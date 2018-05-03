Indiana lands St. Mary’s grad transfer

Romeo Langford got all the attention Monday, but Indiana got better on Thursday as well.
The Hoosiers added St. Mary’s center Evan Fitzner as a graduate transfer, giving them an infusion of shooting in the frontcourt.
The 6-foot-10 senior averaged just 5 points per game for the Gael last season, but he shot 40 percent from 3-point range – as he’s done in each of the three years of his career. Indiana was one of the poorest 3-point shooting in the country a year ago, ranking 307th nationally with a team shooting percentage of 32.2. Fitzner is a career 41.5-percent shooter from distance.
The Hoosiers went 16-15 in coach Archie Miller’s first season in Bloomington, but are ramping up to have a major improvement in Year 2. Langford, a five-star guard who hails from the Hoosier state, committed to Miller and Indiana earlier in the week to give Indiana not only some star power, but an instant-impact wing who scores in bunches and is a capable defender as well. Adding Fitzner puts some experience and much-needed shooting and spacing on the roster as well.
After a breakthrough season, Penn State is handing coach Pat Chambers an extension.
The school has extended Chambers through the 2021-22 season after the Nittany Lions racked-up 26 wins, second-most in program history, and won the NIT this past season, it was announced Thursday.
“Coach Chambers has demonstrated tremendous vision and determination in building a strong foundation for our men’s basketball program,” director of athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “The success the team enjoyed this season was a result of the efforts and passion of Patrick and his staff in creating a culture that has raised the standards and expectations of the program.
“Because of his leadership, our loyal and dedicated fans and everyone who supports Penn State men’s basketball are excited about continuing to build on the successes of the program and the development of our student-athletes.”
The Nittany Lions have not made the NCAA tournament under Chambers, who took over the program ahead of the 2011-12 season, but 2018 was a breakout season for them. Though they’ll lose Tony Carr to the NBA draft, Penn State will return the bulk of the roster that finished in the upper-half of the Big Ten.
“Building a championship basketball program at Penn State has been our mission since day one and we have made significant progress toward reaching that goal,” Chambers said in a statement. “I want to thank my former and current players who have committed to our staff and the culture of the program. And I especially want to thank their parents and families who have bought into our vision.
“The foundation for our future has been set! I am grateful to have the support of the administration, the students, local communities, and from Penn Staters everywhere. It has helped us elevate Penn State basketball to a new level, and we are confident the best is still yet to come.”
While awaiting a decision from forward Sagaba Konate, who’s going through the NBA draft process without an agent, West Virginia lost a member of its front court rotation Thursday afternoon.
Teddy Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward who as a freshman played 12.1 minutes per game as a reserve, announced that he has received his release from West Virginia and will be transferring.
Allen averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the foul line. His best offensive performance came in West Virginia’s win over Kansas State on New Year’s Day, as he scored 22 points (8-for-12 FG) in 19 minutes.
Allen would follow that up by scoring 20 points in a win over Oklahoma on January 6, but he would score in double figures just four more times the remainder of the season. Two of those double-digit scoring efforts came in the NCAA tournament, as Allen scored 16 points in West Virginia’s first round win over Murray State and ten against eventual national champion Villanova in the Sweet 16.
West Virginia has now lost two front court players to transfer since the end of the season, with Maciej Bender making the decision to move on as well.
However the cupboard won’t be bare, especially if Konate were to return for his junior season. Eas Ahmad announced earlier this week that he will return for his senior season, and Wesley Harris, Lamont West and Logan Routt all have eligibility remaining. West Virginia also adds two front court players as part of its 2018 recruiting class, junior college transfer Andrew Gordon and four-star freshman Derek Culver.
The 2018 edition of the annual Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge is the last one in the current contract, and on Thursday the matchups were announced.
The headliner for the event is set for Tuesday, November 27, as reigning Mountain West regular season champion Nevada visits reigning Missouri Valley regular season and tournament champion Loyola University Chicago. The two teams staged a thriller in the Sweet 16 of this year’s NCAA tournament, with the Ramblers winning 69-68 in Atlanta.
Loyola, which finished the season with a 32-6 record, would go on to beat Kansas State in the Elite Eight to earn the program’s first trip to the Final Four since 1963.
In total there are three matchups on November 27, with Boise State visiting Drake and Southern Illinois visiting Colorado State.
Five matchups have been scheduled for Wednesday, November 28, including Valparaiso visiting UNLV and Wyoming visiting Evansville. The final two games of the Challenge will be played Saturday, December 1, with Mountain West tournament champion San Diego State visiting Illinois State and Bradley hosting New Mexico.
Fresno State is the Mountain West team that will not play in the Challenge, as the league has 11 members. Below are the dates and matchups, with tip times and television information to be released at a later date. Last season’s Challenge ended in a 5-5 tie.
Tuesday, November 27
Nevada at Loyola
Boise State at Drake
Southern Illinois at Colorado State
Wednesday, November 28
Valparaiso at UNLV
Northern Iowa at Utah State
Indiana State at San Jose State
Missouri State at Air Force
Wyoming at Evansville
Saturday, December 1
San Diego State at Illinois State
New Mexico at Bradley
Given the number of departures from the program this spring, and the fact that Bryant Crawford is going through the NBA draft process (without an agent), Wake Forest is in a position where it needs to add players capable of contributing immediately.
On Wednesday Danny Manning’s program landed a commitment from an immediately eligible transfer, as former Northern Arizona guard Torry Johnson announced that he will play his final season of college basketball at Wake Forest. Johnson took his official visit to Wake Forest on Tuesday and is the second grad transfer to join the program this spring, with the first being former Buffalo forward Ikenna Smart.
