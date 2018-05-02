More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Report: PG Jordan Walker transferring from Seton Hall

By Raphielle JohnsonMay 2, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
Having lost four seniors that led the program to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, Seton Hall entered the offseason knowing that it would have some major holes to fill in preparation for the 2018-19 campaign. Head coach Kevin Willard and his staff have even more work to do in the backcourt however, as the Pirates have bid farewell to two transfers this spring.

Wednesday afternoon it was reported by Jerry Carino of Gannett New Jersey that reserve point guard Jordan Walker has decided to transfer, joining fellow backup Eron Gordon as perimeter players who have moved on.

Walker, who at the start of the 2017-18 season was expected to serve as Khadeen Carrington’s primary backup, did not experience the smoothest of freshman years. Walker was sidelined during part of non-conference play due to torn ligaments in his hand, and after returning the 6-foot freshman briefly left the team due to frustrations over playing time.

Walker would appear in 17 games this past season, averaging 1.8 points in 7.6 minutes per game.

Walker’s decision to transfer isn’t a particularly surprising one, and it leaves Seton Hall with two scholarships to fill ahead of the 2018-19 season. The losses of Gordon and Walker hurt from a depth standpoint however, with more pressure falling upon the shoulders of Sacred Heart transfer Quincy McKnight (18.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.0 apg in 2016-17) and incoming freshman Anthony Nelson when it comes to the point guard position.

Seton Hall will need those two to hit the ground running, especially when considering who the Pirates lost due to graduation. Carrington, Angel Delgado (the Big East’s all-time leader in rebounds), Desi Rodriguez and Ishmael Sanogo were all incredibly important “building blocks” for a program in need of a boost when they arrived on campus in the summer of 2014. That quartet leaves campus having helped lead the Pirates to three consecutive NCAA tournament bids, something that had not been accomplished since the early 1990’s (four straight trips from 1991 to 1994).

As a result, the responsibility to keep things rolling in the right direction will largely fall upon the shoulders of Myles Powell (15.5 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 rpg) next season. But for as talented as Powell has proven to be, he’ll need some help. And if Seton Hall is to make it four straight trips to the NCAA tournament, the Pirates will need McKnight and Nelson to be the impact additions many expect them to be.

NCAA VP for hoops Gavitt meeting with coaches about reform

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s vice president of men’s basketball, will be making the rounds this month, bouncing from conference meeting to conference meeting, talking with coaches and athletic directors about reforming college hoops.

On Tuesday at a posh hotel with a poolside view of the McDowell Mountains in Arizona, Gavitt spent time with the Big 12 and Pac-12. Gavitt also worked in a call with USA Basketball to discuss what to do with the summer youth circuit. A week after Condoleezza Rice presented the Commission on College Basketball’s report on how to fix the sport, part of the work that needs to be done is figure out what exactly it all means.

“There’s a lot to do to make that happen because the recommendations are really sound, but there’s an awful lot of interpretation, I think, that has to go into what exactly the recommendation is and how we put it into practice,” said Gavitt, the son of the late Dave Gavitt, who helped found the Big East.

The Rice Commission made proposals ranging from changing NBA draft rules to hitting NCAA rule-breakers with harsher penalties. Dan Gavitt will lead the reformation of summer recruiting events, with a goal of giving college basketball coaches NCAA-run events where they can connect with high school players outside of the AAU circuit.

“We want to achieve what the recommendations are meant to achieve, but it’s a very unorganized and unregulated space, much of which will continue to exist,” Gavitt said.

At the heart of an FBI investigation of college basketball was the convergence of apparel companies, agents, AAU basketball and college coaches. Whether the Rice Commission can remedy the issues that led to the indictments of 10 people, including several assistant coaches, remains to be seen.

“I think those are a very complex issue,” Gavitt said. “I hope they help to address that. I think time will tell. There’s an awful lot there and some of the things that we might be able to get at very specifically, the root cause of all that, may be out of the purview of what we can do and thus weren’t part of the recommendations. But what the recommendations were I think can help and we’re committed to making them happen.”

