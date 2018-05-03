Penn State extends Pat Chambers’ contract

After a breakthrough season, Penn State is handing coach Pat Chambers an extension.

The school has extended Chambers through the 2021-22 season after the Nittany Lions racked-up 26 wins, second-most in program history, and won the NIT this past season, it was announced Thursday.

“Coach Chambers has demonstrated tremendous vision and determination in building a strong foundation for our men’s basketball program,” director of athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “The success the team enjoyed this season was a result of the efforts and passion of Patrick and his staff in creating a culture that has raised the standards and expectations of the program.

“Because of his leadership, our loyal and dedicated fans and everyone who supports Penn State men’s basketball are excited about continuing to build on the successes of the program and the development of our student-athletes.”

The Nittany Lions have not made the NCAA tournament under Chambers, who took over the program ahead of the 2011-12 season, but 2018 was a breakout season for them. Though they’ll lose Tony Carr to the NBA draft, Penn State will return the bulk of the roster that finished in the upper-half of the Big Ten.

“Building a championship basketball program at Penn State has been our mission since day one and we have made significant progress toward reaching that goal,” Chambers said in a statement. “I want to thank my former and current players who have committed to our staff and the culture of the program. And I especially want to thank their parents and families who have bought into our vision.

“The foundation for our future has been set! I am grateful to have the support of the administration, the students, local communities, and from Penn Staters everywhere. It has helped us elevate Penn State basketball to a new level, and we are confident the best is still yet to come.”