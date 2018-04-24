2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.

The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.

The full list of early entrants, from both the collegiate and international ranks, can be found here.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

RETURNING TO SCHOOL