The Rice Commission also recommended the NCAA and USA Basketball, with some help from the NBA, establish an evaluation system for youth players to put the best 100 or so on a path to playing for the national team and maybe jumping straight to the pros, while others would be categorized as having pro potential but not necessarily from high school. And still others would be categorized as having Division I scholarship potential.

“We need to figure out if those are the right numbers,” he said. “If those are the right levels. How is each level different in terms of how we set up for July? That’s the kind of level of detail that we’ve already started digging into.”

Kansas coach Bill Self’s program was mentioned in the most recent updated indictment to come from New York prosecutors, though no one related to the program is known to be in trouble with the law and Self has claimed no wrongdoing by Kansas. Self is also a member of the NCAA’s basketball oversight committee. He said the oversight committee will play a role in making some of the interpretations Gavitt believes are necessary to turn the recommendations into NCAA legislation.

“What the committee is designed to do is look out for the best interest of the game, and it has been decided that this is in the best interest of the game,” Self said. “We will work to try to look into intended consequences and unintended consequences.”

The commission recommended increasing penalties for the most severe NCAA violations to five-year postseason bans and lifetime bans for coaches.

“I don’t know if I have an opinion on all those things yet,” Self said. “In theory, I think they’re positive. In theory, but you have to be able to dissect it and get into all those things. I haven’t studied it. I’ve read (the report) like everybody else has. And certainly from what I read, I read more positive than negative.”

The NCAA will need cooperation from the NBA, powerful shoe and apparel companies such as Nike and Adidas and player agents to accomplish a good chunk of what the commission recommended. Within what the NCAA controls, there will be a need for consensus building among member schools with a wide-range of priorities. Compromise will likely be needed. But any differences should not be significant enough to stop implementation of the Rice Commission’s recommendations, Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany said.

“I don’t see anything that we have control over,” Delany said, “that has an insurmountable political problem associated with it.”

Follow Ralph D. Russo on Twitter @ralphDrussoAP

Siena announces hiring of Jamion Christian as head coach

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 2, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
Less than three weeks after Jimmy Patsos, at the time being investigated for multiple issues including allegations of verbal abuse, stepped down as head coach the Siena athletic department has found his replacement.

According to multiple outlets, Siena and Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jamion Christian have come to terms on a five-year deal. The official announcement was made by the school Wednesday afternoon.

Christian spent the last six seasons at his alma mater, leading the Mountaineers to NCAA tournament appearances in 2014 and 2017. Christian’s overall record at Mount St. Mary’s was 101-95, and it should be noted that the Mountaineers finished above .500 in conference play in each of his six season. Christian was able to get the program back on track immediately, as Mount St. Mary’s went 11-7 in Northeast Conference play during his first season at the helm (2012-13).

As has been the case at more than a few mid- and low-major programs Christian had to deal with multiple players transferring to higher profile programs during his time at Mount St. Mary’s, but the team still had its fair share of success. The “Mount Mayhem” system employed by Christian emphasized pressure defense and three-point shooting, and it paid off to the tune of a 67-39 conference record over the last six seasons.

Now Christian, who worked under both Tony Shaver (William & Mary) and Shaka Smart (VCU) as an assistant, makes the move to a Siena program that has not been back to the NCAA tournament since Fran McCaffrey led the program to three straight appearances from 2008 to 2010. Under Patsos Siena won at least 20 games in a season twice, the first being his debut season in 2013-14 that ended with a CBI championship.

Former Iowa forward Ahmad Wagner to play football at Kentucky

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
After spending three seasons as a member of the Iowa basketball program, 6-foot-7 forward Ahmad Wagner made the decision following the 2017-18 campaign to return to the gridiron. Wagner was recruited for both basketball and football while in high school, and as an immediately eligible transfer he did not lack for offers once his decision to go back to football was announced.

Tuesday afternoon Wagner, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced that he will transfer to Kentucky.

