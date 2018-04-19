Miami picks up Florida Gulf Coast transfer

The transfer train continues to run to Miami this spring.

The U picked up their third commitment from a transfer Thursday when Zach Johnson, formerly of Florida Gulf Coast, pledged to coach Jim Larranaga and the ‘Canes.

“I would like to thank my FGCU family for everything during my time there. The relationships I have built will never be forgotten,” Johnson wrote on social media. “With that being said I am proud and happy to announce that I will be attending the University of Miami for my grad year.”

First of All I Would Like To Thank My FGCU Family For Everything During My Time There The Relationships I Have Built Will Never Be Forgotten. With That Being Said I am Proud and Happy To Announce That I Will Be Attending The University of Miami For My Grad Year. #CANES 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/xYBawAH5QS — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohns5n) April 20, 2018

Johnson joins Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma) and Anthony Mack (Wyoming) as players from other programs joining Miami. Unlike the other two, who will sit out under NCAA transfer rules, Johnson will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 16.1 points on 46.9 percent shooting overall and 39.2 percent from distance. He averaged career highs in scoring, rebounds, 3-point percentage and steals during his junior campaign with the Eagles.

Johnson will help ease the transition for the Hurricanes with Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker gone to the pros, Dewan Huell testing the waters and Ja’Quan Newton gone to graduation.