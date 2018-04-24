2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.
The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.
DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT
- DENG ADEL, Louisville
- RAWLE ALKINS, Arizona
- DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
- MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
- MO BAMBA, Texas
- KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
- LERON BLACK, Illinois
- MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
- MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State
- BRUCE BROWN, Miami
- TROY BROWN JR., Oregon
- JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
- ELIJAH BRYANT, BYU
- TONY CARR, Penn State
- WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
- ERIC DAVIS JR., Texas
- MARCUS DERRICKSON, Georgetown
- HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
- DIKEMBE DIXSON, UIC
- TREVON DUVAL, Duke
- DREW EUBANKS, Oregon State
- ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
- HARRY FROLING, Marquette
- SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
- MUSTAPHA HERON, Auburn
- DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
- AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA
- JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
- JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland
- KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
- TERRY LARRIER, UConn
- MATUR MAKER, High School
- BRANDON MCCOY, UNLV
- JACK MCVEIGH, Nebraska
- DE’ANTHONY MELTON, USC
- CHIMEZIE METU, USC
- DORAL MOORE, Wake Forest
- MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas
- SHAKE MILTON, SMU
- MAX MONTANA, San Diego State
- AJDIN PENAVA, Marshall
- MICHAEL PORTER Jr., Missouri
- BILLY PRESTON, Kansas
- COREY SANDERS, Rutgers
- BRANDON SAMPSON, LSU
- COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
- LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
- ANFERNEE SIMONS, High School
- DAVID SKARA, Clemson
- ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
- RAY SPALDING, Louisville
- GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
- ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona
- MOE WAGNER, Michigan
- LONNIE WALKER, Miami
- ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M
- TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
TESTING THE WATERS
- ESA AHMAD, West Virginia
- MIKE AMIUS, Western Carolina
- KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
- UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
- SEDRICK BAREFIELD, Utah
- TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
- LAMONTE BEARDEN, Western Kentucky
- BRIAN BOWEN, Louisville
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
- BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
- BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
- TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
- TROY BROWN, Oregon
- C.J. BURKS, Marshall
- JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
- HAANIF CHEATEM, FGCU
- KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
- YOELI CHILDS, BYU
- CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
- TYLER COOK, Iowa
- ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
- BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
- MIKE DAUM, South Dakota State
- JON DAVIS, Charlotte
- JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
- SHAWNTREZ DAVIS, Bethune Cookman
- TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
- TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
- NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
- DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
- TORIN DORN, N.C. State
- NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- JON ELMORE, Marshall
- JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
- BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
- JARREY FOSTER, SMU
- MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
- WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
- KAISER GATES, Xavier
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
- MICHAEL GILMORE, FGCU
- JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
- TYLER HALL, Montana State
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- ZACH HANKINS, Xavier
- ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- MALIK HINES, UMass
- ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
- JALEN HUDSON, Florida
- DEWAN HUELL, Miami
- KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
- TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
- DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
- JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
- ZACH JOHNSON, Miami
- CHRISTIAN KEELING, Charleston Southern
- DEVONTE KLINES, Montana State
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- KALOB LEDOUX, McNeese State
- MARQUEZ LETCHER-ELLIS, RICE
- ABDUL LEWIS, NJIT
- MAKINDE LONDON, Chattanooga
- DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
- FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
- CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
- CODY MARTIN, Nevada
- ZANE MARTIN, Towson
- CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
- LUKE MAYE, North Carolina
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
- CHRISTIAN MEKOWULU, Tennessee State
- AARON MENZIES, Seattle
- ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
- SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
- TAKAL MOLSON, Canisius
- JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
- MATT MORGAN, Cornell
- TRAVIS MUNNINGS, Louisiana-Monroe
- RENATHAN ONA EMBO, Tulane
- JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
- JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
- LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
- JALON PIPKINS, CSUN
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
- MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
- TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
- ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
- CODY RILEY, UCLA
- KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
- JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
- AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
- QUINTON ROSE, Temple
- ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
- MICAH SEABORN, Monmouth
- RONSHAD SHABAZZ, Appalachian State
- TAVARIUS SHINE, Oklahoma State
- CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
- YANKUBA SIMA, Oklahoma State
- FRED SIMS, Chicago State
- OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
- MAX STRUS, DePaul
- DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
- KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
- REID TRAVIS, Stanford
- JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
- LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
- CHRISTIAN VITAL, Connecticut
- JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- TREMONT WATERS, LSU
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
- DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
- JALEN ADAMS, UConn
- BENNIE BOATWRIGHT, USC
- PHIL BOOTH, Villanova
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
- TACKO FALL, UCF
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
- DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
- MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
- ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
- ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova
- NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
- D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
- KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
- NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
- OMER YURTSEVEN, Georgetown
After playing sparingly in two seasons at Texas, 6-foot-10 center James Banks III made the decision to transfer. Tuesday night Banks announced his next stop, with the Decatur, Georgia native committing to Georgia Tech.
After sitting out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules, Banks will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In 46 total games at Texas, Banks averaged 1.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 10.7 minutes per game. As a freshman Banks appeared in 32 games and averaged 12.4 minutes per appearance, contributing 1.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. With the additions of Mohamed Bamba and Jericho Sims, Banks’ playing time decreased in 2017-18, as he appeared in 14 games and averaged 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game.
