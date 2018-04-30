More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Baylor lands UNC Asheville transfer MaCio Teague

By Scott PhillipsApr 30, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Baylor landed a key transfer commitment on Monday as UNC Asheville guard MaCio Teague pledged to the Bears with an announcement on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3 Teague was a productive scorer and lethal perimeter shooter in two seasons for the Bulldogs as he put up 16.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Teague also shot 42 percent from three-point range last season after 45 percent as a freshman.

Sitting out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Teague will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Baylor. With an ability to stretch the floor, Teague should give the Bears another floor-spacing option, as he could be a very nice complimentary scorer.

DePaul grabs North Carolina A&T transfer Femi Olujobi

By Scott PhillipsApr 30, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
DePaul landed a much-needed big man as North Carolina A&T grad transfer Femi Olujobi committed to the Blue Demons on Monday.

After spending two seasons at Oakland as a role player, the 6-foot-8 big man had a breakout junior season for the Aggies, putting up 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor. Olujobi had 20 points against Clemson, 21 points against Virginia Tech and 18 points and eight rebounds against future Big East rival Georgetown last season, so he’s also had some solid performances against legitimate competition.

With Marin Maric graduating, DePaul desperately needed a big man to add to its rotation as Olujobi should see a lot of minutes for the Blue Demons this season. DePaul still needs to ideally land more frontcourt help for next season, but they have some intriguing backcourt pieces for next season if Max Strus returns.

Louisville lands Samford grad transfer Christen Cunningham

By Scott PhillipsApr 30, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Louisville added some stability to its program on Monday as Samford graduate transfer guard Christen Cunningham pledged to the Cardinals.

Head coach Chris Mack pulled in his first commitment at Louisville by landing a former local high school product, as Cunningham played for the Louisville Magic and hails from Georgetown, Kentucky.

The 6-foot-2 Cunningham is Samford’s all-time leader in assists and he also averaged double-figures in points in his first three seasons. Missing 23 games last year due to illness, Cunningham received the opportunity to transfer and play right away as he picked the Cardinals over other high-major interest.

In his last full season, 2016-17, Cunningham averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 assists per game. Cunningham struggled to consistently nail three-pointers during his career at Samford, so his perimeter shooting will be something to monitor at Louisville.

With Louisville expected to have a young team in Mack’s first season, Cunningham provides some veteran leadership as he should provide a steady presence in the Cardinals backcourt. If Cunningham improves his shaky perimeter shooting, then he could be a valuable plug-and-play option for the season.

Three Takeaways from April Live Evaluation Period

By Scott PhillipsApr 30, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
The April live evaluation period is in the books as college basketball coaches spent the past two weekends traveling all over the country while evaluating the top high school basketball prospects.

Spending time in Dallas and Indianapolis at the Nike EYBL and Under Armour Association, I came away with three big-picture takeaways from the April period.

1. Things remain the same on the grassroots circuit 

For all the talk of the FBI investigation and everything that’s gone down in the world of college basketball recruiting and “AAU” over the last eight months, things remained pretty much the same on the grassroots circuit the past two weekends.

Things didn’t feel any different at all with regard to event management, structure or where coaches were placed. The normal NCAA enforcement people you see out at events were there and hanging around the gym. Games felt the same and the players didn’t seem to feel any distractions about what is going on during postgame interviews.

While a lot of outsiders bemoan the existence of grassroots basketball, and shoe-company leagues, they continue to serve a very important purpose during live evaluation periods. That showed this weekend by everything remaining, essentially, the same during the first live period since these FBI investigations rocked college basketball.

If things were going so poorly, then everything would change and we wouldn’t see college coaches and players so thoroughly involved in attending and participating in these events. But a few bad situations and a few bad people doesn’t change the fact that a lot good happens because of grassroots basketball. This is a major time when high school players earn life-changing scholarship offers and opportunities to play at the next level.

It’s going to be tough for the NCAA to make sweeping changes to grassroots basketball when so many people are currently invested in how the current scene stays going.

 

2. Reclassifying is a major topic of discussion

Reclassifying has always been around in college basketball. It just seems lately it’s become a key trend for many of the top players in high school basketball. Whether it’s going up a class, or down a class, reclassifying was a huge talking point with many recruits during the April live evaluation period.

Some previous top players like Marvin Bagley made the jump early as they played in grassroots events during spring and summer before enrolling and immediately playing college basketball during the fall. That could very well happen with some of the Class of 2019 prospects currently on the grassroots circuit as they look to enroll early as freshmen for next season.