Johnson started 22 of the 31 games he played for NAU last season, averaging 11.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 37.7 percent from the field, 32.2 percent from three and 77.4 percent from the foul line.
A native of Chicago, Johnson redshirted as a freshman before making 26 starts and averaging 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during the 2015-16 season. Johnson missed the entire 2016-17 season due to a torn ACL. As a result of the two seasons missed, it’s likely that Johnson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining (a petition would need to be filed for a sixth year of eligibility).
With Doral Moore turning pro, Keyshawn Woods transferring and Mitchell Wilbekin out of eligibility, Wake Forest could be in a position where it needs to account for the loss of four of its top six scorers if the aforementioned Crawford were to remain in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Crawford led the Demon Deacons in both scoring and assists last season, and if he were to leave rising junior Brandon Childress (9.1 ppg, 3.6 apg) would be the leading returnee in both of those statistical categories.
h/t Les Johns, Demon Deacon Digest
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.
The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.
DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT
- DENG ADEL, Louisville
- RAWLE ALKINS, Arizona
- DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
- MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
- MO BAMBA, Texas
- KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
- LERON BLACK, Illinois
- MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
- MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State
- BRUCE BROWN, Miami
- TROY BROWN JR., Oregon
- JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
- ELIJAH BRYANT, BYU
- TONY CARR, Penn State
- WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
- ERIC DAVIS JR., Texas
- MARCUS DERRICKSON, Georgetown
- HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
- DIKEMBE DIXSON, UIC
- TREVON DUVAL, Duke
- DREW EUBANKS, Oregon State
- MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
- HARRY FROLING, Marquette
- SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
- MUSTAPHA HERON, Auburn
- DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
- AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA
- JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
- JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland
- KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
- TERRY LARRIER, UConn
- MAKINDE LONDON, Chattanooga
- MATUR MAKER, High School
- BRANDON MCCOY, UNLV
- JACK MCVEIGH, Nebraska
- DE’ANTHONY MELTON, USC
- CHIMEZIE METU, USC
- DORAL MOORE, Wake Forest
- MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas
- SHAKE MILTON, SMU
- MAX MONTANA, San Diego State
- AJDIN PENAVA, Marshall
- MICHAEL PORTER Jr., Missouri
- BILLY PRESTON, Kansas
- JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
- COREY SANDERS, Rutgers
- BRANDON SAMPSON, LSU
- COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
- LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
- ANFERNEE SIMONS, High School
- DAVID SKARA, Clemson
- ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
- RAY SPALDING, Louisville
- GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
- ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona
- MOE WAGNER, Michigan
- LONNIE WALKER, Miami
- ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M
- TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
TESTING THE WATERS
- MIKE AMIUS, Western Carolina
- KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
- UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
- SEDRICK BAREFIELD, Utah
- TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
- LAMONTE BEARDEN, Western Kentucky
- BRIAN BOWEN, Louisville
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
- BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
- BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
- TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
- TROY BROWN, Oregon
- C.J. BURKS, Marshall
- JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
- HAANIF CHEATHAM, FGCU
- KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
- YOELI CHILDS, BYU
- CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
- TYLER COOK, Iowa
- ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
- BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
- JON DAVIS, Charlotte
- JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
- SHAWNTREZ DAVIS, Bethune Cookman
- TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
- TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
- NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
- DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
- TORIN DORN, N.C. State
- NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- JON ELMORE, Marshall
- JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
- BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
- JARREY FOSTER, SMU
- ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
- WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
- KAISER GATES, Xavier
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
- MICHAEL GILMORE, FGCU
- JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
- TYLER HALL, Montana State
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- ZACH HANKINS, Xavier
- ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- MALIK HINES, UMass
- JALEN HUDSON, Florida
- DEWAN HUELL, Miami
- KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
- TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
- DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
- JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
- ZACH JOHNSON, Miami
- CHRISTIAN KEELING, Charleston Southern
- DEVONTE KLINES, Montana State
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- KALOB LEDOUX, McNeese State
- MARQUEZ LETCHER-ELLIS, RICE
- ABDUL LEWIS, NJIT
- DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
- FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
- CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
- CODY MARTIN, Nevada
- ZANE MARTIN, Towson
- CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
- LUKE MAYE, North Carolina
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
- CHRISTIAN MEKOWULU, Tennessee State
- AARON MENZIES, Seattle
- ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
- SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
- TAKAL MOLSON, Canisius
- JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
- MATT MORGAN, Cornell
- TRAVIS MUNNINGS, Louisiana-Monroe
- RENATHAN ONA EMBO, Tulane
- JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
- JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
- JALON PIPKINS, CSUN
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
- MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
- TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
- ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
- CODY RILEY, UCLA
- KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
- AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
- QUINTON ROSE, Temple
- ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
- MICAH SEABORN, Monmouth
- RONSHAD SHABAZZ, Appalachian State
- TAVARIUS SHINE, Oklahoma State
- CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
- YANKUBA SIMA, Oklahoma State
- FRED SIMS, Chicago State
- OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
- MAX STRUS, DePaul
- DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
- KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
- REID TRAVIS, Stanford
- JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
- LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
- CHRISTIAN VITAL, Connecticut
- JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- TREMONT WATERS, LSU
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
- JALEN ADAMS, UConn
- ESA AHMAD, West Virginia
- BENNIE BOATWRIGHT, USC
- PHIL BOOTH, Villanova
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
- MIKE DAUM, South Dakota State
- TACKO FALL, UCF
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
- ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
- DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
- ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
- ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova
- LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
- NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
- D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
- KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
- NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
- OMER YURTSEVEN, Georgetown