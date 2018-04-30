More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former Pitt commit pledges to Butler

By Travis HinesApr 30, 2018, 9:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A trip to Butler’s campus solidified things for Bryce Golden. He wanted to be a Bulldog.

The 6-foot-9 former 2018 Pittsburgh pledge committed Monday to coach LaVall Jordan’s program after a weekend visit to the Indianapolis campus.

“It’s been a long process, but I’m happy to commit to Butler University! Go Dawgs!!!!!” Golden wrote on social media.

Golden chose the Bulldogs over Illinois, Syracuse and Georgetown following his decommitment from the Panthers. He asked for his release from Pittsburgh after coach Kevin Stallings was fired in March after two seasons.

Golden is a three-star recruit that hails from Maryland that quickly came enamored with the Butler program.

“When you know, you know,” Golden told the Indianapolis Star. “”They made me feel comfortable. We’ve built a lot of trust the last couple of weeks.”

Golden is the second member of Jordan’s 2018 class, joining three-star forward Markeese Hastings of Michigan. The Bulldogs went 21-14 in Jordan’s first season with an NCAA tournament first-round win over Arkansas.

Richmond graduate transfer pledges to Tennessee

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 30, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tennessee is adding a veteran presence to its baccourt.

Khwan Fore, a 6-foot graduate transfer from Richmond, is committed to playing his final collegiate season with the Volunteers, he announced Monday.

Volunteers!! #FTF📈💸 LL7👑😇

A post shared by Khwan Fore (@lucky_ace2) on

A Huntsville, Ala. native, Fore spent four years with the Spiders. He made his debut in 2014, but a foot injury early in his freshman campaign sidelined him with a medical redshirt season. He spent the last two years as a starter for Richmond, averaging 11 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from 3-point range.

“I feel like it’s a very common practice in college basketball, with the rule,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney told the Richmond Times-Dispatch when Fore announced his intention to graduate transfer. “I only say I’m surprised because of how much I’ve enjoyed having Khwan and how I feel about him personally.”

Tennessee made the NCAA tournament in Rick Barnes’ second season in Knoxville, going 26-9 overall.

Five-star 2018 guard Romeo Langford commits to Indiana

By Scott PhillipsApr 30, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Indiana and head coach Archie Miller landed the program’s biggest recruit in years on Monday night as in-state five-star guard Romeo Langford pledged to the Hoosiers.

Announcing in front of plenty of Indiana fans in his New Albany High School gym, Langford’s commitment is Indiana’s first five-star prospect since James Blackmon stayed home in 2014. Finishing off an impressive five-man recruiting class for Indiana in the Class of 2018, Miller has his centerpiece and potential go-to scorer for next season.

A smooth 6-foot-5 shooting guard with great length and athleticism, Langford has the potential to be an immediate impact player on both sides of the ball for the Hoosiers next season. Naturally a scorer who can get rolling for 40-point games on the right night, Langford can hit perimeter shots or attack the basket. He can be an effective slasher and off-ball cutter who scores in many unique ways.

Also long enough to be a disruptive force as a perimeter defender, Langford has good size and quickness for the position as he could guard multiple spots on the floor. Indiana could also really use someone to replace departing shooting guard Robert Johnson. Langford should be able to step in and immediately fill that spot in the lineup for next season.

And the pressure of being the in-state hero shouldn’t be that big of a deal for Langford. He’s already been in the spotlight his entire high school career in Indiana. Langford’s addition makes Indiana one of the most fascinating teams in the country next season.

Scoring over 3,000 points during his Indiana high school career — including a state title sophomore year and Mr. Basketball honors as a senior — Langford is already a high school basketball legend in Indiana. His entire senior season, Langford played in front of sellout crowds of adoring Indiana fans, hopeful that he’d eventually wind up a Hoosier.

By staying home for the next step in his basketball career, Langford now has the chance to continue his journey in a basketball-crazy state. If he helps bring Indiana back into the national spotlight, Langford’s in-state fame will reach new heights. That won’t be an easy task for Langford, or Indiana, after missing the NCAA tournament with a young roster.

There’s also plenty of reason to be optimistic about Indiana basketball for the first time in years. Besides for Langford, Miller reeled in four more four-star prospects, re-establishing a local Midwest pipeline in the process with three Indiana commitments and an Ohio prospect among the group of five.

