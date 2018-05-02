Villanova lands Class of 2019 guard Justin Moore

Villanova continued its strong spring on the recruiting trail on Wednesday night as four-star Class of 2019 guard Justin Moore pledged to the Wildcats.

After securing four-star forward Eric Dixon earlier this spring, the Wildcats continued the positive recruiting momentum after winning the national championships by landing another high-quality player.

Ranked No. 57 overall by Rivals in the national Class of 2019 rankings, Moore is playing with Team Takeover in the Nike EYBL this spring. Moore is averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game for one of the best and most balanced teams in all of grassroots basketball.

By landing two four-star prospects early, Villanova can devote more attention to the rest of the class, as well as some younger prospects they could be targeting for the future. Fresh off of a second national title in three seasons, Villanova is in a very solid place right now with its future recruiting.

All Glory To God🙏🏽………This Is Just The Beginning! pic.twitter.com/mhISNNLWNp — JM (@YooJustoo) May 3, 2018