Milan Acquaah announces transfer from Washington State

With Robert Franks going through the NBA draft process and promising guard Malachi Flynn transferring, Washington State could be in a position where it has to account for the loss of its top two players heading into the 2018-19 season. And Ernie Kent’s program will be down a player who could have helped in that regard, as guard Milan Acquaah announced Friday that he has decided to transfer.
Acquaah was a reserve for much of his freshman season in Pullman, starting nine of the 30 games in which he played. The 6-foot-3 Bakersfield, California native averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.
On the surface, the loss of Acquaah may not have an impact on par with that of Flynn due to the latter’s contributions as a scorer and distributor. However, when added to Flynn’s departure this is another tough blow for Washington State to absorb. Viont’e Daniels (9.0 ppg) and Carter Skaggs (8.3 ppg) both have eligibility remaining, but Acquaah’s departure means that the Cougars will have to account for the loss of four of its top six scorers if Franks were to keep his name in the NBA draft pool.
After getting off to a 6-0 start, which included three wins in the Wooden Legacy, Washington State struggled for the remainder of the season and finished the 2017-18 campaign with a 12-19 record (4-14 Pac-12).
With Omer Yurtseven transferring to Georgetown and Lennard Freeman and Abdul-Malik Abu both out of eligibility, NC State had a need of additional front court depth. Head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff managed to add an experienced player to the mix Friday, as former Samford power forward Wyatt Walker announced that he will be joining the NC State program as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Walker, who played in just two games last season due to a leg injury, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
As a sophomore Walker was a third team All-SoCon selection, as he averaged 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Walker started all 34 games for the Bulldogs that season, tallying 17 double-doubles and shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 76.1 percent from the foul line. Walker, also visited Wisconsin and Oklahoma State, was a preseason All-SoCon selection ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Walker immediately becomes NC State’s most experienced interior option with regards to the Division I level. Derek Funderburk, who was originally an Ohio State commit (along with current NC State guard Braxton Beverly), will join the NC State program after playing last season at Northwest Florida State, and talented freshmen Ian Steere and Immanuel Bates are on board as well.
With the entire starting five from a team that won 27 games and the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles having moved on, Arizona entered the offseason in need of players who can be immediate contributors. Friday afternoon Sean Miller’s program added a graduate transfer to the ranks, as former Samford point guard Justin Coleman announced that he will complete his collegiate eligibility at Arizona.
Coleman, who played his first two college seasons at Alabama, averaged 13.5 points, 6.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game at Samford this past season. Starting 27 of the 32 games he played in last season, the 5-foot-10 Coleman averaged 32.5 minutes per game and shot 43.5 percent from the field, 37.0 percent from three and 80.6 percent from the foul line.
Prior to joining the Samford program Coleman played in 67 games over the course of two seasons at Alabama, averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 assists in 22.1 minutes per game. With Parker Jackson-Cartwright out of eligibility, Coleman figures prominently in Arizona’s plans at the point guard position in 2018-19. Rising sophomore Alex Barcello will also compete for minutes at that spot.
The spring has been a busy time for Arizona recruiting-wise, as the team’s efforts during the fall were impacted by the FBI investigation in which former assistant Emanuel Richardson was one of ten individuals indicted. But after losing a talented class led by point guard Jahvon Quinerly, Arizona managed to add a total of four newcomers during the spring.
Coleman is the second grad transfer to join the program, with the first being former Pitt forward Ryan Luther. Arizona has also received commitments from guard Devonaire Doutrive and wing Omar Thielemans, and Duke transfer Chase Jeter will be eligible to compete after sitting out the 2017-18 campaign.
The Missouri basketball program has landed its second transfer of the spring, as it was announced Friday that former Evansville guard Dru Smith will be joining Cuonzo Martin’s program. After sitting out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules, Smith will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
As a sophomore Smith averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.2 minutes per game, starting all 22 games in which he played. Smith posted very good shooting percentages, finishing the year shooting 57.8 percent from the field, 48.2 percent from three and 85.2 percent from the foul line. Smith led the Valley in steals — he did not have enough attempts to qualify to be ranked in three-point percentage — and was named to the conference’s Most-Improved Team.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Evansville was limited in February by a fractured foot suffered during practice, appearing in just two of the Purple Aces’ final seven regular season games. Smith played 30 minutes in Evansville’s loss to Northern Iowa in the first round of Arch Madness, scoring 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out six assists.
As noted above Missouri has now picked up commitments from two transfers this spring, with former Illinois guard Mark Smith being the other. Missouri adds a solid group of perimeter recruits this summer, and the program is also in the running for highly regarded point guard Courtney Ramey. The addition Dru Smith gives Missouri another talented perimeter option to call upon in 2019.
After averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game, Kentucky freshman forward P.J. Washington made the decision earlier this month to go through the NBA draft process without hiring an agent. Washington, and other players in his position, have until May 30 (NCAA deadline) to withdraw their names and return to school should they choose to do so.
There has been some speculation that Washington is leaning towards remaining in the draft pool, something that was refuted by his father in a story written by Larry Vaught of Lex18-TV.
“We’ve got the combine and we will make a decision after that,” Paul Washington said. “As of now, nothing has changed. Until you hear it from P.J., nothing is official no matter what you might read or hear from others. That’s just speculation because, believe me, nothing has changed.”
P.J. Washington is one of three Kentucky underclassmen who are going through the process while preserving their collegiate eligibility, with Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt also not hiring an agent. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox and Hamidou Diallo have all decided to forego the remainder of their eligibility. There are obviously some things to figure out when it comes to the 2018-19 roster, with Kentucky adding yet another highly-regarded recruiting class in the summer.
But Washington, Gabriel and Vanderbilt all have the time to work through everything, and the feedback received from workouts with NBA teams and next month’s combine will undoubtedly help. It would be wise to use all the time afforded to them before making a decision, and it’s clear that in the case of Washington that’s exactly how this process will be approached.
“I don’t understand why this is such a big deal to some people. Maybe they don’t understand the process,” Paul Washington said. “We didn’t listen to everybody when P.J. was picking a college. Why would we listen to others now? We will help him with the information but he will decide what he wants to do after being able to gather all this information that is available to players now.”
Grand Canyon has done a great job of attracting high-major transfers as the program landed two more former Big Ten players this week.
Forward Michael Finke, a former Illinois big man, will join the program as a graduate transfer while former Northwestern guard Isiah Brown also committed to the Antelopes.
Michael Finke made 50 career starts for the Illini, as he joins younger brother Tim Finke on the Grand Canyon roster. The floor-spacing big man could help Grand Canyon on offense if he shoots like he did a few seasons back as he could be a valuable addition to the rotation. Finke put up 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game at Illinois last season.
Brown, who just finished his sophomore season as Northwestern, will have to sit out next season before getting two more years of eligibility. The duo of Brown and Finke join Washington transfer Carlos Johnson (also sitting out next season) as high-major transfers that head coach Dan Majerle and his staff have pulled in this offseason.
Last season at Northwestern, Brown averaged 3.9 points per game after his minutes dipped a bit.
With Grand Canyon making a major push towards an NCAA tournament, these are the types of moves that could pay off the next few seasons for an emerging mid-major program.