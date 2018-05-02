More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Memphis lands 2019 forward Malcolm Dandridge

By Scott PhillipsMay 2, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Memphis landed a local product on Wednesday night as top-150 Class of 2019 forward Malcolm Dandridge pledged to the Tigers.

The Memphis East product is regarded as the No. 119 overall prospect on Rivals in the national rankings as the 6-foot-9, 220-pound Dandridge is a great start to head coach Penny Hardaway’s recruiting in that class. Dandridge played for Hardaway for Team Penny and at Memphis East as he’s currently putting up 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for the Bluff City Legends in the Nike EYBL this spring.

Hardaway has already landed six players as the new head coach — including five players in the Class of 2018. With four of them being from Tennessee, Hardaway has certainly emphasized local recruiting in the early stages of his coaching career.

With three of his former Memphis East players committed, Hardaway is hoping the program’s state-title success in the high school ranks translates to a return to glory for the Tigers.

Villanova lands Class of 2018 guard Justin Moore

By Scott PhillipsMay 2, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
Villanova continued its strong spring on the recruiting trail on Wednesday night as four-star Class of 2019 guard Justin Moore pledged to the Wildcats.

After securing four-star forward Eric Dixon earlier this spring, the Wildcats continued the positive recruiting momentum after winning the national championships by landing another high-quality player.

Ranked No. 57 overall by Rivals in the national Class of 2019 rankings, Moore is playing with Team Takeover in the Nike EYBL this spring. Moore is averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game for one of the best and most balanced teams in all of grassroots basketball.

By landing two four-star prospects early, Villanova can devote more attention to the rest of the class, as well as some younger prospects they could be targeting for the future. Fresh off of a second national title in three seasons, Villanova is in a very solid place right now with its future recruiting.

Duke commit Joey Baker reclassifies to 2018

By Scott PhillipsMay 2, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Duke is getting Joey Baker in the Class of 2018 instead of the Class of 2019, he announced on Wednesday.

The four-star prospect reclassifying should provide some frontcourt depth for the Blue Devils next season as he joins a loaded recruiting class that includes four five-star teammates. At 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, Baker is the type of player who doesn’t need shots to make an impact on the floor. Able to rebound, pass, defend and make some plays on offense, Baker should be a multi-year player for Duke who is brought along slowly.

Since the Blue Devils have needed to fill scholarships the past few years, getting Baker a year early doesn’t hurt regardless of how much he actually contributes on the floor next season.

Tulane’s Melvin Frazier staying in the 2018 NBA Draft

By Scott PhillipsMay 2, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Tulane junior guard Melvin Frazier is hiring an agent and staying in the 2018 NBA Draft, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-6 Frazier is a sleeper in this upcoming draft, as some scouts and NBA draft analysts have pegged him as a potential first-round pick. During his junior season at Tulane, Frazier averaged 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 55 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.

The Green Wave struggled to a 14-17 season and a 10th place finish in the American, so there wasn’t much optimism for next season, even if Frazier came back.

Frazier has received an invitation to the NBA draft combine in Chicago in a few weeks, as he’ll have a major opportunity to meet and potentially play in front of NBA teams to enhance his draft stock.

Villanova’s Jay Wright a busy man since winning another title

Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Wright had some time to chat before he met with Michelle Obama. The former first lady was in Philadelphia for an education event and Wright was invited to give a speech. Wright and the Obamas go way back — to at least 2016 when President Barack Obama teased Villanova’s coach as “the George Clooney of coaches” for his GQ style while winning a national title.

It’s a second national championship that has Wright and the former first family intertwined again. Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Phil Booth — stars on the ’16 and ’18 national title teams — also gave a short talk Wednesday at the celebration expected to draw more 8,000 high school students.

Wright also caught up with Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo before he was called on stage. The perks of a championship keep rolling for Wright and the Wildcats in a month jammed with activities since they beat Michigan to win the program’s third title .

Wright even met Pope Francis last month at the Vatican and presented him with a basketball signed by the team.

“Probably the most moving and inspirational experience (my wife) and I have ever had,” Wright told The Associated Press. “You could just sense that God was with him. It was really moving.”

Take that, Sister Jean!

Like any good coach with a smart game plan, Wright prepared to speak in Italian to the Pope: “Grazie, Santo Padre. Coraggio.” (Loosely translated: Thank you, Holy Father. Stay strong).

“When I handed him the ball, he said in perfect English, ‘Do you want me to sign this?’

