Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Evansville guard Dru Smith transfers to Missouri

By Raphielle JohnsonApr 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The Missouri basketball program has landed its second transfer of the spring, as it was announced Friday that former Evansville guard Dru Smith will be joining Cuonzo Martin’s program. After sitting out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules, Smith will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a sophomore Smith averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.2 minutes per game, starting all 22 games in which he played. Smith posted very good shooting percentages, finishing the year shooting 57.8 percent from the field, 48.2 percent from three and 85.2 percent from the foul line. Smith led the Valley in steals — he did not have enough attempts to qualify to be ranked in three-point percentage — and was named to the conference’s Most-Improved Team.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Evansville was limited in February by a fractured foot suffered during practice, appearing in just two of the Purple Aces’ final seven regular season games. Smith played 30 minutes in Evansville’s loss to Northern Iowa in the first round of Arch Madness, scoring 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out six assists.

As noted above Missouri has now picked up commitments from two transfers this spring, with former Illinois guard Mark Smith being the other. Missouri adds a solid group of perimeter recruits this summer, and the program is also in the running for highly regarded point guard Courtney Ramey. The addition Dru Smith gives Missouri another talented perimeter option to call upon in 2019.

P.J. Washington’s father refutes speculation regarding NBA draft

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
After averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game, Kentucky freshman forward P.J. Washington made the decision earlier this month to go through the NBA draft process without hiring an agent. Washington, and other players in his position, have until May 30 (NCAA deadline) to withdraw their names and return to school should they choose to do so.

There has been some speculation that Washington is leaning towards remaining in the draft pool, something that was refuted by his father in a story written by Larry Vaught of Lex18-TV.

“We’ve got the combine and we will make a decision after that,” Paul Washington said. “As of now, nothing has changed. Until you hear it from P.J., nothing is official no matter what you might read or hear from others. That’s just speculation because, believe me, nothing has changed.”

P.J. Washington is one of three Kentucky underclassmen who are going through the process while preserving their collegiate eligibility, with Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt also not hiring an agent. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox and Hamidou Diallo have all decided to forego the remainder of their eligibility. There are obviously some things to figure out when it comes to the 2018-19 roster, with Kentucky adding yet another highly-regarded recruiting class in the summer.

But Washington, Gabriel and Vanderbilt all have the time to work through everything, and the feedback received from workouts with NBA teams and next month’s combine will undoubtedly help. It would be wise to use all the time afforded to them before making a decision, and it’s clear that in the case of Washington that’s exactly how this process will be approached.

“I don’t understand why this is such a big deal to some people. Maybe they don’t understand the process,” Paul Washington said. “We didn’t listen to everybody when P.J. was picking a college. Why would we listen to others now? We will help him with the information but he will decide what he wants to do after being able to gather all this information that is available to players now.”

Grand Canyon earns two more high-major transfers

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsApr 26, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Grand Canyon has done a great job of attracting high-major transfers as the program landed two more former Big Ten players this week.

Forward Michael Finke, a former Illinois big man, will join the program as a graduate transfer while former Northwestern guard Isiah Brown also committed to the Antelopes.

Michael Finke made 50 career starts for the Illini, as he joins younger brother Tim Finke on the Grand Canyon roster. The floor-spacing big man could help Grand Canyon on offense if he shoots like he did a few seasons back as he could be a valuable addition to the rotation. Finke put up 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game at Illinois last season.

Brown, who just finished his sophomore season as Northwestern, will have to sit out next season before getting two more years of eligibility. The duo of Brown and Finke join Washington transfer Carlos Johnson (also sitting out next season) as high-major transfers that head coach Dan Majerle and his staff have pulled in this offseason.

Last season at Northwestern, Brown averaged 3.9 points per game after his minutes dipped a bit.

With Grand Canyon making a major push towards an NCAA tournament, these are the types of moves that could pay off the next few seasons for an emerging mid-major program.

Nebraska lands Robert Morris transfer Dachon Burke

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsApr 26, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Nebraska landed a coveted transfer on Thursday as former Robert Morris guard Dachon Burke pledged to the Cornhuskers during an official visit, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 6-foot-4 Burke will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations before getting two more seasons of eligibility. Burke averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season for the Colonials in a breakout sophomore campaign. Also putting up 2.1 steals per game, Burke should be a major contributor for Nebraska when he becomes eligible.

Nebraska was able to pull in Burke even though he was coveted by other high-major programs as he’s a solid addition for the program. If Burke can improve his perimeter shooting (33 percent last season from three-point range) then he could be a major weapon for the Huskers.

 

Report: Arizona State adds 7-foot-1 center

AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Tom Tingle
By Travis HinesApr 26, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
Height has been something of an issue in recent years for Bobby Hurley and Arizona State. The Sun Devils took a step to remedy that Thursday.

Uros Plavsic, a 7-foot-1 center from Serbia has signed with Arizona State to become the fourth member of the program’s 2018 recruiting class, according to a report from 247 Sports’ Evan Daniels.

Plavsic, who is attending high school in Tennessee, originally committed to Cleveland State, but backed off that commitment last month before visiting Tempe this week.

“It was a great experience,” Plavsic told Scout. “They really took good care of me these past few days. Their campus is so, so big. The people here are nice. I met two guys I really liked and were important for a basketball team. Their facilities are crazy. Everything is in the same area.”

The Sun Devils ranked in the bottom half of the country in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage last year while ranking 265th in average height, according to KenPom.

“They were short the past two seasons,” he said about Arizona State. “They really needed a big guy and they can use me inside or can pass outside. They really need a big guy and I think I can help them out a lot next season.”

