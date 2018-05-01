More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Reports: West Virginia’s Esa Ahmad returning to school

By Travis HinesMay 1, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s hard to call Esa Ahmad’s junior season anything but disappointing. The West Virginia big man didn’t make his season debut until Jan. 13 because he “did not meet NCAA eligibility requirements,” and then saw declines in his scoring and shooting percentages upon his return.

He’ll now be back in Morgantown for his senior season to try to turn things back in the right direction.

Ahmad, who declared for the NBA draft but did not hire an agent, will return to school for his senior season, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-8 Cleveland product averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game during his junior season while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from 3-point range. Beyond missing the first half of the season, his production didn’t quite live up to the expectation of a player expected by many Big 12 onlookers to be among the best in the conference. While he may have lost some luster this past season, Ahmad is still very talented and will have the chance to prove it again with one final collegiate season.

West Virginia still is awaiting the decision on another of its testing-the-waters players. Sagaba Konate has entered the draft without hiring an agent, and received an invitation to the NBA draft combine in Chicago later this month. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game last year.

Tom Crean, Georgia add 2018 in-state guard

AP Photo/AJ Mast
By Travis HinesMay 1, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tom Crean is assembling a 2018 class full of homegrown talent.

Georgia received a commitment Monday from Tye Fagan, the third Peach State native to join Crean’s initial Bulldogs class.

“I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve built, but everybody wants to know where I’m going,” Fagan said on a video posted to social media. “I’ve thought about it and I keep coming back to the same conclusions, there ain’t no place like home.”

Fagan, who is the first player to commit to Crean at Georgia, is a 6-foot-3 guard from Thomaston, Ga. who had previously committed to Middle Tennessee State, but received his release upon Kermit Davis’ departure. The three-star recruit also had offers from Mississippi, Georgia State and Xavier, among others.

The Bulldogs previously signed top-150 forward Amanze Ngumezi (Savannah, Ga.) and three-star forward JoJo  Toppin (Norcross, Ga.), both of whom initially committed to Mark Fox’s staff.

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
8 Comments

More NBA Draft

P.J. Washington’s father refutes speculation regarding NBA draft Wichita State’s McDuffie testing NBA draft waters Most influential testing the water decisions

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.

The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

  • MIKE AMIUS, Western Carolina
  • KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
  • UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
  • SEDRICK BAREFIELD, Utah
  • TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
  • LAMONTE BEARDEN, Western Kentucky
  • BRIAN BOWEN, Louisville
  • KY BOWMAN, Boston College
  • JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
  • BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
  • BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
  • TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
  • TROY BROWN, Oregon
  • C.J. BURKS, Marshall
  • JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
  • HAANIF CHEATEM, FGCU
  • KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
  • YOELI CHILDS, BYU
  • CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
  • TYLER COOK, Iowa
  • ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
  • BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
  • JON DAVIS, Charlotte
  • JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
  • SHAWNTREZ DAVIS, Bethune Cookman
  • TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
  • TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
  • NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
  • DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
  • TORIN DORN, N.C. State
  • NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • JON ELMORE, Marshall
  • JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
  • BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
  • JARREY FOSTER, SMU
  • ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
  • MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
  • WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
  • KAISER GATES, Xavier
  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
  • ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
  • MICHAEL GILMORE, FGCU
  • JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
  • TYLER HALL, Montana State
  • JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
  • ZACH HANKINS, Xavier
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
  • JARED HARPER, Auburn
  • MALIK HINES, UMass
  • ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
  • JALEN HUDSON, Florida
  • DEWAN HUELL, Miami
  • KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
  • TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
  • DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
  • JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
  • ZACH JOHNSON, Miami
  • CHRISTIAN KEELING, Charleston Southern
  • DEVONTE KLINES, Montana State
  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
  • KALOB LEDOUX, McNeese State
  • MARQUEZ LETCHER-ELLIS, RICE
  • ABDUL LEWIS, NJIT
  • MAKINDE LONDON, Chattanooga
  • DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
  • FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
  • CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
  • CODY MARTIN, Nevada
  • ZANE MARTIN, Towson
  • CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
  • LUKE MAYE, North Carolina
  • JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
  • CHRISTIAN MEKOWULU, Tennessee State
  • AARON MENZIES, Seattle
  • ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
  • SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
  • TAKAL MOLSON, Canisius
  • JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
  • MATT MORGAN, Cornell
  • TRAVIS MUNNINGS, Louisiana-Monroe
  • RENATHAN ONA EMBO, Tulane
  • JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
  • JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
  • LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
  • JALON PIPKINS, CSUN
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
  • JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
  • MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
  • TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
  • ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
  • CODY RILEY, UCLA
  • KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
  • AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
  • MICAH SEABORN, Monmouth
  • RONSHAD SHABAZZ, Appalachian State
  • TAVARIUS SHINE, Oklahoma State
  • CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
  • YANKUBA SIMA, Oklahoma State
  • FRED SIMS, Chicago State
  • OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
  • MAX STRUS, DePaul
  • DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
  • KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
  • REID TRAVIS, Stanford
  • JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
  • LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
  • CHRISTIAN VITAL, Connecticut
  • JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
  • NICK WARD, Michigan State
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU
  • PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
  • ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
  • DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
  • AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
  • KRIS WILKES, UCLA
  • JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

 

Richmond graduate transfer pledges to Tennessee

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 30, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tennessee is adding a veteran presence to its baccourt.

