Milan Acquaah announces transfer from Washington State

With Robert Franks going through the NBA draft process and promising guard Malachi Flynn transferring, Washington State could be in a position where it has to account for the loss of its top two players heading into the 2018-19 season. And Ernie Kent’s program will be down a player who could have helped in that regard, as guard Milan Acquaah announced Friday that he has decided to transfer.

Acquaah was a reserve for much of his freshman season in Pullman, starting nine of the 30 games in which he played. The 6-foot-3 Bakersfield, California native averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.

On the surface, the loss of Acquaah may not have an impact on par with that of Flynn due to the latter’s contributions as a scorer and distributor. However, when added to Flynn’s departure this is another tough blow for Washington State to absorb. Viont’e Daniels (9.0 ppg) and Carter Skaggs (8.3 ppg) both have eligibility remaining, but Acquaah’s departure means that the Cougars will have to account for the loss of four of its top six scorers if Franks were to keep his name in the NBA draft pool.

After getting off to a 6-0 start, which included three wins in the Wooden Legacy, Washington State struggled for the remainder of the season and finished the 2017-18 campaign with a 12-19 record (4-14 Pac-12).