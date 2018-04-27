NC State lands key grad transfer Wyatt Walker

With Omer Yurtseven transferring to Georgetown and Lennard Freeman and Abdul-Malik Abu both out of eligibility, NC State had a need of additional front court depth. Head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff managed to add an experienced player to the mix Friday, as former Samford power forward Wyatt Walker announced that he will be joining the NC State program as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Walker, who played in just two games last season due to a leg injury, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a sophomore Walker was a third team All-SoCon selection, as he averaged 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Walker started all 34 games for the Bulldogs that season, tallying 17 double-doubles and shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 76.1 percent from the foul line. Walker, also visited Wisconsin and Oklahoma State, was a preseason All-SoCon selection ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Walker immediately becomes NC State’s most experienced interior option with regards to the Division I level. Derek Funderburk, who was originally an Ohio State commit (along with current NC State guard Braxton Beverly), will join the NC State program after playing last season at Northwest Florida State, and talented freshmen Ian Steere and Immanuel Bates are on board as well.