Khwan Fore, a 6-foot graduate transfer from Richmond, is committed to playing his final collegiate season with the Volunteers, he announced Monday.

Volunteers!! #FTF📈💸 LL7👑😇

A post shared by Khwan Fore (@lucky_ace2) on

A Huntsville, Ala. native, Fore spent four years with the Spiders. He made his debut in 2014, but a foot injury early in his freshman campaign sidelined him with a medical redshirt season. He spent the last two years as a starter for Richmond, averaging 11 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from 3-point range.

“I feel like it’s a very common practice in college basketball, with the rule,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney told the Richmond Times-Dispatch when Fore announced his intention to graduate transfer. “I only say I’m surprised because of how much I’ve enjoyed having Khwan and how I feel about him personally.”

Tennessee made the NCAA tournament in Rick Barnes’ second season in Knoxville, going 26-9 overall.

Former Pitt commit pledges to Butler

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 30, 2018, 9:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A trip to Butler’s campus solidified things for Bryce Golden. He wanted to be a Bulldog.

The 6-foot-9 former 2018 Pittsburgh pledge committed Monday to coach LaVall Jordan’s program after a weekend visit to the Indianapolis campus.

“It’s been a long process, but I’m happy to commit to Butler University! Go Dawgs!!!!!” Golden wrote on social media.

Golden chose the Bulldogs over Illinois, Syracuse and Georgetown following his decommitment from the Panthers. He asked for his release from Pittsburgh after coach Kevin Stallings was fired in March after two seasons.

Golden is a three-star recruit that hails from Maryland that quickly came enamored with the Butler program.

“When you know, you know,” Golden told the Indianapolis Star. “”They made me feel comfortable. We’ve built a lot of trust the last couple of weeks.”

Golden is the second member of Jordan’s 2018 class, joining three-star forward Markeese Hastings of Michigan. The Bulldogs went 21-14 in Jordan’s first season with an NCAA tournament first-round win over Arkansas.

Five-star 2018 guard Romeo Langford commits to Indiana

By Scott PhillipsApr 30, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

Indiana and head coach Archie Miller landed the program’s biggest recruit in years on Monday night as in-state five-star guard Romeo Langford pledged to the Hoosiers.

Announcing in front of plenty of Indiana fans in his New Albany High School gym, Langford’s commitment is Indiana’s first five-star prospect since James Blackmon stayed home in 2014. Finishing off an impressive five-man recruiting class for Indiana in the Class of 2018, Miller has his centerpiece and potential go-to scorer for next season.

A smooth 6-foot-5 shooting guard with great length and athleticism, Langford has the potential to be an immediate impact player on both sides of the ball for the Hoosiers next season. Naturally a scorer who can get rolling for 40-point games on the right night, Langford can hit perimeter shots or attack the basket. He can be an effective slasher and off-ball cutter who scores in many unique ways.

Also long enough to be a disruptive force as a perimeter defender, Langford has good size and quickness for the position as he could guard multiple spots on the floor. Indiana could also really use someone to replace departing shooting guard Robert Johnson. Langford should be able to step in and immediately fill that spot in the lineup for next season.

And the pressure of being the in-state hero shouldn’t be that big of a deal for Langford. He’s already been in the spotlight his entire high school career in Indiana. Langford’s addition makes Indiana one of the most fascinating teams in the country next season.

Scoring over 3,000 points during his Indiana high school career — including a state title sophomore year and Mr. Basketball honors as a senior — Langford is already a high school basketball legend in Indiana. His entire senior season, Langford played in front of sellout crowds of adoring Indiana fans, hopeful that he’d eventually wind up a Hoosier.

By staying home for the next step in his basketball career, Langford now has the chance to continue his journey in a basketball-crazy state. If he helps bring Indiana back into the national spotlight, Langford’s in-state fame will reach new heights. That won’t be an easy task for Langford, or Indiana, after missing the NCAA tournament with a young roster.

There’s also plenty of reason to be optimistic about Indiana basketball for the first time in years. Besides for Langford, Miller reeled in four more four-star prospects, re-establishing a local Midwest pipeline in the process with three Indiana commitments and an Ohio prospect among the group of five.

Indiana is still going to be a very young team relying on a lot of new pieces heading into next season. The Big Ten is also down and the Hoosiers just added one of the best impact freshmen in the country to a potentially deep class. At Dayton, Archie Miller once made the Round of 32 with a roster of six scholarship players. He’s done great things with lower expectations.

A lot of those expectations will probably fall on the shoulders of Langford. And if Langford comes through he’ll become immortal in Indiana.