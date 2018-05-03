2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

While awaiting a decision from forward Sagaba Konate, who’s going through the NBA draft process without an agent, West Virginia lost a member of its front court rotation Thursday afternoon.

Teddy Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward who as a freshman played 12.1 minutes per game as a reserve, announced that he has received his release from West Virginia and will be transferring.

Allen averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the foul line. His best offensive performance came in West Virginia’s win over Kansas State on New Year’s Day, as he scored 22 points (8-for-12 FG) in 19 minutes.

Allen would follow that up by scoring 20 points in a win over Oklahoma on January 6, but he would score in double figures just four more times the remainder of the season. Two of those double-digit scoring efforts came in the NCAA tournament, as Allen scored 16 points in West Virginia’s first round win over Murray State and ten against eventual national champion Villanova in the Sweet 16.

West Virginia has now lost two front court players to transfer since the end of the season, with Maciej Bender making the decision to move on as well.

However the cupboard won’t be bare, especially if Konate were to return for his junior season. Eas Ahmad announced earlier this week that he will return for his senior season, and Wesley Harris, Lamont West and Logan Routt all have eligibility remaining. West Virginia also adds two front court players as part of its 2018 recruiting class, junior college transfer Andrew Gordon and four-star freshman Derek Culver.