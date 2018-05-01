More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Former Iowa forward Ahmad Wagner to play football at Kentucky

By Raphielle JohnsonMay 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After spending three seasons as a member of the Iowa basketball program, 6-foot-7 forward Ahmad Wagner made the decision following the 2017-18 campaign to return to the gridiron. Wagner was recruited for both basketball and football while in high school, and as an immediately eligible transfer he did not lack for offers once his decision to go back to football was announced.

Tuesday afternoon Wagner, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced that he will transfer to Kentucky.

Kentucky was one of the programs that recruited Wagner, an All-State selection as a wide receiver his senior year at Wayne (Ohio) HS, to play football. At the time he ultimately chose to go the basketball route, and in three seasons at Iowa he averaged 1.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.

According to Cats Illustrated, Louisville, Cincinnati and Akron also recruited Wagner once he announced his desire to return to football.

Nigel Hayes says Wisconsin once considered boycott in protest of NCAA compensation rules

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 1, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The topic of athlete compensation has been discussed in collegiate athletics for quite some time, with there being some who believe that the current scholarship setup is more than enough while others believe that athletes should at bare minimum be able to profit off of their own name, image(s) and likeness if not be paid directly.

And given the impact that revenue streams have had on collegiate athletics, from large television rights deals to conference realignment to salaries for head coaches, that conversation won’t be going away even if some choose to ignore it.

During a panel discussion at an Aspen Institute event in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, former Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes discussed a situation in which he and his teammates considered boycotting a game in order to protest the NCAA’s limits on what athletes can receive.

Per Hayes, the game in question was Wisconsin’s matchup with Syracuse during the 2016-17 season as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The boycott was an “all or nothing” deal: all of the players had to be on board in order for them to go through with it.

Hayes said the following regarding the proposed boycott in an interview with Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY following Tuesday’s panel discussion:

“In hindsight, I think those guys that said no would change their mind now. That’s usually what happens. The guys who don’t go on to the NBA, once they leave college, they look back and say, ‘Wow, I was exploited — and now I have nothing to show for it.’ … So, I think we missed our opportunity, but hopefully this word gets out and it will inspire a group of kids that in college now or will be in college.”

Boycotting games in order to take a stand against the NCAA’s concept of “amateurism” has been discussed on occasion in recent years, but ultimately nothing has happened. Could there be a day when a team decides collectively that they won’t take the court (or field)? It wouldn’t be wise to rule out such a possibility, but it would take a team that would believe both as individuals and as a group that the potential benefits would outweigh the risks (ex.- losing one’s scholarship).

With it appearing as if those in power will do all they can to preserve the current system, as evidenced most recently by the Rice Commission not even touching “amateurism” in its report released last week, it may take more than one boycott to enact change.

Mississippi State announces return of talented quartet

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMay 1, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NBA Draft

P.J. Washington’s father refutes speculation regarding NBA draft Wichita State’s McDuffie testing NBA draft waters Most influential testing the water decisions

While Ben Howland’s Mississippi State Bulldogs fell short in their quest for an NCAA tournament berth, which would have been the program’s first since 2009, the 2017-18 season was a productive one. Mississippi State won 25 games and reached the semifinals of the Postseason NIT, and with many of the team’s top contributors having eligibility remaining the 2018-19 campaign sets up to be a promising one.

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that guards Lamar Peters, Nick Weatherspoon and Quinndary Weatherspoon and forward Aric Holman have all decided to return to school. All entered the 2018 NBA Draft without hiring an agent, thus keeping open the possibility of returning to school if they chose to do so.

Nick Weatherspoon, who averaged 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season, announced his decision to return to Starkville for his sophomore season just over a week ago.

Quinndary Weatherspoon was a second team All-SEC selection, averaging a team-best 14.4 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The 6-foot-10 Holman is a promising front court talent who led the Bulldogs in rebounding (6.7 rpg) while also scoring 10.9 points per game, and Peters was the team leader in assists with 4.5 per game.

As a result of Tuesday’s news Mississippi State will return its top seven scorers from 2017-18, and the program adds a solid recruiting class that includes four-star wing Robert Woodard III and junior college transfer Jethro Tshisumpa.

How good can Mississippi State be next season? At minimum a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade should be expected given the returning talent and newcomers joining the program. In order to make that a reality, and be a bigger factor in the SEC race, Mississippi State will have to manage expectations that will be at their highest point since Howland’s hiring.

And the non-conference schedule, which didn’t help the Bulldogs’ argument for an at-large bid in 2017-18, will need to be better. A series with BYU was announced Tuesday, and that should help the Bulldogs’ computer numbers.

West Virginia’s Esa Ahmad returning to school

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 1, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s hard to call Esa Ahmad’s junior season anything but disappointing. The West Virginia big man didn’t make his season debut until Jan. 13 because he “did not meet NCAA eligibility requirements,” and then saw declines in his scoring and shooting percentages upon his return.

He’ll now be back in Morgantown for his senior season to try to turn things back in the right direction.

