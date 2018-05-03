2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.
The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.
DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT
- DENG ADEL, Louisville
- RAWLE ALKINS, Arizona
- DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
- MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
- MO BAMBA, Texas
- KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
- LERON BLACK, Illinois
- MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
- MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State
- BRUCE BROWN, Miami
- TROY BROWN JR., Oregon
- JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
- ELIJAH BRYANT, BYU
- TONY CARR, Penn State
- WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
- ERIC DAVIS JR., Texas
- MARCUS DERRICKSON, Georgetown
- HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
- DIKEMBE DIXSON, UIC
- TREVON DUVAL, Duke
- DREW EUBANKS, Oregon State
- MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
- HARRY FROLING, Marquette
- SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
- MUSTAPHA HERON, Auburn
- DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
- AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA
- JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
- JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland
- KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
- TERRY LARRIER, UConn
- MATUR MAKER, High School
- BRANDON MCCOY, UNLV
- JACK MCVEIGH, Nebraska
- DE’ANTHONY MELTON, USC
- CHIMEZIE METU, USC
- DORAL MOORE, Wake Forest
- MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas
- SHAKE MILTON, SMU
- MAX MONTANA, San Diego State
- AJDIN PENAVA, Marshall
- MICHAEL PORTER Jr., Missouri
- BILLY PRESTON, Kansas
- JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
- COREY SANDERS, Rutgers
- BRANDON SAMPSON, LSU
- COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
- LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
- ANFERNEE SIMONS, High School
- DAVID SKARA, Clemson
- ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
- RAY SPALDING, Louisville
- GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
- ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona
- MOE WAGNER, Michigan
- LONNIE WALKER, Miami
- ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M
- TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
TESTING THE WATERS
- MIKE AMIUS, Western Carolina
- KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
- UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
- SEDRICK BAREFIELD, Utah
- TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
- LAMONTE BEARDEN, Western Kentucky
- BRIAN BOWEN, Louisville
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
- BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
- BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
- TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
- TROY BROWN, Oregon
- C.J. BURKS, Marshall
- JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
- HAANIF CHEATHAM, FGCU
- KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
- YOELI CHILDS, BYU
- CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
- TYLER COOK, Iowa
- ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
- BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
- JON DAVIS, Charlotte
- JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
- SHAWNTREZ DAVIS, Bethune Cookman
- TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
- TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
- NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
- DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
- TORIN DORN, N.C. State
- NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- JON ELMORE, Marshall
- JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
- BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
- JARREY FOSTER, SMU
- ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
- WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
- KAISER GATES, Xavier
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
- MICHAEL GILMORE, FGCU
- JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
- TYLER HALL, Montana State
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- ZACH HANKINS, Xavier
- ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- MALIK HINES, UMass
- JALEN HUDSON, Florida
- DEWAN HUELL, Miami
- KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
- TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
- DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
- JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
- ZACH JOHNSON, Miami
- CHRISTIAN KEELING, Charleston Southern
- DEVONTE KLINES, Montana State
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- KALOB LEDOUX, McNeese State
- MARQUEZ LETCHER-ELLIS, RICE
- ABDUL LEWIS, NJIT
- MAKINDE LONDON, Chattanooga
- DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
- FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
- CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
- CODY MARTIN, Nevada
- ZANE MARTIN, Towson
- CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
- LUKE MAYE, North Carolina
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
- CHRISTIAN MEKOWULU, Tennessee State
- AARON MENZIES, Seattle
- ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
- SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
- TAKAL MOLSON, Canisius
- JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
- MATT MORGAN, Cornell
- TRAVIS MUNNINGS, Louisiana-Monroe
- RENATHAN ONA EMBO, Tulane
- JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
- JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
- JALON PIPKINS, CSUN
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
- MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
- TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
- ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
- CODY RILEY, UCLA
- KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
- AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
- QUINTON ROSE, Temple
- ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
- MICAH SEABORN, Monmouth
- RONSHAD SHABAZZ, Appalachian State
- TAVARIUS SHINE, Oklahoma State
- CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
- YANKUBA SIMA, Oklahoma State
- FRED SIMS, Chicago State
- OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
- MAX STRUS, DePaul
- DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
- KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
- REID TRAVIS, Stanford
- JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
- LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
- CHRISTIAN VITAL, Connecticut
- JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- TREMONT WATERS, LSU
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
- JALEN ADAMS, UConn
- ESA AHMAD, West Virginia
- BENNIE BOATWRIGHT, USC
- PHIL BOOTH, Villanova
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
- MIKE DAUM, South Dakota State
- TACKO FALL, UCF
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
- ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
- DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
- ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
- ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova
- LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
- NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
- D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
- KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
- NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
- OMER YURTSEVEN, Georgetown
