at SMU, where he became the AAC Conference Player of the Year before becoming a second round pick of the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft.

While the negative aspect of the Duke relationship is the interesting part here, Ojeleye and his family also said being at Duke is part of the reason why Semi is in the NBA today. The Duke team that Ojeleye left in the middle of 2014-15 went on to win a national championship as star freshmen like Tyus Jones, Justise Winslow, Jahlil Okafor and Grayson Allen all figured out a way to make a run. Ojeleye was also able to find his own way to the NBA once he received ample playing time to showcase his talent at SMU.

Duke responded to Murphy’s story with a statement wishing Ojeleye and his family the best, while also mentioning the emotional dealings of a transfer scenario.

This doesn’t look great for Coach K and Duke’s coaching staff. There are also parents from programs all over the country saying similar things after bad experiences at certain schools. Plenty of parents have also said positive things about Duke, and they’ve been a recruiting juggernaut over the past decade. So stories like this clearly haven’t hurt the Blue Devils too much and Ojeleye is playing for a team making a postseason run.

Penn State extends Pat Chambers’ contract

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
By Travis HinesMay 3, 2018, 11:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

After a breakthrough season, Penn State is handing coach Pat Chambers an extension.

The school has extended Chambers through the 2021-22 season after the Nittany Lions racked-up 26 wins, second-most in program history, and won the NIT this past season, it was announced Thursday.

“Coach Chambers has demonstrated tremendous vision and determination in building a strong foundation for our men’s basketball program,” director of athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “The success the team enjoyed this season was a result of the efforts and passion of Patrick and his staff in creating a culture that has raised the standards and expectations of the program.

“Because of his leadership, our loyal and dedicated fans and everyone who supports Penn State men’s basketball are excited about continuing to build on the successes of the program and the development of our student-athletes.”

The Nittany Lions have not made the NCAA tournament under Chambers, who took over the program ahead of the 2011-12 season,  but 2018 was a breakout season for them. Though they’ll lose Tony Carr to the NBA draft, Penn State will return the bulk of the roster that finished in the upper-half of the Big Ten.

“Building a championship basketball program at Penn State has been our mission since day one and we have made significant progress toward reaching that goal,” Chambers said in a statement. “I want to thank my former and current players who have committed to our staff and the culture of the program. And I especially want to thank their parents and families who have bought into our vision.

“The foundation for our future has been set! I am grateful to have the support of the administration, the students, local communities, and from Penn Staters everywhere. It has helped us elevate Penn State basketball to a new level, and we are confident the best is still yet to come.”

Indiana lands St. Mary’s grad transfer

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 3, 2018, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Romeo Langford got all the attention Monday, but Indiana got better on Thursday as well.

The Hoosiers added St. Mary’s center Evan Fitzner as a graduate transfer, giving them an infusion of shooting in the frontcourt.

The 6-foot-10 senior averaged just 5 points per game for the Gael last season, but he shot 40 percent from 3-point range – as he’s done in each of the three years of his career. Indiana was one of the poorest 3-point shooting in the country a year ago, ranking 307th nationally with a team shooting percentage of 32.2. Fitzner is a career 41.5-percent shooter from distance.

The Hoosiers went 16-15 in coach Archie Miller’s first season in Bloomington, but are ramping up to have a major improvement in Year 2. Langford, a five-star guard who hails from the Hoosier state, committed to Miller and Indiana earlier in the week to give Indiana not only some star power, but an instant-impact wing who scores in bunches and is a capable defender as well. Adding Fitzner puts some experience and much-needed shooting and spacing on the roster as well.

West Virginia forward Teddy Allen to transfer

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 3, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While awaiting a decision from forward Sagaba Konate, who’s going through the NBA draft process without an agent, West Virginia lost a member of its front court rotation Thursday afternoon.

Teddy Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward who as a freshman played 12.1 minutes per game as a reserve, announced that he has received his release from West Virginia and will be transferring.

Allen averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the foul line. His best offensive performance came in West Virginia’s win over Kansas State on New Year’s Day, as he scored 22 points (8-for-12 FG) in 19 minutes.

Allen would follow that up by scoring 20 points in a win over Oklahoma on January 6, but he would score in double figures just four more times the remainder of the season. Two of those double-digit scoring efforts came in the NCAA tournament, as Allen scored 16 points in West Virginia’s first round win over Murray State and ten against eventual national champion Villanova in the Sweet 16.

West Virginia has now lost two front court players to transfer since the end of the season, with Maciej Bender making the decision to move on as well.

However the cupboard won’t be bare, especially if Konate were to return for his junior season. Eas Ahmad announced earlier this week that he will return for his senior season, and Wesley Harris, Lamont West and Logan Routt all have eligibility remaining. West Virginia also adds two front court players as part of its 2018 recruiting class, junior college transfer Andrew Gordon and four-star freshman Derek Culver.