Ahmad, who declared for the NBA draft but did not hire an agent, will return to school for his senior season, according to multiple reports. West Virginia released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming that Ahmad will return to school.

The 6-foot-8 Cleveland product averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game during his junior season while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from 3-point range. Beyond missing the first half of the season, his production didn’t quite live up to the expectation of a player expected by many Big 12 onlookers to be among the best in the conference. While he may have lost some luster this past season, Ahmad is still very talented and will have the chance to prove it again with one final collegiate season.

West Virginia still is awaiting the decision on another of its testing-the-waters players. Sagaba Konate has entered the draft without hiring an agent, and received an invitation to the NBA draft combine in Chicago later this month. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game last year.

Tom Crean, Georgia add 2018 in-state guard

AP Photo/AJ Mast
By Travis HinesMay 1, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tom Crean is assembling a 2018 class full of homegrown talent.

Georgia received a commitment Monday from Tye Fagan, the third Peach State native to join Crean’s initial Bulldogs class.

“I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve built, but everybody wants to know where I’m going,” Fagan said on a video posted to social media. “I’ve thought about it and I keep coming back to the same conclusions, there ain’t no place like home.”

Fagan, who is the first player to commit to Crean at Georgia, is a 6-foot-3 guard from Thomaston, Ga. who had previously committed to Middle Tennessee State, but received his release upon Kermit Davis’ departure. The three-star recruit also had offers from Mississippi, Georgia State and Xavier, among others.

The Bulldogs previously signed top-150 forward Amanze Ngumezi (Savannah, Ga.) and three-star forward JoJo  Toppin (Norcross, Ga.), both of whom initially committed to Mark Fox’s staff.

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
8 Comments

More NBA Draft

Mississippi State announces return of talented quartet P.J. Washington’s father refutes speculation regarding NBA draft Wichita State’s McDuffie testing NBA draft waters

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.

The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

  • MIKE AMIUS, Western Carolina
  • KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
  • UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
  • SEDRICK BAREFIELD, Utah
  • TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
  • LAMONTE BEARDEN, Western Kentucky
  • BRIAN BOWEN, Louisville
  • KY BOWMAN, Boston College
  • JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
  • BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
  • BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
  • TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
  • TROY BROWN, Oregon
  • C.J. BURKS, Marshall
  • JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
  • HAANIF CHEATEM, FGCU
  • KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
  • YOELI CHILDS, BYU
  • CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
  • TYLER COOK, Iowa
  • ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
  • BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
  • JON DAVIS, Charlotte
  • JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
  • SHAWNTREZ DAVIS, Bethune Cookman
  • TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
  • TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
  • NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
  • DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
  • TORIN DORN, N.C. State
  • NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • JON ELMORE, Marshall
  • JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
  • BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
  • JARREY FOSTER, SMU
  • ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
  • MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
  • WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
  • KAISER GATES, Xavier
  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
  • ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
  • MICHAEL GILMORE, FGCU
  • JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
  • TYLER HALL, Montana State
  • JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
  • ZACH HANKINS, Xavier
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
  • JARED HARPER, Auburn
  • MALIK HINES, UMass
  • JALEN HUDSON, Florida
  • DEWAN HUELL, Miami
  • KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
  • TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
  • DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
  • JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
  • ZACH JOHNSON, Miami
  • CHRISTIAN KEELING, Charleston Southern
  • DEVONTE KLINES, Montana State
  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
  • KALOB LEDOUX, McNeese State
  • MARQUEZ LETCHER-ELLIS, RICE
  • ABDUL LEWIS, NJIT
  • MAKINDE LONDON, Chattanooga
  • DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
  • FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
  • CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
  • CODY MARTIN, Nevada
  • ZANE MARTIN, Towson
  • CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
  • LUKE MAYE, North Carolina
  • JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
  • CHRISTIAN MEKOWULU, Tennessee State
  • AARON MENZIES, Seattle
  • ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
  • SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
  • TAKAL MOLSON, Canisius
  • JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
  • MATT MORGAN, Cornell
  • TRAVIS MUNNINGS, Louisiana-Monroe
  • RENATHAN ONA EMBO, Tulane
  • JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
  • JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
  • JALON PIPKINS, CSUN
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
  • JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
  • MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
  • TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
  • ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
  • CODY RILEY, UCLA
  • KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
  • AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
  • MICAH SEABORN, Monmouth
  • RONSHAD SHABAZZ, Appalachian State
  • TAVARIUS SHINE, Oklahoma State
  • CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
  • YANKUBA SIMA, Oklahoma State
  • FRED SIMS, Chicago State
  • OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
  • MAX STRUS, DePaul
  • DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
  • KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
  • REID TRAVIS, Stanford
  • JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
  • LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
  • CHRISTIAN VITAL, Connecticut
  • JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
  • NICK WARD, Michigan State
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU
  • PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
  • DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
  • AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
  • KRIS WILKES, UCLA
  • JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

 