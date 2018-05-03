Wake Forest lands grad transfer guard Torry Johnson

Given the number of departures from the program this spring, and the fact that Bryant Crawford is going through the NBA draft process (without an agent), Wake Forest is in a position where it needs to add players capable of contributing immediately.

On Wednesday Danny Manning’s program landed a commitment from an immediately eligible transfer, as former Northern Arizona guard Torry Johnson announced that he will play his final season of college basketball at Wake Forest. Johnson took his official visit to Wake Forest on Tuesday and is the second grad transfer to join the program this spring, with the first being former Buffalo forward Ikenna Smart.

Johnson started 22 of the 31 games he played for NAU last season, averaging 11.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 37.7 percent from the field, 32.2 percent from three and 77.4 percent from the foul line.

A native of Chicago, Johnson redshirted as a freshman before making 26 starts and averaging 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during the 2015-16 season. Johnson missed the entire 2016-17 season due to a torn ACL. As a result of the two seasons missed, it’s likely that Johnson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining (a petition would need to be filed for a sixth year of eligibility).

With Doral Moore turning pro, Keyshawn Woods transferring and Mitchell Wilbekin out of eligibility, Wake Forest could be in a position where it needs to account for the loss of four of its top six scorers if the aforementioned Crawford were to remain in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Crawford led the Demon Deacons in both scoring and assists last season, and if he were to leave rising junior Brandon Childress (9.1 ppg, 3.6 apg) would be the leading returnee in both of those statistical categories.

h/t Les Johns, Demon Deacon Digest