 

NCAA begins work of implementing complex basketball reforms

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 26, 2018, 9:18 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The most difficult part of the NCAA’s attempt to clean up college basketball begins now.

Hours after former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice presented the Commission on College Basketball’s sweeping recommendations for reforming a sport weighed down by corruption, NCAA leaders set in motion the process for turning those ideas into reality.

The NCAA Board of Governors, a group of 16 university presidents and the association’s highest ranking body, unanimously endorsed all the commission’s recommendations Wednesday. Now it’s up to various subcommittees, working groups and college administrators to dig into a mountain of work over the next three months as the NCAA attempts to change NBA draft rules, create a new enforcement body, toughen penalties for rules violations, revamp summer recruiting and certify agents. All while trying to get buy-in from organizations that might not be motivated to help.

“It’s going to be a challenge to say the least,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “This is a pace of decision making that the association’s really never done on this kind of scale before.”

The Division I Council, comprised mostly of athletic directors and headed by Miami AD Blake James, has the job of turning the recommendations into rules. That requires feedback from schools, then council votes with some conference votes counting more heavily than others. Each proposal then goes to the Board of Directors, where a majority vote is needed to send it to the Board of Governors for final approval.

It’s a winding path — crossing 351 Division I schools with varied priorities and concerns — and requiring consensus building and compromise for measures to pass. NCAA rule changes can sometimes take a full calendar year to sort out.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t let the good fall victim to the perfect here,” Emmert said. “Nobody believes we’re going to get everything perfect the first time through.”

The independent commission Rice led released a much-anticipated and detailed 60-page report , seven months after the group was formed in response to a federal corruption investigation that rocked college basketball. Ten people, including some assistant coaches, have been charged in a bribery and kickback scheme , and high-profile programs such as Arizona, Louisville and Kansas have been tied to possible NCAA violations.

“They believe the college basketball enterprise is worth saving,” Rice told the AP of commission members in an interview before addressing NCAA leaders. “We believe there’s a lot of work to do in that regard. That the state of the game is not very strong. We had to be bold in our recommendations.”

The proposals were wide-ranging, falling mostly into five categories: NBA draft rules, specifically the league’s 19-year-old age limit that has led to so-called one-and-done college players; non-scholastic basketball such as AAU leagues and summer recruiting events; the relationship between players and agents; relationships with apparel companies; and NCAA enforcement.

“Some people like some of (the recommendations) more than others, which is human nature, but as a board we’re unanimous in the endorsement and the acceptance of these recommendations for the NCAA,” said Minnesota President Eric Kaler, chairman of the Division I Board of Directors.

It’s not yet clear how the governing body would pay for some of the proposals, though the NCAA reported revenues of more than $1 billion dollars for fiscal year 2017 in its most recent financial disclosures.

The commission offered harsh assessments of toothless NCAA enforcement, as well as the shady summer basketball circuit that brings together agents, apparel companies and coaches looking to profit on teenage prodigies. It called the environment surrounding hoops “a toxic mix of perverse incentives to cheat,” and said responsibility for the current mess goes all the way up to university presidents.

It also defended the NCAA’s amateurism model, saying paying players a salary isn’t the answer.

“The goal should not be to turn college basketball into another professional league,” the commission wrote in its report.

The commission did leave open the possibility that college athletes could earn money off their names, images and likenesses , but decided not to commit on the subject while the courts are still weighing in.

Rice called the crisis in college basketball “first and foremost a problem of failed accountability and lax responsibility.”

ONE-AND-DONE

The commission emphasized the need for elite players to have more options when choosing between college and professional basketball, and to separate the two tracks.

The commission called for the NBA and its players association to change rules requiring players to be at least 19 years old and a year removed from graduating high school to be draft eligible. The one-and-done rule was implemented in 2006, despite the success of straight-from-high-school stars such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

“I’m confident they are going to be very supportive,” Emmert said of the NBA and NBAPA.

The NBA and players union praised the recommendations on enforcement and expressed concerns about youth basketball. On draft eligibility rules, however, there was no commitment.

“The NBA and NBPA will continue to assess them in order to promote the best interests of players and the game,” they said.

The commission did, however, say if the NBA and NBPA refuse to change their rules in time for the next basketball season, it would reconvene and consider other options for the NCAA, such as making freshmen ineligible or locking a scholarship for three or four years if the recipient leaves a program after a single year.

“One-and-done has to go one way or another,” Rice told the AP.

ENFORCEMENT

The commission recommended harsher penalties for rule-breakers and that the NCAA outsource the investigation and adjudication of the most serious infractions cases. Level I violations would be punishable with up to a five-year postseason ban and the forfeiture of all postseason revenue for the time of the ban. That could be worth tens of millions to major conference schools. By comparison, recent Level I infractions cases involving Louisville and Syracuse basketball resulted in postseason bans of one year.

Instead of show cause orders, which are meant to limit a coach’s ability to work in college sports after breaking NCAA rules, the report called for lifetime bans.

“The rewards of success, athletic success, have become very great. The deterrents sometimes aren’t as effective as they need to be. What we want are deterrents that really impact an institution,” said Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was a member of the Rice commission.

AGENTS

The commission proposed the NCAA create a program for certifying agents , and make them accessible to players from high school through their college careers.

AAU AND SUMMER LEAGUES

The NCAA, with support from the NBA and USA Basketball, should run its own recruiting events for prospects during the summer , the commission said, and take a more serious approach to certifying events it does not control.

APPAREL COMPANIES

The commission also called for greater financial transparency from shoe and apparel companies such as Nike, Under Armour and Adidas. These companies have extensive financial relationships with colleges and coaches worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and Adidas had two former executives charged by federal prosecutors in New York in the corruption case.

 