Five-star Class of 2019 guard Tyrese Maxey has openly discussed the possibility of playing in college next season, with many considering Kentucky to be the favorite. Five-star guard and Kentucky commit Ashton Hagans is also playing on the circuit in the Class of 2019. Hagans is also potentially making the leap to play for John Calipari next season.

It’s happening in other classes as well. Class of 2020 five-star guards R.J. Hampton and Nico Mannion are two of a number of prospects potentially jumping into the Class of 2019 as they start to really see the college interest coming on strong.

The reclassification rumors are so rampant throughout high school basketball right now that many players got asked about it while getting puzzled responses. There are still plenty of players not looking to make any moves between classes. But it’s reached the point where college basketball teams are constantly searching for new ways to bring in talent. That means an accelerated high school career for some of the top players who are ready to make the leap.  Expect the talk of reclassification to remain constant in basketball recruiting over the next several years.

3. The Class of 2019 is lacking star power

In recent weeks, some negative reviews of the Class of 2018 have come to light after the group finished up poorly during the spring all-star game circuit. One report by Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader even had plenty of on-the-record quotes about the Class of 2018 lacking effort and being underwhelming as a whole.

Some of those same sentiments currently apply to the Class of 2019.

This group is also lacking some star power while some of the top players don’t seem content on competing some of the time. While big crowds emerged in Dallas and Indianapolis last spring for players like Zion Williamson, Bol Bol and Shareef O’Neal, no one player seemed to emerge as a must-see player this spring. There were still great crowds at both stops. But there wasn’t any one particular player that consistently drew overflow crowds that camped early just to see one player.

That’s not to knock any of the top players who have played well so far. Five-star point guard Cole Anthony has looked dominant at times in the EYBL while big men like Vernon Carey and James Wiseman also had flashes of greatness the past two weekends. Other five-star players have looked inconsistent and haven’t stepped up to make a big difference yet.

There’s still plenty of time to correct things while finding late-blooming prospects. The Class of 2019 just doesn’t seem to have a lot of major difference makers right now.

Mike Daum returning to South Dakota State

By Scott PhillipsApr 28, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
South Dakota State received some huge news on Saturday afternoon as senior big man Mike Daum announced that he will return to college basketball next season.

The All-American candidate opted to test the NBA Draft process but quickly pulled his name out of the proceedings — as the Jackrabbits will now return the two-time Summit League Player of the Year. Daum is also a three-time winner of the Summit League tournament MVP while also winning two Summit League scoring titles.

Daum put up 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for South Dakota State last season while also shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. The Jackrabbits made the 2018 NCAA tournament as a No. 12 seed as they’ll likely be a major contender with Daum back in the mix.

Conspirator pleads guilty in FBI’s ongoing college basketball recruiting investigation

By Scott PhillipsApr 28, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
A former AAU coach has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors during the ongoing FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting.

Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola, formerly of the New England Playaz AAU basketball team, entered the plea on March 30, as U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in New York ordered that the documents be unsealed on April 12. The documents were finally publicly revealed on Friday.

After the latest reports into the scandal, Gassnola was identified as “co-conspirator-3” when the FBI added new charges against Adidas executive Jim Gatto earlier this month. Those charges also formally included Kansas and N.C. State — both Adidas programs — in alleged payment schemes for elite prospects.

According to documents, Gassnola withdrew $50,000 from Adidas in cash on Oct. 31, 2016 and personally delivered approximately $30,000 to a player’s mother in a New York City hotel room. A similar incident happened in a Las Vegas hotel room with $20,000 in cash on Jan. 19, 2017. That same parent also allegedly received a $15,000 wire transfer around June 14, 2017.

That player is believed to be Billy Preston, a former Kansas enrollee who never suited up for the Jayhawks last season before eventually turning pro. The court documents also allege that Gassnola agreed to make payments to the legal guardian of another prospect, believed to be Kansas freshman Silvio De Sousa.

Since Gassnola runs the New England Playaz Adidas grassroots program, it’s interesting to see that he was used in so many of these alleged payments. Gassnola wasn’t directly responsible for coaching any of the players involved in this portion of the scandal. But he seems to be a trusted middleman that Adidas was using to help facilitate some of these moves.

It makes you wonder who else could potentially be involved in this scandal if AAU coaches of non-affiliated players are getting roped into making payments on behalf of a shoe company. Is Gassnola the only AAU coach who did this sort of thing? Or were others involved as well? We’ll have to wait to see how everything plays out with this and if Gassnola is willing to name any more names.