“I choked,” Wright said, laughing. “I said, ‘This is a gift!’ He said: ‘Oh, thank you. Thank you.’ Everyone said to me to speak to him in Italian. That’s why in the pictures you see, we’re laughing.”

Wright will stay longer at another Catholic institution — he’ll start his 18th season at Villanova after rebuffing requests from NBA teams to talk to him about coaching vacancies. The 56-year-old Wright has long been one of the hottest names attached to marquee-program or NBA openings but has never really considered leaving the Wildcats.

“Depending on who the guy is, I’ll say, ’I’m honored, I’m humbled, I’d love to work with you, but I love my job,’” Wright said. “It’s always that simple.”

What’s not that simple? Figuring out how to keep the Wildcats national title contenders as they undergo an offseason of change potentially unlike any other on Wright’s watch.

Brunson, the AP Player of the Year , and Mikal Bridges are headed to the NBA. Donte DiVincenzo , who scored 31 points in the title game, and Omari Spellman have put their names in for the draft but not hired agents, meaning they retained their college eligibility.

“I think Donte and Omari could go either way,” Wright said. “If they’re first-round picks, we want them to go. We’re kind of rooting for that. If that happens, we’ve got to get some players to replace them. We might have to get some graduate transfers just to have enough players.”

So Coach, will they go?

“My gut feeling is, they’re both going to be faced with challenging but positive decisions,” Wright said. “I think they’re borderline late-first round, early second right now. But that can change as they go through the workouts. You can’t go wrong either way.”

The Wildcats already had one key loss — assistant coach Ashley Howard took the head job at La Salle. Former Wildcat Mike Nardi will slide into Howard’s role.

The Wildcats were feted with a parade and a rally at City Hall in what’s become a banner year in Philadelphia sports. The Eagles won the Super Bowl, the 76ers had the city buzzing with a first-round win in the playoffs and the Phillies are an early season surprise. And the Flyers even made the playoffs, too.

Wright — who is considering a follow-up to his book, “Attitude,” — and the Wildcats weren’t always the headline act. They were bumped from ringing the 76ers’ ceremonial bell before a playoff game once rapper Meek Mill was released from prison and got the nod instead.

“They were so happy to meet Meek Mill and Kevin Hart. It didn’t bother them at all,” Wright said.

There is still one more A-lister left on the docket: the champion Wildcats have not made a decision on a White House trip, if invited.

“We would definitely talk about it as a team,” Wright said.

Report: PG Jordan Walker transferring from Seton Hall

By Raphielle JohnsonMay 2, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
Having lost four seniors that led the program to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, Seton Hall entered the offseason knowing that it would have some major holes to fill in preparation for the 2018-19 campaign. Head coach Kevin Willard and his staff have even more work to do in the backcourt however, as the Pirates have bid farewell to two transfers this spring.

Wednesday afternoon it was reported by Jerry Carino of Gannett New Jersey that reserve point guard Jordan Walker has decided to transfer, joining fellow backup Eron Gordon as perimeter players who have moved on.

Walker, who at the start of the 2017-18 season was expected to serve as Khadeen Carrington’s primary backup, did not experience the smoothest of freshman years. Walker was sidelined during part of non-conference play due to torn ligaments in his hand, and after returning the 6-foot freshman briefly left the team due to frustrations over playing time.

Walker would appear in 17 games this past season, averaging 1.8 points in 7.6 minutes per game.

Walker’s decision to transfer isn’t a particularly surprising one, and it leaves Seton Hall with two scholarships to fill ahead of the 2018-19 season. The losses of Gordon and Walker hurt from a depth standpoint however, with more pressure falling upon the shoulders of Sacred Heart transfer Quincy McKnight (18.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.0 apg in 2016-17) and incoming freshman Anthony Nelson on the perimeter.

Seton Hall will need those two to hit the ground running, especially when considering who the Pirates lost due to graduation. Carrington, Angel Delgado (the Big East’s all-time leader in rebounds), Desi Rodriguez and Ishmael Sanogo were all incredibly important “building blocks” for a program in need of a boost when they arrived on campus in the summer of 2014. That quartet leaves campus having helped lead the Pirates to three consecutive NCAA tournament bids, something that had not been accomplished since the early 1990’s (four straight trips from 1991 to 1994).

As a result, the responsibility to keep things rolling in the right direction will largely fall upon the shoulders of Myles Powell (15.5 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 rpg) next season. But for as talented as Powell has proven to be, he’ll need some help. And if Seton Hall is to make it four straight trips to the NCAA tournament, the Pirates will need McKnight and Nelson to be the impact additions many expect them to be.