Indiana is still going to be a very young team relying on a lot of new pieces heading into next season. The Big Ten is also down and the Hoosiers just added one of the best impact freshmen in the country to a potentially deep class. At Dayton, Archie Miller once made the Round of 32 with a roster of six scholarship players. He’s done great things with lower expectations.

A lot of those expectations will probably fall on the shoulders of Langford. And if Langford comes through he’ll become immortal in Indiana.

Top player in 2020 says he’d go pro if NBA changes one-and-done rule

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 30, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the one-and-done era comes to an end in 2020, the line has already formed to declare for that year’s draft.

Jalen Green, the consensus top player in the Class of 2020, said he would pursue professional opportunities in the NBA should the league and its players association amend its rule to once again allow the prep-to-pro route, as has been floated by both The Commission on College Basketball and the NBA.

“I would take that if they were to change it,” Green told 247Sports. “I would want to go pro.”

Certainly, it’s no surprise that someone would rather pursue a path to instant millions rather than go the college route, but this is a question that top prospects may be weighing again in the near future.

The NBA has required players to be a year out of high school to declare for the draft since 2005, ending a decade-long era when players like Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady rose to prominence while cautionary tales such as Ndubi Ebi and Lenny Cooke saw their careers fizzle. The Condoleezza Rice-led commission recommended the NBA drop the requirement and allow high schoolers to once again enter the league  in hopes it would lessen the corruption in college basketball The Commission was formed to curtail.

The NBA and NBPA are said to not be in a position to rescind or amend the rule until at least 2020. Which would be fine for the likes of Green, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard regarded as the top of the 2020 class.

“I just have to work on my game every day,” Green said. “Transition into more of a point guard type of guard. Shooting, passing, coming off pick and roll, talking and being more of a leader.”

Green’s statement, two years and a whole lot of hurdles away from being able to be put into action, underscores a number of points . One is that the country’s top players today, just like before 2005, would be more than willing – eager, in fact – to bypass the college game altogether. While there may be some logic to the thought that such decisions would remove some of the illicit money and influence in the game, there’s no evidence to suggest that money and influence won’t just move further down the recruiting rankings. There was, after all, plenty of nefarious stuff going on behind the curtain during the one-and-done era.

The other point is that should the rule change, college basketball will be missing out on the most talented, most interesting and most dynamic players in the country. While fairness would seem to dictate that players, once they reach adulthood at age 18, should be allowed to pursue whatever professional opportunities prospective employers deem them qualified for, it’s hard to see exactly how it would be good for college basketball’s business model, entertainment value and quality of play.

If The Commission’s recommendations come to fruition, we’ll all find out.

West Virginia adds junior college guard

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
By Travis HinesApr 30, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Virginia has made a late add to its 2018-19 roster with a former five-star recruit.

Jermaine Haley, a 6-foot-7 guard, signed with the Mountaineers on Monday after one year at Odessa College, the school announced.

“We are really excited to add size and experience to our backcourt,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “We had a pressing need for size in our guard rotation. Jermaine will give us size and skill set in addition to being a willing passer in the backcourt.”

Haley was ranked as a five-star recruit by Scout coming out of high school in 2016, and he spent his first collegiate season at New Mexico State, where he started 15 games during his freshman campaign before transferring. At West Virginia, he’ll help the Mountaineers bolster their backcourt after the graduations of Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles.

The Mountaineers now have a five-man recruiting class for 2015.

At Odessa, Haley averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor. He named a first-team all-conference player and co-defensive player of the year for his efforts.

Haley comes from an accomplished family as his father, Jermaine, played defensive tackle in the CFL and NFL from 1998 to 2004 while his grandfather, Otis, was a United State National team high jumper.

DePaul grabs North Carolina A&T transfer Femi Olujobi

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 30, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DePaul landed a much-needed big man as North Carolina A&T grad transfer Femi Olujobi committed to the Blue Demons on Monday.

After spending two seasons at Oakland as a role player, the 6-foot-8 big man had a breakout junior season for the Aggies, putting up 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor. Olujobi had 20 points against Clemson, 21 points against Virginia Tech and 18 points and eight rebounds against future Big East rival Georgetown last season, so he’s also had some solid performances against legitimate competition.

With Marin Maric graduating, DePaul desperately needed a big man to add to its rotation as Olujobi should see a lot of minutes for the Blue Demons this season. DePaul still needs to ideally land more frontcourt help for next season, but they have some intriguing backcourt pieces for next season if Max Strus returns.