Report: Ike Obiagu transferring from Florida State

Florida State freshman big man Ike Obiagu has received his release and will look to transfer, according to a report from Andrew Slater of The Athletic.

A former top-100 prospect in the Class of 2017, Obiagu was a key reserve for the Seminoles last season as he erased 2.1 shots per contest while only playing a little over 10 minutes per game. While Obiagu was an elite shot blocker for Florida State, he didn’t contribute as much in other areas, as he put up 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season.

While Obiagu is a bit raw with his overall game, there is no doubting that he’s an elite rim protector who will be a coveted transfer. With three seasons of eligibility after sitting out a transfer year, Obiagu could get an additional year to work on his game as he awaits to continue his college hoops career.

Florida State has now lost two transfers this offseason after former point guard C.J. Walker left the program before eventually committing to Ohio State.