Georgia Tech currently has four scholarship front court players for the 2018-19 season, with one being rising redshirt senior forward Abdoulaye Gueye. Rising redshirt junior Sylvester Ogbonda and rising sophomores Evan Cole and Moses Wright will have eligibility remaining when Banks becomes available to compete at the start of the 2019-20 season.
Tuesday’s Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers was a big one for both teams, as the visiting Heat were looking to stave off elimination and the 76ers were one win away from their first playoff series victory in six years.
What added to the atmosphere at Wells Fargo Center was the release of hip hop artist Meek Mill, who due to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling was released from prison. Among those also in attendance were the reigning national champion Villanova Wildcats, who along with comedian Kevin Hart, Meek Mill and the artist’s lawyers took a photo prior to the game.
Villanova was originally scheduled to handle the pregame ringing of the replica Liberty Bell, but they were bumped due to Meek Mill’s release.
City prosecutors were of the belief that Meek Mill, who had been imprisoned without bail since November, was entitled to a new trial after being found guilty of a probation violation stemming from a conviction handed down in 2009. This was a factor in the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Meek Mill, who rang the bell prior to the start of Tuesday’s game, his freedom.
Meek Mill received a groundswell of support throughout his incarceration from members of the 76ers and Super Bowl champion Eagles and other public figures, including 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
With three of the team’s top five scorers from this season, led by Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop, moving on Ohio State entered the offseason in need of players who could potentially have an immediate impact in 2018-19.
Tuesday evening the Buckeyes picked up a commitment from a grad transfer, as former Wake Forest guard Keyshawn Woods announced that he will play his final season at Ohio State.
Woods appeared in 28 games for the Demon Deacons in 2017-18, averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 guard was used primarily as a reserve this past season, making just five starts for Wake Forest. Woods began his collegiate career at Charlotte, playing the 2014-15 season there before transferring to Wake Forest.
During the 2016-17 season, the first in which he was eligible to play at Wake Forest, Woods started 22 of the 33 games he played in and averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Woods shot 49.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three during that campaign, and the hope in Columbus is that he can get back to that level in his lone season as a Buckeye.
Ohio State’s best returnee on the perimeter next season will be rising junior C.J. Jackson, who averaged 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a sophomore. Ohio State also adds a talented freshman class that includes guards Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad. Florida State transfer C.J. Walker will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the upcoming campaign per NCAA transfer rules.
Traveling during live recruiting periods isn’t the most enjoyable process for college basketball coaches, with many having to work their way through airports and car rental lines in order to keep tabs on players they’re recruiting. For the programs at the top of the sport a private plane may be available, which certainly helps.
In the case of Penny Hardaway’s Memphis program, the coaching staff will be hitting the road in style as he showed off a new, souped-up van via his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.
Notice the “One Cent” logo in the headrests, making it clear whose van it is and what Hardaway’s accomplished in the game of basketball as a player. For those too young to be intimately familiar with his playing career, Hardaway’s work with the Bluff City Legends (named Team Penny when he was in charge) on the Nike EYBL circuit and at Memphis East HS will likely register.
Since Hardaway’s hiring he and his staff, which includes assistants Tony Madlock and two-time NBA champion Mike Miller, have made Memphis a player on the recruiting trail. Will the van reel in top prospects? Maybe, maybe not. But there’s no denying the fact that Hardaway and his staff have already managed to connect in a way that the prior coaching staff was unable to.
Now we wait for the anonymous complaint from another athletic department to the NCAA about Hardaway and Memphis having this van, because that’s generally the way in which these things work.
Wednesday morning the NCAA will announced the recommendations of the Rice Commission, which is headed by former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice. The commission was formed in the aftermath of the FBI’s September arrest of ten individuals in connection with an investigation into corruption and bribes in college basketball recruiting back, with the stated goal being to introduce reforms that would “clean up” the sport.
NBC Sports obtained an email the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) sent out to its members in preparation for Wednesday’s announcement. In the email, the NABC provided “talking points” while also encouraging coaches to support the Rice Commission’s findings — whether they agree with them or not.
“In short, it is imperative that the Commission’s recommendations be met with unequivocal support from each of us. The NABC Board of Directors affirmed the necessity of this unified response on a conference call earlier today,” the statement sent out by the NABC read.
The key talking points are:
- Change was necessary, and we knew change was coming. As coaches on the front lines, we are uniquely positioned to offer valuable insight as the Commission’s recommendations progress through the legislative process;
- As coaches, we are committed to working with the NCAA in evaluating the recommendations and will provide appropriate input as legislation is drafted;
- We are appreciative of the Commission’s efforts to address necessary change, and for welcoming the input of the NABC.
The Rice Commission’s recommendations are highly anticipated in college basketball circles, and it remains to be seen just how quickly the NCAA would go about implementing them. One topic that’s bound to be discussed is the “one and done” player, but it once again must be noted that this is something controlled by the NBA and its Players Association (via the collective bargaining agreement). There’s also the connection with shoe companies, which became an even bigger point of conversation in the aftermath of the FBI arrest.
Hearing what coaches have to say about the Rice Commission’s findings would have been interesting. But with the NABC looking to present a unified front, there may not be much to take from what the coaches say in the aftermath of Wednesday’s announcement.