Kentucky was one of the programs that recruited Wagner, an All-State selection as a wide receiver his senior year at Wayne (Ohio) HS, to play football. At the time he ultimately chose to go the basketball route, and in three seasons at Iowa he averaged 1.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.

According to Cats Illustrated, Louisville, Cincinnati and Akron also recruited Wagner once he announced his desire to return to football.

Nigel Hayes says Wisconsin once considered boycott in protest of NCAA compensation rules

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 1, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
The topic of athlete compensation has been discussed in collegiate athletics for quite some time, with there being some who believe that the current scholarship setup is more than enough while others believe that athletes should at bare minimum be able to profit off of their own name, image(s) and likeness if not be paid directly.

And given the impact that revenue streams have had on collegiate athletics, from large television rights deals to conference realignment to salaries for head coaches, that conversation won’t be going away even if some choose to ignore it.

During a panel discussion at an Aspen Institute event in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, former Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes discussed a situation in which he and his teammates considered boycotting a game in order to protest the NCAA’s limits on what athletes can receive.

Per Hayes, the game in question was Wisconsin’s matchup with Syracuse during the 2016-17 season as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The boycott was an “all or nothing” deal: all of the players had to be on board in order for them to go through with it.

Hayes said the following regarding the proposed boycott in an interview with Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY following Tuesday’s panel discussion:

“In hindsight, I think those guys that said no would change their mind now. That’s usually what happens. The guys who don’t go on to the NBA, once they leave college, they look back and say, ‘Wow, I was exploited — and now I have nothing to show for it.’ … So, I think we missed our opportunity, but hopefully this word gets out and it will inspire a group of kids that in college now or will be in college.”

Boycotting games in order to take a stand against the NCAA’s concept of “amateurism” has been discussed on occasion in recent years, but ultimately nothing has happened. Could there be a day when a team decides collectively that they won’t take the court (or field)? It wouldn’t be wise to rule out such a possibility, but it would take a team that would believe both as individuals and as a group that the potential benefits would outweigh the risks (ex.- losing one’s scholarship).

With it appearing as if those in power will do all they can to preserve the current system, as evidenced most recently by the Rice Commission not even touching “amateurism” in its report released last week, it may take more than one boycott to enact change.

Mississippi State announces return of talented quartet

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 1, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
While Ben Howland’s Mississippi State Bulldogs fell short in their quest for an NCAA tournament berth, which would have been the program’s first since 2009, the 2017-18 season was a productive one. Mississippi State won 25 games and reached the semifinals of the Postseason NIT, and with many of the team’s top contributors having eligibility remaining the 2018-19 campaign sets up to be a promising one.

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that guards Lamar Peters, Nick Weatherspoon and Quinndary Weatherspoon and forward Aric Holman have all decided to return to school. All entered the 2018 NBA Draft without hiring an agent, thus keeping open the possibility of returning to school if they chose to do so.

Nick Weatherspoon, who averaged 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season, announced his decision to return to Starkville for his sophomore season just over a week ago.

Quinndary Weatherspoon was a second team All-SEC selection, averaging a team-best 14.4 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The 6-foot-10 Holman is a promising front court talent who led the Bulldogs in rebounding (6.7 rpg) while also scoring 10.9 points per game, and Peters was the team leader in assists with 4.5 per game.

As a result of Tuesday’s news Mississippi State will return its top seven scorers from 2017-18, and the program adds a solid recruiting class that includes four-star wing Robert Woodard III and junior college transfer Jethro Tshisumpa.

How good can Mississippi State be next season? At minimum a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade should be expected given the returning talent and newcomers joining the program. In order to make that a reality, and be a bigger factor in the SEC race, Mississippi State will have to manage expectations that will be at their highest point since Howland’s hiring.

And the non-conference schedule, which didn’t help the Bulldogs’ argument for an at-large bid in 2017-18, will need to be better. A series with BYU was announced Tuesday, and that should help the Bulldogs’ computer numbers.