Conspirator pleads guilty in FBI’s ongoing college basketball recruiting investigation

A former AAU coach has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors during the ongoing FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting.
Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola, formerly of the New England Playaz AAU basketball team, entered the plea on March 30, as U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in New York ordered that the documents be unsealed on April 12. The documents were finally publicly revealed on Friday.
After the latest reports into the scandal, Gassnola was identified as “co-conspirator-3” when the FBI added new charges against Adidas executive Jim Gatto earlier this month. Those charges also formally included Kansas and N.C. State — both Adidas programs — in alleged payment schemes for elite prospects.
According to documents, Gassnola withdrew $50,000 from Adidas in cash on Oct. 31, 2016 and personally delivered approximately $30,000 to a player’s mother in a New York City hotel room. A similar incident happened in a Las Vegas hotel room with $20,000 in cash on Jan. 19, 2017. That same parent also allegedly received a $15,000 wire transfer around June 14, 2017.
That player is believed to be Billy Preston, a former Kansas enrollee who never suited up for the Jayhawks last season before eventually turning pro. The court documents also allege that Gassnola agreed to make payments to the legal guardian of another prospect, believed to be Kansas freshman Silvio De Sousa.
Since Gassnola runs the New England Playaz Adidas grassroots program, it’s interesting to see that he was used in so many of these alleged payments. Gassnola wasn’t directly responsible for coaching any of the players involved in this portion of the scandal. But he seems to be a trusted middleman that Adidas was using to help facilitate some of these moves.
It makes you wonder who else could potentially be involved in this scandal if AAU coaches of non-affiliated players are getting roped into making payments on behalf of a shoe company. Is Gassnola the only AAU coach who did this sort of thing? Or were others involved as well? We’ll have to wait to see how everything plays out with this and if Gassnola is willing to name any more names.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Florida State freshman big man Ike Obiagu has received his release and will look to transfer, according to a report from Andrew Slater of The Athletic.
A former top-100 prospect in the Class of 2017, Obiagu was a key reserve for the Seminoles last season as he erased 2.1 shots per contest while only playing a little over 10 minutes per game. While Obiagu was an elite shot blocker for Florida State, he didn’t contribute as much in other areas, as he put up 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season.
While Obiagu is a bit raw with his overall game, there is no doubting that he’s an elite rim protector who will be a coveted transfer. With three seasons of eligibility after sitting out a transfer year, Obiagu could get an additional year to work on his game as he awaits to continue his college hoops career.
Florida State has now lost two transfers this offseason after former point guard C.J. Walker left the program before eventually committing to Ohio State.
Texas landed a huge commitment for the Class of 2018 on Friday night as four-star guard Courtney Ramey pledged to the Longhorns with a social media announcement.
The 6-foot-3 Ramey, a former Louisville commit, is a monster late grab for head coach Shaka Smart and the Longhorns. A taller lead guard, Ramey could play in a two-guard lineup with rising sophomore point guard Matt Coleman to help lead the Texas offense next season. Considering that Texas struggled so mightily for consistent point guard play two years ago, and this is another great step in further solidifying that position for the future.
Regarded as the No. 40 overall prospect in the Rivals Class of 2018 national rankings, Ramey joins a solid class at Texas that includes now includes four, four-star prospects in Gerald Liddell, Jaxson Hayes and Kamaka Hepa in the frontcourt. Three-star forward Brock Cunningham is also committed to Texas in this class as this five-man group should be able to help right away at multiple spots next season.
With Omer Yurtseven transferring to Georgetown and Lennard Freeman and Abdul-Malik Abu both out of eligibility, NC State had a need of additional front court depth. Head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff managed to add an experienced player to the mix Friday, as former Samford power forward Wyatt Walker announced that he will be joining the NC State program as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Walker, who played in just two games last season due to a leg injury, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
As a sophomore Walker was a third team All-SoCon selection, as he averaged 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Walker started all 34 games for the Bulldogs that season, tallying 17 double-doubles and shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 76.1 percent from the foul line. Walker, also visited Wisconsin and Oklahoma State, was a preseason All-SoCon selection ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Walker immediately becomes NC State’s most experienced interior option with regards to the Division I level. Derek Funderburk, who was originally an Ohio State commit (along with current NC State guard Braxton Beverly), will join the NC State program after playing last season at Northwest Florida State, and talented freshmen Ian Steere and Immanuel Bates are on board as well.
With the entire starting five from a team that won 27 games and the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles having moved on, Arizona entered the offseason in need of players who can be immediate contributors. Friday afternoon Sean Miller’s program added a graduate transfer to the ranks, as former Samford point guard Justin Coleman announced that he will complete his collegiate eligibility at Arizona.
Coleman, who played his first two college seasons at Alabama, averaged 13.5 points, 6.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game at Samford this past season. Starting 27 of the 32 games he played in last season, the 5-foot-10 Coleman averaged 32.5 minutes per game and shot 43.5 percent from the field, 37.0 percent from three and 80.6 percent from the foul line.
Prior to joining the Samford program Coleman played in 67 games over the course of two seasons at Alabama, averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 assists in 22.1 minutes per game. With Parker Jackson-Cartwright out of eligibility, Coleman figures prominently in Arizona’s plans at the point guard position in 2018-19. Rising sophomore Alex Barcello will also compete for minutes at that spot.
The spring has been a busy time for Arizona recruiting-wise, as the team’s efforts during the fall were impacted by the FBI investigation in which former assistant Emanuel Richardson was one of ten individuals indicted. But after losing a talented class led by point guard Jahvon Quinerly, Arizona managed to add a total of four newcomers during the spring.
Coleman is the second grad transfer to join the program, with the first being former Pitt forward Ryan Luther. Arizona has also received commitments from guard Devonaire Doutrive and wing Omar Thielemans, and Duke transfer Chase Jeter will be eligible to compete after sitting out the 2017-18 campaign.
With Robert Franks going through the NBA draft process and promising guard Malachi Flynn transferring, Washington State could be in a position where it has to account for the loss of its top two players heading into the 2018-19 season. And Ernie Kent’s program will be down a player who could have helped in that regard, as guard Milan Acquaah announced Friday that he has decided to transfer.
Acquaah was a reserve for much of his freshman season in Pullman, starting nine of the 30 games in which he played. The 6-foot-3 Bakersfield, California native averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.
On the surface, the loss of Acquaah may not have an impact on par with that of Flynn due to the latter’s contributions as a scorer and distributor. However, when added to Flynn’s departure this is another tough blow for Washington State to absorb. Viont’e Daniels (9.0 ppg) and Carter Skaggs (8.3 ppg) both have eligibility remaining, but Acquaah’s departure means that the Cougars will have to account for the loss of four of its top six scorers if Franks were to keep his name in the NBA draft pool.
After getting off to a 6-0 start, which included three wins in the Wooden Legacy, Washington State struggled for the remainder of the season and finished the 2017-18 campaign with a 12-19 record (4-14 Pac-12).